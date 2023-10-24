Expert Opinion
Bill Long: How Middle Mile Investments Close the Digital Divide
Internet for all: Zayo’s mission to connect what’s next.
Over four million children couldn’t access the internet for online learning during the pandemic. Currently, 42 million Americans lack broadband access, creating a major barrier to opportunity for U.S. families impacted economically, educationally and socially.
Growing up in an underserved area, I witnessed the transformative power of connectivity and its potential to uplift communities. As Zayo’s Chief Product Officer, I am passionate about utilizing technology to connect people and businesses. My role involves leading the company’s product strategy and roadmap, with a strong focus on developing innovative products and services that expand internet access. Through our recent funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile Grant Program, Zayo is taking decisive steps to connect communities and pave the way for a more inclusive and connected future. I’m proud to be a part of this effort.
Zayo’s transformative middle-mile projects
The $92.9 million in funding represents a major milestone in our commitment to closing the digital divide. With these funds, we plan to undertake three projects extending network infrastructure across eight states and over 2,100 route miles. These projects have been carefully selected based on needs-based criteria, such as current broadband speeds, rural and socio-economic indicators, to ensure we can significantly affect marginalized communities. Fiber is the foundation for broadband for all. Connecting these regions can bridge the technological gap and create a pathway for better economic prospects and educational resources.
Oregon-California-Nevada Project
The first project aims to build a high-capacity fiber route spanning over 622 route miles — or fiber optic cables linking locations along a specific route — to connect communities in Oregon, California and Nevada. Our primary goal is to connect these underserved communities and benefit households, businesses and anchor organizations in Oregon, California and Nevada.
El Paso to Dallas Project
Our second project involves constructing a high-capacity, middle-mile fiber route stretching over 644 miles to establish broadband in rural areas across Western Texas, from El Paso to Dallas. These areas currently lack fiber networks with the capacity to serve entire rural communities.
Dallas to Atlanta Project
The third project focuses on creating additional network connectivity exit ramps along our existing unique, five-state route between Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia, covering 822 route miles.
Network connectivity exit ramps are crucial access points and off-ramps for data traffic, facilitating seamless connections and providing enhanced flexibility to customers. By optimizing network efficiency and streamlining data transfers, they lead to improved user experiences and higher performance for businesses across industries. These exit ramps add value by meeting evolving digital demands and solidifying Zayo’s position as a leader in innovative, future-ready network solutions.
We targeted these areas in particular because the median broadband access speed is at or less than 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) down * 25 Mbps up. We’ve observed that a significant percentage of the population in these regions falls under the federal poverty rate, and many school districts have a high level of participation in the national school lunch program. Additionally, 36 schools are within 1,000 feet of the fiber routes, meaning they’ll benefit from improved connectivity, enabling them to access essential online resources, support remote learning initiatives and enhance educational opportunities for students and faculty alike.
Connecting communities one project at a time
Zayo’s middle-mile mission is built on partnerships with government entities and local ISPs. These collaborations foster economic growth within the state and ensure broadband connectivity for underserved areas. Our strong relationships with local ISPs, cultivated over years of working together to interconnect on our network, allow us to identify and address the specific needs of each community. We are actively working with ISP partners and local broadband offices to identify other potential underserved areas.
Fiber is the perfect solution for connecting underserved areas because it is a long-lasting, reliable, scalable infrastructure asset. Fiber can connect the edge to the core and support a wide range of applications, including 5G, cloud computing and enterprise networking. With the support of our partners, we aim to foster a collaborative ecosystem around fiber, ensuring equal internet access for all communities and preventing them from becoming isolated broadband islands.
This funding is a step forward in our mission to help transform remote education, telemedicine and public safety communication. We understand that connectivity is both a technological endeavor and an essential tool for empowerment and economic development. Internet access is a fundamental right, and my mission is to provide reliable bandwidth to these communities, foster economic growth and level the digital playing field.
As Chief Product Officer at Zayo, Bill Long leads the company’s overall product strategy, financials, and roadmap. He has nearly two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry with expertise in interconnection and infrastructure services, enterprise and wholesale voice, and business and product development. Prior to joining Zayo, Bill served as senior vice president of product management and was responsible for the overall growth and profitability of Equinix Interconnection and was Voice President of Voice Services at Level 3 Communications. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Michael Misrahi: Broadband Operators Should Think About Bundling Up
Broadband operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers.
The latest EY Decoding the Digital Home study found that even when consumers balk at the price of high-speed internet, they’re not ready to say goodbye to the connection. Moreover, the perceived value for money for broadband is holding steady, even with 63% of broadband households concerned over prices.
Inflation is a major force impacting companies and consumers alike. Cost of living increases are driving consumers to scale back overall spend on new connectivity and content experiences, but only 16% of households with broadband connections have reduced or plan to limit spending on home broadband, mobile connectivity or streaming. Regardless of spend, network reliability remains a critical decision factor for consumers, with 26% of respondents experiencing unreliable home broadband connections and a growing number willing to spend more for better customer service (up 6% year on year to 36%) and backup connectivity.
What is increasingly interesting for broadband providers is that economic conditions, consumer habits and maturing technologies have paved a path for the return of the bundle; however, the bundle of the future will have shifted from the classic package of video, fixed voice and internet. Wired and wireless technological advances, as well as emerging economic models and market ecosystems, are revolutionizing the bundle proposition and folding in mobile offerings through captive or mobile virtual network operator services; linear video content, including direct-to-consumer streaming packages (especially with the most recent cable and content negotiations); and other value-added services, such as security and coverage extensions, the consumer is more willing to adopt.
Bundles are much more attractive for consumers and operators alike
These industry trends, coupled with ongoing cost of living increases, are making bundles much more attractive for consumers and operators alike. Bundles can offer the value consumers currently crave. And many broadband providers are uniquely positioned to offer low-cost, convenient packages that combine fast and reliable in-home broadband, evolved video products and/or mobile solutions that are resonating with the market.
For operators reframing their bundles, content has been a big question mark — what content to include and how to package it within the overall offering, especially when considering that consumers have a growing sense of decision fatigue, with 54% of survey respondents reporting being overwhelmed by the abundance of content across platforms. More specifically, for the operator, video currently tends to be accessible everywhere with a subscription (that is, it’s accessible in and out of the home), with direct-to-consumer streaming services channeled by the content providers.
Recent negotiations between major media conglomerates and cable providers signal that this mature, legacy video model is no longer viable; the go-forward model will include tying linear content packages to the direct-to-consumer offering, as well as finding some differentiation in pricing through ad-supported streaming services and/or picture quality (e.g., HD vs. 4K).
In this evolving video landscape, broadband providers first must decide if they want to offer video (or other revenue-generating units, such as mobile) in their propositions and, if they do, how to go about it, for example, offering their own packages — white label offerings — or virtual offerings, such as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor proposition. In some instances, video can be the loss leader, and in others, especially with a new model, it could be margin accretive. Nevertheless, broadband providers need to once again rethink how video fits into the equation.
There are other opportunities to bundle, including with mobile
Outside of video, there are other opportunities to bundle, namely mobile. Broadband providers traditionally limited to cable- and fiber-based products can now expand where only a few operators play, in the integrated wireline and wireless operator space, by building mobile propositions through wholesale arrangements with mobile network operators and/or through hybrid networks.
Similar to customer demand for video content in and out of the home and how video may be converging back to the traditional bundle, communications and broadband may also be converging to a subscription that is in and out of the home and on a singular bill (just in time to meet consumers’ demand for more value out of their providers).
Bundles hold enormous potential for cutting through decision fatigue by offering consumers much-needed simplicity. Providers selling services can justify offering more value to the customer by having a more compelling lifetime value when the consumer utilizes more services. Additionally, from an operating cost perspective, complexity places a greater burden on customer support, which can be eliminated from the customer experience as operators use this pivot point to rethink operating models.
Across the board, operators need to simplify and clarify their purpose and the value offered to customers. Ultimately, within the context of the increased cost of living, broadband providers with the most straightforward and comprehensive propositions may have the opportunity to capitalize on consumers’ growing rejection of complex and fragmented services that increasingly offer unclear value.
Michael Misrahi, is’s EY Americas Telecommunications Leader. The views reflected in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or other members of the global EY organization. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Ar’Sheill Monsanto: Houston, We Have a Connectivity Program
More than 400,000 Houston households are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program. But only 30% have adopted.
In 2020, I watched countless headlines in Houston media that chronicled the absence of thousands of students that were missing from class. Yet the students did not disappear, they simply were not able to attend classes during the global pandemic because they lacked access to devices and the internet.
This issue of the digital divide wasn’t unique to Houston, the disparity in internet access was happening across America. In fact, in 2019, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that over 20 million Americans didn’t possess strong broadband access.
In July, I was tasked to lead a new nonprofit organization in Houston called Link Health. At Link Health, our organization leverages the health sector to connect patients to the Affordable Connectivity Program and close the digital divide in healthcare.
The organization was founded by an emergency room physician and Harvard University Professor, Dr. Alister Martin, who tapped university students to serve as fellows and digital equity ambassadors. The fellows and ambassadors are placed in clinics and hospitals to actively enroll patients into the Affordable Connectivity Program while they wait to see the doctors. These college students are attacking the problem with fervor and urgency!
In Houston, over 400,000 households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, but there has only been a 30% adoption rate. Through our partnership with healthcare systems like Legacy Community Health, San Jose Clinic and Lone Star Health Center we have an opportunity to enroll over 200,000 people who are current patients of those systems. In our work, we found that many of those patients that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program need support in completing the application, uploading documentation and then getting the actual discount applied to their internet service account. Our team is there from start to finish in this process.
Although our program is new, we have found success in our clinic- to- community partnerships. Our team has screened over 10,000 patients and enrolled almost 1,000 families into the program. We estimate that through Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments we have helped families save over $290,000 on home internet and our work is just beginning.
We recognize that the Affordable Connectivity Program is slated to sunset when the funds are exhausted. However, in the meantime, our student-led organization will continue to meet people where they are. We will move forward with bringing on new clinical partners and guiding their patients to receive access to these necessary discounts. To broaden our reach, we are sharing resources and marketing material for community health sites that include posters, RX discharge paperwork, brochures and other graphics that promote the ACP.
While news stations are no longer constantly covering stories about students’ connectivity challenges, the issue is still extremely prevalent in many communities. At Link Health we want to assist eligible families in connecting to the internet so that they have access to other resources like telehealth. Opening up access to the internet is one sure fire way to address social determinants of health and we are poised to connect people to the world.
Ar’Sheill Monsanto is the manager of Link Health, which connects patients to broadband access. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Helder Pereira: Success or Failure of Biden’s Broadband Push Hinges on Fiber Installers
Access to affordable and accessible high-speed internet is no longer a matter of convenience.
The 21st Century has yet to reach many Americans, and the burden to change that reality will rest on how the fiber optic installation industry responds to the challenge.
Whether on their mobile devices or in front of laptops, millions of people across the country remain disconnected to reliable high-speed access to the world wide web. Whenever they attempt to access the internet for work, school, or a telehealth appointment, they either cannot connect or sit staring at a buffer symbol. These users are victims of a digital divide that should not be allowed to remain. That responsibility will by assigned to the industry proven capable of installing that technology.
It is not a matter of convenience. It has become self-evident that access to reliable and affordable broadband is essential to compete, work, learn, and communicate in a 21st Century economy. Nor is it a Third World problem. The Federal Communications Commission has identified 8.5 million unserved and 3.6 million underserved locations across the country, creating a societal schism between those who have crucial high speed access and those who don’t.
While President Biden has put forth a $42.5 billion program to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet access to every home and business in the country by 2030, for many, that is a far distant aspiration rather than an immediate solution. In the interim, the administration has also proposed the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills, but that presumes there is high speed access.
Reviewing the impact of digital deserts in the United States and elsewhere
The crisis in connection is not unique to the United States. The International Monetary Fund has devoted considerable resources to reviewing the impact of digital deserts here and around the world. They note that even in advanced economies disparities exist. In many developing countries, women in underserved areas are particularly at a disadvantage, the IMF reporting that fewer women may own or access mobile phones. The COVID pandemic created some initiatives. The governments of El Salvador, Malaysia, and Nepal provided fee discounts or waivers for internet access, but, once again, that presumes there is an infrastructure in place to offer high speed access.
The Biden connectivity plan calls for distributing tens of millions of dollars to states identified as suffering from internet insufficiency who, in turn, will contract for the technology. But at the end of the day, the success or failure of this initiative will rest on the shoulders of fiber optic installers.
Our industry needs to appreciate that this domestic “Moon Shot” will bring with it a level of scrutiny that is unprecedented on every level. Staffing, engineering, innovation, and results will be reviewed and questioned by audiences that range from the Congressional Office of Management and Budget to the end user who will question how long it will take for the promise of installation to become reality.
Our industry’s track record will also be subject to review. Collectively, we may be asked to provide prior performance criteria similar to Excell’s which, to date, has connected over one million homes with fiber optic cable and one billion feet of fiber in rural areas across 15 states, including West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Our industry will also need to tell our story of innovation and the challenges we will overcome in meeting the administration’s mandate. For example, we need to provide insight as to how wiring multiple dwellings can slow down installations or the role of pioneering tools used for splicing fiber optics. Another important story for our industry to tell is how 5G uses a high-frequency signal which does not travel over long distances. This results in the need for a much larger number of fiber optic base stations to amplify the signal.
Today, broadband access is as essential as water or electricity. Doctors rely on the internet for medical equipment, teachers for smartboards, students for studying, and workers for job opportunities. Those without access to reliable internet connection suffer greatly, but we have the technology and the track record to deliver a solution. In the months and years to come, our industry will need to tell that story as it accepts a federal challenge to wire the nation.
Helder Pereira is the Chief Operating Officer, Excell Communications, which offers fiber installation and construction services. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
