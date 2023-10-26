White Houses Asks Congress to Fill Rip and Replace Funding Gap

WASHINGTON, October 26, 2023 – The Joe Biden administration is asking Congress to fill the $3 billion gap in the Federal Communications Commission’s rip and replace program, among other domestic needs.

The ask came Wednesday as part of a $55.9 billion request for domestic aid, including disaster relief and child care subsidies. Also in the White House’s request was $6 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly internet subsidy that’s set to dry up in April 2024 without additional funding.

In 2020, Congress required broadband providers to replace equipment from some Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, citing concerns that it could be used for espionage. The effort was funded with $1.9 billion to reimburse companies for the cost of switching out gear.

But in July 2022 the FCC, which oversees the program, said broadband providers would need $4.98 billion to get the work done. There have since been repeated calls from lawmakers and industry to shore up the fund. Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate to fill the $3 billion gap, but they have yet to be passed.

The deadline for approved companies to request reimbursement for rip and replace work passed on July 15. By default, companies have one year from the approval of that request to remove the Chinese equipment, but the commission has been granting deadline extensions as providers complain of funding troubles.

House Republicans managed to elect a speaker on the same day as the funding request, ending weeks of deadlock.