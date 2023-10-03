WOW! in Florida, ZiplyFiber in Washington, VON Evolution Conference November 1-2

October 3, 2023 – Broadband service provider WOW!, originally Wide Open West, announced Tuesday plans to expand broadband deployment along the west central coast of Florida.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months in Hernando County, Florida, and, according to a press release, will add 44,000 subscribers to WOW!’s existing user base.

This deployment project follows WOW!’s announcement to deploy similar services in both Michigan and Minnesota.

“We’re pleased with our progress toward meeting our Greenfield expansion goals as we close in on identifying the new service areas that will bring us to our milestone of 400,000 new homes passed by 2027,” said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder.

Ziply adding fiber to Grandview, Washington

Ziply Fiber, an internet service provider, announced Friday that it started the construction of a new fiber optic network in Grandview, Washington, which it said will serve more than 1,300 homes and businesses.

The ISP’s fiber network already has infrastructure to service 500 homes in Grandview, while the remainder of the homes it intends to reach will be able to go online within the coming weeks, the provider said in a press release.

Grandview mayor Gloria Mendoza said that she was happy to have Ziply Fiber come to Grandview.

“Having choices for internet providers is excellent for our residents,” Mendoza said. “Internet access is essential for us to interact with our loved ones, pursue education, shop and network.”

“It’s been exciting to see the positive reception we’ve received from residents and businesses alike as we’ve continued to expand our presence and ultra-fast fiber network to more and more of Yakima County,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber.

Fall ‘23 VON: Evolution to take place November 1-2 in NYC

Telecom conference Fall ‘23 VON: Evolution is set to take place from November 1, 2023, to November 2, 2023, in New York City, with a pre-conference event on October 31, 2023.

This years’ attendees will have the chance to meet and engage with professionals in the telecom, artificial intelligence, 6G and blockchain industries, according to its website.

Through a series of events and networking opportunities, attendees will be able to connect with telecom “industry disruptors,” which include voices like Larry Irving, chairman and board of directors at PBS, as well as Dean Tribble, CEO of Agoric.

Events at the conference will include fireside chats as well as panels with topics like “Bringing Back Trust in Communications Industry”, and “Transforming the Digital Workspace” being covered.

Present at the event will be Drew Clark, CEO of Breakfast Media LLC, hosting a Broadband Breakfast Panel.