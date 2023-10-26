Broadband Roundup
Industry Support for ACP Funding Push, Semiconductor Hubs, NY Plows Money into Emergency Communications
Public interest groups praise White House push for more ACP money.
October 26, 2023 – President Joe Biden’s Wednesday request for Congress to appropriate $6 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program into December 2024 was met with support from public interest groups.
“Kudos to the White House for including $6 billion in the domestic supplemental for the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly broadband subsidy for low-income, tribal and high cost households,” said Gigi Sohn, internet advocate and former nominee for commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission.
Sohn underlined the importance of connecting Americans to the internet and suggested that long term, the ACP may be sustained by folding it into the FCC’s Universal Service Fund.
David Dowart, chair of the National Lifeline Association, a non-profit focused on sustaining the USF’s Lifeline fund, recognized the impact the ACP has.
“Without such support, more than 21 million households would face the grim prospect of losing access to affordable mobile and fixed broadband solutions essential to full participation in our society and economy,” said Dowart.
That sentiment was echoed by Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at internet advocate Public Knowledge, adding that, “We are grateful that today, the Biden Administration demonstrated its commitment to closing the digital divide by urging Congress to appropriate $ 6 billion to keep the program afloat throughout 2024.”
Leventoff added that $6 billion may not be quite enough to sustain the program and urged Congress to appropriate $7 billion.
Biden announces semiconductor tech hubs
The Biden administration announced Monday the designation of 31 regional tech manufacturing and innovation hubs, four of which will be focused solely on semiconductor manufacturing.
The four hubs focusing on regional semiconductor production are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, New York and Vermont.
The Tech Hubs Program will “focus on developing and growing innovative industries in regions across the country” and was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides nearly $53 billion to semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Industry experts have been vocal about the positive impacts of the CHIPS Act, noting that semiconductor manufacturing has largely benefited from the investment.
State officials from New York and Arizona have pointed to the investment into the semiconductor industry as having created jobs and added needed support to supply operations.
New York invests in emergency communications
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will invest $55 million across 57 counties and New York City to upgrade the state’s emergency communication systems and public safety answering points.
The State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant, which aims to reduce gaps in communications between emergency service providers, will provide $45 million .
The remaining $10 million will come from Public Safety Answering Point Operations Grant, which goes toward funding the development of Next Generation 911 technology, an updated emergency response system software, and geographic information system data software that it relies on.
“Public safety is my number one priority here in New York State, and I’m proud to announce this year’s round of funding to enhance communication systems that help our emergency responders work more efficiently,” Hochul said.
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray added that, “It’s critical first responders have the equipment and infrastructure they need to maintain clear communication during times of crisis and this funding plays a key role in these efforts.”
AGs File Social Media Harms Suit, AI Labeling Bill, Lumen Gets California Funds
33 State attorneys general sue Meta for allegedly capitalizing off of young users.
October 25, 2023 – Attorneys general from across the United States have signed onto a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Meta, alleging the social media giant is harming young people’s mental health by maximizing their time on its platforms.
The lawsuit, filed by 42 attorneys general from 33 states in the District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges the tech giant that operates Facebook and Instagram has violated federal and state laws.
The lawsuit alleges Meta’s business model aims to maximize “young users’ time and attention spent on its Social Media Platforms,” while producing harmful features to generate a compulsive use of the platform despite public knowledge of harm inflicted on youth and teens.
The coalition of state attorneys general alleges in the lawsuit that these practices also violate consumer protection statutes including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data on users under 13 without parental consent.
“Meta relies on Instagram’s and Facebook’s nominal bans on under-13 users to avoid any responsibility under COPPA to its under-13 users and their parents,” the lawsuit alleges.
Concern surrounding the harm associated with children using social media has been raised in the past, with previous proposed legislation aimed at shielding children from harmful content on the internet.
Senators introduce AI labeling legislation
Two senators introduced Tuesday legislation that would require AI-generated audio-visual material to be labeled as such.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, introduced the Schatz-Kennedy AI Labeling Act, requiring such a watermark on images, videos, audio or multi-media content to ensure transparency.
It would also require AI system developers to include disclosures on such content and AI chatbots, developers and third-party licensees to ensure disclosures on published content, and the establishment of a group to generate standards for social media sites to use in labeling AI content.
“Our bill is simple – if any content is made by artificial intelligence, it should be labeled so that people are aware and aren’t fooled or scammed,” said Schatz in a press release.
Kennedy added that “AI is moving quickly, and so are the companies that are developing it. Our bill would set an AI-based standard to protect U.S. consumers by telling them whether what they’re reading, seeing or hearing is the product of AI, and that’s clarity that people desperately need.”
The need for AI legislation has been at the forefront of government conversations, with agencies like the Federal Trade Commission having vocalized their intent to regulate AI.
In September of this year a coalition of Democrats including Sen. Ed Markey D-Mass, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash issued a letter to President Joe Biden flagging the need for regulatory AI legislation, and pointed to their AI Bill of Rights as a starting point.
Lumen gets $400M for California open-access build
The California Department of Technology announced Wednesday that it awarded telecom Lumen more than $400 million to deploy fiber broadband in California under the Broadband for All Initiative aimed at closing the digital divide.
The investment will be geared toward supporting middle-mile broadband connectivity with an open access model so other providers can ride on the infrastructure, according to a press release.
The project is set to be completed by the end of 2026 and will deliver service to hundreds of communities within the state, added the press release.
“Digital inclusion is critical for the United States to maintain its leading position as a global economic and innovation powerhouse. Bringing high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved locations will accelerate greater and more diverse participation in our education system, the world’s digital economy, and access to high-quality healthcare,” said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson.
Capito Wants Action on Poles, Easy Info on Satellite Apps, MobileX in Walmart
Senator wants FCC to make order on pole attachment, replacement cost issues.
October 24, 2023 – Sen. Shelley Capito, R-West Virginia, urged the Federal Communications Commission to make an order to better address pole replacement and attachment cost disputes.
Capito suggested establishing a fair sharing of pole replacement costs with a streamlined process for resolving disagreements as a way the agency could prevent delayed construction.
She explained that those kinds of delays have the potential to negatively impact programs like the Broadband, Equity Access and Deployment, which requires deployment construction to be completed by certain dates.
In 2018, the FCC implemented rules that allowed new attachers to perform work on poles, which was meant to expedite the process and reduce costs by letting a sole contractor make necessary repairs and changes.
But disputes over pole replacement costs still exist. Currently, a third-party provider wanting to attach equipment on a pole would often need to foot the bill if the attachment requires a new pole. Third parties have told the FCC that the cost should be shared because the pole owner also benefits from the new pole.
In 2022, the FCC requested comments on implementing a cost sharing regime, but has not moved on the issue since.
FCC publishes explanatory documents on satellite applications
The Federal Communications Commission’s Space Bureau announced Monday that it will begin providing user-friendly information in the form of explanatory documents on its website to clarify the satellite application process.
The commission will continue to post explanatory documents on its website, the first of which was posted Monday, providing “guidance on space station license processes, terms, and costs,” according to a press release.
“The space economy is growing at a pace we haven’t seen in decades. Making sure everyone understands how to be a part of that growth is a crucial part of maintaining U.S. leadership, and increasing competition in the space sector benefits us all,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The bureau will discuss these transparency efforts at its November 1st open house, with a presentation outlining the explanatory documents it will release up to that date alongside a future-looking timeline for documents it plans to release.
MobileX available in Walmart
MobileX, a mobile service provider, announced Tuesday that its services will now be available for consumers to purchase in nearly 1,000 Walmart locations across the United States.
Customers shopping at Walmart will be able to sign up for MobileX’s plans, read a press release, which include personalized plans from $4.08 a month as well as basic unlimited plans from between $14.88 to $24.88 a month.
“Partnering with one of America’s most beloved and well-known retail brands, Walmart, is an extraordinary milestone for MobileX. In my experience, it’s been unprecedented that a new brand gets an endcap in the largest Walmarts so early on,” said Peter Adderton, CEO of MobileX.
MobileX relies on app-based services as well as artificial intelligence to predict how much data a user will need, which can allow customers to reduce costs, explained the release.
Domestic Abuse Order, Alternatives to BEAD Letter of Credit Requirement, Power Grid Funding
FCC to vote on order aimed at helping domestic abuse survivors maintain phone line.
October 23, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission is preparing to announce a proposed order aimed at helping domestic abuse survivors maintain connectivity when their phone lines are tied to their abuser.
The rules proposed in the order would require providers to separate phone lines where abusers are linked on family accounts, block records of calls to domestic abuse and violence resource hotlines, and use the commission’s Lifeline program to financially support survivors connectivity.
The proposal was initially approved by the commission in February.
“These efforts are a critical step in ensuring that survivors stay connected to their support systems and loved ones and I’m proud to have made this work a priority for the agency,” Jessica Rosenworcel said at a National Conference on Domestic Violence on Sunday.
The order will be presented and voted on for adoption at the commission’s public open meeting on November 15th.
The proposed order would work to implement aspects of the Safe Connections Act of 2022, which is a piece of legislation that seeks to use communication services to protect domestic abuse survivors.
Broadband providers offer alternatives to BEAD credit letter
A coalition of broadband providers including Altafiber, Altice and Brightspeed suggested alternatives Wednesday to the letter of credit requirement for projects funded by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
The providers sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Wednesday recommending alternatives such as reducing the required credit amount to 5 percent of the total grant amount, having providers obtain credit letters once funding is approved as opposed to during the application process, or retiring the credit letter requirement if applicants certify grant compliance.
Currently the $42.5 billion BEAD program requires a letter of credit demonstrating that applicants are able to finance 25 percent of the project outlined in their proposal.
But there has been concern that the current requirement would lock smaller providers’ out of much needed funds.
The letter mentioned other industry arguments which have advised the use of bonds, parent guarantees or certifications of good standing as ways to back deployment projects
BEAD director Evan Feinman has stated that program administrator, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is working to change the letter of credit requirement, however no change has been administered.
Biden announces $3.46 billion in power grid investment
The Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday a $3.46-billion investment in improving the strength of the electric energy grid across the country.
The investment is expected to help 58 projects spanning 44 states and is part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership program, which funds projects that modernize the electric grid and make it more durable in extreme weather climates amid worsening climate change, a press release said.
Several projects that have received funding are looking to improve smart grid infrastructure, which requires the use of digital technology to “monitor and manage the transport of electricity from all generation sources to meet the varying electricity demands of end users,” according to the International Energy Agency.
Oftentimes fiber networks are used to aid in this, while improving communication efficiency as highlighted by industry experts. That kind of efficiency is a goal highlighted by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, whose GRIP project plans to use fiber networks to transmit grid data.
