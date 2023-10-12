Universal Service
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Policy experts were not all in agreement on whether to wrap ACP into the Universal Service Fund.
WASHINGTON, October 12, 2023 – Broadband policy experts on a Broadband Breakfast panel Wednesday agreed about the urgency of supporting the Affordable Connectivity Program, but disagreed about whether it should be incorporated into the Universal Service Fund.
The ACP, which was initially injected with $14.2 billion, has nearly half of that left and is anticipated to run out of money in early 2024, according to industry experts.
Late last month, the president and CEO of broadband association US Telecom, proposed at a subcommittee hearing that broadening the contribution base to the USF from broadband and Big Tech revenues could allow the umbrella fund to absorb the ACP – instead of the program relying solely on Congress for funding.
Some panelists at the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, however, warned that bringing the ACP into the USF too quickly would put too much pressure on the fund, while others acknowledged the importance of broadening the revenue base of the USF, which relies on voice service provider contributions.
Jonathan Cannon, policy counsel of technology and innovation at the R Street Institute, argued that using taxpayer dollars to fund either the ACP or the USF, as opposed to relying solely on ISP contributions, might be the way forward to support low-income residents using broadband.
“If we’re talking about expanding the contribution base, then every single American taxpayer is a beneficiary of the broadband service and maybe that’s a better way to generate that revenue,” said Cannon. He was particularly enamored of the ACP because of it is “a tech neutral voucher that flows directly to the customer.”
He and other noted that the Lifeline fund telecom subsidy, which also targets supporting low-income families, only has an enrollment of almost 7 million despite being an option for decades. Despite less than two years of existence, the ACP serves almost 21 million Americans.
Deborah Lathen, president at Lathen Consulting LLC, said that in the short term, it would be better to have Congress appropriate funds for the ACP immediately, while considering USF reform in the long term.
“We’ve been talking about Universal Service reform forever, and I think if you start pulling ACP into it now, that is the quickest way that we will…not have funding,” she said.
Christopher Lewis, President at Public Knowledge urged the Federal Communications Commission, which administers both the ACP and the USF, to use its own authority to alter the USF contribution base. He said all broadband providers should contribute to the USF as a way to reform the fund and sustain the ACP.
Kirsten Compitello, national broadband digital equity director at consulting firm Michael Baker International, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, added that if taxpayer dollars are used to support the ACP in some manner, it is important to communicate to individuals that they are making an investment in a “community and social benefit.”
Wednesday, October 11 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
The renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a subject of considerable ambiguity in recent months. There have been widespread predictions that the program, which offers $30 and $75 monthly internet discounts to low-income households, is likely to dry up in early 2024. While experts have voiced concerns the end of the ACP will spell disaster for ongoing broadband expansion efforts, Congress has yet to take any action to replenish the program. What lies ahead for the ACP and its 19 million beneficiaries across the nation? Join us to hear from experts in the field as we discuss the fate of the ACP and explore potential pathways for promoting digital inclusion in the United States.
Panelists
- Kirsten Compitello, National Broadband Digital Equity Director, Michael Baker International
- Christopher Lewis, President, Public Knowledge
- Jonathan Cannon, Policy Counsel, Technology and Innovation, R Street Institute
- Debra Lathen, President, Lathen Consulting LLC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Kirsten Compitello serves as Michael Baker's National Broadband Digital Equity Director
Christopher Lewis is President and CEO at Public Knowledge.
Jonathan Cannon is a policy counsel in technology and innovation at the R Street Institute.
Deborah Lathen, President of Lathen Consulting, LLC is the former head of the FCC Cable Services Bureau (now Media Bureau)
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008.
Conservative Group Files Another Legal Challenge to Universal Service Fund
The Sixth Circuit struck down another similar petition from Consumers’ Research.
WASHINGTON, October 6, 2023 – The conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research brought another legal challenge against a major broadband subsidy program on Monday.
The Universal Service Fund spends about $8 billion each year to fund four internet subsidy programs for low-income households, schools, libraries, and healthcare providers. While it is now used to provide discounted broadband, it has been funded since 1996 by fees attached to monthly phone bills from voice providers.
Consumers’ Research is continuing an offensive against the program, with three additional pending suits alleging the Universal Service Fund is unconstitutional. Their most recent petition centers on the Federal Communications Commission’s September approval of the fund’s contribution factor – used to determine the money landline companies will pay into the fund – for the last quarter of 2023.
Along with other petitioners, the group is asking the Fifth Circuit to review the approval, taking a chance to raise again issues it has put forth in its other suits. Its main allegation is that in establishing the USF, Congress gave the FCC unfettered authority to collect a tax. The FCC further abused that authority by delegating the collection and administration of the fund to a non-profit under the commission’s control, the petition alleges.
In March, the Fifth Circuit denied a similar petition from the group, ruling both that Congress gave the commission sufficient guidance on how to run the fund and that the FCC has enough control over USAC to delegate responsibilities to the entity.
But the court agreed in July to rehear the case with a full five-judge panel, instead of the three who initially ruled on the matter. Oral arguments took place on September 19. The court has not yet issued a ruling.
The Sixth Circuit issued the group a denial in May, using similar reasoning to the Fifth Circuit’s first ruling.
Consumer’s Research has cases pending in the Eleventh and D.C. Circuits.
A senate working group is exploring potential changes to the USF’s contribution base The FCC has been looking to update to a more sustainable model – like contributions from broadband providers and tech companies – as voice revenues decline, but has left it to Congress to give the commission explicit authority to do so.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Inspector General Suspects Providers of Improperly Taking Subsidies
The agency’s Office of the Inspector General said providers were still paid for un-enrolled subscribers.
WASHINGTON, October 2, 2023 – Dozens of mobile broadband providers are likely not complying with federal subsidy rules, the Federal Communications Commission inspector general said in a report on Friday.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides about 20 million low-income households a $30 monthly internet discount. That money is paid by the government to providers giving those households broadband service.
When customers receiving ACP discounts stop using a provider’s broadband service, the provider is required to report that to the FCC so money is only disbursed for active users. Typically, anywhere from a third to one half of an ACP provider’s subscribers will be de-enrolled each month, according to the report from the Office of the Inspector General.
But the OIG said that it found “dozens” of providers report few, if any, of these lost customers, making it likely the providers are taking government subsidies for broadband service they are not providing. It did not name the providers.
“We strongly suspect [the unnamed providers] are not complying with program usage and related de-enrollment rules,” the OIG wrote.
One company repaid the commission almost $50 million after being approached by the OIG. That’s one third of all ACP subsidies the provider received from June 2021 to July 2022.
The OIG released data from five of the suspect providers showing they failed to de-enroll more than three percent of their monthly subscribers, making them and similar providers outliers among ACP providers. One provider had over 1 million subscribers.
The office said in its report that it has gathered additional evidence of the same providers taking ACP money for subscribers who are not using their service. Those investigations are ongoing.
In 2021, the OIG found similar abuses in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a predecessor to the ACP. The office again found dozens of providers reporting more households with dependent children than existed in several school districts.
In response to the report, the FCC released a public notice directing the Universal Service Administrative Company, the arm of the agency responsible for administering the ACP and other broadband subsidy programs, to strengthen its monitoring around de-enrollment and other requirements.
The ACP, a $14 billion fund set aside by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, is set to dry up in April 2024. There have been repeated calls for Congress to renew the program.
Senate
Experts Suggest Measures to Protect Affordable Connectivity Program at Senate Hearing
Under consideration: Opening the Universal Service Fund to contributions from broadband and Big Tech companies.
WASHINGTON, September 28, 2023 – A broadband association asked Congress last week to open the Universal Service Fund to contributions from broadband and Big Tech revenues to allow the umbrella fund to absorb and support the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The industry is concerned that the $14-billion ACP program, which discounts monthly services for low-income Americans and those on tribal lands, is going to run out of money by early next year. Meanwhile, it is universally agreed that the Universal Service Fund, which includes four high-cost broadband programs, is struggling to maintain its roughly $8-billion annual pace without a diversification of its revenue sources.
Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of USTelecom, told the Communications and Technology subcommittee studying the future of rural broadband on September 21 that Congress could both support the sustainability of the USF and the ACP by forcing contributions from broadband and Big Tech revenues.
The idea is that the extra revenue would solve the USF sustainability question by allowing the fund to continue to support the existing four programs under its purview, while also allowing it to adopt the ACP program, hence removing that program from reliance on Congress for money.
“We can have Congress give the FCC the authorities that it requires to be able to expand the contribution base, integrating the ACP within USF program, and thereby allowing the potentially out of control contribution factor that will potentially bog down the viability and longevity of the Universal Service Fund mechanisms to go down,” Spalter said.
“And in so doing it can expand the contribution base sufficiently to allow not only broadband but importantly the dominant Big Tech companies to participate so that we would effectively fuse the Affordable Connectivity Program with [high-cost program] Lifeline and do so in a way that would actually not require appropriated dollars from Congress.”
The ACP currently has around 21 million Americans signed up, but the FCC says many more are eligible. The commission has been allocating money to outreach groups to market the subsidy program.
While some have argued that the Federal Communications Commission could unilaterally expand the contribution base of the USF, the commission has elected to wait for Congress to make the requisite legislative reforms to give it that authority.
Forcing Big Tech companies, which rely on the internet to deliver their products, has been an idea tossed around by experts and promoted by Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr. Meanwhile, forcing broadband revenues to contribute to the fund has also received good support.
The concern for the ACP program is that the internet service providers rely on the $14 billion to continue to offer discounts.
“With funding set to be depleted early next year, initial notices of service termination could be out during the height of the holiday season in December – that’s a present none of our constituents deserve to receive,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
“Poverty is everywhere, but higher in rural America, in our region the reason most people can’t adopt service is due to lack of affordability, this impacts more households than lack of infrastructure alone,” said Sara Nichols, senior planner of the Land of Sky Regional Council of Government.
“It’s a program we simply can’t afford to lose,” added Nichols.
