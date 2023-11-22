Broadband Updates
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
The proposals detail plans for the $42.5 billion broadband expansion program.
WASHINGTON, November 22, 2023 – All 56 states and territories have now released for comment their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposals.
Funded by the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the BEAD program provides $42.5 billion for expanding broadband infrastructure. That money was allocated to states and territories in June based on their unconnected populations.
A final wave released their proposals for funding projects with that money in recent weeks, with Florida bringing the total to 56 on Wednesday.
States and territories are required to submit those proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. So far, 24 have submitted volume one and three have submitted volume two
Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data. The Federal Communications Commission’s largely provider-reported coverage map was used to allocate BEAD money, but is not considered accurate enough to determine which specific locations lack broadband.
Volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds. That includes provisions like how grant applications will be scored, financing requirements, and the price at which states will start to consider technology other than the fiber-optic cable favored by the program.
The NTIA approved volume one from Louisiana on September 22 and Virginia on October 25, allowing their challenge processes to kick off. Those are each slated to last 90 days, after which the states will have finalized their list of which locations are eligible for BEAD-funded broadband.
The agency has yet to approve a volume two.
States are able to submit volume one before volume two, an effort by the NTIA to get challenge processes started and expedite the program’s process.
Once a state or territory’s volume two is approved, it will have one year to award grants under the process outlined in that volume and submit a final proposal to the NTIA. Projects are slated to get underway after the agency signs off on those final proposals.
Broadband Updates
Florida Releases Volume One of BEAD Plans
The state will mark all DSL customers as ‘underserved’ in its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment plan.
Florida released volume one of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 15.
It was part of a wave of states that released their proposals in the last week, bringing the total for volume one to 49.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
The state is planning to adopt the NTIA’s model challenge process to accept and adjudicate claims of incorrect broadband data. The Federal Communications Commission’s largely provider-reported coverage map was used to allocate BEAD money, but is not considered accurate enough to determine which specific locations lack broadband.
Local governments, nonprofits, and broadband providers are able to submit those challenges on behalf of consumers under the model process.
Florida’s broadband office is electing to use one of the NTIA’s optional modifications to the model process. The office will designate all homes and businesses receiving broadband from copper telephone lines as “underserved” – and thus eligible for BEAD funds. The move is an effort to replace older technology with the higher speed fiber-optic cable favored by the program.
The state is electing to accept speed tests as evidence in those challenges, provided they meet certain methodological requirements. In a departure from NTIA guidance on the issue, Florida is planning to allow speed tests to change the designation of locations from underserved to “unserved” – places fast tracked for BEAD projects because of severely inadequate broadband.
The NTIA has said that given the BEAD program’s priority on connecting all unserved and underserved locations, changing a location’s designation is unnecessary. But some states have flagged that they do not expect to have enough funds to reach everywhere lacking broadband, and will have to prioritize those with the lowest speeds.
The state will also administer two optional challenge types the NTIA laid out: area and MDU challenges. States are not required to use these, but the majority of states are planning to do so.
An area challenge is initiated if six or more locations in a census block group challenge the same technology from the same provider with sufficient evidence. The provider is then required to show evidence they provide the reported service to every location in the census block group, or the entire area will be opened up to BEAD funds.
An MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenge is triggered when three units or 10 percent of the total units in an apartment building challenge a provider’s service. It again flips the burden of proof, requiring providers to prove they give the reported service for the entire building, not just units that submit challenges.
The process is slated to last 90 days, with 30 days reserved for challenge submission, rebuttals by providers, and final decisions by the state. It can kick off as early as one week after the NTIA approves Florida’s draft.
Broadband Updates
Alaska Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
The state is looking to set locations outside its mapped community boundaries as extremely high-cost.
Alaska released a draft volume two of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 20.
It was part of a wave of states that released their draft proposals in the last week, bringing the total to 46.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
The Alaska Broadband Office is not expecting to have any of its $1 billion BEAD allocation left over after funding new infrastructure, it said in the state’s volume two. Per program rules, the state is planning to prioritize those infrastructure projects in “unserved” locations – those with access to speeds slower than 25 * 3 Mbps – and will only look to other areas eligible for BEAD funding when grants are awarded for all the state’s unserved.
The state is planning to award grants in a single round of funding and work with satellite providers to get service to eligible locations that don’t receive grant proposals.
Alaska is looking to designate all locations falling outside its community map boundaries – charted areas of municipalities and unincorporated communities throughout the state – will be considered “extremely high-cost.” That means the state can, under BEAD rules, look to non-fiber technologies to get those locations broadband.
The state might use cost models to set a dollar amount at which locations within community map boundaries could be high-cost, the proposal said.
Alaska’s proposal did not mention the NTIA’s updated financing guidance, which allows less burdensome alternatives to a 25 percent letter of credit. The state’s broadband office is developing a template that it is planning to require subgrantees to submit, the proposal said.
The state is also asking the NTIA to waive two of its BEAD guidelines on matching funds. It’s looking to axe a 25 percent matching fund requirement for some high-cost locations, and to allow specific pieces of equipment to count as in-kind contributions toward matching funds..
The public comment period for Alaska’s volume two is open until December 30.
Broadband Updates
Utah Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
Varied geography might result in multiple high-cost thresholds, the state said.
Utah released volume two of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 15.
It was part of a wave of states that released their proposals last week, bringing the total to 45.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
Utah said in its proposal that it does not anticipate its $317 million in BEAD funds will be enough to get broadband to the state’s unserved and underserved populations, those with access to speeds slower than 25 * 3 Mbps and 100 * 20 Mbps respectively. The Utah Broadband Center identified about 41,559 unserved locations and 28,108 underserved locations.
In an effort to address the funding shortfall, the state is meeting with non-profits, broadband providers, and local governments “to examine public-private partnerships for match investments,” according to its volume two. Utah is also open to funding alternative broadband technologies like satellite in the hardest-to-reach areas.
UBC said in the proposal that it intends to negotiate with providers to get more reliable technologies to those areas, though. That state said it plans to meet with providers throughout its single funding round.
The state is planning to make use of the NTIA’s updated letter of credit guidance, which allows less burdensome financing requirements. The agency made the change after months of pushback from advocates and broadband companies, who warned small providers could be edged out by the original rules.
Citing varied geography, UBC said in the proposal it may also set different high-cost thresholds, project costs at which the state will start to consider non-fiber infrastructure, in different areas of the state.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Sam Altman to Rejoin OpenAI, Tech CEOs Subpoenaed, EFF Warns About Malware
Florida Releases Volume One of BEAD Plans
Silicon Valley Rep. Anna Eshoo Will Not Seek Reelection
FCC Aims to Combat Video Service ‘Junk’ Fees
Alaska Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
FCC to Vote on Pole Attachments at December Meeting
Utah Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
Iowa BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
Kate Forscey: National Security and Global Success Depend Upon Prioritizing Telecom Funding
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
The High Cost of Fiber is Leading States to Explore Other Technologies
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
Ryan Johnston: What Happens to BEAD Without the Affordable Connectivity Program?
FCC Approves Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
NTIA Confirms Licensed-by-Rule May Apply for BEAD Funding
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Industry Support for ACP Funding Push, Semiconductor Hubs, NY Plows Money into Emergency Communications
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bill Long: How Middle Mile Investments Close the Digital Divide