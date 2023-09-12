Broadband's Impact
Lifeline Awareness Week, $386 Million Kentucky Investment, Fiber Workforce Development
Lifeline Awareness Week has been broadened to include National Digital Connectivity
September 12, 2023 – Federal regulators are this week observing this year’s National Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week.
The Federal Communications Commission, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, and state public utility commissions across the U.S. are observing the tradition that starts annually on the week after Labor Day highlighting the benefits of the Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity programs.
It will run until Friday.
The Lifeline program caters to low-income consumers and provides opportunities to connect with broadband networks, employment opportunities, and healthcare access among others.
At a policy summit this past July, the NARUC Board of Directors passed two resolutions in support to find a permanent source of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program and the inclusion of broadband services during Lifeline week.
Nebraska Commissioner and NARUC Telecommunications Chairman Tim Schram stated that “digital connectivity is vital to an advancing society.” He added that by having Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week it “reminds both participants and service providers about eligibility and recertification requirements in both the Lifeline and ACP programs.”
The Affordable Connectivity Program offers qualifying households benefits that include a monthly discount up to $30 for broadband services and up to $75 for households located on tribal lands and in high-cost areas.
The Lifeline program assists eligible low-income consumers meet specific income criteria or participate in specified public assistance programs. Participants may receive discounts up to $9.25 a month for qualifying broadband services, up to $5.25 a month for qualifying voice services, and up to $34.25 a month for residents on tribal Lands. Low-income subscribers living on tribal Lands are also eligible for an additional $25 discount.
Kentucky invests $386 million for high-speed internet expansion
Local counties in Kentucky will receive a $386 million toward high-speed internet expansion.
Governor Andy Beshear issued more than $196 million from the Kentucky Deployment Fund in grants. Of the recipients, internet service providers who benefitted from the grant funding will match those funds, totaling more than $190 million.
The counties receiving funding are Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lewis, and Pike.
The service providers participating are Cellular Services, LLC, Inter Mountain Cable, Inc., Foothills Connect, Spectrum, and Spectrum Mid-America, LLC.
Over 25,000 locations have been deemed to have no service, with over 17,000 being deemed underserved. The funds will allow service providers to install fiber in Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lewis counties.
“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access.”
Fiber Broadband Association teams up with workforce development
The FBA has announced that vice president Deborah Kish will be joining the N.C. Broadband Workforce Plan Advisory Committee to provide assistance with workforce development.
Kish’s involvement with the FBA is to ensure that the fiber broadband industry has a plethora of skilled technicians to “safely and efficiently” construct networks for high quality broadband.
Lots of states are currently working to advance five-year plans and proposals for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program fund.
North Carolina is going to receive $1.5 billion in BEAD allocations, which is one of the largest amounts given to a state through the program.
Over the next five years, North Carolina will be investing the resources to further expand their broadband access.
State leaders acknowledge that, to attain this, they must have a skilled workforce that is able to deploy and maintain broadband technologies and networks.
The committee will be developing a state broadband workforce plan. Members will be collaborating on “broadband labor market analyses, education and landscape scans, and implementation strategies.”
Area Challenges Could be Key for State Mapping Efforts: Experts
The next phase of broadband mapping is going to be very much state-driven, said panelists.
WASHINGTON, September 6, 2023 – An optional provision in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s model BEAD challenge process could be key for states as they work to create accurate broadband maps, experts said on Wednesday.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program provides states over $42 billion to expand broadband infrastructure. Part of the implementation process involves consumers and providers submitting challenges to the state’s claim on whether a location is already served with an adequate internet connection.
In the NTIA’s model challenge process – published in June as a template for states – if six or more locations in a census block group allege the same technology from the same provider is slower than state data indicates, an “area challenge” is initiated. This designates the entire block group as challenged.
Normally, the challenger must provide evidence that their service is worse than advertised in order to successfully change their location’s status in the state’s data. But under area challenges, the provider must prove that they provide the reported service to the entire census block.
“It’s really important to think about the area challenge,” Dustin Loup, director of community development at Ready, a software company that makes tools for state broadband offices and grant applicants, said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
He emphasized that the area challenge provision would allow states to collect information on areas that might be labeled incorrectly by using broadband providers’ infrastructure rather than crowdsourcing speed tests from individual consumers.
“There’s no way you’re going to be able to go out and collect data for 500 locations in a census block group,” he said. “But you can almost certainly find six willing participants.”
The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband coverage map – known as the fabric – is widely alleged to be inaccurate. That makes state and local efforts to collect accurate coverage data essential for getting BEAD-funded projects in areas that need them, according to other experts at the event.
“This is a big, big issue,” said Tom Reid, founder of broadband consulting firm Reid Consulting Group. “It is going to be very much state-driven.”
“The state challenge process is essentially an acknowledgement that the FCC maps don’t go far enough,” Loup added.
States are not required to use the NTIA’s model process, and those that do are not required to enforce the area challenge provision, but they are required to submit detailed plans for a challenge process with volume one of their initial BEAD proposals.
Those proposals are due December 27. Some states, like Virginia and Louisiana, have released these ahead of schedule and are adopting the NTIA model challenge process guidelines.
J. Randolph Luening, founder of BroadbandToolkit.com, a suite of mapping tools and datasets for state broadband providers, expressed concern that separate state methodologies could lead to more confusing about the true state of broadband coverage in the U.S.
Chris Scharrer, founder of rural broadband mapping company DCS Technology Design, emphasized the importance of requiring providers to provide evidence for their reported coverage, citing differences in ISP-reported speeds and those detected by on-the-ground testing.
Gerry Lawlor, co-founder of broadband mapping company Hexvarium, said the challenge process could end up distracting state broadband offices from working with providers to ensure coverage for the highest cost communities.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
The success of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program may hinge upon accurate data for distributing infrastructure funding. But broadband mapping remains a formidable challenge. The FCC’s broadband map has already served as the basis for state-by-state allocation decisions. But will one much-maligned tool be enough for state broadband offices as they formulate coverage areas within their states’ communities? Join a range of stakeholders for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we all seek to understand the intricacies of broadband mapping through a range of software databases.
Panelists
- Tom Reid, President and Founder, Reid Consulting Group
- Dustin Loup, Director of Community Development, Ready.net. Coordinator, Broadband Mapping Coalition
- Gerry Lawlor, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Hexvarium
- J. Randolph Luening, Founder and CEO, BroadbandTookit.com
- Chris Scharrer, Founder, DCS Technology Design
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission, Broadband Breakfast, June 1, 2023
- Broadband Mapping Coalition Seeks to Bring Openness Back to Internet Data, Broadband Breakfast, June 17, 2022
- Mapping Expert Dustin Loup Joins Ready as Director of Community Development, Ready.net, July 18, 2023
- Key Principles for the Data-driven State Broadband Office, Ready.net, July 25, 2023
- Running a Robust, Transparent, Efficient Challenge Process, Ready.net
- Ask Me Anything! with Gerry Lawlor, Co-Founder and CEO of Hexvarium, Broadband.io, June 30, 2023
- Commercial Mapping Products Positioned to Compliment, Challenge FCC Map, Broadband Breakfast, November 21, 2022
- Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects, Broadband Breakfast, August 21, 2023
- 45 years ago, I installed my first Broadband Coax drop!, Chris Schaller, Broadband.io, August 20, 2023
- States must not succumb to defeatism on broadband data and mapping, Drew Clark, Broadband.io, February 12, 2023
- Broadband Maps Are a Mess, So Now Let’s Focus on Actually Improving Them, Drew Clark, Broadband Communities and Broadband Breakfast, July 30, 2019
Tom Reid, President and Founder of Reid Consulting Group (RCG) has nearly 40 years of experience in the technology sector. His experience is extensive, advising both public and private-industry clients on strategic planning, technology architecture, competitive bidding, and project management. For fifteen years RCG has been in the forefront of broadband expansion, building deep experience in stakeholder engagement, GIS mapping, engineering, and statistical analysis. RCG’s rigorous, multi-source mapping methodology can identify the true extent of broadband need in any region, providing a strong basis for state and federal investment.
Dustin Loup is the Director of Community Development with Ready.net. He also coordinates the Broadband Mapping Coalition and advises on the Digital Inclusion Leadership Program for the Marconi Society. Prior to joining Ready, Dustin served as the Broadband and Digital Equity Project Director for Washington State University Extension.
Very much the accidental telecom executive, Gerry Lawlor has started and led multiple ISPs both regionally and nationally. His broadband adventures started out of necessity after leaving Manhattan in 2011 for remote rural living on a pacific northwest island. Working with his local electric co-op, he led Rock Island Communications which has been one of the most successful Co-op led broadband initiatives. He moved to T-Mobile in 2018 and led the national development and deployment of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) line of business. Prior to making his mark in the telecom sector, Gerry led global businesses in the financial industry, where he developed his passion for bringing meticulous research and a unique, boundary-pushing approach to data analysis.
J. Randolph Luening is the founder and CEO of Signals Analytics, LLC and the creator of BroadbandToolkit.com, an entity that delivers powerful business planning tools to FCC auction participants and to others developing fixed or mobile telecommunication business cases. Mr. Luening has contributed to the wireless telecommunications industry as an influential industry insider over the past three decades. An expert is mobile operator economics, his areas of focus include the economics of next generation mobile networks, small cells, emerging business models, and consumer behavior. Previously as a Senior Director at Vodafone, and more recently as a consultant, his work has benefited telecommunications operators in the US, Europe, and Asia.
Chris Scharrer started in the cable industry in 1978, as an installer, and held positions in construction, operations, and engineering, eventually becoming Division VP and CIO for a major, 800-person global professional services firm. Stepping away from the corporate world in 2008, Chris founded DCS Technology Design, within the professional services industry, to bring excellence in Telecommunication Infrastructure Design for all types of intelligent building and smart community applications. With Covid, and in response to the lack of reliable and trusted ISP service area maps, DCS refocused its mission to develop methodologies that produce highly accurate Rural Broadband accessibility data, and helping Michigan municipalities locate thousands of previously missed or mis-reported homes and businesses that do not have access to Broadband and qualifying them for needed grant funding, ensuring inclusive accessibility for all residents.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Environment
Transition to Fiber is Essential for Reducing Telecom Emissions: Expert
Replacing copper infrastructure is Altafiber’s biggest climate priority.
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2023 – Transitioning to fiber-optic infrastructure is essential for telecom companies to reduce emissions, Nadja Turek, director of sustainability at Altafiber, said on Wednesday.
Following guidelines from the Paris Climate Accord, the company is aiming to reduce its emissions by 40% by 2030.
“First and foremost, we’re looking to do that by serving customers with a fiber network,” Turek said.
The company owns networks in Hawaii and Cincinnati. Both are ILECs, or incumbent local exchange carriers, meaning they historically had a monopoly on landlines in their areas. This means they operate some older, copper-based networks.
Powering those networks accounts for more than 36 percent of Altafiber’s 75 metric tons of annual carbon emissions, Turek said. The company’s fiber network, which is up to twice as energy efficient, serves almost the same geographic area but produces just 6 percent of those emissions.
“It really slaps you in the face right there,” she said. “If we can get out of the business of operating as much of that legacy copper network as possible… We can reduce our emissions.”
Fiber also has the benefit of being more durable, according to Turek. That means fewer interruptions and service calls, and less emissions from Altafiber’s largely gas-powered fleet of maintenance vehicles.
The company’s Hawaii arm, Hawaiian Telecom, has expanded its fiber network in Hawaii last year, both replacing its copper connections and reaching unserved areas.
It is also involved in efforts to restore connectivity to victims of the Maui wildfires. The Federal Communications Commission has temporarily waived several broadband assistance programs on the island.
Recipients of benefits under four programs have fewer paperwork requirements and anyone receiving housing assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can receive Lifeline Program discounts.
“There’s just been a tremendous effort, and the emotional toll that this tragedy takes on the entire Hawaii family is really severe,” Turek said.
Digital Inclusion
FCC and HUD Partner to Promote Internet Subsidies for Housing Assistance Recipients
The effort is aimed at raising awareness about federal internet subsidies among housing assistance recipients.
WASHINGTON, August 18, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Monday a partnership to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program to people receiving federal housing assistance.
The promotion efforts will include promoting the FCC program at public housing properties, joint enrollment events, and increased collaboration on messaging campaigns.
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge touted the agency’s partnership with the FCC at a community event in Seattle, Washington, and encouraged residents to sign up.
The announcement comes a month after the launch of White House’s “Online for All” campaign, an effort to raise nationwide awareness of the ACP.
Part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP monthly discounts on internet service of between $30 for low-income American and $75 for Tribal residents.
The $14 billion program is serving more than 20 million households as of August 14, roughly a quarter of whom had no internet access at all prior to receiving ACP benefits.
A monitoring tool developed by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a community advocacy group, estimates that $6.3 billion in ACP funds have been used up.
The remaining $7.7 billion is expected to dry up in 2024. Lawmakers have called for funding increases, citing the racial divide in internet access – 71% of Black households and 65% of hispanic households have broadband access, compared to 80% of white households – that could worsen in the absence of ACP discounts.
The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, released in July a report calling for Congress to eliminate old broadband subsidies that have been rendered redundant by the $42.5 billion BEAD program and divert the funds to the ACP.
“Public energy and time in this space would be much better served fine-tuning and scaling digital inclusion efforts than being obligated to lobby for a program whose continuation should be a no-brainer,” wrote Joe Kane, director of broadband and spectrum policy at the ITIF and author of the report.
