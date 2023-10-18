Broadband's Impact
Cable Companies Looking to Stay Competitive Amid Public Grant Programs
Cable companies can leverage low upgrade costs and network operating experience to win grants, executives said.
October 18, 2023 – Cable companies are planning to push back on subsidized broadband projects from competitors near their coverage areas, executives said on Tuesday.
Cable companies provide broadband with copper coaxial cable, but fiber-optic cable and fixed wireless technology have been growing in popularity.
Jay Lee, chief technology officer at cable provider ATX, pointed to research from Dell’Oro Group which projects cable will lose 5 percent of its broadband market share by 2025, largely to fiber and fixed wireless.
“The competition is real, from both fiber and fixed wireless,” Ed Shrum, vice president of engineering at major cable company Cox said at the Cable-Tec Expo.
But cable companies are looking to stay competitive as the Joe Biden administration rolls out its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which heavily prioritizes fiber.
“With respect to RDOF and BEAD,” Lee said, referencing another major broadband grant program, cable companies “can very easily edge out” competing bids from providers using other technology.
Cable companies are touting future deployments of new chip technology like DOCSIS 4.0, which enables faster speeds, but the real edge in grant applications will come from low costs to upgrade to fiber, Lee said.
He pointed to the HFC – hybrid fiber-coaxial – networks many cable companies already operate. In these networks, fiber handles data transfer between access points and servers while individual homes are connected to the network via coaxial cable.
Upgrading those coaxial segments to fiber costs far less than laying a new fiber network from scratch, as many competitors will be looking to do, Lee said.
Shane Portfolio, senior vice president of engineering at Charter, said cable companies should emphasize their incumbent status to stay competitive, both in grants and with customers.
“Being an operator is a very hard thing to do,” he said. “And to do it well is even harder.”
For Shrum, the strategy is more than a mitigation effort. He said Cox plans to expand its coverage through federal subsidy programs in the coming years.
“RDOF and BEAD, we’re aggressively pursuing those avenues for growing subscribers and increasing our base,” he said.
Expert Opinion
Ar’Sheill Monsanto: Houston, We Have a Connectivity Program
More than 400,000 Houston households are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program. But only 30% have adopted.
In 2020, I watched countless headlines in Houston media that chronicled the absence of thousands of students that were missing from class. Yet the students did not disappear, they simply were not able to attend classes during the global pandemic because they lacked access to devices and the internet.
This issue of the digital divide wasn’t unique to Houston, the disparity in internet access was happening across America. In fact, in 2019, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that over 20 million Americans didn’t possess strong broadband access.
In July, I was tasked to lead a new nonprofit organization in Houston called Link Health. At Link Health, our organization leverages the health sector to connect patients to the Affordable Connectivity Program and close the digital divide in healthcare.
The organization was founded by an emergency room physician and Harvard University Professor, Dr. Alister Martin, who tapped university students to serve as fellows and digital equity ambassadors. The fellows and ambassadors are placed in clinics and hospitals to actively enroll patients into the Affordable Connectivity Program while they wait to see the doctors. These college students are attacking the problem with fervor and urgency!
In Houston, over 400,000 households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, but there has only been a 30% adoption rate. Through our partnership with healthcare systems like Legacy Community Health, San Jose Clinic and Lone Star Health Center we have an opportunity to enroll over 200,000 people who are current patients of those systems. In our work, we found that many of those patients that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program need support in completing the application, uploading documentation and then getting the actual discount applied to their internet service account. Our team is there from start to finish in this process.
Although our program is new, we have found success in our clinic- to- community partnerships. Our team has screened over 10,000 patients and enrolled almost 1,000 families into the program. We estimate that through Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments we have helped families save over $290,000 on home internet and our work is just beginning.
We recognize that the Affordable Connectivity Program is slated to sunset when the funds are exhausted. However, in the meantime, our student-led organization will continue to meet people where they are. We will move forward with bringing on new clinical partners and guiding their patients to receive access to these necessary discounts. To broaden our reach, we are sharing resources and marketing material for community health sites that include posters, RX discharge paperwork, brochures and other graphics that promote the ACP.
While news stations are no longer constantly covering stories about students’ connectivity challenges, the issue is still extremely prevalent in many communities. At Link Health we want to assist eligible families in connecting to the internet so that they have access to other resources like telehealth. Opening up access to the internet is one sure fire way to address social determinants of health and we are poised to connect people to the world.
Ar’Sheill Monsanto is the manager of Link Health, which connects patients to broadband access. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband's Impact
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
A rural build required as part of the company’s Time Warner Cable purchase was surprisingly profitable, Chris Winfrey said.
October 17, 2023 – Rural build outs have gone well for Charter, and the company plans to continue participating in state and federal grant programs, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.
Charter was required to expand its broadband infrastructure to cover 145,000 unserved and underserved locations in Upstate New York as a condition for approval of its 2016 purchase of Time Warner Cable. The company initially missed deployment obligations, but the state extended the deadline in 2019, allowing the company to stay in New York.
Despite the initial hesitance, Charter was happy with the results, said Chris Winfrey, the company’s CEO since December 2021.
“We thought it would be terrible. Turned out it was really good,” he said at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ Cable-Tec Expo. “The penetrations were not only high, but they were quick. The cost to serve was low.”
The situation was so favorable for Charter that it became one of the biggest bidders in the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 2020, ultimately winning over $1.2 billion to serve over one million locations in 24 states. That’s just under the largest award under the program.
Several companies defaulted on RDOF winnings in 2021 after scrutiny around suspected exaggeration in deployment plans and complaints of flawed data collection prior to the program’s auction. Charter was not among them, but asked to be released from its obligations in several states, citing the existing presence of adequate broadband.
Winfrey said he is optimistic about undertaking more rural projects with the coming influx of public grant money.
“This is a unique moment. I think we should take advantage,” he said.
The Joe Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is getting underway, with states submitting initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration until December 27. One state, Louisiana, has had volume one of that proposal approved and is accepting challenges to broadband map data ahead of awarding grants.
Some states still have unallocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act that can also be put toward broadband programs.
Broadband's Impact
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
Trade groups argue their members are too small to engage in anti-competitive behavior.
WASHINGTON, October 16, 2023 – Small, rural, and fixed wireless broadband providers are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to distinguish between them and large internet carriers in proposed net neutrality rules.
The FCC announced last month a proposal to reinstate the rules, which were in place for two years before being repealed by a commission under Republican Ajit Pai in 2017. The move would classify broadband as a ‘common carrier’ service under the Communications Act of 1934.
That brings a host of more stringent regulations, akin to those governing telecommunications companies like voice providers. This includes restrictions on speeding up or slowing down internet traffic to favor certain websites.
Two trade groups – WISPA, which represents small and fixed wireless providers, and NTCA, which represents rural broadband providers – have each met with staff from all five FCC commissioners’ offices to voice concerns about those regulations.
Both groups say their members lack the “market power” to engage in the anti-competitive behavior that net neutrality rules are designed to prevent. They are too small, the groups argue, to negotiate with tech giants on fees for faster speeds to their sites.
NTCA highlighted what called “the far-fetched nature of any notion that small rural ISPs offering retail broadband service somehow possesses the market power to extract concessions” from internet companies or other network operators.
“If anything,” the association wrote in an October 12 filing with the FCC, “market power likely often resides on the other side of those interconnection points.”
The group urged the FCC to seek comment on where exactly the potential for market manipulation exists in the broadband ecosystem, and to target regulation accordingly.
WISPA highlighted the small size of its members. “The vast majority of WISPA’s members have 10 or fewer employees,” the group wrote in another October 12 filing.
That small size would make compliance requirements under net neutrality rules excessively burdensome, WISPA argued in the filing.
As it did in 2015, the commission would choose not to apply 27 of the most onerous common carrier regulations to broadband providers, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said when announcing the new proposal.
WISPA pushed the commission to seek comment on leaving out other requirements that it said would be too burdensome for its members to comply with.
The FCC will vote on the proposal at its open meeting on Thursday. If approved, the measure will be put up for public comment.
