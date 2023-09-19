Universal Service
Rural Providers Urge FCC to Verify Unsubsidized Coverage Ahead of Enhanced ACAM Awards
The FCC’s challenge process is insufficient to allocate Enhanced ACAM funds, the Rural Broadband Association said.
WASHINGTON, September 18, 2023 – Rural broadband companies are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to require unsubsidized providers to prove their coverage in rural areas.
The calls come weeks after the FCC announced funding offers under the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or Enhanced ACAM. The model allocates support to providers already receiving funding through the Universal Service Fund.
The new allocation of funds takes into account whether an area is already served at the required speed threshold – 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload, faster than the previous Connect America Cost Model – by an unsubsidized provider. Areas the FCC deemed to be served only by an unsubsidized provider were excluded from awards and less money was made available to recipients operating in the same area as an unsubsidized provider.
Providers who were offered Enhanced ACAM funding must accept or decline their offers by September 29, but the FCC will accept challenges from awardees and make adjustments to the awards until 2025.
In a September 15 filing to the FCC, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association said the process for challenging these determinations is insufficient and urged the agency to require unsubsidized carriers to certify their reported coverage where Enhanced ACAM funds .
The challenge process is lacking, the association said, because it relies on the FCC’s broadband map and the accompanying challenge procedures.
The map data includes maximum speeds available at a given location, but it does not reflect potential decreases in speed that happen when many people are simultaneously using a fixed wireless network – the technology many rural providers use – and does not include information on standalone voice service, which a provider must offer to meet the agency’s definition of an unsubsidized competitor.
The agency told Enhanced ACAM recipients to submit concerns on these and other issues not captured by the map via public comment in its docket system and to challenge unsubsidized coverage and speeds through its standard broadband map challenge process.
FCC speed data is also difficult to challenge, the NTCA said in its filing. Challenges alleging a carrier’s provided speed is lower than that recorded in the data cannot be submitted in bulk, but must be submitted individually. That makes it difficult to determine if an unsubsidized provider offers lower speeds than they reported for large areas.
Requiring certifications from unsubsidized providers would provide “a well-structured and well-defined supplemental process,” for submitting challenges to Enhanced ACAM allocations, the association wrote.
The NTCA met with agency officials ahead of the award announcements to ask for the same certification, according to an ex parte filing from July 24.
Telecoms and Tech Giants Disagree on Where to Find More Universal Service Funds
The USF is facing dwindling funds and pending court challenges.
WASHINGTON, August 29, 2023 – Telecommunications companies and tech giants disagree on who should provide funding for the Universal Service Fund.
The fund’s money comes from a tax on voice service providers, putting its future in jeopardy as more Americans switch from phone lines to broadband services. The USF spends roughly $8 billion a year to buoy four programs that provide internet subsidies to low-income households, health care providers, schools, and libraries.
In filings submitted to a Senate working group evaluating potential reforms to the program, telecoms argued in public comments that some of this money should be paid by tech companies who provide online services. Tech companies advocated tapping more broadband providers for funds.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a trade group representing some of the biggest tech companies in the U.S., said in an August 21 filing that the USF could be saved by one action: “include all providers of internet connectivity in the USF contributions base.”
The National Telephone Cooperative Association, a group of smaller broadband providers that serve rural areas, argued in an August 25 filing that tech companies gain so much from expanded broadband coverage that they should pay directly into the USF, saying “internet-based businesses that benefit from widespread availability and affordability of broadband should contribute to that objective.”
The constitutionality of the USF’s funding model is being questioned in court. On September 19, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear a case brought by the conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research.
The group argues that in establishing the USF with the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Congress gave the FCC unfettered authority to collect taxes. It also alleges that the FCC has abused this authority by delegating the distribution of funds to a subordinate organization, the Universal Service Administration Company.
The Fifth Circuit originally struck down the petition, saying Congress put adequate guardrails on the FCC’s authority. Three of its five judges were present to hear arguments and hand down a ruling, but the rehearing in September will involve the full court.
The Sixth Circuit denied a similar petition from Consumers’ Research on the same grounds as the 5th Circuit. The group has suits pending in the Eleventh Circuit and D.C.
Sens. Ben Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., convened the working group in May to evaluate potential reforms to the USF’s structure and guide future policymaking.
FCC
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated.
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2023 – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to a full panel rehearing on the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission’s funding mechanisms for the Universal Service Fund, which supports various broadband expansion programs, on Thursday.
Early last year, nonprofit research house Consumers’ Research and communication service provider Cause Based Commerce asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to find that Congress gave the FCC unfettered delegated authority to raise revenues akin to taxation under Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Consumers’ Research claimed that the FCC has illegally delegated the taxation authority to a private entity, the Universal Service Administration Company. It asked the fifth circuit to take action against the FCC’s “unfettered power” to “define the scope of universal service.”
The appeals court ruled in March that Congress provided sufficient guidance to the agency when administering the fund, put in place guardrails to guide that administration, and that the FCC has sufficient oversight of USAC to allow for the subordination.
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated. A majority of the circuit judges in “regular active service” voted in favor of rehearing the case with a full panel of judges instead of the three who heard it the first time after parties filed a petition for rehearing.
Oral argument has not been scheduled, according to the short order.
William Hild, executive director of petitioner Consumers’ Research, told Broadband Breakfast in a statement in March that “with the acknowledgement that our case is ripe and that we have standing, we will look forward to continuing the legal fight to defend consumers from the unconstitutional USF tax on their phone bills set by unelected bureaucrats.”
Consumers’ Research has also taken the issue to the Sixth Circuit, which sided with the FCC, and the Eleventh Circuit, which heard oral arguments this month and has yet to reveal where it stands.
“In its subordinate role, USAC provides the FCC with fact-gathering, ministerial, and administrative support,” the Sixth Circuit decision said. “It submits for approval to the FCC the underlying data and projections that the FCC then uses to calculate the contribution factor.”
“Critically, the FCC is not bound by USAC’s projections,” the decision added, noting the FCC may approve or deny the contribution recommended by USAC.
The more appellate courts that rule on the matter, the greater the chance of disagreement between them, making it easier for Consumers’ Research to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Industry leaders have come out in support of the Fifth Circuit’s original decision, claiming that it recognizes the importance of the USF to connect Americans to broadband services. Greg Guice, director of government affairs at advocacy group Public Knowledge, said in March that “the Fifth Circuit has once again affirmed the importance of our nation’s universal service mission and the FCC’s obligation to ensure it is achieved by placing the program on a sound financial footing.”
Expert Opinion
Angie Kronenberg: The FCC Must Act Now to Save the USF
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving.
Last week, the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband held a hearing titled “The State of Universal Service.” The Universal Service Fund is our nation’s critical connectivity program that helps ensure that voice and broadband services are available and affordable throughout the country.
Since its creation by Congress in the 1996 Telecom Act, the USF has become a program that millions of families, community anchor institutions and small businesses rely on to get connected. It has been especially valuable for families and businesses that rely on it for work, school and telehealth at home.
The USF spends about $8.5 billion annually to help fund affordable connectivity in rural areas, low-income households, schools, libraries and rural hospitals. Today, the Federal Communications Commission is working to make high-speed broadband as ubiquitous as telephone service, and broadband is the essential communications technology the USF now supports.
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving. To fund the programs, telecom providers are required to pay a certain percentage of their interstate and international telecom revenues, known as the “contribution factor.” Typically, telecom providers collect these USF fees from their customers on their monthly bills.
However, the telecom revenues that fund the USF have declined over 60 percent in the last two decades. As a result, the contribution factor has skyrocketed from about 7 percent in 2001 to a historic high of about 30 percent today, as a higher portion of telecom revenues is needed to sustain the fund. That means certain consumers and businesses are now paying an additional 30 percent on top of their phone bills in order to fund the USF.
Telecom revenues continue to decline so rapidly because customers today rely more on broadband services and less on landline and mobile phone services, but broadband revenues do not pay into the USF. While the FCC has modernized each USF program to help support broadband service, it has not modernized its funding mechanism to require broadband services to pay into the Fund even though historically the agency has required supported services to be included in the contribution system.
Without intervention, the contribution factor is predicted to rise to 40 percent by 2025. This is unsustainable and puts the stability of the entire USF at risk. In fact, the contribution factor has become so high that it has led some groups to challenge the USF in federal court as unconstitutional, which also threatens the sustainability of the USF.
Reforming the USF funding mechanism is urgently needed and long overdue
Over 340 diverse stakeholders have come together as the USForward Coalition calling on the FCC to move forward with USF reform by expanding the contribution base to include broadband revenues. This solution is based on the recommendation in the USForward Report (that INCOMPAS helped commission), which was written by USF expert and former FCC official Carol Mattey.
The USForward Report explains that the most logical way to reform the contribution system and sustain the USF is to include broadband revenues in its funding assessment. Under this approach, the contribution factor is estimated to fall to less than 4 percent. It also means that the services that get USF support are paying into it, rather than solely relying on telecom customers, including those that have not made the switch to broadband, such as older Americans.
In fact, some members of Congress understand the urgency of reform and also want the FCC to act. The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, for example, is a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would require the FCC to reform the contribution system within one year.
Some question whether large tech companies should be assessed to contribute to the USF, and the short answer is “No.” Tech companies invest $120 billion each year in global internet infrastructure, and unlike broadband providers, these companies do not request or receive USF funding for these investments.
The FCC also lacks the authority to regulate tech companies and doing so would require Congress to act. This would further delay reform and expand the FCC’s regulatory authority over all online content and services — an overreach that many question as too broad since nearly every business today has an online presence and uses the internet to conduct business. Moreover, proposals to target certain tech companies risk skewing the online marketplace and competitive markets.
Some also question whether we still need the USF at all, and the short answer is “Yes.” While Congress allocated tens of billions for broadband, most of this investment is targeted for deployment, yet a significant portion of the USF programs focus on affordability. We not only have to make sure we build out our broadband networks, but also that communities can then afford to subscribe to these services.
The FCC should not wait to reform the USF. The USForward Report sets out a real plan that the FCC can and should implement. Congress should encourage the FCC to act now and save the nation’s critical connectivity program.
Angie Kronenberg is the president of INCOMPAS, where she manages the policy team and its work before federal, state and local governments, as well as leading the association’s efforts on membership and business development. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
