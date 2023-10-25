Broadband's Impact
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
The internet subsidy dubbed the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – The Biden administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $6 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program through December 2024.
The program was set up with a $14 billion allotment from the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. It provides a monthly internet discount of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands, more than 20 million households in total. Participants can also get a one-time $100 device subsidy.
“Without this funding, tens of millions of people would lose this benefit and would no longer be able to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities,” the White House said in a statement.
About $5 billion remains in the program, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. That money is expected to dry up as early as April 2024.
The request from Biden joins repeated calls for Congress to renew the program. Lawmakers have underscored the importance of the program for closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to access the high-speed broadband funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat. They argued the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of calls for reform, would provide a more sustainable funding model than repeated allocations from Congress.
The funding request also comes on the same day as House Republicans elected a Speaker, ending weeks of deadlock and opening the door for potential legislation.
Join the Leading Disruptors in Telecom and Communications at VON: Evolution
At VON: Evolution From Oct. 31-Nov. 2, you’ll meet the change makers in the communications industry in New York CIty.
WASHINGTON, October 27, 2023 – Broadband Breakfast is pleased to be a Media Sponsor of VON: Evolution, taking place in New York City on October 31, 2023-November 2, 2023.
At the event, you’ll have the unique opportunity to meet the change makers in the communications industry. The people responsible for driving changes and launching next-generation solutions. We are bringing together a global community of communication industry disruptors. You not only get to hear from them in person but also network with them during the conference.
See the full schedule on the VON: Evolution web page.
Register for the event using the Broadband Breakfast 15% discount.
VON: Builder | OCTOBER 31st
At: NYC Office of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLC
31 West 52nd Street, NYC
9:00 AM – Registration – Main Lobby with Security & Name Badges on 28th Floor
10:00 AM
Welcome – Jeff Pulver & Dan Jenkins – Founder, Commcon | Everycast Labs | Nimble Ape
-Fireside Chat with Jeff: How We All Got Started in Real-Time Communications – Alon Cohen – Co-Founder, VocalTec & EVP/CTO, Phone.com
– FreeSwitch Community Update – Abbi Minessale – Community Developer, SignalWire
– Programmable Voice & AI – Pedro Sanders – Fonoster Project
11:10 AM
– Ethic & Sustainable Conversational AI- Diego Gosmar – Open Voice Network (Linux Foundation) Ambassador, Chief Evangelist, XCALLY
– Building RTC Applications in Finance – Dhananjay Deshpande – Director of Engineering, Bloomberg Real Time Communication (RTC)
– Controlling Physical Devices with WebRTC – Dan Jenkins – Founder, Commcon | Everycast Labs | Nimble Ape
12:10 PM – 1:45 PM Lunch Break
1:50 PM
– VON Coalition Update – Glenn Richards – Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
– Kamailio as Building Block for Voice & AI Platforms – Henning Westerholt – Senior IT Operations & Software Development Manager, GILAWA Ltd
– Programmable Smart Contracts with JavaScripts – Diego Lizarazo – Director of Developer Relations, Agoric
– Decentralizing Real-Time Communications- Ayush Ranjan – Co-Founder & CEO, Huddle01
– DevOps Stories: Looking Back at FWD – Ed Guy – CTO, FWD
3:30 PM – Ending Remarks
VON: Evolution Day 1 | WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st
At: City Winery
2nd Floor
25 11th Avenue, NYC
8:00 AM – Registration Opens
9:00 AM – Welcome – Jeff Pulver
– Genesis of the Real-Time Web – Alon Cohen – Co-Founder, VocalTec & EVP/CTO, Phone.com
– State of WebRTC – Dan Jenkins– Founder, Commcon | Everycast Labs | Nimble Ape
– Enterprise Wireless Connectivity & 5G – Dennis Specht – Founder & CEO, Redevi
10:00 AM
– GSMA Blockchain Vision for Telecom Industry – Shamit Bhat – Director of Product Management, GSMA
– VoIP Innovations – Iqram Magdon-Ismail – Founder, Smalltalk & Co-Founder, VENMO & Lior Cole – CEO, Novaverse
– Transforming the Digital Workspace – Fred Caicedo – Global Head of Unified Communications, Content and Collaboration, PNC Bank & Chris Fine – Technologist
– Regulatory Conversation – Glenn Richards – Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
11:00 AM
– Bandwidth as an Asset Class – Suruchi Gupta – CEO, GIANT Protocol
– Evolution of PBS in the Internet Age – Larry Irving – Chairman, Board of Directors, PBS
– Innovation in Communications – Dan Thygesen – SVP & GM Wholesale, Innovation & Partnerships, T-Mobile
11:50 AM – 12:30 Lunch / Networking
12:30 PM – Fireside Chats Continue
– Age of Secure Messaging – Alan Duric – Co-founder & COO/CTO, Wire
– Connecting the Geneneration Gap with Graphic Novels – Paul Levitz – Former CEO, DC Comics
– Watch This Space (WTS) Podcast Live! – Jon Arnold – Founder, J Arnold Associates & Chris Fine – Technologist
– 5G | IOT Solutions – Syed Bari – CEO, BDATA Solutions
1:30 PM
– DePin Revolution – Mahesh Ramakrishnan – Co-founder, Escape Velocity (EV3)
– Telecom / Blockchain Opportunities – Dean Tribble – CEO, Agoric
– Future of Connectivity – Suzanne Helllwig – AVP, 5G Ecosystem & Alliances, AT&T & Kelly Green – Chief Strategy Officer, TelcoDR
2:30 PM – Recap of Day 1 – Jeff Pulver
4:30 PM – VIP Speaker Dinner
Vista LIC Hotel Best Western * 27-05 39th Ave * Long Island City
7:30 PM – Fall ’23 VON: Evolution RECEPTION
Vista LIC Hotel Best Western * 27-05 39th Ave * Long Island City
VON: Evolution Day 2 | ‘THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd
At: City Winery
2nd Floor
25 11th Avenue, NYC
8:30 AM – REGISTRATION
9:00 AM – Welcome Back – Jeff Pulver
– FreeSwitch Community Update – Abbi Minessale – Community Developer, SignalWire
– Startup Pre-Funding Cleanup – What to do Before Your First Funding Round – Diana Bikbaeva – Attorney, Marashlian & Donahue PLLC
– 2024 Outlook – Dean Bubley – Director, Disruptive Analysis Ltd.
– The Caller ID Mess – Ron Thornton – Consulting Engineer, Unified Office
10:10 AM- Bringing Back Trust in Communications Industry – Adam Macgill – Distinguished Engineer, BT Group
– Lessons from the Energy Industry – Andy Zetlan – President, Zetlan Consulting Services
– Evolution of Healthy Communication – Tessa Brown – Co-Founder & CEO, Germ Network
11:10 AM- AI Voice & Storytelling – Jeremy Toeman – Founder & CEO, Aug X Labs
– Distruptive 5G Communication Communities – Deborah Simpier – Co-Founder & CEO, Althea
11:45 AM – 12:30 PM LUNCH with Special Musical Guest
12:30 PM – Fireside Chats Continue
– The State of Now – Jeff Pulver – Founder, pulver.com
– Space-based Networks: Current & Future – Ian Fichtenbaum – Founder & CEO, SpaceRig
– Broadband Breakfast Panel – Drew Clark – CEO, Breakfast Media
– Blockchain & The Telco Back Office – Mark Bystriansky– Co-Founder, Emeldi Group
1:35 PM – NETWORKING
2:10 PM – VON: Evolution Wrap Up – Jeff Pulver – Founder, pulver.com
See the full schedule on the VON: Evolution web page.
Register for the event using the Broadband Breakfast 15% discount.
Michael Misrahi: Broadband Operators Should Think About Bundling Up
Broadband operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers.
The latest EY Decoding the Digital Home study found that even when consumers balk at the price of high-speed internet, they’re not ready to say goodbye to the connection. Moreover, the perceived value for money for broadband is holding steady, even with 63% of broadband households concerned over prices.
Inflation is a major force impacting companies and consumers alike. Cost of living increases are driving consumers to scale back overall spend on new connectivity and content experiences, but only 16% of households with broadband connections have reduced or plan to limit spending on home broadband, mobile connectivity or streaming. Regardless of spend, network reliability remains a critical decision factor for consumers, with 26% of respondents experiencing unreliable home broadband connections and a growing number willing to spend more for better customer service (up 6% year on year to 36%) and backup connectivity.
What is increasingly interesting for broadband providers is that economic conditions, consumer habits and maturing technologies have paved a path for the return of the bundle; however, the bundle of the future will have shifted from the classic package of video, fixed voice and internet. Wired and wireless technological advances, as well as emerging economic models and market ecosystems, are revolutionizing the bundle proposition and folding in mobile offerings through captive or mobile virtual network operator services; linear video content, including direct-to-consumer streaming packages (especially with the most recent cable and content negotiations); and other value-added services, such as security and coverage extensions, the consumer is more willing to adopt.
Bundles are much more attractive for consumers and operators alike
These industry trends, coupled with ongoing cost of living increases, are making bundles much more attractive for consumers and operators alike. Bundles can offer the value consumers currently crave. And many broadband providers are uniquely positioned to offer low-cost, convenient packages that combine fast and reliable in-home broadband, evolved video products and/or mobile solutions that are resonating with the market.
For operators reframing their bundles, content has been a big question mark — what content to include and how to package it within the overall offering, especially when considering that consumers have a growing sense of decision fatigue, with 54% of survey respondents reporting being overwhelmed by the abundance of content across platforms. More specifically, for the operator, video currently tends to be accessible everywhere with a subscription (that is, it’s accessible in and out of the home), with direct-to-consumer streaming services channeled by the content providers.
Recent negotiations between major media conglomerates and cable providers signal that this mature, legacy video model is no longer viable; the go-forward model will include tying linear content packages to the direct-to-consumer offering, as well as finding some differentiation in pricing through ad-supported streaming services and/or picture quality (e.g., HD vs. 4K).
In this evolving video landscape, broadband providers first must decide if they want to offer video (or other revenue-generating units, such as mobile) in their propositions and, if they do, how to go about it, for example, offering their own packages — white label offerings — or virtual offerings, such as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor proposition. In some instances, video can be the loss leader, and in others, especially with a new model, it could be margin accretive. Nevertheless, broadband providers need to once again rethink how video fits into the equation.
There are other opportunities to bundle, including with mobile
Outside of video, there are other opportunities to bundle, namely mobile. Broadband providers traditionally limited to cable- and fiber-based products can now expand where only a few operators play, in the integrated wireline and wireless operator space, by building mobile propositions through wholesale arrangements with mobile network operators and/or through hybrid networks.
Similar to customer demand for video content in and out of the home and how video may be converging back to the traditional bundle, communications and broadband may also be converging to a subscription that is in and out of the home and on a singular bill (just in time to meet consumers’ demand for more value out of their providers).
Bundles hold enormous potential for cutting through decision fatigue by offering consumers much-needed simplicity. Providers selling services can justify offering more value to the customer by having a more compelling lifetime value when the consumer utilizes more services. Additionally, from an operating cost perspective, complexity places a greater burden on customer support, which can be eliminated from the customer experience as operators use this pivot point to rethink operating models.
Across the board, operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers. Ultimately, within the context of the increased cost of living, broadband providers with the most straightforward and comprehensive propositions may have the opportunity to capitalize on consumers’ growing rejection of complex and fragmented services that increasingly offer unclear value.
Michael Misrahi, is’s EY Americas Telecommunications Leader. The views reflected in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or other members of the global EY organization. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Chair Set to Release Digital Discrimination Proposal
The rules would aim to prevent unequal broadband access along racial and class lines.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel will introduce a proposal for strong digital discrimination rules, she announced on Tuesday.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
Rosenworcel said her proposal would adopt a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
Under the rules, the FCC would consider technical and cost barriers to deploying high-speed broadband as defenses from providers accused of digital discrimination, Rosenworcel said. Industry groups have argued they offer worse service in certain areas for economic reasons.
The proposal will also include guidance for states and municipalities to prevent digital discrimination themselves, as well as seek comments on expanding reporting requirements to get more information on recently completed broadband projects. A draft of the full proposal will be released tomorrow.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its open meeting on November 15. That’s the day of the Biden administration’s deadline for the agency to adopt digital discrimination rules.
The disparate impact standard has been the subject of debate since the FCC started taking comments on it in December 2022.
Industry trade groups and broadband providers urged the commission to take a more hands-off approach. In meetings and filings, they repeatedly pushed commissioners to limit the definition of digital discrimination to practices that are intended to disenfranchise specific communities.
Verizon lawyers met with Rosenworcel’s staff just last week to reiterate the position.
But such conduct almost never happens, Rosenworcel said on Tuesday. By targeting intentionally discriminatory broadband deployment, she said, the agency would not be meeting its obligation under the Infrastructure Act to address disparate broadband access.
“Gaps in broadband access stem from policies and practices that might be neutral on their face,” rather than “intentionally discriminatory conduct,” she said.
That reasoning is in line with the Biden administration’s position. Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration met with commissioners on behalf of the White House to urge a disparate impact standard for the upcoming rules.
