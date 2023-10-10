Infrastructure
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Main considerations for wireless tower builders are Tribal sites, airports and endangered species
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – Experts dove into common regulatory hurdles for both wireless and fiber broadband builds on Monday at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small internet providers.
Frequency and approved devices
Devices communicating with radio frequencies regulated by the Federal Communications Commission must undergo an approval process, said Jason Guzzo, CEO of broadband provider Hudson Valley Wireless.
That’s usually handled by manufacturers, but carriers should be aware of equipment produced by companies that violate the Secure Networks Act – namely Huawei and ZTE. These and three other Chinese companies are compliant from a technical perspective, but are deemed national security threats under the act, Guzzo said.
The act allocated $1.9 billion for small providers to replace equipment from Huawei and ZTE, but the FCC and providers have signaled this is almost certain to be deficient by roughly $3 billion. The deadline for the initial round of funding passed on July 15, with efforts to top up the fund currently stymied in Congress.
There is also an upcoming addition to the standard 2.4 and 5 Gigahertz frequency bands open for unlicensed use, said Josh Luthman, president of Imagine Networks. In 2020, the FCC freed up the 6 Ghz band, making over 1,200 Mhz available for devices to connect to the internet, 850 of which can be used outdoors.
But the soon-to-be-deployed devices using that band, Luthman cautioned, will have to use an automatic frequency coordinator, a system that confirms connected devices are not interfering with licensed frequencies.
Towers
For fixed wireless carriers looking to construct new towers, Guzzo said, there are three main considerations: endangered species, Tribal sites, and airports.
The FCC requires tower projects to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which involves reporting the environmental impacts of a planned project. That will involve a screening for endangered species with tools from the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“They just want to make sure you’re not kicking the birds out to put the tower systems in there,” Guzzo said.
But the presence of endangered species does not mean a project will be scrapped, he noted. Regulatory agencies, both local and federal, will typically work with providers to make a plan for building a tower without disturbing the habitat.
For projects accepting federal funding, a notification will be sent to Tribal communities in the state, as well as Tribes who moved through the area before settling in their current location, to ensure the project will not disturb culturally significant sites like burials.
“A lot of our deployments are in New York State, and we’ve had projects that are weighed in on by the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma,” Guzzo said.
This process can be lengthy and expensive if there are questions about the significance of the project site, he said, sometimes involving a certified archaeologist coming to the site.
Guzzo noted ballasts are an option to avoid disturbing significant land.
As for the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency generally requires towers above 200 feet to be registered and marked with lights and bright paint. Towers close to that might require a surveyor to get exact measurements, Guzzo said.
For towers close to airports, that height threshold can be as low as 50 feet. If a tower is set to lie in the path of descending planes, some additional FAA paperwork will be required to ensure the tower will not pose a hazard.
Poles
For providers who are registered as telecommunications carriers – which some small broadband providers are, by virtue of providing voice or data transmission services – the FCC ensures they can make deals with utility companies to attach equipment to poles and regulates the terms of those deals. Those terms are the subject of some contention, with telecom companies and utilities disagreeing on who should bear the brunt of pole replacement costs.
But some states have their own laws on pole attachments that supersede the FCC’s, noted Rebecca Jacobs Goldman, chair of a cybersecurity practice group at Lerman Senter. Knowing which regulations apply in a project’s jurisdiction is key for successful deployments, she said.
But even for strictly broadband providers, section 253 of the Communications Act of 1934, the same act regulating telecom pole access, can assist in getting equipment deployed, Goldman said. While not applicable to investor-owned utilities, the section prevents state and local governments from putting up significant barriers to broadband deployment.
That can help when negotiating management fees and terms of public property access, Goldman said.
“It’s a great statute to have in your back pocket,” she said.
The FCC announced in September that it is looking to reinstate rules that would classify broadband providers as telecommunications carriers, which would change pole attachment rules and add to the regulations governing broadband providers. The commission will vote on putting the move up for public comment at its open meeting on October 19.
WISPA has urged the FCC to differentiate between small and large broadband providers, arguing its members have too little market share to engage in the anti-competitive practices the rules are meant to curb and are unable to handle the regulatory burden.
WISP
WISPA Urges Members to Engage State Broadband Offices Ahead of BEAD
Advocacy on high-cost thresholds could help fixed wireless providers get BEAD funds.
LAS VEGAS, October 11, 2023 – The state policy head for the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association urged Wednesday that fixed wireless broadband providers engage state offices and legislators on including them in BEAD plans.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program prioritizes fiber because of the high speeds it is capable of providing. BEAD guidelines exclude unlicensed spectrum from its definition of reliable broadband and require states to consider non-fiber technologies only when fiber would be too expensive to deploy.
States can set the cost threshold at which they do that. This is where WISPs – wireless internet service providers – can push for inclusion in BEAD plans, said Steve Schwebel, WISPA’s state advocacy manager.
Some states will not be able to get fiber to every household lacking adequate broadband with their BEAD allocations, Schwebel said, and WISPs should talk with state broadband offices about setting a low enough threshold to allow fixed wireless providers to compete for grants in hard-to-reach areas.
“We can be a good partner in helping a state find a solution to that problem,” he said at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless broadband providers.
The trade group has hired state lobbying group 50State to help in this effort. Colm O’Comartun, a partner at the firm, echoed Schwebel’s sentiment.
He encouraged WISPs to think about “regular engagement with our local elected officials and regulators.”
WISPA had a hand in setting Ohio’s high-cost threshold – about $5,100 per location – for a state grant program, Schwebel said. He added Pennsylvania is also consulting with WISPA on its BEAD threshold.
States are in the process of drafting initial proposals for implementing the program, due to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 7. Those proposals will outline states’ plans for their high-cost thresholds.
Schwebel also encouraged WISPs to fill out Broadband Data Collection forms with information on locations they provide with broadband service. Participating in the recently launched Federal Communication Commission program keeps states informed on how fixed wireless providers are already operating in their communities and helps maintain good relationships with state officials, he said.
BDC data is due to the FCC each year on March 1 and September 1.
WISP
WISPA Looking to Change Reliable Broadband Definition Under BEAD
The group’s policy heads said they are advocating to include unlicensed wireless.
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – The trade group representing small and fixed wireless internet providers is focused on combating a provision in the Joe Biden administration’s major broadband funding program that designates areas served with only fixed wireless as lacking adequate connectivity, WISPA policy heads said on Tuesday.
“We’re continuing our aggressive advocacy to overturn the deeply flawed decision,” said Louis Peraertz, WISPA’s vice president of policy, in an address to the group at its yearly conference WISPAPALOOZA.
The notice of funding opportunity for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program excludes from the definition of reliable broadband fixed wireless technology that operates on entirely unlicensed spectrum – spectrum bands not licensed to designated carriers by the Federal Communications Commission. That makes areas served by some WISPA member providers open to infrastructure projects funded by the program.
WISPA’s arguments against the provision, Peraertz said, have “received support from several congressional offices.”
The group is also pushing state broadband offices to make BEAD funds available to fixed wireless providers. Steven Schwerbel, WISPA’s state advocacy manager, said WISPA had a hand in setting Ohio’s planned extremely high cost threshold, the point at which the state will look to technologies other than fiber-optic cable to keep costs down.
“Thanks to our input, that threshold is being set in a way that will allow our members to compete for state grant dollars as widely as possible,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s broadband office is in active talks with WISPA about its high-cost threshold, according to Schwerbel.
States are in the process of submitting BEAD initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, due by December 27. They come in two volumes, the second of which includes the high-cost threshold and other grant awarding procedures.
WISPA is also meeting with Federal Communications Commission officials to argue for changes in the commission’s plan to reinstate net neutrality rules, saying its members do not have the market share to engage in the anti-competitive practices the rules are designed to prevent.
The FCC will vote on putting its plan up for public comment at its open meeting on October 19.
Funding
Louisiana the First State to Launch BEAD Challenge Process
ConnectLA is the first state agency under BEAD to kick off an evidence-based procedure ground-truthing local broadband data.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – Louisiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to begin its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program challenge process.
The launch of the broadband challenge process by ConnectLA marks the first time that a state broadband agency, under BEAD rules, kicks off an evidence-based procedure reviewing ground-truth local data against internet service provider claims of service.
“We have always worked with a sense of urgency to eliminate the digital divide,” said Veneeth Iyengar, director of ConnectLA. “Today’s start of the challenge process represents a significant step to draw down on funds from BEAD and to ensure once and for all that Louisianans in rural and urban areas have what they have also needed and deserved which is high-speed affordable and reliable internet.”
The state has frequently been the first in the nation on BEAD implementation landmarks, and the launch of ConnectLA’s challenge process makes the culmination of nearly two years of preparation by 56 state, district and territorial broadband offices.
The bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November 2021 and is a signature accomplishment of President Joe Biden. The law, and the rules implemented by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, establish a framework for ensuring that Americans lacking access to broadband will be able to receive service through BEAD and other funds.
That law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, invested $65 billion in broadband. Now ConnectLA’s move marks a step forward in the $42.5 billion federal effort through BEAD to expand broadband access. Other states are still submitting initial proposals for administering their allocations under the program, due December 27.
BEAD rules require states to accept and process challenges to broadband availability data before awarding grants under the program.
Going fast with a lean team
In spite of having only a three-person full-time staff, Louisiana was also the first state to have volume one of that proposal, which outlined the challenge process starting Friday, approved by NTIA on September 19, 2023.
Facilitating Louisiana’s program is the Ready Challenge Process Coordinator, part of a software platform purpose-built to assist leading state broadband offices in being data-driven, scalable and compliant throughout their broadband programs.
Providers in Louisiana will have from November 8 to December 8, 2023, to rebut challenges, requiring evidence, such as information from network diagrams and management systems. The state will then weigh evidence and make determinations on its final broadband map by January 4.
Louisiana submitted the second volume of its initial proposal, detailing how it plans to award BEAD grants based on that map, to the NTIA on Monday. The state will have one year from the approval of that proposal to spend all $1.35 billion of its allocation.
Prioritizing the ‘unserved’ areas over other others
The BEAD program prioritizes areas marked as “unserved” – those with access to speeds of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload – for subsidized infrastructure projects, followed by ‘underserved’ areas – those with less than 100 * 20 Mbps.
Louisiana adopted the NTIA’s model challenge process, a template the agency put together for states to expedite the proposal approval process. That process is slated to last 90 days, ending in Louisiana on January 4, 2024. The state will be accepting challenges for the first 30 days, until November 5, 2023, followed by rebuttal and adjudication phases of the same length.
Challenges in the state can allege that data on things like internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate.
Making use of area challenges and MDU challenges
Louisiana is making use of two optional modifications the NTIA laid out: Area challenges and multiple dwelling unit, or MDU challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
In the second volume of its initial proposal, Louisiana declined to set an extremely high cost per location threshold — the point at which it would consider fiber-optic infrastructure too expensive and consider other, less future-proof technologies.
Louisiana said in its proposal it plans to first review the grant proposals it receives, and if a non-fiber proposal would serve significantly more locations than a fiber proposal in the same area, it may elect to choose the cheaper proposal to get broadband to more residents. The proposal also noted Louisiana plans to fund fiber to every un- and underserved location in the state, and thus might not need a high-cost threshold at all.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
WISPA Urges Members to Engage State Broadband Offices Ahead of BEAD
Promoting Affordable Connectivity Program, CEO of Broadband Forum, $50M for Minnesota
WISPA Panel Urges Small Broadband Providers to Embrace Telehealth
FCC Label Mandate, Charter’s New Executive VP, Robocalls in September
WISPA Looking to Change Reliable Broadband Definition Under BEAD
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Helder Pereira: Success or Failure of Biden’s Broadband Push Hinges on Fiber Installers
Louisiana the First State to Launch BEAD Challenge Process
Conservative Group Files Another Legal Challenge to Universal Service Fund
Biden Administration Urges FCC to Adopt Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Current FCC Pitches Net Neutrality as a Public Safety Measure
U.S. in Global Telecom Coalition, Free Broadband in Syracuse, More Changes on Twitter (X)
Mississippi Nonprofit is Looking to Fill Gaps in Affordable Connectivity
FCC Looking to Open 6 GigaHertz Band to Very Low Power Devices
Labels on IoT Devices, Lumos Fiber in South Carolina, Empire Access in Pennsylvania
Experts Suggest Measures to Protect Affordable Connectivity Program at Senate Hearing
No to E-Rate Changes, Millions for Tribal Broadband, Oregon Grants, Arkansas Training Program
David Don: Strong Partnerships for Broadband ‘Beyond the Build’
A Hidden Issue Potentially Impacting BEAD Implementation: Pole Attachments
Johnny Kampis: FCC Push To Eliminate Data Caps Could Increase Broadband Rates For Many Users
Still Learning About Artificial Intelligence, Legislators Say Congress Must Act
FCC Inspector General Suspects Providers of Improperly Taking Subsidies
FTC Chair Warns Artificial Intelligence Industry of Vigorous Enforcement
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – What Happens Next on Net Neutrality?
Federal Broadband Subsidies Essential for Long-Term BEAD Success: Experts
BEAD Could Spur Private Investment in Network Expansion: Experts
Middle Mile Infrastructure Will be Key to Support BEAD Builds: Experts
State Broadband Officers Outline BEAD Implementation Efforts
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
State Broadband Heads Address BEAD Implementation Focuses
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
Trending
-
Funding3 weeks ago
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – What Happens Next on Net Neutrality?
-
5G4 weeks ago
Rural Mobile Providers Push FCC to Alter 5G Fund Model
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Sen. Ted Cruz Warns of Potential Waste in BEAD Allocations
-
FCC Comments4 weeks ago
CAF II Auction Recipients Push FCC to Extend Letter of Credit Waiver, Relax Restrictions
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
Some States Confused about Changes to NTIA Model Challenge Process