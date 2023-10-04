Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD

WASHINGTON, October 4, 2023 – Representatives from broadband and utility company trade groups disagreed on pole attachment issues at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday.

When a broadband provider wants to deploy infrastructure like fiber cable, it often must attach it to poles owned by incumbent utility companies. Those poles need to be prepared for the new attachment, which sometimes involves replacing the entire pole either for structural or zoning reasons.

The cost for those replacements, said Brett Kilbourne, general counsel at the utility company trade group Utilities Technology Council, should be shouldered by broadband providers.

“The utility would not have incurred these costs but for the third-party attachment,” he said, adding that “it makes perfect sense” for pole owners to allocate the replacement costs entirely to those third parties.

The Federal Communications Commission has authority under a 1996 law to set the terms of pole attachment deals between investor-owned utilities and potential attachers, unless a state decides to step in and pass its own legislation on pole attachments. Its standing policy is to allow pole owners to require that attachers pay in full for any necessary pole replacements.

That is unfair because pole owners benefit from attachers putting in new poles, said Van Bloys, managing counsel at Crown Castle, a broadband provider and member of tech trade group INCOMPAS.

Pole owners are “getting a newer, stronger, taller pole” when attachers add their equipment, he said. “It makes the network more reliable.”

This debate has been ongoing for years. In 2022 the FCC requested comments on implementing a cost sharing regime, but has not moved on the issue since.

Over a dozen telecom companies urged the commission in April to issue rules before projects funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program break ground.

That money, spawned by the 2021 Infrastructure Act, was allocated in June. States have until December 27 to submit initial proposals for administering the funds.

Bloys echoed the concerns raised in April, saying that high pole replacement costs could be a barrier to BEAD projects.

“We’re being asked to replace poles at $10,000 or more per pole, and it doesn’t comport with the budget,” he said. Large companies like his will ultimately be able to complete those builds, but for smaller broadband providers, he said, “it’s a lot harder to justify those costs.”

Kilbourne rejected that characterization, saying UTC members work with broadband providers and approve attachment applications they would normally deny on the basis of unnecessary pole replacements, all for the sake of expanding internet access.

“We’re kind of miffed that all of a sudden it’s being raised as a barrier for broadband,” he said.

