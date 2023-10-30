Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah

The social media landscape is changing as lawmakers become more active in shaping digital communication

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah

In March 2023, Utah became the first state to adopt laws regulating kids’ access to social media. This legislative stride was rapidly followed by several states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, and Mississippi, with numerous others contemplating similar measures. For nearly two decades, social media platforms enjoyed unbridled growth and influence. The landscape is now changing as lawmakers become more active in shaping the future of digital communication. This transformation calls for a nuanced evaluation of the current state of social media in the United States, particularly in light of Utah’s pioneering role. Is age verification the right way to go? What are the broader implications of this regulatory trend for the future of digital communication and online privacy across the country?

  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Social media concept. Using network for posting and sharing content. Internet communication and global connection. Isolated flat illustration

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT

The introduction of ChatGPT has bridged the gap between science fiction and reality.

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT

Nearly a year has passed since ChatGPT became accessible to the public, seamlessly integrating into our daily lives. It has proven invaluable for tasks ranging from brainstorming to coding and composing essays or emails, offering convenience at our fingertips. But just like any technology dealing with a vast amount of information, ChatGPT also grapples with concerns such as content biases, the potential for harmful data collection, and the spread of misinformation. Now is an opportune time to reflect on the impact of ChatGPT over the past year, which has bridged the gap between science fiction and reality. How can we strike a balance between harnessing the advantages of ChatGPT and addressing its ethical and practical challenges? What lessons have we learned from its first year, and how might these shape the future of AI-driven language models?

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit

The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit is returning on December 5.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit

The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit is returning on December 5, bringing together the broadband infrastructure and financial service communities for a day filled with insightful discussions on digital infrastructure and investment assets. Don’t miss out on this special live episode for a preview of our panelists and critical topics set to be explored at this highly anticipated event of the year.

See the details for Digital Infrastructure Investment–2023

#broadbandlive

Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings

Right-of-way disputes regularly hold up deployments, providers said.

Screenshot of the event Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – INCOMPAS is continuing to lobby Congress and federal agencies to address railroad companies allegedly stonewalling broadband deployments, the internet trade group said on Wednesday.

Railroad right-of-way negotiations routinely hold up broadband infrastructure projects through charging excessive fees and long processing times, said Virginia broadband provider Gary Wood at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel.

His company received federal funds to expand coverage during the pandemic, he said, but had to avoid crossing railroad tracks because of deployment deadlines.

“Every one of our projects, we stopped at the railroad tracks, because it needed to be done in three to four months,” he said. “We knew it was just impossible.”

The trade group, whose members include some major broadband providers, has had success on this front in the House of Representatives, said Caroline Booth Olsen, INCOMPAS’s director of communications and legislative affairs.

INCOMPAS worked with Representative Troy Balderson, R-OH, on the American Broadband Deployment Act, which would preempt some local rules on rights-of-way and set expedited timelines for broadband project approvals.

But that effort to streamline broadband permitting has stalled since reaching the House floor on October 2. Republicans have been unable to choose a speaker for three weeks, only finally electing Rep. Mike Johnson, R-LA, to the position Wednesday afternoon.

“We wanted to put every resource we had into this,” she said. “We’re working with some great partners in the Senate right now, and we’re having discussions with the FCC and the FRA.”

In those discussions, she said, the group is pushing for a regulatory framework for railroad rights-of-way deals with broadband and telecom providers, similar to the Federal Communications Commission rules around pole attachments. The commission sets some terms of those deals and guarantees telecom providers access to poles.

The effort is happening against the backdrop of a Virginia lawsuit broadband providers will be watching. The Association of American Railroads is suing the state over a law passed in March that makes it easier for broadband providers to cross railroads.

The law caps fees for those crossings at $2,000 in most cases and gives railroad companies 35 days to review project applications. Railroads argue those fees are unjustly low and the expedited time frame poses safety risks, said Alan Poole, a communications attorney at law firm Troutman Pepper.

Filed in July, the case is still pending in district court. Virginia has filed a motion to dismiss.

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way

As states work to distribute federal broadband fundings, providers are facing challenges in fiber build outs, especially with the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties. The Department of Transportation and the National Telecommunication and Information Administration both have issued guidelines to streamline the process, but some municipalities (and railroad companies) have pushed back, claiming those rules infringe on their authority. There is also debate over fees railway companies charge fiber providers. How might states go forward with these measures to expedite internet deployment?

Panelists

  • Gary Wood, Firefly Fiber Broadband
  • Caroline Booth Olsen, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs, INCOMPAS
  • Alan Poole, Partner, Troutman Pepper
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Gary Wood is President and CEO of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and its wholly owned subsidiary Firefly Fiber Broadband. Firefly began building fiber in August of 2018 and since that time has led a project that built over 5000 miles of fiber, making gigabit speed broadband service available to more than 55,000 rural central Virginia locations. Over 90% f the homes and businesses had no broadband options prior to the project. Expansion continues with plans for an additional 3500 miles of fiber passing another 40,000 locations in the next 24 months.

Caroline Boothe Olsen spent ten years on Capitol Hill working for conservative Members of Congress. During her time on the Rules Committee under Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, she learned the inner workings of the House and parliamentary procedure and during her time working for Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, at the House Republican Conference she served as a direct liaison to the entire House Conference giving her a unique viewpoint of the legislative issues that impact members from all corners of the country. Her decade of experience in political communications, leadership positions, and campaign finance has culminated into her position at INCOMPAS as the Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs.

Alan Poole, a partner at national full-service law firm Troutman Pepper, has spent his entire career solving his clients’ toughest problem in infrastructure. Alan specializes in fiber optic and other linear networks, and has a broader experience covering electric utilities, broadband, local government, real estate, corporate and transactional law. By focusing on the most critical issues facing his clients, Alan has developed a deep knowledge base in the myriad state and federal of legal issue facing companies that deploy communications networks all around the country.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

