Current FCC Pitches Net Neutrality as a Public Safety Measure
The commission could enforce providers to report and fix outages, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.
WASHINGTON, October 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission pitched on Thursday its proposal to reinstate net neutrality rules as a public safety effort.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on September 26 plans to classify broadband internet service as a “common carrier” service under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, reinstituting an Obama-era policy that was repealed in 2017 by Trump-appointed FCC chair Ajit Pai. That would give the commission more authority to regulate internet providers, including the ability to prevent carriers from throttling or speeding up internet traffic to certain websites.
That extra authority, the FCC said in a statement, would allow the commission to address public safety issues that arise from more relaxed federal internet regulations. Specifically, the commission would be able to oversee broadband services for first responders and bolster its authority to require internet providers to report and fix outages, as well as deny internet access to companies controlled by hostile governments.
Industry groups have reacted sharply to the proposal. Broadband providers say the regulations are unnecessary and burdensome, while software companies join human rights organizations in supporting increased oversight.
Rosenworcel has been supportive of net neutrality measures since she joined the FCC in 2021. “I believe the repeal of net neutrality put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law, and the wrong side of the public,” she said when announcing plans to reinstate the rules.
The move came just one day after Anna Gomez was confirmed as a commissioner, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority at the FCC. The commission had been in a 2-2 gridlock while Joe Biden’s first nominee, Gigi Sohn, spent months awaiting confirmation before withdrawing from consideration in March 2023, citing harassment by lobbyists.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its October 19 open meeting. If approved, it will go up for public comment.
Debra Berlyn: Five Questions Older Adults Should Ask About Being Online
A broadband connection opens a universe of opportunities and benefits for older adults that grows exponentially.
Will Grammy find that “connection” and get the final rose? While that remains to be seen, we do know older adults are increasingly getting connected to broadband! While reports indicate there are still a significant number in the aging community who aren’t connected (22 million still don’t have broadband, representing 42% of the 65 and older U.S. population), there are many new and recent 65+ Internet users, thanks to major commitments from the government and industry.
The U.S. is dedicating billions of dollars to connect everyone, everywhere to broadband with programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program and the Broadband Equity and Advancement Program. Industry partners have also invested significant dollars for broadband buildout and to implement affordable service plans for those that qualify in unserved and underserved areas.
A broadband connection opens a universe of great opportunities and benefits for older adults that grows exponentially. While most know of these benefits, they have a growing number of questions about what some of the latest technological developments mean for them, as well as what the future online experience will offer.
What are these burning questions that older adults have about tech? Here are five “hot topics” at the top of the list:
What impact does Artificial Intelligence have on my daily life?
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is simply the development of computer systems to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. This AI or “computer generated” intelligence can be evident in tasks such as speech recognition, visual perception, translation between languages, in some of the advanced tech devices that we use now for everyday tasks.
AI is integrated into older adults’ everyday life, with those 65+ increasingly relying on critically important technologies that utilize AI to improve and advance services. Without perhaps realizing it, older adults are using AI for music playlist recommendations, engaging with customer service chatbots that can immediately answer questions, using wearable fitness trackers that help analyze exercise patterns, and utilizing voice assistants in the home – all common uses of AI. Artificial Intelligence is built into our smart cars, smart appliances, and telehealth applications, which are all elements of “smart” aging.
ChatGPT (and Regenerative AI): Is this a useful technology for older adults?
The media has been buzzing about the latest AI development, ChatGPT (“Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer”). There’s a great deal of concern swirling around regarding the impact it will have on originality and individual creativity. Leaving these debates aside, there are beneficial applications of ChatGPT for older users: 1) answering questions about any topic and engaging in “conversation,” is one example where it can be used to help to reduce isolation and sharpen cognitive skills; 2) listening and sharing stories so that an individual feels “heard;” 3) offering specific hobbies and activities geared to the individual’s interests; and 4) to potentially assist with healthcare and questions related to specific illnesses. There are opportunities to have fun with ChatGPT as well, asking it to compose silly rhymes and respond to non-sensical questions.
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality: What’s the difference between the two, and will either one be of interest to me?
The technology of Virtual Reality or VR – immerses you in a virtual world to transport you to an experience without leaving your living room. An older individual can put on a VR headset and ride along an open Jeep on an African safari, tour the Guggenheim Museum in New York, attend an opera or concert at Carnegie Hall, or stroll along the streets of Paris.
These are some of the applications of VR today and VR headsets are available for use at some independent and assisted living homes, providing opportunities for older individuals to enhance their daily lives. VR is also a great tool for the elderly to reduce isolation who have limited mobility or are perhaps experiencing cognitive decline. It provides an opportunity to relive early experiences and travel the world.
Augmented Reality – or AR – is technology that overlays digital images, or a “virtual image,” on to the actual world: a “real” environment” setting for an enhanced experience. An individual can accomplish this today by just simply using their existing device such a smartphone. For an older adult, there could be a wide range of applications, available now and with more in the future for AR.
Shopping at home is not only easier, but more meaningful, with the opportunity for potential purchases to be viewed exactly as they will look in the home: a new rug in the store or a painting in a gallery can be viewed alongside you own existing possessions in your home. A dress from a boutique can be “tried on” in the virtual world using AR. AR technology can be accessed with an existing device such as a smartphone, or some other device in the future.
Privacy, Privacy, Privacy: I want it when I’m online, so what action should I take?
Older adults recognize the ubiquitous nature of technology in their lives today and anticipate innovations to come but can hesitate about its use because of privacy concerns. According to the American Society on Aging, “Elders often avoid buying or limit using technology because of privacy, security, usability and other concerns.” Older adults need and want to engage privacy protections in their tech devices.
There are currently tools available to set-up privacy and security protections for devices most older adults are using, such as smartphones, tablets, home security systems and voice assistants. However, as the innovative space gets more complex, older adults will need to understand the privacy and security risks of the tech they’re using, as well as learn to engage any available protections to maintain their privacy.
What’s Next? How can tech help me stay in my home?
As we consider innovations to assist older adults in aging well, there are several opportunities within the home and community. A recent AARP report demonstrates that there are a growing number of older adults who have adopted smart home technology to manage their energy services, security, and appliances. As autonomous vehicles continue to develop, they will offer older individuals ongoing independence well into the older years. Technology holds great promise to provide new innovative ways to support caregiving.
For older adults, a broadband connection is the gateway to new opportunities for aging well. As more within the community get connected, questions and concerns will continue regarding new technologies. Clear information to address these issues will help to ensure they have a safe and secure online experience and to continue to receive the great benefits innovation offers.
Debra Berlyn is the Executive Director of the Project to Get Older Adults onLine (Project GOAL), which works to promote the adoption of broadband for older adults, and to advance technology applications for the community. She is also president of Consumer Policy Solutions, is on the board of the National Consumers League, and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Debra Berlyn is the Executive Director of the Project to Get Older Adults onLine (Project GOAL), which works to promote the adoption of broadband for older adults, and to advance technology applications for the community. She is also president of Consumer Policy Solutions, is on the board of the National Consumers League, and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum.
FCC Inspector General Suspects Providers of Improperly Taking Subsidies
The agency’s Office of the Inspector General said providers were still paid for un-enrolled subscribers.
WASHINGTON, October 2, 2023 – Dozens of mobile broadband providers are likely not complying with federal subsidy rules, the Federal Communications Commission inspector general said in a report on Friday.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides about 20 million low-income households a $30 monthly internet discount. That money is paid by the government to providers giving those households broadband service.
When customers receiving ACP discounts stop using a provider’s broadband service, the provider is required to report that to the FCC so money is only disbursed for active users. Typically, anywhere from a third to one half of an ACP provider’s subscribers will be de-enrolled each month, according to the report from the Office of the Inspector General.
But the OIG said that it found “dozens” of providers report few, if any, of these lost customers, making it likely the providers are taking government subsidies for broadband service they are not providing. It did not name the providers.
“We strongly suspect [the unnamed providers] are not complying with program usage and related de-enrollment rules,” the OIG wrote.
One company repaid the commission almost $50 million after being approached by the OIG. That’s one third of all ACP subsidies the provider received from June 2021 to July 2022.
The OIG released data from five of the suspect providers showing they failed to de-enroll more than three percent of their monthly subscribers, making them and similar providers outliers among ACP providers. One provider had over 1 million subscribers.
The office said in its report that it has gathered additional evidence of the same providers taking ACP money for subscribers who are not using their service. Those investigations are ongoing.
In 2021, the OIG found similar abuses in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a predecessor to the ACP. The office again found dozens of providers reporting more households with dependent children than existed in several school districts.
In response to the report, the FCC released a public notice directing the Universal Service Administrative Company, the arm of the agency responsible for administering the ACP and other broadband subsidy programs, to strengthen its monitoring around de-enrollment and other requirements.
The ACP, a $14 billion fund set aside by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, is set to dry up in April 2024. There have been repeated calls for Congress to renew the program.
Mississippi Nonprofit is Looking to Fill Gaps in Affordable Connectivity
The nonprofit Connect and Literacy Fund is planning to increase ACP adoption in Mississippi.
WASHINGTON, September 28, 2023 – A Mississippi nonprofit is setting up a fund to support connectivity and digital literacy in the state.
The Mississippi Broadband Association is looking to raise $10 million to start the fund, which MSBA Executive Director Quinn Jordan said is intended to ensure newly built broadband infrastructure stays affordable in the state.
“We can build these networks,” he said, speaking at a Fiber Broadband Association webinar on Wednesday, “But if we don’t get people connected, if they don’t have the literacy or capability to do so, what have we really done?”
The initiative, called the Connect and Literacy Fund, is planning to increase ACP adoption in Mississippi. Over 18 percent of the state lives below the poverty line, making them eligible for the $30 monthly internet discount, but less than half that number participate. The MSBA is planning to make ACP sign-up part of the registration process to participate in the fund’s programming.
That programming will focus on teaching people how to use internet services like telehealth and streaming and provide large discounts for tables and PCs. The ACP provides a $100 device subsidy, but this is rarely enough for low-income households to make a purchase, Jordan said.
Difficulty accessing affordable devices is contributing to the digital divide in Mississippi, according to Jordan. He pointed to the fact that over 40% of Mississippians do not have access to a tablet or computer.
“That is a huge number. And it’s a barrier to entry,” Jordan said. “The Connect and Literacy Fund is hopefully going to address that.”
Jordan said the $2.75 billion Digital Equity program, part of the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, will be beneficial, but MSBA’s Connect and Literacy Fund will have a role to play in ensuring the state builds on the gains it makes with the federal funds.
“That money is going to run out,” he said. “What we’re doing is ongoing.”
The ACP might also be short-lived. The $14 billion allocation from the Infrastructure Act is set to dry up in April of next year.
MSBA has spent the last two months developing its programing and is looking to start coordinating events with local anchor institutions in the coming months, Jordan said.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
