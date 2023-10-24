Digital Inclusion
FCC Chair Set to Release Digital Discrimination Proposal
The rules would aim to prevent unequal broadband access along racial and class lines.
WASHINGTON, October 24, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel will introduce a proposal for strong digital discrimination rules, she announced on Tuesday.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
Rosenworcel said her proposal would adopt a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
Under the rules, the FCC would consider technical and cost barriers to deploying high-speed broadband as defenses from providers accused of digital discrimination, Rosenworcel said. Industry groups have argued they offer worse service in certain areas for economic reasons.
The proposal will also include guidance for states and municipalities to prevent digital discrimination themselves, as well as seek comments on expanding reporting requirements to get more information on recently completed broadband projects. A draft of the full proposal will be released tomorrow.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its open meeting on November 15. That’s the day of the Biden administration’s deadline for the agency to adopt digital discrimination rules.
The disparate impact standard has been the subject of debate since the FCC started taking comments on it in December 2022.
Industry trade groups and broadband providers urged the commission to take a more hands-off approach. In meetings and filings, they repeatedly pushed commissioners to limit the definition of digital discrimination to practices that are intended to disenfranchise specific communities.
Verizon lawyers met with Rosenworcel’s staff just last week to reiterate the position.
But such conduct almost never happens, Rosenworcel said on Tuesday. By targeting intentionally discriminatory broadband deployment, she said, the agency would not be meeting its obligation under the Infrastructure Act to address disparate broadband access.
“Gaps in broadband access stem from policies and practices that might be neutral on their face,” rather than “intentionally discriminatory conduct,” she said.
That reasoning is in line with the Biden administration’s position. Earlier this month, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration met with commissioners on behalf of the White House to urge a disparate impact standard for the upcoming rules.
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
The internet subsidy dubbed the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – The Biden administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $6 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program through December 2024.
The program was set up with a $14 billion allotment from the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. It provides a monthly internet discount of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands, more than 20 million households in total. Participants can also get a one-time $100 device subsidy.
“Without this funding, tens of millions of people would lose this benefit and would no longer be able to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities,” the White House said in a statement.
About $5 billion remains in the program, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. That money is expected to dry up as early as April 2024.
The request from Biden joins repeated calls for Congress to renew the program. Lawmakers have underscored the importance of the program for closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to access the high-speed broadband funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat. They argued the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of calls for reform, would provide a more sustainable funding model than repeated allocations from Congress.
The funding request also comes on the same day as House Republicans elected a Speaker, ending weeks of deadlock and opening the door for potential legislation.
Biden Administration Urges FCC to Adopt Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Disparate impacts, rather than discriminatory intent, should be the commission’s focus, the agency said.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration urged the Federal Communications Commission to adopt strong digital discrimination rules.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
In a meeting on behalf of the Biden administration, the NTIA urged the commission to adopt a “disparate impact” standard for determining digital discrimination, meaning broadband providers’ business practices could be considered discriminatory even if they are not intentionally withholding internet access from a protected group.
“Only a definition of digital discrimination that includes policies and practices that have disparate impacts can adequately protect less-connected communities,” the NTIA wrote in an ex parte letter filed on Friday.
Industry groups have argued against this, saying broadband providers often deploy infrastructure on the basis of cost and logistical constraints. It would be unreasonable, their trade groups argue, to require providers to divert resources to serving unprofitable and expensive-to-reach parts of their service areas with high-end broadband.
The NTIA noted that the Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to consider these constraints in its rulemaking process. But the agency urged the commission not to take cost-related arguments at face value.
The agency pointed to an April filing from the non-profit Public Knowledge and other broadband advocates which proposed guidelines for evaluating economic feasibility claims from providers. Those proposals should serve as a guide for the FCC, the agency wrote.
Public Knowledge urged the commission to consider whether subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 monthly internet discount for low-income households, would make an area feasible to serve.
The group also proposed evaluating returns at a service area level rather than a neighborhood level, citing a report from the Markup that found poor neighborhoods are often offered lower speeds than high-income ones. The profits from those high-income areas, Public Knowledge argued, should offset the cost of serving higher-cost communities.
“Put another way, if you want to serve the Washington, D.C. market, that includes deploying equal access in Anacostia as well as in Georgetown,” the filing read.
The commission is required to adopt digital discrimination rules by November 15.
Debra Berlyn: Five Questions Older Adults Should Ask About Being Online
A broadband connection opens a universe of opportunities and benefits for older adults that grows exponentially.
Will Grammy find that “connection” and get the final rose? While that remains to be seen, we do know older adults are increasingly getting connected to broadband! While reports indicate there are still a significant number in the aging community who aren’t connected (22 million still don’t have broadband, representing 42% of the 65 and older U.S. population), there are many new and recent 65+ Internet users, thanks to major commitments from the government and industry.
The U.S. is dedicating billions of dollars to connect everyone, everywhere to broadband with programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program and the Broadband Equity and Advancement Program. Industry partners have also invested significant dollars for broadband buildout and to implement affordable service plans for those that qualify in unserved and underserved areas.
A broadband connection opens a universe of great opportunities and benefits for older adults that grows exponentially. While most know of these benefits, they have a growing number of questions about what some of the latest technological developments mean for them, as well as what the future online experience will offer.
What are these burning questions that older adults have about tech? Here are five “hot topics” at the top of the list:
What impact does Artificial Intelligence have on my daily life?
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is simply the development of computer systems to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. This AI or “computer generated” intelligence can be evident in tasks such as speech recognition, visual perception, translation between languages, in some of the advanced tech devices that we use now for everyday tasks.
AI is integrated into older adults’ everyday life, with those 65+ increasingly relying on critically important technologies that utilize AI to improve and advance services. Without perhaps realizing it, older adults are using AI for music playlist recommendations, engaging with customer service chatbots that can immediately answer questions, using wearable fitness trackers that help analyze exercise patterns, and utilizing voice assistants in the home – all common uses of AI. Artificial Intelligence is built into our smart cars, smart appliances, and telehealth applications, which are all elements of “smart” aging.
ChatGPT (and Regenerative AI): Is this a useful technology for older adults?
The media has been buzzing about the latest AI development, ChatGPT (“Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer”). There’s a great deal of concern swirling around regarding the impact it will have on originality and individual creativity. Leaving these debates aside, there are beneficial applications of ChatGPT for older users: 1) answering questions about any topic and engaging in “conversation,” is one example where it can be used to help to reduce isolation and sharpen cognitive skills; 2) listening and sharing stories so that an individual feels “heard;” 3) offering specific hobbies and activities geared to the individual’s interests; and 4) to potentially assist with healthcare and questions related to specific illnesses. There are opportunities to have fun with ChatGPT as well, asking it to compose silly rhymes and respond to non-sensical questions.
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality: What’s the difference between the two, and will either one be of interest to me?
The technology of Virtual Reality or VR – immerses you in a virtual world to transport you to an experience without leaving your living room. An older individual can put on a VR headset and ride along an open Jeep on an African safari, tour the Guggenheim Museum in New York, attend an opera or concert at Carnegie Hall, or stroll along the streets of Paris.
These are some of the applications of VR today and VR headsets are available for use at some independent and assisted living homes, providing opportunities for older individuals to enhance their daily lives. VR is also a great tool for the elderly to reduce isolation who have limited mobility or are perhaps experiencing cognitive decline. It provides an opportunity to relive early experiences and travel the world.
Augmented Reality – or AR – is technology that overlays digital images, or a “virtual image,” on to the actual world: a “real” environment” setting for an enhanced experience. An individual can accomplish this today by just simply using their existing device such a smartphone. For an older adult, there could be a wide range of applications, available now and with more in the future for AR.
Shopping at home is not only easier, but more meaningful, with the opportunity for potential purchases to be viewed exactly as they will look in the home: a new rug in the store or a painting in a gallery can be viewed alongside you own existing possessions in your home. A dress from a boutique can be “tried on” in the virtual world using AR. AR technology can be accessed with an existing device such as a smartphone, or some other device in the future.
Privacy, Privacy, Privacy: I want it when I’m online, so what action should I take?
Older adults recognize the ubiquitous nature of technology in their lives today and anticipate innovations to come but can hesitate about its use because of privacy concerns. According to the American Society on Aging, “Elders often avoid buying or limit using technology because of privacy, security, usability and other concerns.” Older adults need and want to engage privacy protections in their tech devices.
There are currently tools available to set-up privacy and security protections for devices most older adults are using, such as smartphones, tablets, home security systems and voice assistants. However, as the innovative space gets more complex, older adults will need to understand the privacy and security risks of the tech they’re using, as well as learn to engage any available protections to maintain their privacy.
What’s Next? How can tech help me stay in my home?
As we consider innovations to assist older adults in aging well, there are several opportunities within the home and community. A recent AARP report demonstrates that there are a growing number of older adults who have adopted smart home technology to manage their energy services, security, and appliances. As autonomous vehicles continue to develop, they will offer older individuals ongoing independence well into the older years. Technology holds great promise to provide new innovative ways to support caregiving.
For older adults, a broadband connection is the gateway to new opportunities for aging well. As more within the community get connected, questions and concerns will continue regarding new technologies. Clear information to address these issues will help to ensure they have a safe and secure online experience and to continue to receive the great benefits innovation offers.
Debra Berlyn is the Executive Director of the Project to Get Older Adults onLine (Project GOAL), which works to promote the adoption of broadband for older adults, and to advance technology applications for the community. She is also president of Consumer Policy Solutions, is on the board of the National Consumers League, and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
