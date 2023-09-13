Broadband Roundup
NTIA Chief Meets Korean Counterpart, Michael Baker Hires Broadband Executive, Lumos Gets N.C. Funds
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson met his counterpart, Republic of Korea vice minister of science, to discuss telecom and AI policy.
September 13, 2023 – Alan Davidson, administer of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, met Tuesday with Park Yun Kyu, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT for the Republic of Korea, to discuss telecom and policy on artificial intelligence, according to the NTIA.
“It will take partnership with countries like Korea to ensure that supply chain is as diverse, innovative and resilient as possible,” Davidson said in a statement.
Park agreed that cooperation with agencies like NTIA is key, adding that MSIT plans to do so “in key fields of advanced digital technologies such as AI, 6G and Open RAN,” referring to open radio access networks.
In the meeting, Davidson also outlined the non-binding 2021 Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity, which are the basis for agreements in diversifying telecommunications supply chains.
Those proposals push for policy development in network innovation and support, international collaboration and engagement with industry members.The two agreed to have agencies share information on promoting responsible and trustworthy A.I. developments.
Karen White joins Michael Baker International as broadband executive
Michael Baker International, a consulting firm and sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, announced that Karen White joined as a National Broadband Practice Executive.
In her role, White will oversee the execution of Michael Bakers’ broadband projects and take on identifying, developing and winning other national broadband projects, read a press release.
“Broadband technology has revolutionized the very way we live and communicate, including how services are provided and business is conducted. Michael Baker believes in closing the digital divide and ensuring reliable, high-speed internet for all” said Dan Kieny, president consulting and technology solutions at Michael Baker.
White takes on this role with 25 years of experience in public safety telecommunications and designing and implementing broadband systems.
She is also the former Vice President of Client Solutions at CTC Technology & Energy, a consulting firm focused on things like rural broadband solutions and broadband grant writing.
“Karen has served in key roles for many high-profile, multi-million-dollar communications systems projects for clients across states, municipalities and transit organizations” added Kieny.
Fiber optic company Lumos gets rural expansion grant funding
Lumos, a fiber optic provider, announced they received funding to build broadband infrastructure in Wayne County, North Carolina.
This grant money will help uphold Lumos’ goal of bringing broadband to over 14,000 underserved communities in North Carolina, read a press release.
The funding comes from the Growing Rural Economics with Access to Technology grant, a sum of almost $350 million dollars awarded to North Carolina to increase rural broadband access.
“The GREAT grant funds will allow us to provide Wayne County with lightning-fast internet access, giving residents bandwidth and reliability to work from home, learn remotely, attend telehealth appointments and more” said Brian Standing, Lumos CEO.
Broadband Roundup
Biden Overstepped First Amendment, Google Antitrust Case Tuesday, Gigi Sohn Joins Tucows Board
The Fifth Circuit ruled that the administration overstepped in coercing social media platforms to take down misinformation.
September 11, 2023 – The Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday ruled that the Joe Biden administration may have overstepped the First Amendment in coercing social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Google, to take down misinformed content.
The decision said agencies like the White House, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Centers for Disease Control had individuals in contact with “nearly every major American social-media company about the spread of ‘misinformation’ on their platforms.”
The court also noted that these social media platforms complied with requests from government officials and gave them access to “an expedited reporting system, downgraded or removed flagged posts, and deplatformed users.”
The plaintiffs in this case include three doctors, a news website, a healthcare activist as well as the state of Missouri and Louisiana, the decision said.
The plaintiffs, who posted content about COVID-19, the federal election, lockdowns and vaccines, entered into the lawsuit against defendants including the president, his press secretary, and the surgeon general, arguing that their freedom of speech was stifled by these social media platforms.
Government officials involved in this case have been documented as asking platforms to remove individual accounts and flagged content. In 2021, these agencies began digging into social platforms for their moderation policies as well, it was found.
The decision also cites one White House official as having “demanded” details about Facebook’s internal policies twelve times.
“It is true that the officials have an interest in engaging with social-media companies, including on issues such as misinformation and election interference. But the government is not permitted to advance these interests to the extent that it engages in viewpoint suppression,” the decision said.
Justice department to present evidence against Google deals
The Department of Justice will begin presenting evidence against Google in an antitrust trial set to begin on Tuesday.
The DOJ is claiming that, through a set of acquisitions and agreements, Google negotiated contracts with mobile providers to make themselves the default search engine. But in order for this lawsuit to hold in court, the DOJ will need to demonstrate that these negotiations were entered into illegally.
In a pretrial hearing, Judge Amit Mehta dismissed allegations presented by the DOJ for lack of legal merit claiming that these kinds of negotiations would not prevent users from switching to other search engines.
Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group representing Big Tech companies, expressed the association’s opposition to the stance taken by the DOJ.
“None of the practices on trial have blocked consumers from products,” Schruers said. “Other search services such as Bing and DuckDuckGo are very much available for consumers.”
The DOJ originally sued Google in January for violating sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act and monopolizing the digital advertising space. The legislation works to prevent “monopolization, attempted monopolization, or conspiracy or combination to monopolize.”
This federal lawsuit was backed by attorneys general in California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
“Google has engaged in a course of anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct that consisted of neutralizing or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions; wielding its dominance across digital advertising markets to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products; and thwarting the ability to use competing products,” read a statement released in January by the DOJ.
Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn join Tucows board of directors
The board of internet service provider Tucows has elected Lee Matheson, a partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, and Gigi Sohn, lawyer and telecom advocate, to its board of directors effective September 7.
Matheson’s Edgepoint Wealth Management is one of Tucows’ largest shareholders, a press release said.
Sohn has worked as a lawyer and broadband consumer advocate – she was previously nominated by President Biden to be an FCC commissioner before she stepped down. Prior to that she worked as a counsel to the FCC chair from 2013 to 2016 and has led numerous broadband policy organizations.
In addition to Sohn and Matheson joining Tucows’s board, it was announced that Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, will be stepping down from his position on the board, a position he has held since 2017.
Broadband Roundup
NTIA Announces Middle Mile Funds, NDIA Director on Closing Digital Divide, More Tribal ACP Outreach Funds
Nearly $50 million will go to middle mile projects in four states.
September 7, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday nearly $50 million for middle mile broadband projects.
The money, provided by a $1-billion middle mile program under the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act, will go to four organizations in as many states and fund over 500 miles of new fiber cable.
Middle mile infrastructure runs between communities and connects the internet backbone to “last mile” builds – fiber connections to individual homes and businesses.
Funds were awarded to municipalities and providers in New Hampshire, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming. New Hampshire’s Grafton County received almost $12 million for over 200 miles of fiber.
“For years, Granite Staters have pushed to expand high-speed access to every family and community,” New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan said in a statement. “We are now making that a reality.”
Over $980 million in middle mile program funds have now been allocated. The NTIA said in a press release that no additional awards will be announced.
Industry leaders have expressed doubts about whether $1 billion will be enough to build out the middle-mile infrastructure necessary to provide broadband to all Americans.
NDIA director says fiber alone is “not enough” to bridge digital divide
Expanding fiber infrastructure is not enough to bridge the digital divide, Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, said on Wednesday.
She cited the fact that 25 percent of urban households do not have a broadband subscription. Because infrastructure is readily available in urban areas, this is evidence that other factors need to be addressed to expand broadband adoption, according to Siefer.
“Fiber alone will not solve the digital divide,” Siefer said at a Fiber Broadband Association webinar. “We have to address the other barriers that are keeping people from subscribing, which are cost, digital skills, and the right devices.”
Siefer cited the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program – a monthly internet subsidy for low-income households – as key to addressing the cost component.
She also pointed to the Digital Equity Act, a part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Job Act that sets aside over $2.7 billion for digital equity initiatives. This could include efforts to address the digital skills and device components of the digital divide, like community education programs and device discounts.
This will be important, but is likely still not enough to meet the needs of people who lack meaningful broadband access, Siefer said.
“It’s a lot of money, but it’s still not going to be enough,” she said. “It’s not enough to teach everybody in the United States how to use the internet, help them get signed up for a service, and get them a device.”
The NTIA sought comments this year on how to allocate Digital Equity Act funds. The comment period closed in May.
FCC announces more ACP outreach funds for Tribes
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday $1.2 million to spread awareness of its Affordable Connectivity Program on tribal lands.
Money was allocated to five tribes in Idaho, Hawaii, South Dakota, Oregon, and Washington, bringing the total TCOP awards to over $7 million across 25 tribes. That’s compared to over $64 million the commission has awarded to states and territories through two funding rounds.
The funds come from the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, part of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program. These outreach grants are aimed at promoting the ACP in eligible communities, with TCOP funds reserved specifically for tribal governments and entities.
The ACP outreach grants are part of an FCC effort to increase program participation among the country’s roughly 48 million eligible households – only half of whom are currently receiving benefits.
The $14-billion ACP provides monthly discounts of $30 for low-income Americans and $75 for tribal residents and those in high-cost areas. It is expectedly some to run out of money in 2024.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 set aside $3 billion for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, aimed at expanding tribal broadband infrastructure and addressing the gap in internet access on tribal lands. Over $1.7 billion has already been allocated. Applications for the program’s second round of funding are open until 2024.
The FCC has not announced a third round of ACP outreach funding and there are no concrete plans in Congress to renew the ACP.
Broadband Roundup
BEAD Letter of Credit Concern, Viasat joins Space Force, $7 Million FCC Connectivity Funding
Broadband experts express concern about letter of credit requirements for BEAD.
September 6, 2023 – A Wednesday letter from broadband industry is urging the Commerce agency to drop a requirement for providers to get a letter of credit from the bank to get funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and consider two alternatives.
The group of some 300 signatories said in the letter to Alan Davidson, head of BEAD administrator National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo the credit requirement will leave out smaller community-based providers from access to funding.
The requirement itself indicates that communities who apply for BEAD funding must procure a letter of credit equating to 25 percent of their grant award, meaning providers will need to back the credit with cash as collateral to compensate for the risk. It is a requirement that, some say, is difficult to meet for some smaller providers in rural and underserved areas.
“While we support the NTIA’s intention of ensuring providers are accountable for delivering on grants, far from safeguarding taxpayer dollars, the LOC requirement will prevent the internet service providers (“ISPs”) best positioned to connect unserved and underserved Americans from participating,” the letter said, adding the requirement goes against the goal of the BEAD program’s promise of creating equitable access and improved broadband infrastructure in places that need it most.
The letter argues for two alternatives: the issuance of performance bonds where providers guarantee the completion of a project; or delayed reimbursement, where money is incrementally disbursed to the provider when projects hit certain milestones.
The letter was signed by associations including Connect Humanity, the American Association for Public Broadband, the Internet Society, the SHLB Coalition, the Benton Institute, Public Knowledge, Ready.net, and various state broadband offices.
The letter follows another in August, wherein a coalition of more than 50 internet providers addressed NTIA about the same concern.
Groups like the American Library Association, Consumer Reports and the SHLB Coalition have echoed these concerns in the past.
Viasat gets Space Force contract for its low earth orbit capacity
Satellite company Viasat on Wednesday signed an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to provide capacity from its low earth orbit satellites.
The proliferated LEO system allows for diversified orbits for multiple uses. LEO satellites fly closer to the earth to provide faster communications.
“Under this contract, Viasat plans to leverage small satellite technology, reduced costs and increased launch service competition, facilitating the ability for pLEO constellations to provide persistent, global coverage with reduced transmission latency,” the company said in a press release.
“The company will provide a suite of fully-managed pLEO satellite-based services and capabilities, to include space relay services, supplemented by GEO and NGSO satellites, supporting all domains – space, air, land, maritime and cyber,” it added.
The contract comes on the heels of Viasat satellite malfunctions. The ViaSat-3 Americas, a broadband satellite launched in April, experienced a malfunction on July 12th, which was said to impair the functionality of the satellite.
The government agency has entered into contracts with 16 other similar companies – namely Hughes, which signed a five-year contract with Space Force in August. These $900 million contracts aim to improve space-based defense capabilities, by capitalizing on the advantages provided by these PLEOs’.
FCC announced $7 million in connectivity funding for schools
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it will commit $7 million to the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program which provides digital learning tools and services to students nationwide.
This increase in funding will impact nearly 50,000 students in 110 schools and school districts. Schools can use this funding in ways they see fit, whether that be supporting students off-campus or hosting summer learning programs to make sure kids are keeping up with their education.
“Now that Labor Day has come and gone and schools are back in session, students everywhere need access to broadband connections and digital tools to succeed,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The program was established in 2021 and has three application periods or ‘windows’ during which schools can apply for support. This funding in particular is being used to support applications that came through during the third application window this year.
This program is part of a much larger initiative aimed at giving kids access to the digital tools they need to keep up with their peers and in doing so closing what scholars refer to as the ‘Homework Gap’.
In addition to this funding Chairwoman Rosenworcel announced her plan to install broadband on school buses to enhance connectivity going forward.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
NTIA Chief Meets Korean Counterpart, Michael Baker Hires Broadband Executive, Lumos Gets N.C. Funds
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
Congress Should Mandate AI Guidelines for Transparency and Labeling, Say Witnesses
Lifeline Awareness Week, $386 Million Kentucky Investment, Fiber Workforce Development
Tech Policy Group CCIA Speaks Out Against AI Regulation
White House Nominates Basil Gooden as Rural Development Chief at USDA
Biden Overstepped First Amendment, Google Antitrust Case Tuesday, Gigi Sohn Joins Tucows Board
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
Broadband Breakfast on October 11, 2023 – Spectrum Sharing: How Promising and How Real Is It?
States Flex Job Creation Following CHIPS Act Passage, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast Webcast of BEAD Implementation Summit Available for $35
Treasury Approves $167 Million for Oklahoma Broadband Expansion
Rural Broadband Provider Touts Cooperative and Coalition-based Models
5G Fund for Rural America, FCC Disaster Information Reporting System, US Cellular Expands 5G,
Cost Model Funds Announced, FCC to Tighten Robocall Rules, X to Collect Biometric Data
Transition to Fiber is Essential for Reducing Telecom Emissions: Expert
Satellites Essential to Bridging Global Digital Divide, Says Provider
FCC Waives Hurricane Idalia Rules, North Carolina Awards, Fiber Deployment in Kansas
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Area Challenges Could be Key for State Mapping Efforts: Experts
Broadband Breakfast Webinar on Broadband Geospatial Planning
NTIA Announces Middle Mile Funds, NDIA Director on Closing Digital Divide, More Tribal ACP Outreach Funds
BEAD Letter of Credit Concern, Viasat joins Space Force, $7 Million FCC Connectivity Funding
Treasury Department Announces $158 Million for Puerto Rican Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
Broadband Breakfast on October 11, 2023 – Spectrum Sharing: How Promising and How Real Is It?
Broadband Breakfast Webinar on Broadband Geospatial Planning
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
FCC’s $68M for Schools and Libraries, NTIA’s $3.5M for Tribes, Broadband Breakfast on CBS
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
-
Congress4 weeks ago
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants