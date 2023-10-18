Broadband Roundup
FTC Nominees Moved Forward, New Jersey Outlines BEAD Concerns, Fiber Utility Network CTO
Two Republicans nominees for the FTC have been pushed through by a subcommittee.
October 18, 2023 – The Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Science and Transportation approved Wednesday the renomination of one and nomination of two Federal Trade Commission commissioners.
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat, who currently serves as an FTC commissioner, was renominated by the committee. Melissa Holyoak, the solicitor general in Utah, and Andrew Ferguson, the solicitor general in Virginia, were two new republican nominees both approved by the subcommittee.
They now move to a Senate vote.
Along with Slaughter, Alvaro Bedoya currently serves as an FTC commissioner named by President Joe Biden, with his term set to expire in September 2026.
“With Mrs. Holyoak’s and Mr. Ferguson’s confirmations the FTC will be bipartisan once again,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in his opening remarks. Cruz was in support of all three commissioners and cited the now bipartisan representation on the commission as necessary for success.
Despite his support, Cruz called our FTC Chair Lina Khan as having favored partisanship, which he claims has demonstrated a legally suspect agenda. “Mr. Ferguson and Mrs. Holyoak will hopefully serve as much needed checks on Chairwoman Khan,” added Cruz.
Previously two republican commissioners Christie Wilson and Noah Phillips vacated their positions over concern of Khan’s leadership.
New Jersey identifies deployment issues in their five-year BEAD plan
New Jersey released its amended five-year action plan for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding this week, which highlighted potential delays in permitting and telecom worker shortages as potential barriers to efficient deployment.
Each state is required to submit a five-year action plan detailing how they intend to spend BEAD money, how they are going to deploy broadband, and any service gaps that need to be addressed among other information.
Despite the fact that New Jersey plans to implement an electronic permitting review system to streamline communication between permitting offices and providers, its plan anticipates a higher rate of permit requests for broadband deployment following BEAD investment, it said.
The state cites high permitting rates in other infrastructure sectors such as sewers and roadways as a potential blow to the system, delaying broadband permit approvals. New Jersey plans to work with permitting offices to streamline this process and make it easier for providers to become a competitive local exchange carrier.
New Jersey’s plan also anticipates a telecom worker shortage of nearly 55,000 jobs by 2026, which it added could “have implications for timely broadband deployment.” The state said it hopes to mitigate those labor force issues by working with the Labor Apprentice Office to create apprenticeship programs meant to fill in those worker gaps.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities initially filed its five-year plan in August of this year, and upon receiving feedback from the National Telecommunications and Information, amended it for resubmission and agreed to release it to the public after a unanimous board vote on October 11.
Fiber Utility Network announces Chris Skelton as CTO
Fiber Utility Network, a coalition of electric cooperatives deploying middle-mile broadband across Alabama, announced Wednesday that Chris Skelton will be its new chief technology officer.
“Chris has roots in Alabama and brings 30 years of experience in the broadband industry. His understanding of the need for broadband in today’s environment gives him deep insights into the technological, financial and operational challenges of building cutting-edge networks,” said FUN board chairman Tom Stackhouse.
Skelton has worked in the broadband industry for several years, previously holding various managerial roles at Comcast before working as an engineering consultant director for the Huntsville Utilities fiber project.
Most recently Skelton served as the chief technology officer for a national service provider, where he was able to launch fiber network projects through grant and private funding, read a press release.
“I’m excited about the robust fiber connections that FUN will deliver to last-mile broadband providers and help them expand their services into all areas of Alabama,” said Skelton in the release.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance
The regulator is proposing a fine for failed transmission of 911 calls.
October 17, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Tuesday a fine of $867,000 against Lumen Technologies for allegedly failing to transmit 911 calls to public safety centers following two service outages in February of 2022.
The first outage took place in South Dakota on February 17 and lasted for nearly five hours, while the second outage lasted almost seven hours and took place in North Dakota. Both of these outages failed to transmit hundreds of 911 calls to respective public safety centers, the FCC said.
Following the first outage, the FCC alleges Lumen did not notify two affected public safety centers until days after the incident, while after the second outages Lumen only reported the outage in a timely manner to two of eleven public safety centers who were not receiving calls.
“If you call 911 for help, your call should reach first responders,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. She added that if “an outage prevents calls from reaching 911, public safety officials should be informed as soon as possible so they can tell the public of alternate ways to reach 911.
Lumen will be given an opportunity to respond to the claims made against them, after which the commission will review any provided evidence or legal arguments.
Tech companies asked to address alleged misinformation on Middle East conflict
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, is urging social media companies like X and TikTok in a letter Tuesday to proactively handle misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Bennet wrote to these tech giants citing content reported by the Associated Press, which included claims that Ukraine supplied weapons to Hamas and that an Israeli general had been captured.
Bennet asked these platforms to provide information about what content is being removed and to enforce more stringent moderation standards to reduce the spread of “deceptive content online.”
“According to numerous reports, deceptive content has ricocheted across social media sites since the conflict began, sometimes receiving millions of views,” said Bennet. He added that the kind of algorithms social sites rely on seem to be boosting this kind of content.
Congressman Frank Pallone D-N.J., issued a similar statement to social media companies Thursday, pleading for better content moderation of what he deemed to be misinformed and violent content.
Gary Gensler warns about artificial intelligence use for financial markets
In an interview with the Financial Times, Gary Gensler, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission, warned that without artificial intelligence regulation, use of the software could lead to a financial crash.
Gensler explained that regulating AI will be difficult because several institutions may be relying on similar AI interfaces to gather data and make financial decisions.
The piece explained that normally regulatory rules apply to individual institutions such as banks or money market funds; however, the introduction of AI could be used in a “horizontal fashion” across several institutions all relying on the same kind of data model to make financial decisions.
The article explained that Gensler’s concern comes from that kind of horizontal data use promoting “herd behavior,” which, according to Investopedia, is when people make the same decision as someone else based on the belief that that person knows what they are doing.
Investopedia explained that in financial markets when herd behavior takes place, it can create “asset bubbles” or “market crashes” because buying and selling behavior swings in one direction.
While other experts and advocates like Gensler are urging governing bodies to enforce AI regulator legislation, nothing concrete has been put into place.
Broadband Roundup
Ericsson in Kentucky, FCC Looking to Improve Emergency Alert Cybersecurity, BlackBerry partners with DHS
Ericsson partners with Eastern Kentucky network to provide 5G services.
October 16, 2023 – Ericsson announced Monday that they will partner with East Kentucky Network company Appalachian Wireless to modernize the network’s cell sites and deliver 5G services to parts of rural Kentucky.
Ericsson will provide equipment to help modernize those sites which is slated to include new radios and energy efficient software, which will replace RAN equipment. The majority of this implementation taking place throughout the next three years.
According to a press release, Appalachian Wireless, with this modernization project, hopes to be the first regional carrier to provide users with 5G services in order to bridge the digital divide.
“The project will offer transformative 5G services to hundreds of communities in eastern Kentucky and unlock a new era of growth, economic opportunity, and connectivity in the region powered by cutting-edge technology” said Eric Boudriau, vice president of Ericsson North America.
“No other carrier cares for Appalachia as we do, and we look forward to joining forces with Ericsson to meet the region’s growing needs as we prepare to deploy 5G,” added Mike Johnson, Appalachian Wireless CEO.
FCC announces roundtable to improve emergency alert security
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that on October 30, 2023, the agency will host a public roundtable to discuss improving the cybersecurity of the national Emergency Alert System.
The commission’s Bureau of Public Safety and Homeland Security will be partnering with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to deliver the roundtable and address improving the cybersecurity risk management framework of the alerting system.
Last October the FCC proposed a set of rules meant to protect the Emergency Alert System from cyberattacks, which will be used as a springboard for further discussion in this roundtable.
“As part of this ongoing effort, we are pleased to partner with CISA to sharpen the focus on the security of America’s alerting infrastructure. It is critical that these essential systems function in emergencies and that the public can trust the warnings they receive,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
BlackBerry receives DHS contract to better personnel management
BlackBerry Limited announced Wednesday that they have entered into a seven year contract with the US Department of Homeland Security to implement a crisis management communication software department-wide.
The DHS plans to use Blackberry’s software, BlackBerry AtHoc, to better personnel accountability especially in matters of “crisis or disaster,” explained a press release.
BlackBerry AtHoc is a communication software that allows users within an organization to receive alerts related to safety situations as well as consistent updates, keeps employees and users accounted for and allows for easy flow of communication between users.
Blackberry will be partnering with American Systems and 4 Points Technology, two other tech consulting and project management firms, to help deliver the software outlined in the project.
“BlackBerry has been a proud partner of the United States Federal Government for almost thirty years. We are honored to expand our contribution to the nation with BlackBerry AtHoc for the Department of Homeland Security and all its components,” said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.
Broadband Roundup
Calls for Social Media Moderation, Democrats Urge Biden AI Policy, Tackling Junk Fees
Congressman urges social media giants to moderate misinformation in the wake of Hamas attacks in Israel.
October 12, 2023 – Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., issued a statement Thursday calling for more proactive moderation of content on social media platforms X, YouTube and Facebook to take down reported disinformation and violence occurring between Hamas and Israel.
The misinformation about the violence has flooded the social media platforms, which has been reported by the Associated Press. There have been false claims of kidnappings, aid being sent to Israel from President Joe Biden, and videos of world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin with inaccurate captions, AP reported.
“Right now disturbing content and deliberate misinformation are spreading across social media like wildfire…Social media companies must not allow their platforms to become agents of terrorist propaganda and violence,” Pallone said.
Pallone urged the social media sites to be more reactive in enforcing content moderation, and to remove dangerous content while banning any accounts that “spread or broadcast acts of terror, violence or extremism.”
Group of democrats urge Biden to set A.I. policy
A coalition of Democrats led by Sen. Ed Markey D-Mass, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., have urged in a letter to the Biden administration to the use their AI Bill of Rights legislation to inform regulatory policy in an upcoming executive order.
In a meeting on September 27, President Biden announced that prior to the end of the year, he would be taking executive action to work on bipartisan legislation regulating artificial intelligence.
The letter identifies five principles to focus on when regulating AI, which include “safe and effective systems, algorithmic discrimination protections, data privacy, notice and explanation, and consideration of human alternatives.”
The group of Democrats said that their AI Bill of Rights indicates the need to develop AI regulations with important safeguards in place, a message they hope to get across to both private and government regulators.
The need to develop AI legislation is at the forefront of the Senate’s mind, with an emphasis on promoting innovation, while making sure the technology does not harm individuals or sectors of the workforce.
Biden pledges to take action against ‘junk fees’
President Joe Biden gave remarks Tuesday addressing the need to protect consumers from “junk fees,” and announced efforts to ban those fees and require companies to be more transparent with consumers about what they are actually paying for.
According to the White House, junk fees are hidden fees added onto bills, normally without the consumer knowing, which often increases the original cost of things – including internet service.
Biden announced efforts going forward to work with the Federal Trade Commission to enforce mandatory rules on how a company breaks down different costs and communicates that to consumers.
Biden’s proposed rules would require companies to identify what each fee is for, how much they add up to in full and whether or not they are refundable. It would also allow the FTC to impose fines on companies who do not comply with those standards.
For the broadband industry, The Federal Communications Commission finalized a rule which will take effect between April – October 2024, requiring service providers to “display at the point of sale clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services.”
Biden gave his address alongside Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra, who both are members of Biden’s appointed Competition Council, aimed at reducing hidden costs for consumers. The FTC and CFPB are independent agencies hence are not part of the Executive Branch.
