Spectrum
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
The NTIA will study repurposing 2,786 MHz of spectrum in the next two years.
WASHINGTON, November 13, 2023 – The Joe Biden administration announced on Monday a new plan for freeing up and managing wireless spectrum as private sector demand grows.
The White House’s plan calls for a two-year study on potentially repurposing five spectrum bands, a total of 2,786 megahertz. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency that led development on the plan, is set to conduct the study.
That push for reallocation is driven by growing demand from the private sector, the plan said. Growing technologies like 5G networks, precision agriculture, satellites, and Wi-Fi-connected devices are all hungry for the finite airwaves.
Bands slated for more immediate evaluation are the lower 3 GHz band, 5030-5091 MHz, 7125-8400 MHz, 18.1-18.6 GHz, and 37-37.6 GHz. Those are currently occupied entirely or partly by incumbents like the Department of Defense and other “mission critical” federal operations.
Industry groups support freeing up additional spectrum. Meredith Attwell Baker, president of CTIA, the trade group representing large telecom companies, applauded the plan in a statement, calling it a “critical first step” to that end.
Called the National Spectrum Strategy, the administration’s plan also set the stage for more long-term changes to spectrum planning and allocation.
The White House will develop a new process for that allocation, according to the strategy document. The process will be aimed at increasing communication between government and private sector stakeholders in those decisions.
Currently, the NTIA allocates spectrum for federal users, while the Federal Communications Commission handles spectrum for non-federal purposes. The agencies do coordinate, but the White House is aiming for a more unified process.
“Simply put, the United States needs a better and more consistent process for bringing the public and private sectors together to work through the difficult issues surrounding access to spectrum, including dynamic forms of spectrum sharing,” the strategy reads.
The plan calls for a new evidence-based methodology to help make those decisions, which the White House will develop.
Also in the strategy is a plan to set up designated areas for testing dynamic spectrum sharing and other spectrum research, and a workforce development plan.
Spectrum
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
The framework could help free up more spectrum to meet rising demand, some experts said.
WASHINGTON, October 18, 2023 – Experts disagreed on Wednesday about the importance of licensed-by-rule spectrum sharing for the future of broadband expansion.
Licensed-by-rule refers largely to the system by which the Citizens’ Broadband Radio Service operates, or something similar. The CBRS allocates 150 megahertz of spectrum among three tiers of users: government agencies, license holders on certain bands, and general access users who use the remaining spectrum opportunistically.
Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Program at think tank New America, said the framework can help address increasing spectrum demand. Much low and mid-band spectrum is allocated to incumbents, like the military and radar system administrators, who cannot move their systems to another band.
“And even when it is possible to clear bands, it often costs more than an auction could raise and takes too long,” he said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel.
But those incumbents rarely use all the capacity they were allocated or purchased at auction, Calabrese said, making a CBRS-style system a good way to open some spectrum to mobile and broadband providers.
Andrew Clegg, a spectrum engineering lead at Google, agreed.
“If you can’t clear a band, this is one of the next best things you can do with it,” he said.
Google is one of six Spectrum Access System operators in the United States. The company controls one of the systems that allocates free CBRS spectrum to general access users while avoiding interference with incumbents.
Doug Brake, the assistant vice president of policy communications at CTIA, the trade group representing wireless mobile providers, was less convinced about licensed-by-rule frameworks.
“This technique is not ready for primetime and should not be the model going forward,” he said.
He favored more exclusively licensed spectrum, which is how the majority of CTIA members operate. He cited the higher power levels operators can use, and thus larger geographic areas they can serve, when spectrum is exclusively allocated to one provider.
Clegg disagreed. He said for the purposes of broadband adoption, the CBRS has already been successful. He pointed to the nearly 400,000 CBRS stations Google oversees.
“You wouldn’t have had that if the Department of Defense had just kept control of the band and had never shared it,” he said.
The panel was in broad agreement that different licensing schemes suit different situations.
“There are many tools in the toolbox we can use to make bands work for the most users,” said Traci Biswese, vice president and general counsel at NCTA, the trade group representing cable broadband and television companies.
“Admittedly, there are still certain technical challenges that remain when it comes to spectrum sharing,” said Andrew Drozd, head of research firm ANDRO Computational Solutions. “We haven’t solved everything.”
But spectrum sharing still represents a more efficient way of using the finite spectrum available, he said.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, October 18 – Spectrum Sharing: How Promising and How Real Is It?
The practice of spectrum sharing, where multiple operators coexist within the same bandwidth, is often lauded as a solution to the limited availability of spectrum. Some view it as a promising avenue for advancing 5G technology and beyond, potentially with the aid of artificial intelligence. However, critics contend that crowding may hinder and degrade connectivity performance. In light of the FCC’s recent plans to open up more spectrum for commercial use, what lies ahead for spectrum management and licensing? How can regulators strike a balance between expanding sharing opportunities and ensuring optimal connectivity?
Panelists
- Michael Calabrese, Director, Wireless Future Program, New America’s Open Technology Institute
- Traci Biswese, Vice President and Associate General Counsel at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association
- Dr. Andrew Drozd, President and CEO of ANDRO Computational Solutions
- Doug Brake, Assistant Vice President of Policy Communications, CTIA: The Wireless Association
- Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead, Google
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- Solving the Spectrum Crunch: Dynamic Spectrum Management Systems, by Michael Calabrese, October 2023
Michael A. Calabrese is a graduate of Stanford Law and Business Schools (JD/MBA) and of Harvard College. He directs the Wireless Future Program at New America’s Open Technology Institute, a non-profit think tank based in Washington, D.C and is a DSA Member. He develops and advocates policies to promote ubiquitous, fast and affordable wireless broadband connectivity, including the reallocation of prime spectrum for unlicensed access, next generation Wi-Fi, and dynamic spectrum sharing.
Traci Biswese is Vice President and Associate General Counsel at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. Her advocacy focuses on spectrum policy, artificial intelligence,
cybersecurity, and supply chain matters. She is passionate about advancing the interests of the internet and television industry, and strives to contribute to the innovation, growth, and diversity of the sector.
Doug Brake is assistant vice president of policy communications at CTIA: The Wireless Association. He’s been engaged in broadband and spectrum policy for over ten years—before CTIA he worked at in government at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and before that at the innovation-focused think tank, the Information Technology and Innovation foundation.
Dr. Andrew Drozd is a Technology Innovator, Executive Leader, Entrepreneur, and President/CEO of ANDRO Computational Solutions, LLC – a scientific R&D company he founded in 1994 headquartered in Rome, NY with offices in Syracuse, N.Y., Dayton, Ohio and San Diego, California. At ANDRO, he leads scientific research and development on the cutting edge of the nexus of wireless communications, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Andy holds 19 patents in the areas of wireless communications and AI, radio spectrum governance, and novel applications of blockchain. In his over 45-year career, Andy’s has earned a number of professional credentials that include: certification by the international Association of Radio and Telecommunications Engineers; IEEE Life Fellow; past president and board member of the global IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Society; member of the FCC’s Communications, Security, Reliability, Interoperability Council (CSRIC VIII); member of the Open-RAN Alliance for 5G; and was inducted into the Rome Academy of Sciences Hall of Fame in 2019.
Andrew Clegg is spectrum engineering lead for Google. He was instrumental in creating the CBRS band, and has also been involved in 6 GHz AFC. Prior to Google, he created the first-ever spectrum-related grant program at the National Science Foundation.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Spectrum
WISPA Policy Heads Optimistic on More Spectrum
But they worry a change in FCC data collection could jeopardize BEAD funds for wireless providers.
LAS VEGAS, October 16, 2023 – Policy heads at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said on Wednesday they are optimistic about the Federal Communications Commission opening more spectrum for fixed wireless broadband providers.
Speaking on a panel at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small and fixed wireless internet providers, WISPA lawyers and policy heads touted a recent win on the Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service. The group is now making arguments for unlicensed use in the 12.20 to 13.50 GHz and 42 to 42.5 GHz bands, among others.
The CBRS is 150 megahertz of spectrum from 3550 MHz to 3700 MHz. It is available for use on a tiered basis. Government agencies get first preference, followed by those who purchased a “Priority Access License” from the FCC. The band is open at no cost for general access use, provided users do not interfere with the top two access tiers.
The Department of Defense manages a “dynamic protection area” system that tier-one users can use to activate CBRS bands in certain areas, kicking off PAL and general access users temporarily.
WISPA has been meeting with the DoD and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to push them to ensure government users are activating DPAs judiciously, said Richard Bernhardt, the group’s vice president of spectrum and industry.
The group’s concern, he said, is that government agencies will disrupt WISPs operating on the CBRS if they activate protection areas for longer or on more bands than is necessary.
“Sharing doesn’t mean ‘just give us the crumbs that come out at the end.’ It means sharing,” he said.
WISPA is coming off a recent win on CBRS. The FCC changed on September 19 the frequency with which users are reauthorized in certain areas. In areas and bands not essential for government operations – the bottom 150 MHz and top 50 MHz outside of coastal DPAs – the commission extended that time from five minutes to 24 hours.
That will allow for more consistent service for WISPs using the CBRS because they will no longer be kicked off the spectrum for short disruptions in communication with the FCC’s spectrum access system.
There were originally two separate proceedings before the FCC dealing with 12,20 to 12.70 GHz and 12.70 to 13.25 GHz. The commission joined them in May into a single preceding, for which the comment period ended on September 8.
WISPA is pushing for sharing in the bands on an opportunistic basis, said Steve Coran, WISPA’s counsel and an attorney at Lerman Senter. That would allow WISPs to use spectrum without impeding incumbents already in the band.
Coran said this has a better chance of succeeding on the lower spectrum band, 12.20 to 12.7- GHz.
“Reading the tea leaves,” he said, the top band “seems to be set up for mobile.” But the lower band has less competition.
“I’m seeing a clear path on that,” he said.
The FCC also released in June a proposal on making 500 MHZ from 42 to 42.5 GHz available for use.
Comments ended on that proceeding about two weeks ago. WISPA’s filings make familiar proposals: the group wants non-exclusive licensing with an automatic frequency control system to prevent interference.
Providers would be able to operate in an area for 10 years, provided they deploy infrastructure within a year of receiving authorization.
There are other proposals, Coran said, including mobile use and a spectrum sensing plan from Qualcomm.
But Coran said he was not clear no how much energy is behind those arguments. “I don’t even know if they believe what they’re asking for,” Coran said of the Qualcomm proposal.
Technology codes and BEAD
The FCC also introduced a new technology code for its Broadband Data Collection program. Code 72 now houses fixed wireless internet using licensed-by-rule spectrum. That includes providers using the CBRS.
“We got pretty concerned,” said Louis Peraertz, WISPA’s vice president of policy.
That’s because the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program does not specify whether to categorize CBRS and similarly distributed spectrum as licensed or unlicensed. The program’s rules exclude unlicensed spectrum from the definition of reliable broadband, making the technology ineligible for BEAD funding.
WISPA heads met with the NTIA in January to voice concerns, but the agency did not give them a clear answer on what it plans to do about licensed-by-rule spectrum, Peraertz said.
Infrastructure
Frequencies, Towers, Poles: WISPA Panel on Regulatory Hurdles for Broadband
Main considerations for wireless tower builders are Tribal sites, airports and endangered species
LAS VEGAS, October 10, 2023 – Experts dove into common regulatory hurdles for both wireless and fiber broadband builds on Monday at WISPAPALOOZA, the annual conference of small internet providers.
Frequency and approved devices
Devices communicating with radio frequencies regulated by the Federal Communications Commission must undergo an approval process, said Jason Guzzo, CEO of broadband provider Hudson Valley Wireless.
That’s usually handled by manufacturers, but carriers should be aware of equipment produced by companies that violate the Secure Networks Act – namely Huawei and ZTE. These and three other Chinese companies are compliant from a technical perspective, but are deemed national security threats under the act, Guzzo said.
The act allocated $1.9 billion for small providers to replace equipment from Huawei and ZTE, but the FCC and providers have signaled this is almost certain to be deficient by roughly $3 billion. The deadline for the initial round of funding passed on July 15, with efforts to top up the fund currently stymied in Congress.
There is also an upcoming addition to the standard 2.4 and 5 Gigahertz frequency bands open for unlicensed use, said Josh Luthman, president of Imagine Networks. In 2020, the FCC freed up the 6 Ghz band, making over 1,200 Mhz available for devices to connect to the internet, 850 of which can be used outdoors.
But the soon-to-be-deployed devices using that band, Luthman cautioned, will have to use an automatic frequency coordinator, a system that confirms connected devices are not interfering with licensed frequencies.
Towers
For fixed wireless carriers looking to construct new towers, Guzzo said, there are three main considerations: endangered species, Tribal sites, and airports.
The FCC requires tower projects to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which involves reporting the environmental impacts of a planned project. That will involve a screening for endangered species with tools from the Fish and Wildlife Service.
“They just want to make sure you’re not kicking the birds out to put the tower systems in there,” Guzzo said.
But the presence of endangered species does not mean a project will be scrapped, he noted. Regulatory agencies, both local and federal, will typically work with providers to make a plan for building a tower without disturbing the habitat.
For projects accepting federal funding, a notification will be sent to Tribal communities in the state, as well as Tribes who moved through the area before settling in their current location, to ensure the project will not disturb culturally significant sites like burials.
“A lot of our deployments are in New York State, and we’ve had projects that are weighed in on by the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma,” Guzzo said.
This process can be lengthy and expensive if there are questions about the significance of the project site, he said, sometimes involving a certified archaeologist coming to the site.
Guzzo noted ballasts are an option to avoid disturbing significant land.
As for the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency generally requires towers above 200 feet to be registered and marked with lights and bright paint. Towers close to that might require a surveyor to get exact measurements, Guzzo said.
For towers close to airports, that height threshold can be as low as 50 feet. If a tower is set to lie in the path of descending planes, some additional FAA paperwork will be required to ensure the tower will not pose a hazard.
Poles
For providers who are registered as telecommunications carriers – which some small broadband providers are, by virtue of providing voice or data transmission services – the FCC ensures they can make deals with utility companies to attach equipment to poles and regulates the terms of those deals. Those terms are the subject of some contention, with telecom companies and utilities disagreeing on who should bear the brunt of pole replacement costs.
But some states have their own laws on pole attachments that supersede the FCC’s, noted Rebecca Jacobs Goldman, chair of a cybersecurity practice group at Lerman Senter. Knowing which regulations apply in a project’s jurisdiction is key for successful deployments, she said.
But even for strictly broadband providers, section 253 of the Communications Act of 1934, the same act regulating telecom pole access, can assist in getting equipment deployed, Goldman said. While not applicable to investor-owned utilities, the section prevents state and local governments from putting up significant barriers to broadband deployment.
That can help when negotiating management fees and terms of public property access, Goldman said.
“It’s a great statute to have in your back pocket,” she said.
The FCC announced in September that it is looking to reinstate rules that would classify broadband providers as telecommunications carriers, which would change pole attachment rules and add to the regulations governing broadband providers. The commission will vote on putting the move up for public comment at its open meeting on October 19.
WISPA has urged the FCC to differentiate between small and large broadband providers, arguing its members have too little market share to engage in the anti-competitive practices the rules are meant to curb and are unable to handle the regulatory burden.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
New DISH CEO Hamid Akhavan, Data Submission on Affordable Connectivity Program
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
South Carolina and Georgia Release Volume Two of BEAD Initial Proposals
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
FCC $18 Billion in Cost Model Funds, FTC Refunds Vonage Customers, Iowa Broadband
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings
Broadband Breakfast on December 13, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program at Year’s End
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ericsson in Kentucky, FCC Looking to Improve Emergency Alert Cybersecurity, BlackBerry partners with DHS
-
Net Neutrality4 weeks ago
FCC Moves to Reinstate Net Neutrality, Keeps Rules Open for Comment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
WISPA Policy Heads Optimistic on More Spectrum