Broadband Breakfast on December 6, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
SpaceX and Amazon are poised to blanket the skies with thousands more satellites.
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
As satellite internet providers like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper continue expanding, the race for space-based broadband is heating up. With the FCC approving SpaceX’s Gen2 satellite deployment and Amazon testing prototype launches, these companies are poised to blanket the skies with thousands more satellites. What are the implications of this new phase, particularly the potential for interference issues, orbital debris concerns and 5G backhaul capabilities? What about the regulatory and policy questions surrounding mega-constellations and space commercialization? Will satellite broadband address the current digital divide, potentially on a global scale? Join the discussion for informed perspectives on the path forward amid the space broadband boom.
Panelists
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
The recent drama at OpenAI reflects the ongoing debate on AI development, panelists said.
WASHINGTON, November 22, 2023 – One year after ChatGPT drew attention to large language models and artificial intelligence, there is still uncertainty on the regulatory approach Washington will ultimately take on AI, experts said on Wednesday.
Sam Altman, CEO of the company behind ChatGPT, was fired on Friday before rejoining the company on Wednesday with a new board of directors. The now-ousted board members who forced out Altman reportedly clashed with him on the company’s safety efforts, with the board favoring slower, safer development and Altman focusing on expansion.
More than 700 OpenAI employees signed a letter threatening to quit if the board did not agree to resign.
“There was, in the backdrop, a little bit of a policy angle to this,” said Adam Thierer, a Senior Fellow at the R Street Institute, on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. “This accelerationism versus de-celerationism.”
President Joe Biden’s October executive order on AI safety includes measures aimed at both ensuring safety and spurring innovation, with directives for federal agencies to generate safety and AI identification standards as well as grants for researchers and small businesses looking to use the technology.
“In an ideal world, they would go hand in hand,” said Camille Crittenden, co-founder of the University of California’s Expanding Diversity and Gender Equity in Tech Initiative. “Safety protections and safeguard would accelerate at a pace equal to that of technological innovations.”
But it’s not clear which side legislators on Capitol Hill might take in the future, panelists said.
Democratic lawmakers and witnesses at Congressional hearings have pushed for stronger legal guardrails and reporting requirements for companies using AI. They’re largely looking to prevent private information being used in training data and mitigate the effects of bias in language model output.
There’s reason to expand those guardrails, Crittenden said. She pointed to AI’s ability to generate pornographic images of people without their consent.
“That’s causing real social harm,” she said. “There’s very little recourse or responsibility being taken by the platforms that enable this.
Tech companies have advocated for fewer reigns on AI, citing a need to remain competitive as other nations race to develop their own large language models.
“We could undermine the engine of our success and potentially shoot ourselves in the foot as we face really stiff competition internationally,” Thierer said.
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
The decision has intensified an ongoing debate since the rules were finalized earlier in November 2023.
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
The FCC just struck the gavel on a set of rules aimed at holding telecom companies accountable for business practices that result in digital discrimination, whether intentional or not. This decision has intensified an ongoing debate that began when the rule proposal was initially released for public comment in December 2022. Congressional Democrats, civil rights groups, and internet advocacy organizations support the Democrat-led agency, emphasizing the “disparate impact” standard of the rules to ensure universal access to broadband. On the other hand, telecom companies, trade groups, and their allies express concerns about the potential chilling effect these rules might have on broadband investment nationwide. What are the practical impacts of digital discrimination rules on broadband rollouts? Will the rules ensure equitable internet access for all Americans?
Panelists
- Harold Feld, Senior Vice President, Public Knowledge
- Nicol Turner-Lee, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution
- Randy May, Founder and President, the Free State Foundation
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
See One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts, Broadband Breakfast. November 22, 2023
