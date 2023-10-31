Broadband Roundup
FCC $18 Billion in Cost Model Funds, FTC Refunds Vonage Customers, Iowa Broadband
FCC approves $18 billion for rural broadband expansion under the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model.
October 31, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that it has authorized $18 billion in funding to support broadband service providers who have accepted the speed targets set out by the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model program.
The Enhanced-ACAM program requires carriers to provide broadband speeds of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload or faster in certain rural areas.
In an authorization report released by the Wireline Competition Bureau Monday, 368 companies were authorized to receive Enhanced-ACAM support for a period of 15 years starting January 1st, 2024.
Those companies outlined will now offer high-speed internet service to 700,000 previously unserved locations across the United States, while working to “maintain or improve” service in two million locations who are already being served with speeds of 100 * 20 Mbps.
FTC awards $100 million in refunds to Vonage users
The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it will be refunding Vonage customers who were subject to “junk fees” and difficulty canceling their services.
The telecom service provider agreed to settle for $100 million with the competition watchdog, which said it will be sending payments to 389,106 users who were subject to the unsavory practices.
The FTC alleges Vonage charged customers unexpected early termination fees and weren’t consistent with the phone line hours for cancellation requests.
In November 2022, the FTC filed a complaint against Vonage alleging that it made canceling subscriptions overly difficult by requiring users to speak directly to representatives, and oftentimes failing to follow through on cancellation requests.
Iowa awarded $150 million in broadband grants to state projects
Iowa announced Monday a list of rural broadband projects to which it intends to award nearly $150 million in federal funds. Recipients include providers like Alpine Communications, Cedar Communications and Coon Valley Cooperative Telephone Association Inc..
The money from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program will go toward 39 broadband projects. The program is supported by the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act as well as Treasury’s $10-billion Capital Projects Fund.
Those who received funding will now have to choose whether to accept or reject the offer, and should they accept will receive funds contingent upon their execution of the grant agreement.
Rip and Replace, Biden AI Order, Telesat Seeks Permission to Launch
The FCC grants two providers rip and replace extensions.
October 30, 2023 – Service providers Point Broadband and SI Wireless have been granted extensions Friday by the Federal Communications Commission to replace any Huawei and ZTE equipment they have left in their networks.
The providers, who were to respectively comply with the requirement by October 29th and November 24th of this year, will now have until April 29th and May 24, 2024.
Both service providers cited a lack of funding as the reason backing their requests for an extension to remove, replace and dispose of the equipment.
The FCC and industry have raised alarm that there is a $3-billion gap in funding for the Rip and Replace Program, which was initially infused with $1.9 billion and is intended to reimburse providers for having to replace the Chinese equipment deemed a national security threat.
The White House last week asked Congress to fill that gap in funding.
Biden signs executive order on AI safety adherence
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday intended to establish standards and regulatory guidelines to which artificial intelligence developers would adhere, with a focus on safety, security, innovation and competition.
The order will require developers generating high-risk AI software to alert the government about their AI testing procedures and provide any safety test results to a governing body.
It also requires agencies like the Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to work in tandem to generate safety testing standards as well as AI identifying requirements, such as watermarking.
In an effort to spur AI innovation, the order outlines more robust AI research grants, AI research resources which will be available to students and researchers alike, as well as providing smaller businesses with assistance in using AI to help improve commercialization.
The executive order comes at a time when AI guidelines have been called upon as necessary by industry experts, as well as members of the Senate.
Telesat requests extension to launch satellites
Satellite operator Telesat asked for more time from the FCC to launch a group of satellites which belong to a constellation of satellites Telesat had originally requested permission to launch.
The FCC had granted the company permission to launch 50 percent of those satellites by November 3, 2023, and the remaining satellites by November 3, 2026, after it announced in 2017 its intention to launch a group of 117 low-earth orbit satellites as part of its Lightspeed constellation.
Telesat is now asking for an extension to launch the first 50 percent of satellites by March 19, 2028, and to launch the remainder by June 10, 2028.
Telesat outlined supply chain delays which limited access to necessary electrical components required to complete construction and deployment. In its request, it outlined that factors like these were out of their control in meeting its original deadline on time.
Industry Support for ACP Funding Push, Semiconductor Hubs, NY Plows Money into Emergency Communications
Public interest groups praise White House push for more ACP money.
October 26, 2023 – President Joe Biden’s Wednesday request for Congress to appropriate $6 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program into December 2024 was met with support from public interest groups.
“Kudos to the White House for including $6 billion in the domestic supplemental for the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly broadband subsidy for low-income, tribal and high cost households,” said Gigi Sohn, internet advocate and former nominee for commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission.
Sohn underlined the importance of connecting Americans to the internet and suggested that long term, the ACP may be sustained by folding it into the FCC’s Universal Service Fund.
David Dowart, chair of the National Lifeline Association, a non-profit focused on sustaining the USF’s Lifeline fund, recognized the impact the ACP has.
“Without such support, more than 21 million households would face the grim prospect of losing access to affordable mobile and fixed broadband solutions essential to full participation in our society and economy,” said Dowart.
That sentiment was echoed by Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at internet advocate Public Knowledge, adding that, “We are grateful that today, the Biden Administration demonstrated its commitment to closing the digital divide by urging Congress to appropriate $ 6 billion to keep the program afloat throughout 2024.”
Leventoff added that $6 billion may not be quite enough to sustain the program and urged Congress to appropriate $7 billion.
Biden announces semiconductor tech hubs
The Biden administration announced Monday the designation of 31 regional tech manufacturing and innovation hubs, four of which will be focused solely on semiconductor manufacturing.
The four hubs focusing on regional semiconductor production are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, New York and Vermont.
The Tech Hubs Program will “focus on developing and growing innovative industries in regions across the country” and was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides nearly $53 billion to semiconductor research and manufacturing.
Industry experts have been vocal about the positive impacts of the CHIPS Act, noting that semiconductor manufacturing has largely benefited from the investment.
State officials from New York and Arizona have pointed to the investment into the semiconductor industry as having created jobs and added needed support to supply operations.
New York invests in emergency communications
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will invest $55 million across 57 counties and New York City to upgrade the state’s emergency communication systems and public safety answering points.
The State Interoperable Communications Formula Grant, which aims to reduce gaps in communications between emergency service providers, will provide $45 million .
The remaining $10 million will come from Public Safety Answering Point Operations Grant, which goes toward funding the development of Next Generation 911 technology, an updated emergency response system software, and geographic information system data software that it relies on.
“Public safety is my number one priority here in New York State, and I’m proud to announce this year’s round of funding to enhance communication systems that help our emergency responders work more efficiently,” Hochul said.
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray added that, “It’s critical first responders have the equipment and infrastructure they need to maintain clear communication during times of crisis and this funding plays a key role in these efforts.”
AGs File Social Media Harms Suit, AI Labeling Bill, Lumen Gets California Funds
33 State attorneys general sue Meta for allegedly capitalizing off of young users.
October 25, 2023 – Attorneys general from across the United States have signed onto a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Meta, alleging the social media giant is harming young people’s mental health by maximizing their time on its platforms.
The lawsuit, filed by 42 attorneys general from 33 states in the District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges the tech giant that operates Facebook and Instagram has violated federal and state laws.
The lawsuit alleges Meta’s business model aims to maximize “young users’ time and attention spent on its Social Media Platforms,” while producing harmful features to generate a compulsive use of the platform despite public knowledge of harm inflicted on youth and teens.
The coalition of state attorneys general alleges in the lawsuit that these practices also violate consumer protection statutes including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data on users under 13 without parental consent.
“Meta relies on Instagram’s and Facebook’s nominal bans on under-13 users to avoid any responsibility under COPPA to its under-13 users and their parents,” the lawsuit alleges.
Concern surrounding the harm associated with children using social media has been raised in the past, with previous proposed legislation aimed at shielding children from harmful content on the internet.
Senators introduce AI labeling legislation
Two senators introduced Tuesday legislation that would require AI-generated audio-visual material to be labeled as such.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, introduced the Schatz-Kennedy AI Labeling Act, requiring such a watermark on images, videos, audio or multi-media content to ensure transparency.
It would also require AI system developers to include disclosures on such content and AI chatbots, developers and third-party licensees to ensure disclosures on published content, and the establishment of a group to generate standards for social media sites to use in labeling AI content.
“Our bill is simple – if any content is made by artificial intelligence, it should be labeled so that people are aware and aren’t fooled or scammed,” said Schatz in a press release.
Kennedy added that “AI is moving quickly, and so are the companies that are developing it. Our bill would set an AI-based standard to protect U.S. consumers by telling them whether what they’re reading, seeing or hearing is the product of AI, and that’s clarity that people desperately need.”
The need for AI legislation has been at the forefront of government conversations, with agencies like the Federal Trade Commission having vocalized their intent to regulate AI.
In September of this year a coalition of Democrats including Sen. Ed Markey D-Mass, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash issued a letter to President Joe Biden flagging the need for regulatory AI legislation, and pointed to their AI Bill of Rights as a starting point.
Lumen gets $400M for California open-access build
The California Department of Technology announced Wednesday that it awarded telecom Lumen more than $400 million to deploy fiber broadband in California under the Broadband for All Initiative aimed at closing the digital divide.
The investment will be geared toward supporting middle-mile broadband connectivity with an open access model so other providers can ride on the infrastructure, according to a press release.
The project is set to be completed by the end of 2026 and will deliver service to hundreds of communities within the state, added the press release.
“Digital inclusion is critical for the United States to maintain its leading position as a global economic and innovation powerhouse. Bringing high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved locations will accelerate greater and more diverse participation in our education system, the world’s digital economy, and access to high-quality healthcare,” said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson.
