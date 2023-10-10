WISP
WISPA Looking to Change Reliable Broadband Definition Under BEAD
The group’s policy heads said they are advocating to include unlicensed wireless.
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – The trade group representing small and fixed wireless internet providers is focused on combating a provision in the Joe Biden administration’s major broadband funding program that designates areas served with only fixed wireless as lacking adequate connectivity, WISPA policy heads said on Tuesday.
“We’re continuing our aggressive advocacy to overturn the deeply flawed decision,” said Louis Peraertz, WISPA’s vice president of policy, in an address to the group at its yearly conference WISPAPALOOZA.
The notice of funding opportunity for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program excludes from the definition of reliable broadband fixed wireless technology that operates on entirely unlicensed spectrum – spectrum bands not licensed to designated carriers by the Federal Communications Commission. That makes areas served by some WISPA member providers open to infrastructure projects funded by the program.
WISPA’s arguments against the provision, Peraertz said, have “received support from several congressional offices.”
The group is also pushing state broadband offices to make BEAD funds available to fixed wireless providers. Steven Schwerbel, WISPA’s state advocacy manager, said WISPA had a hand in setting Ohio’s planned extremely high cost threshold, the point at which the state will look to technologies other than fiber-optic cable to keep costs down.
“Thanks to our input, that threshold is being set in a way that will allow our members to compete for state grant dollars as widely as possible,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s broadband office is in active talks with WISPA about its high-cost threshold, according to Schwerbel.
States are in the process of submitting BEAD initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, due by December 27. They come in two volumes, the second of which includes the high-cost threshold and other grant awarding procedures.
WISPA is also meeting with Federal Communications Commission officials to argue for changes in the commission’s plan to reinstate net neutrality rules, saying its members do not have the market share to engage in the anti-competitive practices the rules are designed to prevent.
The FCC will vote on putting its plan up for public comment at its open meeting on October 19.
WISP
Fixed Wireless Technologies Provide Some Benefits to Homeowners, Say Providers
Fixed wireless should not be overlooked, according to an industry panel of providers at Broadband Communities Summit.
HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 – Fixed wireless provides some advantages over fiber to the premises for multi-dwelling unit owners and home owners, said panel including wireless providers at a Broadband Communities Summit event on Thursday.
Property owners do not want to deal with the construction costs and inconveniences of bringing fiber to the premises, said Christopher Curtin, vice president of MDU expansion at internet service provider Ubiquity. Often, bringing fiber to the home requires drilling holes and disrupting living spaces in order to lay the wires.
Instead, companies should leverage the existing infrastructure to build fixed wireless connections where possible, he said. Doing so reduces the likelihood of overbuilding as fixed wireless can rely on the infrastructure already existing in the community, continued Curtin.
Certainly there is merit to building new wires in some cases, said Pat Garry of Astound Broadband, but carriers can optimize time and resources by taking advantage of what structures are already in place.
Fiber is not required for consumers to receive the same high-quality experience as other internet users, added Pierre Trudeau of the telecommunication solutions product developer Positron Access Solutions.
This is particularly true for people that qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program which supplements broadband access for qualifying low-income households, said Nick Laird of Verizon, the director of sales and marketing for the internet service provider.
Fixed wireless does not require that installers drill holes or enter property, which can lower the barriers to adoption for low-income families. “With a lot of ACP properties, [fixed wireless] is a support pillar,” said Laird.
Our goal as fixed wireless providers is to go into the community and help residents understand what connectivity solutions make sense for them, agreed panelists. Fixed wireless is often the solution for these communities, said Laird.
WISP
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Starry said the bankruptcy will put it in a better position to continue offering service.
WASHINGTON, February 21, 2023 – Fixed wireless internet service provider Starry Group Holdings Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a Monday filing in the bankruptcy court of Delaware.
The petition shows the company has roughly $310 million in total debt, but assets that amount to just $270 million. It also listed having between 5,000 and 10,000 lenders.
The group will now enter into a restructuring to pay back the debt.
“Over the last several months, we’ve taken steps to conserve capital and reduce costs in order to put Starry in the best position to explore various financing paths for the company,” Chet Kanojia, Starry’s CEO, said in a press release Tuesday. “Our next step in this journey is to continue to strengthen our balance sheet through a Chapter 11 restructuring process.
“With the support of our lenders, we feel confident in our ability to successfully exit this process as a stronger company, well-positioned to continue delivering an affordable, high-quality broadband experience to our customers,” Kanojia added.
“The Restructuring Support Agreement provides us with the funding needed to continue operating as normal, through this restructuring process and as we guide the company to profitability,” he continued. “We have a strong and experienced team in place and look forward to moving through this process quickly so that we can continue expanding essential broadband access and #HappyInterneting to more communities across the country.”
Last year the company said it would be defaulting on all its winning bids from $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund of the Federal Communications Commission, of which $268 million went to the fixed wireless company for connectivity in at least nine states.
Kanojia said last year that the company’s business model puts it in a position to compete against larger players.
WISP
Wireless Internet Service Providers to Connect More Fiber Points as Bandwidth Consumption Increases
‘The only way to get that density is to get fiber out there. That allows you to get more subs with your wireless.’
LAS VEGAS, October 6, 2022 – By employing more fiber points, wireless internet service providers can improve network performance and innovation, industry players at the WISPAPALOOZA conference told Broadband Breakfast.
Jay Anderson, chief technology officer of FiberLight, which has built fiber networks in several states, including Texas, Florida, and Virginia, told this publication as wireless internet service providers get more subscribers online, the existing connections to the fiber backbone can get congested without more densification of fiber points.
“The only way to get that density is to get fiber out there, and that allows you to get more subs with your wireless,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he expects WISPs to adopt a “hybrid architecture” moving forward. FiberLight’s Texan WISP partners have grown “leaps and bounds,” he said. “They’re using our infrastructure…to get that capacity out there…our job is to get as much of it out there, [at as high a] bandwidth as possible,” he added.
Mike Rowell, senior vice president of operations for Hilliary Communications, related some of his own professional experience with fiber to Broadband Breakfast. Hilliary provides internet, telephone, and television service across Texas and Oklahoma.
“We can see fiber helping us out tremendously in some areas getting us to a wireless access point,” Rowell said, explaining that a single fiber deployment can replace a less-reliable, multi-device connection to a hard-to-serve area. He said this strategy enabled his company to offer higher internet speeds and reach new customers.
Rowell has worked in telecommunications for four decades. He said he has seen once-prohibitive costs for fiber-installation machinery plummet, which makes fiber a far more viable option than it previously was.
“Fiber – from just…two years ago – was totally different than today,” he said. “You can [now] have fiber splicers that can do a really, really nice job for under $3,000.”
Rowell also emphasized the importance of foresight and innovative business planning. “We never thought we’d be selling one-gig, and here we are selling it,” he said. “It’s going to be the same thing: We don’t think we’re going to be selling 10-gig, but we’re going to.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
WISPA Looking to Change Reliable Broadband Definition Under BEAD
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Helder Pereira: Success or Failure of Biden’s Broadband Push Hinges on Fiber Installers
Louisiana the First State to Launch BEAD Challenge Process
Conservative Group Files Another Legal Challenge to Universal Service Fund
Biden Administration Urges FCC to Adopt Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Current FCC Pitches Net Neutrality as a Public Safety Measure
U.S. in Global Telecom Coalition, Free Broadband in Syracuse, More Changes on Twitter (X)
Debra Berlyn: Five Questions Older Adults Should Ask About Being Online
CHIPS for America Funding, Semiconductor Alert Mechanism, NTIA Seeking Comment on Online Safety
FCC Announces $37 Million to Address the Homework Gap
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Mississippi Nonprofit is Looking to Fill Gaps in Affordable Connectivity
FCC Looking to Open 6 GigaHertz Band to Very Low Power Devices
Labels on IoT Devices, Lumos Fiber in South Carolina, Empire Access in Pennsylvania
FTC and 17 States Sue Amazon, Gomez Sworn in at FCC, South Central Broadband
No to E-Rate Changes, Millions for Tribal Broadband, Oregon Grants, Arkansas Training Program
Experts Suggest Measures to Protect Affordable Connectivity Program at Senate Hearing
Industries Revive Familiar Arguments After Net Neutrality Announcement
A Hidden Issue Potentially Impacting BEAD Implementation: Pole Attachments
David Don: Strong Partnerships for Broadband ‘Beyond the Build’
Johnny Kampis: FCC Push To Eliminate Data Caps Could Increase Broadband Rates For Many Users
Still Learning About Artificial Intelligence, Legislators Say Congress Must Act
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – What Happens Next on Net Neutrality?
Federal Broadband Subsidies Essential for Long-Term BEAD Success: Experts
BEAD Could Spur Private Investment in Network Expansion: Experts
Middle Mile Infrastructure Will be Key to Support BEAD Builds: Experts
State Broadband Officers Outline BEAD Implementation Efforts
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
State Broadband Heads Address BEAD Implementation Focuses
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
Trending
-
Funding3 weeks ago
BEAD Director Says NTIA is Working on Changes to Letter of Credit
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Gigapower Exec Pitches Value of Open Access Networks to Maximize BEAD Money Efficiency
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on October 18, 2023 – Spectrum Sharing: How Promising and How Real Is It?
-
Rural Utilities Service4 weeks ago
White House Nominates Basil Gooden as Rural Development Chief at USDA
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Webcast of BEAD Implementation Summit Available for $35
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
How to Watch the Videos from the BEAD Implementation Summit
-
5G4 weeks ago
Rural Mobile Providers Push FCC to Alter 5G Fund Model