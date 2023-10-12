Broadband's Impact
Broadband Providers Should Prepare Now for BEAD Applications
The WISPAPALOOZA panel outlined key BEAD rules for small providers and WISPs to be familiar with.
LAS VEGAS, October 11, 2023 – Experts urged small broadband providers on Wednesday to start preparing now for BEAD grant applications.
The Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is still in its early stages. States have until December 27 to submit initial proposals for implementing the program to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Only Louisiana has started accepting challenges to broadband map data, the next step in the process.
Even so, providers considering applying for funds should familiarize themselves with BEAD requirements and their state’s proposals, said Lori Adams, Nokia’s vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy.
“Start that process now. Don’t wait until next year, because then it will be too late,” she said here at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless broadband providers.
Adams and other panelists highlighted key requirements from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that potential applicants should familiarize themselves with.
Letter of credit
The NTIA requires that providers awarded BEAD grants obtain a letter of credit from an eligible bank for at least 25 percent of their project costs.
Banks with a Weiss credit rating of B- or higher are considered eligible. There are some large banks that do not meet this requirement, noted Steve Coran, WISPA’s counsel and an attorney at Lerman Senter.
“The supply of banks is probably lower” than applicants realize, he said.
Letters of credit often require cash collateral, meaning BEAD subgrantees will have to set aside 25% of their project costs. The collateral must be held for the duration of the project, meaning that money can’t be accessed until builds are complete.
The broadband industry has expressed concern about the requirement. The NTIA said on September 22 it is working on updates to the letter of credit rules.
Build America, Buy America
The Build America, Buy America provision of the 2021 Infrastructure Act requires that all federally funded projects allocate 55 percent of their component cost to American suppliers and use equipment manufactured in America.
“That’s a very difficult proposition for some items because we have global supply chains,” Adams said.
The NTIA released in August a draft waiver that would, if adopted, exempt most broadband electronics from the American supplier requirement – including all technology necessary for fixed wireless providers. The four categories not covered by the waiver are used for fiber-optic deployments.
Adams noted applicants planning to deploy fiber cannot circumvent the BABA requirements by absorbing the cost of components themselves and not including them in grant applications.
“If you’re deploying it in the field as part of the program, it has to be BABA compliant,” she said.
Subgrantees will not have to replace existing equipment that would not have complied with the rule.
Matching funds
The NTIA also requires subgrantees to produce matching funds totalling at least 25 percent of BEAD project costs. That can come in the form of cash or in-kind donations, like easements and rights of way from municipalities or donated equipment and labor.<
States are also looking into using unallocated funds from other federal sources like the Capital Projects Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act as sources of matching funds, said Gregory Guice, chief policy officer at lobbying firm Vernonburg Group.
Some of those funds will have different requirements for projects. The CPF has a higher minimum speed requirement than the BEAD program, for example.
Applicants might need to exceed the 25 percent minimum if they are bidding against many other providers, Adams noted.
“You might need as much as 40% to be competitive,” she said.
High cost per location threshold
BEAD rules require states to prioritize fiber infrastructure. But when fiber becomes too expensive, states can consider other technologies like fixed wireless to serve hard-to-reach areas for less money.
States can choose at what price per location they will start looking at non-fiber grant applications. Knowing that threshold for states providers are looking to apply in will be ket for WISPs, the panel said.
The NTIA’s rules currently leave unlicensed fixed wireless out of the definition of adequate broadband. Coran said it’s possible states could ask for waivers. In volume two of Louisiana’s initial proposal, the state said it will seek NTIA approval on allowing funds for fixed wireless service using unlicensed spectrum in some cases.
Health
WISPA Panel Urges Small Broadband Providers to Embrace Telehealth
Connecting healthcare clinics can benefit communities, the panel said.
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – A panel urged broadband providers on Tuesday not to fear approaching healthcare centers with telehealth plans at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless broadband providers.
“Don’t write them off just because they’re outside your comfort zone or what you’re used to,” said Max Joseph, a business development manager at AT&T. “There’s huge potential to market to these communities.”
Hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinics often want to provide telehealth – services like counseling and appointments conducted via the internet, said Layne Sisk, CEO of broadband consulting firm ServerPlus. But healthcare providers often lack the technical knowledge to implement the service on their own.
In rural areas, implementing telehealth can involve getting connected to adequate broadband for video calls.
“To them, this is overwhelming. This is like magic,” he said.
The panel cited HIPAA, the law outlining privacy protections for patient health data, as a common concern preventing broadband providers from approaching healthcare clinics and getting them connected.
But HIPAA requirements, said Vonda Dilley, a sales manager at broadband provider Horizon Connects, are not distributed equally on a network. If a broadband provider only serves a clinic with internet connectivity, its compliance requirements are lower than the clinic’s internal IT systems and patient portal.
“You’re considered a conduit,” she said.
Expanding telehealth in rural areas can benefit those communities by giving them easier access to healthcare, plus specialists that are physically far away.
“The idea behind this is not just to make it more convenient, it’s a better quality of care,” Sisk said.
He pointed to a counseling center that operates in the same building as his office. During the pandemic, he said, that counseling center was able to see patients with more severe mental health because of the easier access to remote sessions.
The Federal Communications Commission launched a three-year pilot program in 2021 to study the impacts of making telehealth a permanent part of the Universal Service Fund, a roughly $8 billion yearly internet subsidy program.
Digital Inclusion
Biden Administration Urges FCC to Adopt Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Disparate impacts, rather than discriminatory intent, should be the commission’s focus, the agency said.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration urged the Federal Communications Commission to adopt strong digital discrimination rules.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
In a meeting on behalf of the Biden administration, the NTIA urged the commission to adopt a “disparate impact” standard for determining digital discrimination, meaning broadband providers’ business practices could be considered discriminatory even if they are not intentionally withholding internet access from a protected group.
“Only a definition of digital discrimination that includes policies and practices that have disparate impacts can adequately protect less-connected communities,” the NTIA wrote in an ex parte letter filed on Friday.
Industry groups have argued against this, saying broadband providers often deploy infrastructure on the basis of cost and logistical constraints. It would be unreasonable, their trade groups argue, to require providers to divert resources to serving unprofitable and expensive-to-reach parts of their service areas with high-end broadband.
The NTIA noted that the Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to consider these constraints in its rulemaking process. But the agency urged the commission not to take cost-related arguments at face value.
The agency pointed to an April filing from the non-profit Public Knowledge and other broadband advocates which proposed guidelines for evaluating economic feasibility claims from providers. Those proposals should serve as a guide for the FCC, the agency wrote.
Public Knowledge urged the commission to consider whether subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 monthly internet discount for low-income households, would make an area feasible to serve.
The group also proposed evaluating returns at a service area level rather than a neighborhood level, citing a report from the Markup that found poor neighborhoods are often offered lower speeds than high-income ones. The profits from those high-income areas, Public Knowledge argued, should offset the cost of serving higher-cost communities.
“Put another way, if you want to serve the Washington, D.C. market, that includes deploying equal access in Anacostia as well as in Georgetown,” the filing read.
The commission is required to adopt digital discrimination rules by November 15.
Current FCC Pitches Net Neutrality as a Public Safety Measure
The commission could enforce providers to report and fix outages, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.
WASHINGTON, October 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission pitched on Thursday its proposal to reinstate net neutrality rules as a public safety effort.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on September 26 plans to classify broadband internet service as a “common carrier” service under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, reinstituting an Obama-era policy that was repealed in 2017 by Trump-appointed FCC chair Ajit Pai. That would give the commission more authority to regulate internet providers, including the ability to prevent carriers from throttling or speeding up internet traffic to certain websites.
That extra authority, the FCC said in a statement, would allow the commission to address public safety issues that arise from more relaxed federal internet regulations. Specifically, the commission would be able to oversee broadband services for first responders and bolster its authority to require internet providers to report and fix outages, as well as deny internet access to companies controlled by hostile governments.
Industry groups have reacted sharply to the proposal. Broadband providers say the regulations are unnecessary and burdensome, while software companies join human rights organizations in supporting increased oversight.
Rosenworcel has been supportive of net neutrality measures since she joined the FCC in 2021. “I believe the repeal of net neutrality put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law, and the wrong side of the public,” she said when announcing plans to reinstate the rules.
The move came just one day after Anna Gomez was confirmed as a commissioner, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority at the FCC. The commission had been in a 2-2 gridlock while Joe Biden’s first nominee, Gigi Sohn, spent months awaiting confirmation before withdrawing from consideration in March 2023, citing harassment by lobbyists.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its October 19 open meeting. If approved, it will go up for public comment.
