Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
The internet subsidy dubbed the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – The Biden administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $6 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program through December 2024.
The program was set up with a $14 billion allotment from the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. It provides a monthly internet discount of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands, more than 20 million households in total. Participants can also get a one-time $100 device subsidy.
“Without this funding, tens of millions of people would lose this benefit and would no longer be able to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities,” the White House said in a statement.
About $5 billion remains in the program, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. That money is expected to dry up as early as April 2024.
The request from Biden joins repeated calls for Congress to renew the program. Lawmakers have underscored the importance of the program for closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to access the high-speed broadband funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat. They argued the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of calls for reform, would provide a more sustainable funding model than repeated allocations from Congress.
The funding request also comes on the same day as House Republicans elected a Speaker, ending weeks of deadlock and opening the door for potential legislation.
Michael Misrahi: Broadband Operators Should Think About Bundling Up
Broadband operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers.
The latest EY Decoding the Digital Home study found that even when consumers balk at the price of high-speed internet, they’re not ready to say goodbye to the connection. Moreover, the perceived value for money for broadband is holding steady, even with 63% of broadband households concerned over prices.
Inflation is a major force impacting companies and consumers alike. Cost of living increases are driving consumers to scale back overall spend on new connectivity and content experiences, but only 16% of households with broadband connections have reduced or plan to limit spending on home broadband, mobile connectivity or streaming. Regardless of spend, network reliability remains a critical decision factor for consumers, with 26% of respondents experiencing unreliable home broadband connections and a growing number willing to spend more for better customer service (up 6% year on year to 36%) and backup connectivity.
What is increasingly interesting for broadband providers is that economic conditions, consumer habits and maturing technologies have paved a path for the return of the bundle; however, the bundle of the future will have shifted from the classic package of video, fixed voice and internet. Wired and wireless technological advances, as well as emerging economic models and market ecosystems, are revolutionizing the bundle proposition and folding in mobile offerings through captive or mobile virtual network operator services; linear video content, including direct-to-consumer streaming packages (especially with the most recent cable and content negotiations); and other value-added services, such as security and coverage extensions, the consumer is more willing to adopt.
Bundles are much more attractive for consumers and operators alike
These industry trends, coupled with ongoing cost of living increases, are making bundles much more attractive for consumers and operators alike. Bundles can offer the value consumers currently crave. And many broadband providers are uniquely positioned to offer low-cost, convenient packages that combine fast and reliable in-home broadband, evolved video products and/or mobile solutions that are resonating with the market.
For operators reframing their bundles, content has been a big question mark — what content to include and how to package it within the overall offering, especially when considering that consumers have a growing sense of decision fatigue, with 54% of survey respondents reporting being overwhelmed by the abundance of content across platforms. More specifically, for the operator, video currently tends to be accessible everywhere with a subscription (that is, it’s accessible in and out of the home), with direct-to-consumer streaming services channeled by the content providers.
Recent negotiations between major media conglomerates and cable providers signal that this mature, legacy video model is no longer viable; the go-forward model will include tying linear content packages to the direct-to-consumer offering, as well as finding some differentiation in pricing through ad-supported streaming services and/or picture quality (e.g., HD vs. 4K).
In this evolving video landscape, broadband providers first must decide if they want to offer video (or other revenue-generating units, such as mobile) in their propositions and, if they do, how to go about it, for example, offering their own packages — white label offerings — or virtual offerings, such as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor proposition. In some instances, video can be the loss leader, and in others, especially with a new model, it could be margin accretive. Nevertheless, broadband providers need to once again rethink how video fits into the equation.
There are other opportunities to bundle, including with mobile
Outside of video, there are other opportunities to bundle, namely mobile. Broadband providers traditionally limited to cable- and fiber-based products can now expand where only a few operators play, in the integrated wireline and wireless operator space, by building mobile propositions through wholesale arrangements with mobile network operators and/or through hybrid networks.
Similar to customer demand for video content in and out of the home and how video may be converging back to the traditional bundle, communications and broadband may also be converging to a subscription that is in and out of the home and on a singular bill (just in time to meet consumers’ demand for more value out of their providers).
Bundles hold enormous potential for cutting through decision fatigue by offering consumers much-needed simplicity. Providers selling services can justify offering more value to the customer by having a more compelling lifetime value when the consumer utilizes more services. Additionally, from an operating cost perspective, complexity places a greater burden on customer support, which can be eliminated from the customer experience as operators use this pivot point to rethink operating models.
Across the board, operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers. Ultimately, within the context of the increased cost of living, broadband providers with the most straightforward and comprehensive propositions may have the opportunity to capitalize on consumers’ growing rejection of complex and fragmented services that increasingly offer unclear value.
Michael Misrahi, is’s EY Americas Telecommunications Leader. The views reflected in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or other members of the global EY organization. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
FCC Chair Set to Release Digital Discrimination Proposal
The rules would aim to prevent unequal broadband access along racial and class lines.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel will introduce a proposal for strong digital discrimination rules, she announced on Tuesday.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
Rosenworcel said her proposal would adopt a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
Under the rules, the FCC would consider technical and cost barriers to deploying high-speed broadband as defenses from providers accused of digital discrimination, Rosenworcel said. Industry groups have argued they offer worse service in certain areas for economic reasons.
The proposal will also include guidance for states and municipalities to prevent digital discrimination themselves, as well as seek comments on expanding reporting requirements to get more information on recently completed broadband projects. A draft of the full proposal will be released tomorrow.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its open meeting on November 15. That’s the day of the Biden administration’s deadline for the agency to adopt digital discrimination rules.
The disparate impact standard has been the subject of debate since the FCC started taking comments on it in December 2022.
Industry trade groups and broadband providers urged the commission to take a more hands-off approach. In meetings and filings, they repeatedly pushed commissioners to limit the definition of digital discrimination to practices that are intended to disenfranchise specific communities.
Verizon lawyers met with Rosenworcel’s staff just last week to reiterate the position.
But such conduct almost never happens, Rosenworcel said on Tuesday. By targeting intentionally discriminatory broadband deployment, she said, the agency would not be meeting its obligation under the Infrastructure Act to address disparate broadband access.
“Gaps in broadband access stem from policies and practices that might be neutral on their face,” rather than “intentionally discriminatory conduct,” she said.
That reasoning is in line with the Biden administration’s position. Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration met with commissioners on behalf of the White House to urge a disparate impact standard for the upcoming rules.
FCC Votes on E-Rate, 6 GHZ and Emergency Alerts at October Meeting
The commission took action on expanding E-Rate, maternal health data, and opening the 6 GHz band.
WASHINGTON, October 19, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to proceed with several measures, including expanding school Wi-Fi subsidies, using broadband data for maternal health research, and allowing low-power devices to operate in the 6 gigahertz band.
The commission also voted to move forward with its net neutrality proposal.
Expanding E-Rate
The commission voted to adopt a rule allowing money from its E-Rate program to fund Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses. Starting in 2024, that will include discounts on internet plans and devices.
E-Rate provides subsidies to schools and libraries for broadband connection and devices through the Universal Service Fund. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Democratic lawmakers have been pushing to broaden the program since June.
Like the net neutrality proposal, the E-Rate expansion measure passed on party lines, with the commission’s two Republicans voting against it. Taking the same tack as Republican politicians, they argued that since buses are not themselves classrooms or libraries, the beneficiaries outlined in the law creating the program, E-Rate funds cannot be used for school bus Wi-Fi.
All other measures put forward passed unanimously.
Broadband access and maternal health
The FCC voted to launch a notice of inquiry into adding maternal health data to its Mapping Broadband Health in America platform.
At the direction of the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Live Act, the commission updated the platform in June to include CDC data on maternal mortality and maternal morbidity – severe complications in labor and childbirth.
The latest notice of inquiry will seek comment on other data points to include and how to do so while protecting patients’ privacy. It also looks to hear from the public on current broadband-enabled maternal health services, common barriers to accessing those services, and what the commission might do to address them.
“The United States is the only industrialized country with a rising level of maternal mortality,” said Rosenworcel. “If there are ways this data can further assist efforts to address the maternal health care crisis, we want to know.”
Very-low-power devices in the 6 GHz band
The commission adopted a rule opening parts of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by very-low-power devices.
A total of 850 MHz in the band is now open for use by VLP devices both indoors and out, with no frequency coordination system. The commission first opened the band for unlicensed use in 2020.
The move is aimed at enabling new Wi-Fi-connected technologies and keeping the U.S. competitive ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
The adopted rule also seeks comment on opening the entire 6 GHz band – another 350 MHz of spectrum – to VLP operation and allowing higher power levels with a geofencing system to prevent interference with incumbents.
Wi-Fi activists have pushed for the FCC to move faster on those two items, citing a growing need for Wi-Fi capacity as the nation looks to close the digital divide.
Alaska Connect Fund and USF updates
The commission voted to seek comments on how to set up an Alaska Connect Fund, which would continue USF support for Alaskan broadband.
Alaskan broadband and mobile providers can currently receive support from the FCC’s Alaska Plan in the form of fixed payments from the USF. The FCC took the measure in 2016 because of the difficulties in deploying and maintaining infrastructure in Alaska’s harsh climate and large area.
The Alaska Connect Fund proposal seeks comments on what changes to the Alaska Plan would allow more Alaskans to get connected. The commission is also looking to hear about including ACF participation requirements, like Affordable Connectivity Program participation and cybersecurity standards, as well as how to include Tribal governments in the program.
In adopting the measure, the FCC also streamlined aspects of the Universal Service Fund, which it administers through the Universal Service Administrative Company.
Changes to the fund include removing certain filing requirements, modifying reporting deadlines, increasing performance testing requirements, and clarifying merger rules.
Emergency alerts
Commissioners also voted to update the Wireless Emergency Alerts program, which allows government entities to distribute emergency alerts to mobile devices.
Participating mobile providers now have to support multilingual alerts by enabling devices to display alert messages in each of the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., as well as including maps that show users’ locations relative to emergency areas in alerts.
The adopted rules establish a WEA database to display information about which carriers participate in which geographic areas. Carriers will be required to submit information to the FCC in order to participate.
Alerting authorities are also now allowed to send two localized test alerts per year.
