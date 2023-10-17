Broadband's Impact
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
A rural build required as part of the company’s Time Warner Cable purchase was surprisingly profitable, Chris Winfrey said.
October 17, 2023 – Rural build outs have gone well for Charter, and the company plans to continue participating in state and federal grant programs, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.
Charter was required to expand its broadband infrastructure to cover 145,000 unserved and underserved locations in Upstate New York as a condition for approval of its 2016 purchase of Time Warner Cable. The company initially missed deployment obligations, but the state extended the deadline in 2019, allowing the company to stay in New York.
Despite the initial hesitance, Charter was happy with the results, said Chris Winfrey, the company’s CEO since December 2021.
“We thought it would be terrible. Turned out it was really good,” he said at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ Cable-Tec Expo. “The penetrations were not only high, but they were quick. The cost to serve was low.”
The situation was so favorable for Charter that it became one of the biggest bidders in the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 2020, ultimately winning over $1.2 billion to serve over one million locations in 24 states. That’s just under the largest award under the program.
Several companies defaulted on RDOF winnings in 2021 after scrutiny around suspected exaggeration in deployment plans and complaints of flawed data collection prior to the program’s auction. Charter was not among them, but asked to be released from its obligations in several states, citing the existing presence of adequate broadband.
Winfrey said he is optimistic about undertaking more rural projects with the coming influx of public grant money.
“This is a unique moment. I think we should take advantage,” he said.
The Joe Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is getting underway, with states submitting initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration until December 27. One state, Louisiana, has had volume one of that proposal approved and is accepting challenges to broadband map data ahead of awarding grants.
Some states still have unallocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act that can also be put toward broadband programs.
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
Trade groups argue their members are too small to engage in anti-competitive behavior.
WASHINGTON, October 16, 2023 – Small, rural, and fixed wireless broadband providers are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to distinguish between them and large internet carriers in proposed net neutrality rules.
The FCC announced last month a proposal to reinstate the rules, which were in place for two years before being repealed by a commission under Republican Ajit Pai in 2017. The move would classify broadband as a ‘common carrier’ service under the Communications Act of 1934.
That brings a host of more stringent regulations, akin to those governing telecommunications companies like voice providers. This includes restrictions on speeding up or slowing down internet traffic to favor certain websites.
Two trade groups – WISPA, which represents small and fixed wireless providers, and NTCA, which represents rural broadband providers – have each met with staff from all five FCC commissioners’ offices to voice concerns about those regulations.
Both groups say their members lack the “market power” to engage in the anti-competitive behavior that net neutrality rules are designed to prevent. They are too small, the groups argue, to negotiate with tech giants on fees for faster speeds to their sites.
NTCA highlighted what called “the far-fetched nature of any notion that small rural ISPs offering retail broadband service somehow possesses the market power to extract concessions” from internet companies or other network operators.
“If anything,” the association wrote in an October 12 filing with the FCC, “market power likely often resides on the other side of those interconnection points.”
The group urged the FCC to seek comment on where exactly the potential for market manipulation exists in the broadband ecosystem, and to target regulation accordingly.
WISPA highlighted the small size of its members. “The vast majority of WISPA’s members have 10 or fewer employees,” the group wrote in another October 12 filing.
That small size would make compliance requirements under net neutrality rules excessively burdensome, WISPA argued in the filing.
As it did in 2015, the commission would choose not to apply 27 of the most onerous common carrier regulations to broadband providers, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said when announcing the new proposal.
WISPA pushed the commission to seek comment on leaving out other requirements that it said would be too burdensome for its members to comply with.
The FCC will vote on the proposal at its open meeting on Thursday. If approved, the measure will be put up for public comment.
Broadband Providers Should Prepare Now for BEAD Applications
The WISPAPALOOZA panel outlined key BEAD rules for small providers and WISPs to be familiar with.
LAS VEGAS, October 11, 2023 – Experts urged small broadband providers on Wednesday to start preparing now for BEAD grant applications.
The Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is still in its early stages. States have until December 27 to submit initial proposals for implementing the program to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Only Louisiana has started accepting challenges to broadband map data, the next step in the process.
Even so, providers considering applying for funds should familiarize themselves with BEAD requirements and their state’s proposals, said Lori Adams, Nokia’s vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy.
“Start that process now. Don’t wait until next year, because then it will be too late,” she said here at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless broadband providers.
Adams and other panelists highlighted key requirements from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that potential applicants should familiarize themselves with.
Letter of credit
The NTIA requires that providers awarded BEAD grants obtain a letter of credit from an eligible bank for at least 25 percent of their project costs.
Banks with a Weiss credit rating of B- or higher are considered eligible. There are some large banks that do not meet this requirement, noted Steve Coran, WISPA’s counsel and an attorney at Lerman Senter.
“The supply of banks is probably lower” than applicants realize, he said.
Letters of credit often require cash collateral, meaning BEAD subgrantees will have to set aside 25% of their project costs. The collateral must be held for the duration of the project, meaning that money can’t be accessed until builds are complete.
The broadband industry has expressed concern about the requirement. The NTIA said on September 22 it is working on updates to the letter of credit rules.
Build America, Buy America
The Build America, Buy America provision of the 2021 Infrastructure Act requires that all federally funded projects allocate 55 percent of their component cost to American suppliers and use equipment manufactured in America.
“That’s a very difficult proposition for some items because we have global supply chains,” Adams said.
The NTIA released in August a draft waiver that would, if adopted, exempt most broadband electronics from the American supplier requirement – including all technology necessary for fixed wireless providers. The four categories not covered by the waiver are used for fiber-optic deployments.
Adams noted applicants planning to deploy fiber cannot circumvent the BABA requirements by absorbing the cost of components themselves and not including them in grant applications.
“If you’re deploying it in the field as part of the program, it has to be BABA compliant,” she said.
Subgrantees will not have to replace existing equipment that would not have complied with the rule.
Matching funds
The NTIA also requires subgrantees to produce matching funds totalling at least 25 percent of BEAD project costs. That can come in the form of cash or in-kind donations, like easements and rights of way from municipalities or donated equipment and labor.<
States are also looking into using unallocated funds from other federal sources like the Capital Projects Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act as sources of matching funds, said Gregory Guice, chief policy officer at lobbying firm Vernonburg Group.
Some of those funds will have different requirements for projects. The CPF has a higher minimum speed requirement than the BEAD program, for example.
Applicants might need to exceed the 25 percent minimum if they are bidding against many other providers, Adams noted.
“You might need as much as 40% to be competitive,” she said.
High cost per location threshold
BEAD rules require states to prioritize fiber infrastructure. But when fiber becomes too expensive, states can consider other technologies like fixed wireless to serve hard-to-reach areas for less money.
States can choose at what price per location they will start looking at non-fiber grant applications. Knowing that threshold for states providers are looking to apply in will be ket for WISPs, the panel said.
The NTIA’s rules currently leave unlicensed fixed wireless out of the definition of adequate broadband. Coran said it’s possible states could ask for waivers. In volume two of Louisiana’s initial proposal, the state said it will seek NTIA approval on allowing funds for fixed wireless service using unlicensed spectrum in some cases.
Health
WISPA Panel Urges Small Broadband Providers to Embrace Telehealth
Connecting healthcare clinics can benefit communities, the panel said.
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – A panel urged broadband providers on Tuesday not to fear approaching healthcare centers with telehealth plans at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless broadband providers.
“Don’t write them off just because they’re outside your comfort zone or what you’re used to,” said Max Joseph, a business development manager at AT&T. “There’s huge potential to market to these communities.”
Hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinics often want to provide telehealth – services like counseling and appointments conducted via the internet, said Layne Sisk, CEO of broadband consulting firm ServerPlus. But healthcare providers often lack the technical knowledge to implement the service on their own.
In rural areas, implementing telehealth can involve getting connected to adequate broadband for video calls.
“To them, this is overwhelming. This is like magic,” he said.
The panel cited HIPAA, the law outlining privacy protections for patient health data, as a common concern preventing broadband providers from approaching healthcare clinics and getting them connected.
But HIPAA requirements, said Vonda Dilley, a sales manager at broadband provider Horizon Connects, are not distributed equally on a network. If a broadband provider only serves a clinic with internet connectivity, its compliance requirements are lower than the clinic’s internal IT systems and patient portal.
“You’re considered a conduit,” she said.
Expanding telehealth in rural areas can benefit those communities by giving them easier access to healthcare, plus specialists that are physically far away.
“The idea behind this is not just to make it more convenient, it’s a better quality of care,” Sisk said.
He pointed to a counseling center that operates in the same building as his office. During the pandemic, he said, that counseling center was able to see patients with more severe mental health because of the easier access to remote sessions.
The Federal Communications Commission launched a three-year pilot program in 2021 to study the impacts of making telehealth a permanent part of the Universal Service Fund, a roughly $8 billion yearly internet subsidy program.
