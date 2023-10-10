Broadband Roundup
FCC Label Mandate, Charter’s New Executive VP, Robocalls in September
The majority of providers will be required to deploy the label by April 10, 2024.
October 10, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday the deadlines for internet service providers to label the typical speeds and additional charges customers can expect at the time of sale.
The majority of providers will be required to deploy the label by April 10, 2024. Providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines must deploy the label by October 10, 2024.
The FCC has as a requirement that broadband providers display at a point of sale clear and easy-to-understand information regarding the cost and performance of broadband services. The points of sale are inclusive of online and in-store shopping.
The commission adopted the Broadband Label Order in 2022 as required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
This established new rules that required broadband internet service providers “to display labels at the point of sale that disclose important information about broadband prices, introductory rates, data allowances, and broadband speeds, and to include links to information about network management practices, privacy policies, and the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program,” according to a release.
“This is a big win for consumers, who need clear and transparent information when making decisions about what internet service makes the most sense for their households. Consumers will finally get information they can use to comparison shop, avoid junk fees, and make informed choices about which high-speed internet service is the best fit for their needs and budget,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Jamal Haughton named Charter’s executive vice president
Charter Communications announced Tuesday that Jamal Haughton has been named as the company’s next executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
Effective November 6, Haughton will be serving as the head of the company’s legal department and oversee “all legal functions across a broad range of disciplines including corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation, product, and programming, as well as regulatory legal matters,” according to a press release.
He is succeeding Rick Dykhouse, who announced his intent to retire earlier this year. Dykhouse, who spent the last 17 years with Charter, will be supporting Haughton’s transition and remain as executive counsel to President and CEO Chris Winfrey.
Haughton is joining Charter Communications from MSG Entertainment, where he has served as their executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
“Jamal is a proven leader who brings extensive experience managing high-profile corporate legal matters, as well as invaluable industry perspective. As our industry, network, and technologies continue to evolve, and the legal intricacies of our business grow increasingly more complicated, we are fortunate to have Jamal joining us in this key leadership role,” Winfrey said in a press release.
Haughton’s legal career began at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, spending seven years in the firm’s corporate practice. He received his J.D. from Yale Law School and his B.A. from the University of Michigan.
Americans received nearly 4.3 billion robocalls in September
Americans received nearly 4.3 billion robocalls in September, according to a report released Friday, a 15.7 percent decrease from a near 5.1 billion made in August.
September contained an average of 142.4 million robocalls per day and 1,648 robocalls per second, which was down 13.1 percent from August’s average of 163.8 million robocalls per day and 1,896 robocalls per second, according to YouMail.
This means that there was a 15.7 percent decrease in robocalls from August’s numbers and the lowest monthly proportion since December of 2022.
“September’s big drop is a pleasant surprise, and in large part it appears to be due to a large drop in calls from telemarketers,” said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. “This is a welcome development, but it remains to be seen whether this drop in robocalls is just a blip or will continue over the next few months.”
YouMail is a free call protection service and robocall blocking app for mobile phone consumers. The company said the numbers were proven to be conclusive through YouMail’s extrapolation of the robocall traffic that attempted to get through their millions of active users.
Broadband Roundup
U.S. in Global Telecom Coalition, Free Broadband in Syracuse, More Changes on Twitter (X)
The new U.S.-led group aims to develop broader international consensus on critical areas of telecommunications policy.
October 5, 2023 – The United States announced Thursday it has joined forces with Australia, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom to establish the Global Coalition on Telecommunications.
The coalition’s primary objectives include enhancing cooperation and coordination within its member nations, to work on shared priorities that consist of diversifying the telecommunications supply chain and further advancing open network architectures.
Additionally, the group aims to develop broader international consensus on critical areas of telecommunications policy matters and amplify opportunities for innovation and growth within the industry.
“GCOT represents the most extensive international collaboration to date, specifically focusing on the priorities outlined in its joint statement of intent,” Commerce agency the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in a press release.
The NTIA is leading the nation’s participation in GCOT, having support from the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.
“The critical telecommunications issues of today are global in scope,” NTIA head Alan Davidson said in the release. “This groundbreaking coalition will help the U.S. and our partners respond decisively to cross-border opportunities and challenges.”
2,500 Syracuse households to receive free internet service
Thousands of households in Syracuse are going to receive free broadband internet service, following the launch of a pilot program Monday.
The program, a collaboration between the city and the Syracuse Housing Authority, is called “Surge Link” and is part of the Syracuse Surge initiative which plans “to ignite economic growth and neighborhood transformation in Syracuse and Central New York.”
The 2,500 households receiving the free service will include residents of the Syracuse Housing Authority properties, to help address digital divide in the community.
“25% of our residents currently do not have access to internet, so this will be a great investment in the infrastructure,” said Bill Simmons, executive director of SHA.
Surge Link is funded by the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act and has the intention to serve low-income and other underserved communities in “10 census tracts on the south, southwest and near west sides of the city.”
X removes headlines from links on platform for aesthetics
X, formerly Twitter, officially removed headlines from links on its platform Wednesday, following owner Elon Musk’s announcement to enhance the site’s aesthetics.
Musk announced his intention to remove headlines in August, posting on his platform, “This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the (a)esthetics.”
Links posted on the site now appear just as the image that was included in the article. Additionally, text is also included “on the left-hand corner of the image noting the domain of the link.”
In order for users to visit the page, they now have to click on the image to proceed.
The new look hasn’t applied to advertisement links and is noticeable for iOS and desktop users.
Broadband Roundup
CHIPS for America Funding, Semiconductor Alert Mechanism, NTIA Seeking Comment on Online Safety
Commerce encourages interested parties to submit comments on semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.
October 4, 2023 – In an effort to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, the Department of Commerce announced Friday a new funding opportunity catering to smaller supply chain projects and businesses to help access CHIPS for America funds.
The funding opportunity is open to projects having a capital investment below $300 million that involve “construction, expansion, or modernization of commercial facilities in the United States for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment,” the department said.
The investments being made will “strengthen supply chain resilience, advance U.S. technology leadership; and support vibrant U.S. fab clusters with a reliable ecosystem of suppliers,” it added.
The application process for the new funding will include two phases. The first is submitting a concept plan describing how the proposed project will address core strategic objectives, that include U.S. economic and national security. Following the submission, the Department of Commerce will review the concept plan and welcome standout applicants that demonstrate how they further progress program priorities in order to submit a full application for CHIPS incentives.
Concept plans will be accepted from December 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024. Applicants will be notified of full application submission dates individually.
Semiconductor alert mechanism to address supply chain disruptions
The Department of Commerce on Monday launched an updated Semiconductor Alert Mechanism that was administered by the International Trade Administration this past week.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Manufacturing Heather Evans said that the semiconductor alert mechanism “provides a platform to hear directly from industry stakeholders when they are experiencing disruptions.”
The Semiconductor Alert Mechanism aims to help provide industry experts at Commerce early detection of any potential disruptions to the semiconductor supply chain and is a public-private information gathering apparatus to facilitate faster problem solving with the private sector and U.S. trading partners.
Commerce encourages interested parties to submit any “new, ongoing or potential disruptions to microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing facilities and their related supply chains around the world.”
The information gathered by the parties will be utilized to assess any potential disruptions, amplify engagement with foreign trade partners, and alleviate any potential impacts on the semiconductor supply chains globally.
NTIA seeking comment on online safety
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday it is seeking input on optimal methods to protect minor’s mental well-being, privacy, and safety online.
The NTIA’s request for comment is designed to learn more about the impact social media and online platforms have on minors, existing industry practices, and ways that the private sector, caregivers, and the federal government can counter adverse effects.
The NTIA is specifically seeking feedback on recognizing any health, safety, and privacy risks as well as the potential advantages social media and online platforms have for minors, any existing practices and technologies being utilized by social media and online platforms that have a significant impact on minors’ health, privacy, and safety, and the guidance or best practices that might enhance the assistance caregivers and companies have in to safeguarding the health, privacy, and safety of minors online.
“The internet offers enormous opportunities to learn and grow, but we cannot ignore the risks that children face online,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “Our inquiry will help develop best practices for industry and caregivers to ensure American’s youth can thrive in this digital age.”
Youth in America today are grappling with an unparalleled mental health crisis, with mounting evidence linking social media and other online platforms to this distressing trend.
President Joe Biden has prioritized addressing this mental health crisis, making it a top priority.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Task Force on Kids Online Health & Safety, NTIA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration are working to promote the online health, privacy and safety of minors. The initiative requires identifying and mitigating any potential adverse health effects that stem from online platforms.
The responses gathered will contribute towards helping the task force’s efforts in establishing “voluntary guidance, policy recommendations, and a toolkit on safety-, health- and privacy-by-design for industry to apply in developing digital products and services.”
The task force will also be organizing several roundtable discussions in the forthcoming months to engage with diverse experts and stakeholders.
Broadband Roundup
WOW! in Florida, ZiplyFiber in Washington, VON Evolution Conference November 1-2
Broadband service provider WOW! is set to expand infrastructure in Florida
October 3, 2023 – Broadband service provider WOW!, originally Wide Open West, announced Tuesday plans to expand broadband deployment along the west central coast of Florida.
Construction is set to begin in the coming months in Hernando County, Florida, and, according to a press release, will add 44,000 subscribers to WOW!’s existing user base.
This deployment project follows WOW!’s announcement to deploy similar services in both Michigan and Minnesota.
“We’re pleased with our progress toward meeting our Greenfield expansion goals as we close in on identifying the new service areas that will bring us to our milestone of 400,000 new homes passed by 2027,” said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder.
Ziply adding fiber to Grandview, Washington
Ziply Fiber, an internet service provider, announced Friday that it started the construction of a new fiber optic network in Grandview, Washington, which it said will serve more than 1,300 homes and businesses.
The ISP’s fiber network already has infrastructure to service 500 homes in Grandview, while the remainder of the homes it intends to reach will be able to go online within the coming weeks, the provider said in a press release.
Grandview mayor Gloria Mendoza said that she was happy to have Ziply Fiber come to Grandview.
“Having choices for internet providers is excellent for our residents,” Mendoza said. “Internet access is essential for us to interact with our loved ones, pursue education, shop and network.”
“It’s been exciting to see the positive reception we’ve received from residents and businesses alike as we’ve continued to expand our presence and ultra-fast fiber network to more and more of Yakima County,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber.
Fall ‘23 VON: Evolution to take place November 1-2 in NYC
Telecom conference Fall ‘23 VON: Evolution is set to take place from November 1, 2023, to November 2, 2023, in New York City, with a pre-conference event on October 31, 2023.
This years’ attendees will have the chance to meet and engage with professionals in the telecom, artificial intelligence, 6G and blockchain industries, according to its website.
Through a series of events and networking opportunities, attendees will be able to connect with telecom “industry disruptors,” which include voices like Larry Irving, chairman and board of directors at PBS, as well as Dean Tribble, CEO of Agoric.
Events at the conference will include fireside chats as well as panels with topics like “Bringing Back Trust in Communications Industry”, and “Transforming the Digital Workspace” being covered.
Present at the event will be Drew Clark, CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, hosting a Broadband Breakfast Panel.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Label Mandate, Charter’s New Executive VP, Robocalls in September
WISPA Looking to Change Reliable Broadband Definition Under BEAD
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Helder Pereira: Success or Failure of Biden’s Broadband Push Hinges on Fiber Installers
Louisiana the First State to Launch BEAD Challenge Process
Conservative Group Files Another Legal Challenge to Universal Service Fund
Biden Administration Urges FCC to Adopt Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Current FCC Pitches Net Neutrality as a Public Safety Measure
U.S. in Global Telecom Coalition, Free Broadband in Syracuse, More Changes on Twitter (X)
Debra Berlyn: Five Questions Older Adults Should Ask About Being Online
CHIPS for America Funding, Semiconductor Alert Mechanism, NTIA Seeking Comment on Online Safety
FCC Announces $37 Million to Address the Homework Gap
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Mississippi Nonprofit is Looking to Fill Gaps in Affordable Connectivity
FCC Looking to Open 6 GigaHertz Band to Very Low Power Devices
Labels on IoT Devices, Lumos Fiber in South Carolina, Empire Access in Pennsylvania
FTC and 17 States Sue Amazon, Gomez Sworn in at FCC, South Central Broadband
No to E-Rate Changes, Millions for Tribal Broadband, Oregon Grants, Arkansas Training Program
Experts Suggest Measures to Protect Affordable Connectivity Program at Senate Hearing
Industries Revive Familiar Arguments After Net Neutrality Announcement
A Hidden Issue Potentially Impacting BEAD Implementation: Pole Attachments
David Don: Strong Partnerships for Broadband ‘Beyond the Build’
Johnny Kampis: FCC Push To Eliminate Data Caps Could Increase Broadband Rates For Many Users
Still Learning About Artificial Intelligence, Legislators Say Congress Must Act
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – What Happens Next on Net Neutrality?
Federal Broadband Subsidies Essential for Long-Term BEAD Success: Experts
BEAD Could Spur Private Investment in Network Expansion: Experts
Middle Mile Infrastructure Will be Key to Support BEAD Builds: Experts
State Broadband Officers Outline BEAD Implementation Efforts
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
State Broadband Heads Address BEAD Implementation Focuses
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
Trending
-
Funding3 weeks ago
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 18, 2023 – Spectrum Sharing: How Promising and How Real Is It?
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Webcast of BEAD Implementation Summit Available for $35
-
Rural Utilities Service4 weeks ago
White House Nominates Basil Gooden as Rural Development Chief at USDA
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
-
5G4 weeks ago
Rural Mobile Providers Push FCC to Alter 5G Fund Model