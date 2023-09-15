Fiber
STL Opens South Carolina Fiber Cable Plant
The $100 million plant was announced in June 2023 as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America.
WASHINGTON, September 15, 2023 – STL on Friday opened a new fiber-optic cable manufacturing plant in Lugoff, South Carolina.
The India-based company, which is officially Sterlite Technologies Limited, announced a $100 million investment in the plant after Narendra Modi, the country’s prime minister, visited with President Joe Biden in June of this year.
According to the company, the plant will facilitate $150 million annually in optical fiber exports from India.
The company is one of several to announce investments in American fiber-optic cable manufacturing, with major manufacturer Corning announcing a new North Carolina plant in June and Prysmian converting a Tennessee plant from copper to cable production.
Nokia also announced in August a Wisconsin plant that will manufacture electronic components necessary for deploying fiber networks.
The investments can be attributed in part to a provision of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act: The Build America, Buy America rule, which places two requirements on federally funded projects. It requires that 55 percent of the component cost must be spent with American suppliers, and materials must be manufactured in the United States.
Ahead of the disbursement of funds under the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, broadband providers will be looking to source infrastructure equipment from vendors that comply with the rule.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is proposing a partial waiver to the BABA rule for BEAD-funded projects. The waiver would do away with the 55 percent component cost rule, as the semiconductors and integrated circuits that make up much of the cost of fiber equipment are manufactured in Southeast Asia.
The comment period for the proposed waiver is open until September 21.
Open Access
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
The open access model allows multiple ISPs to use the same infrastructure. That could benefit Gigapower.
WASHINGTON, September 13, 2023 – Gigapower is in talks with state broadband offices about potentially building out open access infrastructure with grants from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.
“I think that when the time comes for BEAD, this platform will be a perfect fit,” Bill Hogg, the company’s CEO, said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
That’s because consumers could still choose from multiple internet providers offering different services at different price points, all on BEAD-funded Gigapower infrastructure, Hogg pitched. The traditional ISP-owned infrastructure model would only bring service from the provider that won a state contract to expand their network, he claimed.
“They like the idea that multiple ISPs will be able to bring choice to their constituents,” he said of state broadband officials. “They don’t have to pick a winner or a loser.”
Gigapower, a joint venture between AT&T and the investment firm BlackRock, is already slated to build a 1.5-million-location open access network. That means it will own and operate a fiber network while allowing multiple internet service providers to use that network to connect individual homes and businesses.
Spawned from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act, the BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion to subsidize broadband infrastructure – primarily fiber – in areas that still lack adequate internet service because of geographical barriers or low population density. After submitting initial proposals by the end of the year, states will be able to start doling out this money to fund projects.
Gigapower is actively looking to add more service providers to its lineup, Hogg said.
“We fully intend to have other ISPs on the network,” he said. “We’re having good discussions with potential future tenants.”
Benefits of open access
AT&T will be the first tenant on the open access network, part of its deal with Blackrock. The telecom is looking to reach more people as quickly as possible, said Erin Scarborough, its president of broadband and connectivity, but building out fiber is costly and expensive. Making use of a network outside the company’s existing infrastructure will make it easier to expand into new areas and was a key motivator for investing in the project.
“That’s one of the key tenets of this agreement and why we were looking to do it,” Scarborough said.
The open access model is a departure from the norm in American telecommunications. There are regional open access networks like Utah’s UTOPIA Fiber, but large ISPs have traditionally opted for the security of owning and operating their own networks.
“When you start thinking about operating more efficiently with less capital, sharing networks has always made sense,” Hogg said. “We think that this model is going to break down the historical bias telecos have had about not controlling all the assets.”
Despite the company’s investment in the project and first-provider status, Scarborough and Hogg were emphatic that AT&T will not have a management role over the network.
“We are the network operator,” Hogg said of Gigapower. “We own the assets. We own the negotiation for the commercial terms.”
Electric Co-Ops Uniquely Positioned to Attract Employees, said Experts
Co-ops can provide stability and a meaningful career while capitalizing on local capital.
ORLANDO, August 22, 2023 – Electric cooperatives are uniquely positioned to attract employees despite labor shortage concerns, said electric cooperative experts on a panel at Fiber Connect Monday.
Randy Everett, chief information officer for First Electric Cooperative Corporation, said that electric co-ops can provide stability to employees and give them a sense of fulfillment in their job.
Bringing fiber to the home in areas that have been historically left behind is an important mission, he said. When people hear the stories of people finally getting connected after years of no internet, they want to be part of that and have a part of that gratification that comes from making a difference in other people’s lives, said Everett.
Everett advised electric co-ops to hire local talent to design and build broadband networks to avoid having to build networks from scratch. He suggested that hiring local talent can help make the project more time and money efficient.
Local talent can design, acquire necessary material and manage the project in a more efficient way, he said. “Go out and find the talent that has been there and has done this work and just give them the tools and get out of the way.”
Robby Theodore, outside fiber plant manager for First Electric Cooperative, agreed. “Thankfully we’ve been able to pull different talent from different areas with experience,” he said.
Industry leaders have reiterated a call for more workforce training and development at Fiber Connect. Experts expressed concerns over the lack of skilled labor to build out internet networks, especially in light of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funding that will make its way to states in the upcoming years.
Some experts have touted electric co-ops as the ideal grantee for the BEAD program because they are well suited to build public owned networks that then can either be operated by the co-op or leased to private providers. Experts claim that fiber networks can reduce operating costs for electric co-ops as well as connect residents to the internet.
