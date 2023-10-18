Expert Opinion
Ar’Sheill Monsanto: Houston, We Have a Connectivity Program
More than 400,000 Houston households are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program. But only 30% have adopted.
In 2020, I watched countless headlines in Houston media that chronicled the absence of thousands of students that were missing from class. Yet the students did not disappear, they simply were not able to attend classes during the global pandemic because they lacked access to devices and the internet.
This issue of the digital divide wasn’t unique to Houston, the disparity in internet access was happening across America. In fact, in 2019, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that over 20 million Americans didn’t possess strong broadband access.
In July, I was tasked to lead a new nonprofit organization in Houston called Link Health. At Link Health, our organization leverages the health sector to connect patients to the Affordable Connectivity Program and close the digital divide in healthcare.
The organization was founded by an emergency room physician and Harvard University Professor, Dr. Alister Martin, who tapped university students to serve as fellows and digital equity ambassadors. The fellows and ambassadors are placed in clinics and hospitals to actively enroll patients into the Affordable Connectivity Program while they wait to see the doctors. These college students are attacking the problem with fervor and urgency!
In Houston, over 400,000 households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, but there has only been a 30% adoption rate. Through our partnership with healthcare systems like Legacy Community Health, San Jose Clinic and Lone Star Health Center we have an opportunity to enroll over 200,000 people who are current patients of those systems. In our work, we found that many of those patients that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program need support in completing the application, uploading documentation and then getting the actual discount applied to their internet service account. Our team is there from start to finish in this process.
Although our program is new, we have found success in our clinic- to- community partnerships. Our team has screened over 10,000 patients and enrolled almost 1,000 families into the program. We estimate that through Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments we have helped families save over $290,000 on home internet and our work is just beginning.
We recognize that the Affordable Connectivity Program is slated to sunset when the funds are exhausted. However, in the meantime, our student-led organization will continue to meet people where they are. We will move forward with bringing on new clinical partners and guiding their patients to receive access to these necessary discounts. To broaden our reach, we are sharing resources and marketing material for community health sites that include posters, RX discharge paperwork, brochures and other graphics that promote the ACP.
While news stations are no longer constantly covering stories about students’ connectivity challenges, the issue is still extremely prevalent in many communities. At Link Health we want to assist eligible families in connecting to the internet so that they have access to other resources like telehealth. Opening up access to the internet is one sure fire way to address social determinants of health and we are poised to connect people to the world.
Ar’Sheill Monsanto is the manager of Link Health, which connects patients to broadband access. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Helder Pereira: Success or Failure of Biden’s Broadband Push Hinges on Fiber Installers
Access to affordable and accessible high-speed internet is no longer a matter of convenience.
The 21st Century has yet to reach many Americans, and the burden to change that reality will rest on how the fiber optic installation industry responds to the challenge.
Whether on their mobile devices or in front of laptops, millions of people across the country remain disconnected to reliable high-speed access to the world wide web. Whenever they attempt to access the internet for work, school, or a telehealth appointment, they either cannot connect or sit staring at a buffer symbol. These users are victims of a digital divide that should not be allowed to remain. That responsibility will by assigned to the industry proven capable of installing that technology.
It is not a matter of convenience. It has become self-evident that access to reliable and affordable broadband is essential to compete, work, learn, and communicate in a 21st Century economy. Nor is it a Third World problem. The Federal Communications Commission has identified 8.5 million unserved and 3.6 million underserved locations across the country, creating a societal schism between those who have crucial high speed access and those who don’t.
While President Biden has put forth a $42.5 billion program to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet access to every home and business in the country by 2030, for many, that is a far distant aspiration rather than an immediate solution. In the interim, the administration has also proposed the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills, but that presumes there is high speed access.
Reviewing the impact of digital deserts in the United States and elsewhere
The crisis in connection is not unique to the United States. The International Monetary Fund has devoted considerable resources to reviewing the impact of digital deserts here and around the world. They note that even in advanced economies disparities exist. In many developing countries, women in underserved areas are particularly at a disadvantage, the IMF reporting that fewer women may own or access mobile phones. The COVID pandemic created some initiatives. The governments of El Salvador, Malaysia, and Nepal provided fee discounts or waivers for internet access, but, once again, that presumes there is an infrastructure in place to offer high speed access.
The Biden connectivity plan calls for distributing tens of millions of dollars to states identified as suffering from internet insufficiency who, in turn, will contract for the technology. But at the end of the day, the success or failure of this initiative will rest on the shoulders of fiber optic installers.
Our industry needs to appreciate that this domestic “Moon Shot” will bring with it a level of scrutiny that is unprecedented on every level. Staffing, engineering, innovation, and results will be reviewed and questioned by audiences that range from the Congressional Office of Management and Budget to the end user who will question how long it will take for the promise of installation to become reality.
Our industry’s track record will also be subject to review. Collectively, we may be asked to provide prior performance criteria similar to Excell’s which, to date, has connected over one million homes with fiber optic cable and one billion feet of fiber in rural areas across 15 states, including West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Our industry will also need to tell our story of innovation and the challenges we will overcome in meeting the administration’s mandate. For example, we need to provide insight as to how wiring multiple dwellings can slow down installations or the role of pioneering tools used for splicing fiber optics. Another important story for our industry to tell is how 5G uses a high-frequency signal which does not travel over long distances. This results in the need for a much larger number of fiber optic base stations to amplify the signal.
Today, broadband access is as essential as water or electricity. Doctors rely on the internet for medical equipment, teachers for smartboards, students for studying, and workers for job opportunities. Those without access to reliable internet connection suffer greatly, but we have the technology and the track record to deliver a solution. In the months and years to come, our industry will need to tell that story as it accepts a federal challenge to wire the nation.
Helder Pereira is the Chief Operating Officer, Excell Communications, which offers fiber installation and construction services. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
David Don: Strong Partnerships for Broadband ‘Beyond the Build’
BEAD success requires a long-term commitment to technological, economic, social, and civic vitality.
In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Congress laid out a bold plan to bring broadband to every remaining unserved corner of the nation. That plan authorizes distribution of grants totaling $42 billion in Broadband Equity and Deployment (BEAD) money to benefit each state and territory. The process for distributing those funds has already begun, and the first transfers are expected early next year.
The BEAD investments are vital to close geographic gaps in broadband coverage. But the job of connecting communities to broadband does not end with laying cables and installing hardware. Success requires a long-term commitment to the technological, economic, social, and civic vitality of each community.
Congress has made capital funds available only for building these broadband networks. Operating and maintaining them — and keeping them secure and innovative — will require continuous investment. As Brookings recently explained, “If a government decides to greenlight a project by only looking at the upfront sticker price, it’s a recipe for deteriorating infrastructure.”
In most communities, particularly those that have lacked broadband until now, success is best assured by building public-private partnerships with established and experienced ISPs. Community leaders should carefully consider which partners have a real track record that can be relied upon to make broadband successful beyond the build – long after the federal grant dollars have been spent.
Six key ISP capabilities that communities should prioritize in potential BEAD partners
- Superior Scale. Selecting a partner with vast resources and networking experience facilitates more rapid and extensive rollout of broadband infrastructure, and also brings assurances of quality network management in the future. Whether it is conducting routine maintenance and upgrades or coping with critical natural disaster recovery or supply chain shocks, an ISP with superior scale is best equipped to meet the ongoing demands of operating critical infrastructure and to keep costs down.
- Financial Stability. Companies with strong balance sheets have superior access to capital, are better able to manage rising interest rates and to withstand uncertain economic conditions, and have the resources to operate networks for decades. When companies with flimsy balance sheets take federal broadband subsidies but prove unable to follow through on their commitments, it wastes the public’s money and leads to costly delays in serving communities. Prime examples can be found in any of the many recipients of the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) grants who have defaulted even before beginning construction, affecting one-third of RDOF census blocks.
- Continuous Innovation. Partners who are at the forefront of technological advancements can keep pace with the changing digital landscape, innovating continuously to meet consumer demand. Internet traffic is growing incredibly fast – up over 20% in the last year alone. Broadband speeds are up over 3x since 2017. Leading innovators like Comcast always keep their networks and services ahead of the curve and bring those capabilities to their public sector partnerships.
- Seamless Security. In 2022, cyberattacks against tech and telecom companies more than doubled. Investment in cybersecurity is essential to protect American businesses and consumers, and it already carries a price tag of over $200 billion a year worldwide. While no ISP is immune to cyberattacks, companies may underinvest in network security, creating serious risks. We have one of the deepest cybersecurity teams in the world, with hundreds of employees dedicated to minimizing cybersecurity harms. Small, inexperienced ISPs cannot match this.
- The Skills to Promote Broadband Adoption. A local community can have good broadband infrastructure, but if its citizens are not taking the service that’s not success. A company with a proven track record in driving higher adoption rates can ensure that many more households reap the benefits of broadband. We have been the industry leader in meeting the adoption challenge for over a decade, with our first-of-its-kind Internet Essentials program as well as our successful participation in the bipartisan-supported Affordable Connectivity Program, which has helped millions of low-income households connect to the Internet.
- Track Record for Serving Communities. Efforts by local governments to go at it alone in building broadband, or choosing inexperienced partners, are riddled with failure. Whether it’s participants in BTOP, RDOF or state subsidy programs, we have seen scores of ISPs over-promise and under-deliver. At Comcast, we have an unmatched track record: We meet our commitments, and we bring service to all neighborhoods in our footprint.
The broadband future depends on effective collaboration
Community leaders who understand the complexity and risk associated with building and maintaining a broadband network will value a partner that can help them deploy digital infrastructure that is not just built to last, but built to lead.
Comcast brings to local communities its deep-rooted commitment to high-quality technology, widespread adoption, and services that are stable, secure, and innovative.
We are ready and able to work with communities to maximize the value of their broadband investment to every household. With Comcast, communities can be sure they will have a steady and reliable partner who will ensure their success beyond the build for decades to come.
David Don is Senior Vice President of Public Policy at Comcast. This piece is was posted on Comcast’s blog on September 28, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Johnny Kampis: FCC Push To Eliminate Data Caps Could Increase Broadband Rates For Many Users
Usage based billing ensures that those who use the most data pay the most money.
The Federal Communications Commission, under the behest of Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, may now go after the practice of usage-based billing, a common method by which internet-service providers charge consumers different rates based on how much data they use.
A push by the FCC to eliminate the practice could result in price increases for many broadband users.
Rosenworcel announced a proposal in June to investigate how internet data caps affect consumers, especially the impacts on those with disabilities and lower incomes. Many broadband providers offer tiered pricing based on data usage, limiting how much a customer can use before paying more for their service or facing slowdown in their speeds.
“Internet access is no longer nice-to-have, but need-to-have for everyone, everywhere. As we emerge from the pandemic, there are many lessons to learn about what worked and what didn’t work, especially around what it takes to keep us all connected,” Rosenworcel said. “When we need access to the internet, we aren’t thinking about how much data it takes to complete a task, we just know it needs to get done. It’s time the FCC take a fresh look at how data caps impact consumers and competition.”
But usage-based billing ensures that those who use the most data pay the most money, helping keep costs lower for those who use less data. It is a common practice across many industries. For example, if you operate a business, your accountant would bill you for more hours to do your taxes than you neighbor who only files personal taxes. If you travel farther across the city in an Uber, you’d pay a higher rate than another customer traveling a few blocks. And – since Democrats wants to regulate the internet as a utility – if you use more kilowatts of electricity in your home than your neighbor, you get a higher power bill.
As James Erwin of Digital Liberty notes, it’s this latter point where the proposition by the FCC really falls apart.
“If one accepts the premise that high-speed broadband is now a necessity, not a luxury, and uses that as justification for outlawing usage-based billing, why shouldn’t the same logic apply to electricity? It has been government policy for close to a century that universal electricity is imperative for access to modern life. Despite this, electric utilities still put meters on our houses and measure our usage to charge us.”
Case for Consumers points out that pricing is one of the most critical decisions by a business and can determine its success or failure.
“This is why letting the market, as opposed to government, set prices is an enormous advantage to consumers, as prices for goods and services necessarily reflect the actual costs incurred and most often land at a point of equilibrium reflecting actual market value at the time and place delivered,” the organization posted on a blog. “This allows businesses to efficiently and economically produce goods and services, as well as improve those goods and services, in order to make a profit while preventing consumers from overpaying their hard-earned money.”
Most internet providers offer tiered plans, which allow light users to pay a much lower rate for a limited amount of data and heavy users to pay a higher rate for unlimited data. An effort by a Democrat-led FCC to eliminate this structure, capping the rate, would likely lead to light users (who often have lower incomes) having to pay more for their internet.
As Case for Consumers notes: “If the government dictated the price of a fill-up (regardless of tank size), then gas stations would set the price high enough to ensure they did not lose money on larger vehicles, meaning the driver of a Geo Metro would pay the same at the pump as the owner of a Chevy Suburban, an absolutely outlandish notion.”
A large reason why the United States enjoyed robust broadband infrastructure during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic was the ability of internet providers to use the revenue from such tiered pricing systems to continue to reinvest and maintain their systems. Efforts by the FCC to force providers to charge a lower-than-market price would put such long-term stability at risk.
Johnny Kampis is director of telecom policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
