Labels on IoT Devices, Lumos Fiber in South Carolina, Empire Access in Pennsylvania

September 27, 2023 – The CEO of a software company called Seam said the Federal Communication Commissions should incorporate as part of the agency’s cybersecurity labeling program, letting device users know the countries where their data is sent and stored.

“For instance, if an IoT device routes or stores its data in China, this should be explicitly mentioned on the label” read a September 19 letter from Seam CEO Sy Bohy logged in the FCC’s ex parte communications docket. Bohy was referring to Internet-of-Things devices for machine-to-machine communication.

In August, the FCC proposed a voluntary program that would give manufacturers the option of labeling their devices with a government approved seal should they adhere to “baseline cybersecurity criteria.”

That criteria were developed by the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. It looks at how devices handle data protection, information dissemination, product education awareness and cybersecurity state awareness.

In its August proposal, the FCC sought comment on how to best translate those qualities to the consumer and inquired about any other factors they should consider when looking at what devices would qualify for a label.

Bohy, in his communications with the office of Commissioner Nathan Simington, also warned the FCC that certain manufacturers “intentionally…hide the fact that their data is located or transiting through a foreign jurisdiction, particularly those with dubious or lax data privacy regulations.”

Putting a cybersecurity label on devices would provide consumers and businesses with necessary transparency and information needed to make smart purchases, Bohy said.

The need for something like a security label has been an important topic talked about amongst regulators for some time now. At January’s CES tech trade show, policymakers and cybersecurity experts stressed the importance of consumers being able to make smart decisions about buying secure technologies.

Lumos gets franchise to deploy broadband into South Carolina

On Wednesday Lumos, an internet service provider received franchise approval to deploy fiber optic services by the cities of Columbia, West Columbia and Irmo, South Carolina.

This approval will allow Lumos to provide these areas with access to high-speed fiber optic networks, the company said.

Outside of building fiber infrastructure, Lumos has also agreed to provide free internet service to certain public parks and recreational areas in the Columbia and Irmo areas.

This expansion is part of Lumos’ $100 million investment in deploying broadband across the state, according to the company.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the ongoing support from state and local representatives to expand our lightning-fast fiber internet services” said Lumos CEO Brian Stading.

Empire Access starts broadband construction in Pennsylvania

Fiber internet service provider Empire Access announced on Wednesday that it had started construction of an 86-mile fiber build in Scranton, Pennsylvania, The company said it expected to finish construction by the end of the year.

This phase of construction is set to be followed by another 90 miles of fiber buildout to be completed in 2024.

The entire build out is part of a larger broadband deployment strategy ranging from the southern part of New York into Northern Pennsylvania, said Empire Access CEO Jim Baase.