Louisiana the First State to Launch BEAD Challenge Process
ConnectLA is the first state agency under BEAD to kick off an evidence-based procedure ground-truthing local broadband data.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – Louisiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to begin its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program challenge process.
The launch of the broadband challenge process by ConnectLA marks the first time that a state broadband agency, under BEAD rules, kicks off an evidence-based procedure reviewing ground-truth local data against internet service provider claims of service.
“We have always worked with a sense of urgency to eliminate the digital divide,” said Veneeth Iyengar, director of ConnectLA. “Today’s start of the challenge process represents a significant step to draw down on funds from BEAD and to ensure once and for all that Louisianans in rural and urban areas have what they have also needed and deserved which is high-speed affordable and reliable internet.”
The state has frequently been the first in the nation on BEAD implementation landmarks, and the launch of ConnectLA’s challenge process makes the culmination of nearly two years of preparation by 56 state, district and territorial broadband offices.
The bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November 2021 and is a signature accomplishment of President Joe Biden. The law, and the rules implemented by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, establish a framework for ensuring that Americans lacking access to broadband will be able to receive service through BEAD and other funds.
That law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, invested $65 billion in broadband. Now ConnectLA’s move marks a step forward in the $42.5 billion federal effort through BEAD to expand broadband access. Other states are still submitting initial proposals for administering their allocations under the program, due December 27.
BEAD rules require states to accept and process challenges to broadband availability data before awarding grants under the program.
Going fast with a lean team
In spite of having only a three-person full-time staff, Louisiana was also the first state to have volume one of that proposal, which outlined the challenge process starting Friday, approved by NTIA on September 19, 2023.
Facilitating Louisiana’s program is the Ready Challenge Process Coordinator, part of a software platform purpose-built to assist leading state broadband offices in being data-driven, scalable and compliant throughout their broadband programs.
Providers in Louisiana will have from November 8 to December 8, 2023, to rebut challenges, requiring evidence, such as information from network diagrams and management systems. The state will then weigh evidence and make determinations on its final broadband map by January 4.
Louisiana submitted the second volume of its initial proposal, detailing how it plans to award BEAD grants based on that map, to the NTIA on Monday. The state will have one year from the approval of that proposal to spend all $1.35 billion of its allocation.
Prioritizing the ‘unserved’ areas over other others
The BEAD program prioritizes areas marked as “unserved” – those with access to speeds of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload – for subsidized infrastructure projects, followed by ‘underserved’ areas – those with less than 100 * 20 Mbps.
Louisiana adopted the NTIA’s model challenge process, a template the agency put together for states to expedite the proposal approval process. That process is slated to last 90 days, ending in Louisiana on January 4, 2024. The state will be accepting challenges for the first 30 days, until November 5, 2023, followed by rebuttal and adjudication phases of the same length.
Challenges in the state can allege that data on things like internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate.
Making use of area challenges and MDU challenges
Louisiana is making use of two optional modifications the NTIA laid out: Area challenges and multiple dwelling unit, or MDU challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
In the second volume of its initial proposal, Louisiana declined to set an extremely high cost per location threshold — the point at which it would consider fiber-optic infrastructure too expensive and consider other, less future-proof technologies.
Louisiana said in its proposal it plans to first review the grant proposals it receives, and if a non-fiber proposal would serve significantly more locations than a fiber proposal in the same area, it may elect to choose the cheaper proposal to get broadband to more residents. The proposal also noted Louisiana plans to fund fiber to every un- and underserved location in the state, and thus might not need a high-cost threshold at all.
FCC Announces $37 Million to Address the Homework Gap
The FCC has now allocated almost all of the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
WASHINGTON, October 4, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday over $37 million additional Emergency Connectivity Fund allocations.
The fund, established with the American Rescue Plan Act as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic, is aimed at closing the ‘homework gap’ – the inability of students without broadband internet to do homework assignments. It can subsidize devices or broadband service for students to use outside of school.
Wednesday’s round of funding will go to 220 schools, 2 libraries, and 4 consortia of school districts and library systems across eight states. The commission is nearly done allocating funds under the program, with $7.03 billion of the total $7.17 billion now awarded.
In May, the FCC extended the deadline for some program recipients to spend ECF funds after school and library associations complained of having too little time to spend their awards. The commission declined to change the deadline for awards under the most recent application window, like the ones made Wednesday. Those awardees will still have until June 30, 2024 to spend their ECF money.
The fund is part of a broader effort by the FCC to address the homework gap. The commission will vote at its October 19 meeting on a proposal to expand the E-Rate program, an ongoing subsidy for broadband service and devices in schools.
That proposal has drawn support and pushback along party lines, with Democratic lawmakers backing the plan and Republicans opposing it. The September 25 confirmation of commissioner Anna Gomez gives Democrats a 3-2 majority at the FCC.
The last application window for the ECF closed on May 13, 2022.
BEAD Could Spur Private Investment in Network Expansion: Experts
BEAD efforts to stimulate private investment may hinge upon the availability of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
WASHINGTON, September 26, 2023 – Federal and state broadband grants can serve as catalysts for other sources of funding, experts said at the Broadband Breakfast BEAD Implementation Summit on Friday.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is providing an unprecedented amount in federal funds for expanding broadband infrastructure, but some states have estimated their allocations will fall short of the amount needed to get high-speed internet to all of their residents.
For Steve Coran, an attorney at Lerman Senter and counsel for WISPA, the trade group for fixed wireless internet providers, previous funding programs – the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, known as RDOF, and the Connect America Fund, or CAF – are a source of hope. The certainty of federal funds, he said, has helped many of his clients secure private investments to serve rural areas.
Using that certainty “to generate additional capital investment is, I think, an underappreciated aspect of the RDOF and CAF programs,” he said.
Willie Heflin, managing director of investment firm Kinetic Ventures, said his experience investing in smaller internet service providers confirmed this. He pointed to a provider who received $187 million over 10 years from RDOF and was able to raise an additional $240 million from equity investors, including Kinetic Ventures.
“They were able to really build a company and provide services for people who weren’t getting it before,” he said.
Federally subsidized projects can also spur network expansion by making it cheaper and easier for communities to connect to nearby infrastructure, filling some of the holes left by funding programs, said Brian Vo, chief investment officer at Connect Humanity.
The extent to which BEAD projects will be able to stimulate private investment will hinge on the availability of affordability funds like the Affordable Connectivity Program, according to Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research and former executive director of the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Plan.
“The single biggest delta for the economic models that will drive deployment in rural areas is whether the ACP is funded,” he said. “If it is, that makes the economics a lot easier. And if it’s not, it makes them a lot harder.”
The $14 billion program, established with the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, provides monthly internet subsidies of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands. It is set to dry up as early as April 2024, with no clear path to refunding.
State Broadband Officers Outline BEAD Implementation Efforts
Broadband heads from 5 states listed community outreach, mapping, and program deadlines as top priorities for BEAD.
WASHINGTON, September 25, 2023 – State broadband leaders addressed on Friday their key areas of focus as they look to allocate billions in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants.
The conversation took place at the Broadband Breakfast BEAD Implementation Summit, along with panels of other federal grant program officials, service providers, and investors. The $42.5 billion program is getting under way, with states releasing their initial proposals for implementing it and hearing public comments. Those proposals are due to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27.
Community outreach
Broadband heads cited engaging with communities – especially around challenges to broadband map data and fostering internet adoption – as being essential to the success of the program.
In New Jersey, broadband office leader Valarry Bullard and her team organized a listening tour. They go to churches and community centers to explain how high-capacity internet can play a role in people’s lives and local programs, without, she emphasized, jargon or acronyms.
“You kind of meet people where they’re at, you know?” she said.
Arkansas broadband director Glen Howie said his team went to all 75 counties in the state to explain how mapping challenges will work and work with counties to set up local broadband committees.
“You go into a county and you tell folks they have an opportunity to challenge their internet availability, they get fired up,” he said.
Mapping and data
As part of their proposals to the NTIA, states are required to outline a process for accepting challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s map of broadband coverage. That map, now on its third iteration, is based on coverage reported by internet service providers, which is widely considered to be overstated.
Those map challenges will be crucial, both for BEAD and other federal broadband programs, the panel said.
“It’s the foundation of all of our programs. We spend a huge amount of time on mapping,” said Angie Bailey, North Carolina’s head broadband officer. “We can’t do this work without strong, location-level mapping.”
In Maine, Andrew Butcher and the Maine Connectivity Authority have been investing in broadband mapping efforts for years, he said. A parallel mapping process to the FCC’s has helped them allocate previous broadband funds and confirm coverage reported by providers.
“It has allowed us to have a data-driven conversation, as opposed to a policy of dibs,” he said. “We want to understand where there’s service and where there’s not.”
Timelines
Deadlines, both for submitting initial proposals and awarding subgrants, are on broadband leaders’ minds. Those initial proposals are being submitted in two parts, and states have one year from the approval of part II to award their entire BEAD allocations.
That has Howie’s office in Arkansas worried about completing the challenge process, grant awards, and state rulemaking before the deadline
“The one year, arbitrary timeline that we’re all under at the moment is a huge concern for us,” he said.
Taking time on the initial proposal deadlines is helping states with smaller and newer broadband offices, like Bullard’s office in New Jersey, she said, learn from other states and prepare for the task ahead of them.
“Our plan will be submitted December 27, probably at 11:59,” she said. “It’s giving us some more time for that investment. We’re learning more about our counties… we’re connecting with our community anchor institutions.”
