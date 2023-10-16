Spectrum
WISPA Policy Heads Optimistic on More Spectrum
But they worry a change in FCC data collection could jeopardize BEAD funds for wireless providers.
LAS VEGAS, October 16, 2023 – Policy heads at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said on Wednesday they are optimistic about the Federal Communications Commission opening more spectrum for fixed wireless broadband providers.
Speaking on a panel at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless internet providers, WISPA lawyers and policy heads touted a recent win on the Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service. The group is now making arguments for unlicensed use in the 12.20 to 13.50 GHz and 42 to 42.5 GHz bands, among others.
The CBRS is 150 megahertz of spectrum from 3550 MHz to 3700 MHz. It is available for use on a tiered basis. Government agencies get first preference, followed by those who purchased a “Priority Access License” from the FCC. The band is open at no cost for general access use, provided users do not interfere with the top two access tiers.
The Department of Defense manages a “dynamic protection area” system that tier-one users can use to activate CBRS bands in certain areas, kicking off PAL and general access users temporarily.
WISPA has been meeting with the DoD and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to push them to ensure government users are activating DPAs judiciously, said Richard Bernhardt, the group’s vice president of spectrum and industry.
The group’s concern, he said, is that government agencies will disrupt WISPs operating on the CBRS if they activate protection areas for longer or on more bands than is necessary.
“Sharing doesn’t mean ‘just give us the crumbs that come out at the end.’ It means sharing,” he said.
WISPA is coming off a recent win on CBRS. The FCC changed on September 19 the frequency with which users are reauthorized in certain areas. In areas and bands not essential for government operations – the bottom 150 MHz and top 50 MHz outside of coastal DPAs – the commission extended that time from five minutes to 24 hours.
That will allow for more consistent service for WISPs using the CBRS because they will no longer be kicked off the spectrum for short disruptions in communication with the FCC’s spectrum access system.
There were originally two separate proceedings before the FCC dealing with 12,20 to 12.70 GHz and 12.70 to 13.25 GHz. The commission joined them in May into a single preceding, for which the comment period ended on September 8.
WISPA is pushing for sharing in the bands on an opportunistic basis, said Steve Coran, WISPA’s counsel and an attorney at Lerman Senter. That would allow WISPs to use spectrum without impeding incumbents already in the band.
Coran said this has a better chance of succeeding on the lower spectrum band, 12.20 to 12.7- GHz.
“Reading the tea leaves,” he said, the top band “seems to be set up for mobile.” But the lower band has less competition.
“I’m seeing a clear path on that,” he said.
The FCC also released in June a proposal on making 500 MHZ from 42 to 42.5 GHz available for use.
Comments ended on that proceeding about two weeks ago. WISPA’s filings make familiar proposals: the group wants non-exclusive licensing with an automatic frequency control system to prevent interference.
Providers would be able to operate in an area for 10 years, provided they deploy infrastructure within a year of receiving authorization.
There are other proposals, Coran said, including mobile use and a spectrum sensing plan from Qualcomm.
But Coran said he was not clear no how much energy is behind those arguments. “I don’t even know if they believe what they’re asking for,” Coran said of the Qualcomm proposal.
Technology codes and BEAD
The FCC also introduced a new technology code for its Broadband Data Collection program. Code 72 now houses fixed wireless internet using licensed-by-rule spectrum. That includes providers using the CBRS.
“We got pretty concerned,” said Louis Peraertz, WISPA’s vice president of policy.
That’s because the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program does not specify whether to categorize CBRS and similarly distributed spectrum as licensed or unlicensed. The program’s rules exclude unlicensed spectrum from the definition of reliable broadband, making the technology ineligible for BEAD funding.
WISPA heads met with the NTIA in January to voice concerns, but the agency did not give them a clear answer on what it plans to do about licensed-by-rule spectrum, Peraertz said.
Infrastructure
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Main considerations for wireless tower builders are Tribal sites, airports and endangered species
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – Experts dove into common regulatory hurdles for both wireless and fiber broadband builds on Monday at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small internet providers.
Frequency and approved devices
Devices communicating with radio frequencies regulated by the Federal Communications Commission must undergo an approval process, said Jason Guzzo, CEO of broadband provider Hudson Valley Wireless.
That’s usually handled by manufacturers, but carriers should be aware of equipment produced by companies that violate the Secure Networks Act – namely Huawei and ZTE. These and three other Chinese companies are compliant from a technical perspective, but are deemed national security threats under the act, Guzzo said.
The act allocated $1.9 billion for small providers to replace equipment from Huawei and ZTE, but the FCC and providers have signaled this is almost certain to be deficient by roughly $3 billion. The deadline for the initial round of funding passed on July 15, with efforts to top up the fund currently stymied in Congress.
There is also an upcoming addition to the standard 2.4 and 5 Gigahertz frequency bands open for unlicensed use, said Josh Luthman, president of Imagine Networks. In 2020, the FCC freed up the 6 Ghz band, making over 1,200 Mhz available for devices to connect to the internet, 850 of which can be used outdoors.
But the soon-to-be-deployed devices using that band, Luthman cautioned, will have to use an automatic frequency coordinator, a system that confirms connected devices are not interfering with licensed frequencies.
Towers
For fixed wireless carriers looking to construct new towers, Guzzo said, there are three main considerations: endangered species, Tribal sites, and airports.
The FCC requires tower projects to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which involves reporting the environmental impacts of a planned project. That will involve a screening for endangered species with tools from the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“They just want to make sure you’re not kicking the birds out to put the tower systems in there,” Guzzo said.
But the presence of endangered species does not mean a project will be scrapped, he noted. Regulatory agencies, both local and federal, will typically work with providers to make a plan for building a tower without disturbing the habitat.
For projects accepting federal funding, a notification will be sent to Tribal communities in the state, as well as Tribes who moved through the area before settling in their current location, to ensure the project will not disturb culturally significant sites like burials.
“A lot of our deployments are in New York State, and we’ve had projects that are weighed in on by the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma,” Guzzo said.
This process can be lengthy and expensive if there are questions about the significance of the project site, he said, sometimes involving a certified archaeologist coming to the site.
Guzzo noted ballasts are an option to avoid disturbing significant land.
As for the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency generally requires towers above 200 feet to be registered and marked with lights and bright paint. Towers close to that might require a surveyor to get exact measurements, Guzzo said.
For towers close to airports, that height threshold can be as low as 50 feet. If a tower is set to lie in the path of descending planes, some additional FAA paperwork will be required to ensure the tower will not pose a hazard.
Poles
For providers who are registered as telecommunications carriers – which some small broadband providers are, by virtue of providing voice or data transmission services – the FCC ensures they can make deals with utility companies to attach equipment to poles and regulates the terms of those deals. Those terms are the subject of some contention, with telecom companies and utilities disagreeing on who should bear the brunt of pole replacement costs.
But some states have their own laws on pole attachments that supersede the FCC’s, noted Rebecca Jacobs Goldman, chair of a cybersecurity practice group at Lerman Senter. Knowing which regulations apply in a project’s jurisdiction is key for successful deployments, she said.
But even for strictly broadband providers, section 253 of the Communications Act of 1934, the same act regulating telecom pole access, can assist in getting equipment deployed, Goldman said. While not applicable to investor-owned utilities, the section prevents state and local governments from putting up significant barriers to broadband deployment.
That can help when negotiating management fees and terms of public property access, Goldman said.
“It’s a great statute to have in your back pocket,” she said.
The FCC announced in September that it is looking to reinstate rules that would classify broadband providers as telecommunications carriers, which would change pole attachment rules and add to the regulations governing broadband providers. The commission will vote on putting the move up for public comment at its open meeting on October 19.
WISPA has urged the FCC to differentiate between small and large broadband providers, arguing its members have too little market share to engage in the anti-competitive practices the rules are meant to curb and are unable to handle the regulatory burden.
Spectrum
FCC Looking to Open 6 GigaHertz Band to Very Low Power Devices
The Federal Communications Commission first took comments on the proposal in 2020.
WASHINGTON, September 28, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday that it will consider at its October meeting a proposal to allow very low power devices to operate in the 6 Gigahertz Wi-Fi band.
The proposal would open up 850 megahertz of the 6 GHz band – about two thirds of the band’s spectrum – for very low power, or VLP, operation.
That means VLP devices could use radio waves set to frequencies in the allowed range to communicate with wireless routers. The commission first opened up the 6GHz range for unlicensed Wi-Fi connectivity use, meaning device manufacturers do not need specific permission from the FCC to use those frequencies, in 2020.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the proposed addition of VLP devices to that band would help meet growing demand for unlicensed spectrum.
“Wi-Fi connectivity over unlicensed spectrum is the oxygen that sustains much of our everyday lives,” she said.
The proposed order does not go as far as some Wi-Fi advocates wanted. More than a dozen groups signed a letter urging the FCC to open all 1,200 MHz of the 6GHz band for VLP use, citing a desire to keep future technologies accessible.
The proposed report and order, circulated Wednesday to commissioners, puts off enacting rules on allowing low power devices to use slightly more power while indoors, another change the advocates wanted to see, instead opting to take more public comments on the move.
It would also seek comment on expanding VLP use to the entirety of the band, something the FCC took comments on when it first opened the band for unlicensed use in 2020.
Apple has been urging the FCC to open the band to more mobile applications, such as smartphones, watches and headphones. At 16 times lower power than the standard Wi-Fi, VLP “greatly reduces the risk of harmful interference,” the company said in a presentation to the commission earlier this year.
The commissioners will vote on the proposal at FCC’s open meeting on October 19, barring a government shutdown.
Spectrum
CTIA Report Finds Military Systems Can Coexist with 5G in 3 GHz Band
The lower 3 GHz spectrum can be made available for full power wireless based on successful deployment in foreign countries.
WASHINGTON, August 15, 2023 – Research commissioned by the wireless trade association CTIA shows that U.S. military systems successfully coexist with full power 5G networks in the lower 3 gigahertz band in over 30 countries.
The research shows that at least 150 megahertz of spectrum in the lower 3 GHz band can be made available for exclusive, full-power, licensed commercial use in the United States while protecting key military radar and systems.
“The best evidence that 5G can co-exist with the Pentagon’s operations is what is happening around the globe in allied nations,” said Meredith Baker, CTIA president and CEO. “These real-world examples demonstrate a clear path forward to make available at least 150 megahertz of lower 3 GHz spectrum for full power 5G services while safeguarding the military systems protecting Americans.”
According to the report, more than 50 countries, including several U.S. allies, operate full power 5G networks in the lower 3 GHz band and 20 more countries are expected to join them in the coming years.
“Throughout Asia, nearly 20 countries have deployed in the lower 3 GHz band, with several demonstrating successful coexistence between 5G and U.S. military radar systems,” read the report. Japan reportedly features several U.S. radar systems amid extensive 5G deployments with a well-established host nation agreement that coordinates with the U.S. military to ensure systems do not interfere. Other countries include South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines.
The CTIA also cites studies that show how 5G operates today alongside the same Department of Defense systems that are used domestically, which highlights that 5G can operate in the 3.3-3.45 GHz band in the U.S. while fully preserving national security, read the press release.
According to the report, the real-world evidence demonstrates how proven coordination methods are “already facilitating simultaneous use of the band by 5G and military radars.” It said that coordination techniques – such as retuning, compression, and frequency coordination – provide assurance that 5G networks can be deployed in the U.S. at full power in lower 3 GHz spectrum without harmful government interference.
“It is well-established that the U.S. needs additional commercial mid-band spectrum to meet increasing consumer demands for wireless data, enhance our national security and secure our leadership of the innovations and industries of the future,” said Baker. “We should ensure U.S. policy promotes 5G deployment in the United States in a manner consistent with how spectrum is being used in the rest of the world.”
“The clear trend of growing commercial use of the lower 3 GHz band internationally, as well as the actual use of 5G near military bases around the globe, should be fully reflected in the Administration and Congress’s evaluation of future commercial access to the lower 3 GHz band,” suggested the support.
It added that “innovation unlocked by high capacity 5G is expected to generate economic growth of up to $1.5 trillion in GDP and 4.5 additional jobs by 2030.”
A global economics consultancy Brattle Group report in April found that the U.S. needs 400 MHz of full power, licensed spectrum in the next five years to meet projected demand. It found that the deficit will grow by more than 3 times to 1,400 MHz by 2032 to keep up with expected consumer demand.
“Commercial access in the lower 3 GHz band would help address this shortfall, while also helping to ensure that American consumers benefit from the economies of scale resulting from using internationally harmonized spectrum bands,” read CTIA’s press report.
“Lower 3 GHz band is a critical component of the spectrum pipeline needed to fuel the growth of 5G, to the benefit of U.S. consumers, enterprises, and government agencies, including the DoD,” read the report.
The report follows a coalition letter last week in which more than a dozen public interest groups urged the Federal Communications Commission to finalize key issues to free up the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi use. Experts have called for better spectrum regulation and innovation to coordinate better spectrum sharing between commercial use and federal agencies.
