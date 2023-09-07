Broadband Roundup
NTIA Announces Middle Mile Funds, NDIA Director on Closing Digital Divide, More Tribal ACP Outreach Funds
Nearly $50 million will go to middle mile projects in four states.
September 7, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday nearly $50 million for middle mile broadband projects.
The money, provided by a $1-billion middle mile program under the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act, will go to four organizations in as many states and fund over 500 miles of new fiber cable.
Middle mile infrastructure runs between communities and connects the internet backbone to “last mile” builds – fiber connections to individual homes and businesses.
Funds were awarded to municipalities and providers in New Hampshire, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming. New Hampshire’s Grafton County received almost $12 million for over 200 miles of fiber.
“For years, Granite Staters have pushed to expand high-speed access to every family and community,” New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan said in a statement. “We are now making that a reality.”
Over $980 million in middle mile program funds have now been allocated. The NTIA said in a press release that no additional awards will be announced.
Industry leaders have expressed doubts about whether $1 billion will be enough to build out the middle-mile infrastructure necessary to provide broadband to all Americans.
NDIA director says fiber alone is “not enough” to bridge digital divide
Expanding fiber infrastructure is not enough to bridge the digital divide, Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, said on Wednesday.
She cited the fact that 25 percent of urban households do not have a broadband subscription. Because infrastructure is readily available in urban areas, this is evidence that other factors need to be addressed to expand broadband adoption, according to Siefer.
“Fiber alone will not solve the digital divide,” Siefer said at a Fiber Broadband Association webinar. “We have to address the other barriers that are keeping people from subscribing, which are cost, digital skills, and the right devices.”
Siefer cited the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program – a monthly internet subsidy for low-income households – as key to addressing the cost component.
She also pointed to the Digital Equity Act, a part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Job Act that sets aside over $2.7 billion for digital equity initiatives. This could include efforts to address the digital skills and device components of the digital divide, like community education programs and device discounts.
This will be important, but is likely still not enough to meet the needs of people who lack meaningful broadband access, Siefer said.
“It’s a lot of money, but it’s still not going to be enough,” she said. “It’s not enough to teach everybody in the United States how to use the internet, help them get signed up for a service, and get them a device.”
The NTIA sought comments this year on how to allocate Digital Equity Act funds. The comment period closed in May.
FCC announces more ACP outreach funds for Tribes
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday $1.2 million to spread awareness of its Affordable Connectivity Program on tribal lands.
Money was allocated to five tribes in Idaho, Hawaii, South Dakota, Oregon, and Washington, bringing the total TCOP awards to over $7 million across 25 tribes. That’s compared to over $64 million the commission has awarded to states and territories through two funding rounds.
The funds come from the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, part of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program. These outreach grants are aimed at promoting the ACP in eligible communities, with TCOP funds reserved specifically for tribal governments and entities.
The ACP outreach grants are part of an FCC effort to increase program participation among the country’s roughly 48 million eligible households – only half of whom are currently receiving benefits.
The $14-billion ACP provides monthly discounts of $30 for low-income Americans and $75 for tribal residents and those in high-cost areas. It is expectedly some to run out of money in 2024.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 set aside $3 billion for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, aimed at expanding tribal broadband infrastructure and addressing the gap in internet access on tribal lands. Over $1.7 billion has already been allocated. Applications for the program’s second round of funding are open until 2024.
The FCC has not announced a third round of ACP outreach funding and there are no concrete plans in Congress to renew the ACP.
Broadband Roundup
BEAD Letter of Credit Concern, Viasat joins Space Force, $7 Million FCC Connectivity Funding
Broadband experts express concern about letter of credit requirements for BEAD.
September 6, 2023 – A Wednesday letter from broadband industry is urging the Commerce agency to drop a requirement for providers to get a letter of credit from the bank to get funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and consider two alternatives.
The group of some 300 signatories said in the letter to Alan Davidson, head of BEAD administrator National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo the credit requirement will leave out smaller community-based providers from access to funding.
The requirement itself indicates that communities who apply for BEAD funding must procure a letter of credit equating to 25 percent of their grant award, meaning providers will need to back the credit with cash as collateral to compensate for the risk. It is a requirement that, some say, is difficult to meet for some smaller providers in rural and underserved areas.
“While we support the NTIA’s intention of ensuring providers are accountable for delivering on grants, far from safeguarding taxpayer dollars, the LOC requirement will prevent the internet service providers (“ISPs”) best positioned to connect unserved and underserved Americans from participating,” the letter said, adding the requirement goes against the goal of the BEAD program’s promise of creating equitable access and improved broadband infrastructure in places that need it most.
The letter argues for two alternatives: the issuance of performance bonds where providers guarantee the completion of a project; or delayed reimbursement, where money is incrementally disbursed to the provider when projects hit certain milestones.
The letter was signed by associations including Connect Humanity, the American Association for Public Broadband, the Internet Society, the SHLB Coalition, the Benton Institute, Public Knowledge, Ready.net, and various state broadband offices.
The letter follows another in August, wherein a coalition of more than 50 internet providers addressed NTIA about the same concern.
Groups like the American Library Association, Consumer Reports and the SHLB Coalition have echoed these concerns in the past.
Viasat gets Space Force contract for its low earth orbit capacity
Satellite company Viasat on Wednesday signed an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to provide capacity from its low earth orbit satellites.
The proliferated LEO system allows for diversified orbits for multiple uses. LEO satellites fly closer to the earth to provide faster communications.
“Under this contract, Viasat plans to leverage small satellite technology, reduced costs and increased launch service competition, facilitating the ability for pLEO constellations to provide persistent, global coverage with reduced transmission latency,” the company said in a press release.
“The company will provide a suite of fully-managed pLEO satellite-based services and capabilities, to include space relay services, supplemented by GEO and NGSO satellites, supporting all domains – space, air, land, maritime and cyber,” it added.
The contract comes on the heels of Viasat satellite malfunctions. The ViaSat-3 Americas, a broadband satellite launched in April, experienced a malfunction on July 12th, which was said to impair the functionality of the satellite.
The government agency has entered into contracts with 16 other similar companies – namely Hughes, which signed a five-year contract with Space Force in August. These $900 million contracts aim to improve space-based defense capabilities, by capitalizing on the advantages provided by these PLEOs’.
FCC announced $7 million in connectivity funding for schools
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it will commit $7 million to the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program which provides digital learning tools and services to students nationwide.
This increase in funding will impact nearly 50,000 students in 110 schools and school districts. Schools can use this funding in ways they see fit, whether that be supporting students off-campus or hosting summer learning programs to make sure kids are keeping up with their education.
“Now that Labor Day has come and gone and schools are back in session, students everywhere need access to broadband connections and digital tools to succeed,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The program was established in 2021 and has three application periods or ‘windows’ during which schools can apply for support. This funding in particular is being used to support applications that came through during the third application window this year.
This program is part of a much larger initiative aimed at giving kids access to the digital tools they need to keep up with their peers and in doing so closing what scholars refer to as the ‘Homework Gap’.
In addition to this funding Chairwoman Rosenworcel announced her plan to install broadband on school buses to enhance connectivity going forward.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Waives Hurricane Idalia Rules, North Carolina Awards, Fiber Deployment in Kansas
The hurricane waiver relieves providers from Universal Service Fund rules.
September 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday waived rules under several broadband subsidy programs in an effort to preserve connection for people affected by Hurricane Idalia.
The FCC waived through November 30 provisions of the Lifeline program and Affordable Connectivity Program that require participants to recertify themselves as being eligible and to use their subsidized internet service at least once a month.
Under the waiver, recipients affected by the hurricane cannot be removed from programs for not paying monthly fees.
“Strict compliance with these rules may be impracticable and may risk harm to Lifeline subscribers,” the order read.
The commission also extended filing and implementation deadlines and waived document retention rules for participants and providers under the E-Rate, Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rural Health Care, and High Cost programs through the same date.
All affected programs provide subsidies for internet access, targeting low-income, rural, and tribal residents, as well as schools and healthcare centers.
Two weeks ago the agency took action in areas affected by the Maui wildfires, waiving similar provisions for the next six months in an effort to safeguard internet and emergency communication access.
The Universal Service Fund, which provides money for the E-Rate, Rural Health Care, and High Cost programs, is facing multiple challenges in court and is the focus of a Senate working group that is evaluating potential reorganizations of the program. The Affordable Connectivity Program is expected by some to run out of funds in early 2024.
More North Carolina GREAT program awards
Broadband providers Charter and Brightspeed announced awards allocated to them under North Carolina’s broadband grant program.
Brightspeed was allocated just over $12 million to expand broadband infrastructure in four counties, while Charter announced awards of over $18 across eight counties from the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program.
The GREAT program requires providers to build out at least 100 Mbps download and upload symmetrical speeds. That’s compared to the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program’s 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload requirements.
The program has awarded the entirety of its $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Grant recipients are required to match up to 50 percent of the award amount and have two years from the disbursement of funds to complete their projects.
Fiber deployment begins in Kansas
Work on fiber deployment projects has begun in two locations in Kansas with two more planned, according to broadband provider Kwikom.
The projects will serve the entirety of four towns – Ottawa, Wellsville, Pomona, and Quenemo – providing over 7,000 locations with at least 100 Mbps upload and download speeds.
Over $780,000 for the $12 million project will come from the Kansas Capital Projects Fund. The $143 million fund was allocated to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Broadband access is essential in today’s digital age, serving as the backbone of economic growth and community development,” Ryland Miller, president of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
The Kansas CPF allows the state to provide public matching funds for up to 95 percent of project costs. This makes the fund better suited to fund expensive projects serving the hardest-to-reach areas, according to the state’s director of broadband development.
Broadband Roundup
Cost Model Funds Announced, FCC to Tighten Robocall Rules, X to Collect Biometric Data
E-ACAM offers more funds and extended deployment deadlines for higher speeds.
September 1, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission released on Wednesday additional funding offers under the enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model.
Known as E-ACAM, the program offers more money and mandates higher speeds than its predecessor, the Alternative Connect America Cost Model. That model was established in 2016 and requires deploying service of 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
The new model requires at least 100 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload speeds and offers more support to reflect the higher cost of deployment, making $13.5 billion in support available through 2038. It also extends deployment deadlines.
The offers were made to small broadband providers serving rural and hard-to-reach areas through the Universal Service Fund, many of whom are receiving that funding under the ACAM model.
E-ACAM recipients will be required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides monthly internet subsidies for low-income households. The fund’s money is set to dry up in 2024.
Providers have until September 29 to inform the FCC if they intend to take the additional funds and meet the new speed requirements, which they can elect to do on a state-by-state basis.
Areas receiving the ACAM-required 25/3 speeds are now considered ‘underserved’ under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which could lead to overbuilds by BEAD-funded projects.
FCC to consider stronger robocall measures
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday that it will consider an item at its September open meeting that would tighten its rules on entities providing voice services over the internet.
The measure would place more reporting requirements on VoIP providers seeking direct access to phone numbering resources. These include making robocall-related certifications, disclosing information about current ownership to the FCC, and more stringent certifications of compliance with other state and FCC rules.
The proposed rule would also seek public comments on a number of measures, including preventing direct access-holders from working with bad actors and requiring direct access applicants to disclose a list of states in which they intend to operate.
The proposed requirements are part of an ongoing effort by the commission to combat robocalls. The STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime, which requires VoIP providers to verify caller I.D. numbers, was broadened in August. It now applies to intermediary providers along the call chain, not just those originating and terminating the call.
The FCC has taken measures to enforce compliance with the regime, proposing a $300 million fine on a large, alleged scam call enterprise and ordering telecom companies to cut traffic from known offenders.
X/Twitter to collect biometric data, employment history
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is planning to collect users’ biometric data starting next month, according to the site’s privacy policy.
“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the privacy policy reads. The policy does not specify what that biometric data might be.
The platform’s updated policy, slated to go into effect September 29, says it will also collect users’ employment and education histories “to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.”
Elon Musk, billionaire owner of the platform, has generated controversy since his purchase of X last year by laying off staff and loosening content moderation policies.
