Broadband's Impact
Broadband Offices Tout State Initiative to Train Prisoners for Broadband Workforce
The industry has been working to train students and others to take on jobs in broadband-related fields.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2023 – Panelists at the U.S. Broadband Summit Wednesday touted state programs that train prisoners to fill broadband worker shortages.
Broadband representatives from Louisiana and Oklahoma commended the actions their states have taken in working with state prisons to integrate incarcerated individuals.
“We’ve got skill centers in our prisons,” said MJ Barton, tribal and programs outreach manager at the Oklahoma Broadband Office. “We want to take that program, use the career text, vote text, and have that go into those prison systems, speed drug court programs, re-merge programs – anything that will help list some of the apps up and give them an opportunity.”
Barton noted that Oklahoma tribes have employed incarcerated individuals to work in areas of the state that are facing workforce shortages for broadband expansion.
Thomas Tyler Jr., deputy director of the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, recalled attending a graduation ceremony for prisoners who completed a broadband program with a North Louisiana community college. He emphasized the impact that event had on him and the significance it played in the lives of those men.
“It was a really, really touching ceremony to attend because they had eight guys who, you know, all different walks of life, whatever reason they were in prison, they were there to learn how to basically value their lives,” Tyler said. “You know, for some of these guys, that’s probably the first time they’ve graduated from anything.”
Despite these positive outcomes, the inclusion of incarcerated individuals in broadband has led to discomfort amongst potential hirees, according to Chad Crank, managing director of Grain Management, which had to find a different contractor that would hire people from an incarcerated background.
“If you’re going to come and speak to these guys and you don’t have any inclination of ever offering them a job, we don’t want you to come speak to them – there’s no reason to,” Crank recalled telling the contractor.
Although imperfect, the collaboration of prison systems with broadband expansion has led to an upsurge of employment, growth in communities, and the celebration of individuals who have overcome barriers for a second chance at life.
“The skills they learn are transferable and they can start to grow and mature in a company,” Tyler said. “[This] really shows that we have in our state those type of thought leaders who are pushing that type of issue forward and then changing lives and improving outcomes in that way.”
As detailed in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, states can allocate a portion of their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program funds toward workforce development. While many states are currently working on their initial proposals for funding allocation, multiple industry experts have advised state authorities to allocate resources to build up essential human capital and engage young individuals in preparation for the future workforce.
Digital Inclusion
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Officials from broadband funding programs emphasized the important of non-deployment projects at the Connect20 Summit in Washington.
WASHINGTON, November 14, 2023 – Federal officials from three broadband funding programs said on Tuesday that expanding infrastructure is not enough to close the digital divide.
“It’s not enough to just have a line that goes to your house,” said Sarah Morris, a deputy administrator at the Commerce Department, the agency responsible for the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program. “If you can’t afford that connection, that is not of service to you. If you don’t have the devices to connect to that line, you’re not going to be able to get online in a meaningful way.”
She spoke at the Connect20 Summit as part of a panel with officials from the Treasury Department, which administers the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, and the Department of Agriculture, whose ReConnect program has allocated $3.3 billion to rural broadband on top of its longstanding Rural Utilities Service subsidy. Broadband Breakfast editor Drew Clark moderated the discussion.
They echoed the position of advocates who have pushed for a more comprehensive approach to expanding broadband access and adoption.
And funding agencies seem to agree. More than $1 billion of the Treasury’s CPF funds have been allocated to projects that build community centers rather than infrastructure, and all providers are required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a monthly internet subsidy.
“These are places where people can congregate and digital navigators can work,” said Joey Wender, director of the CPF. Digital navigators refers to people who work to get communities acquainted with online services.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, where Morris works, oversees a dedicated digital equity grant in tandem with the larger Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The NTIA requires states to produce a digital equity plan – a plan to address broadband adoption gaps in rural and low-income communities, often through information sessions and affordability efforts – as part of the BEAD program.
That $2.75 billion digital equity grant program is being administered in three phases: planning grants, capacity grants, and competitive grants.
The $60 million set aside for planning grants has largely been disbursed. It’s intended to help states draft their digital equity plans. According to the NTIA, 28 states have released drafts of their plans for public comment. Final drafts are due to the NTIA within one year of receiving planning grant funds.
Capacity grants are set to start up in 2024, with $1.44 billion being made available for states to implement the plans they draw up with planning grant funds.
In addition to states, the $1.25 billion competitive grant program will be open to applications from nonprofits, local governments, and anchor institutions like libraries. It’s set to accept those applications after capacity grants are awarded.
Digital Inclusion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
A core component of Americans — about 20 percent — are not connected to the benefits of better broadband.
Humans still matter.
In the age of digital automation and personalized AI agents, this simple truth may be the most surprising fact of the burgeoning movement for digital navigators.
Today (and tomorrow), we’re excited to be a part of the Connect20 Summit here in Washington and online. Together with Network:On and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Broadband Breakfast has helped to gather the key leaders in this space for this free event here in Washington.
It’s not too late to participate online. In fact, we invite you to view the event page and sign up for Free Zoom Registration. You’ll also receive access to the videos of each of today’s sessions.
Listening to Angela Siefer
In the lead-up to the event, I had to chance to catch up with Angela Siefer, executive director of the NDIA. She’s a leader in the digital equity movement, and has done so much to define this field that we now call “digital inclusion.”
“Technology is not going to solve the digital divide” without people involved, said Siefer. “There is a necessity of a human” who can guide or navigate those who need help managing technology and the internet.
Think of it this way: Will our nation enable digital adoption through better broadband access, or through more affordable internet connections? The answer, of course, is both/all. Access, affordability and adoption must work together.
Siefer says, referencing the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides a $30/month subsidy to lower-income internet users, “If we had only ACP and no digital navigators, we wouldn’t make much progress. If we had only classes in front of an instructor, that wouldn’t work either.”
The last few years have prompted a groundswell of understanding, Siefer said, about the role of digital mediators, i.e, “a person who can help you with your digital needs.”
The Connect20 Summit will discuss the role of these persons that we call digital navigators.
Why Connect20?
The Connect20 Summit is built around the understanding that a core component of Americans — about 20 percent — that are NOT connected to the benefits available through broadband internet services.
In a blog post last year, officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighted the fact that “internet access means access to education, healthcare, jobs, and entertainment. It’s essential to full participation in our modern economy,” wrote the authors, Michelle Cao and Rafi Goldberg.
“Still, NTIA data show that about one in five U.S. households are not connected to the Internet at home,” they write, citing barriers that range from cost to access to no computer to a lack of interest or awareness.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is one important initiative to make sure all Americans are connected to affordable broadband; the ACP program administered by the Federal Communications Commission is another. Both are enabled by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed two years ago tomorrow.
But what does this mean for digital navigators?
From a stool to a ladder
Previous discussions about digital inclusion often centered around a metaphor of a “stool” that included access, affordability and adoption.
But Siefer said that we now realize there is a better paradigm. It is a digital ladder or pathway with about five steps:
The first is affordable connectivity itself. This presumes access to broadband, but it also includes making individuals aware of ACP and helping them sign up for it.
Second is the role of appropriate digital devices. Lots of work that needs to be done in this space because of a surfeit of low-quality computing equipment that’s become too prevalent since the pandemic, said Siefer.
Third are digital skills. This is where digital navigators really shine. They guide the disconnected by understanding their needs and empathizing with what they must learn and where they want to go.
Fourth is tech support. This is generally more specific to devices that have stopped working. “If you have resources, you go to your Genius Bar,” quipped Siefer. “If you don’t have resources, the device gathers dust.”
Fifth are applications. Interestingly, this can mean “application” in the sense of something like an application for benefits or an unemployment application. Or it could mean a software application that someone is trying to use for the first time. While NDIA doesn’t focus on specific applications, someone who has been trained by a digital navigator will have the confidence to get answers to their digital dilemmas.
Better Broadband, Better Lives
The confluence of the IIJA’s provisions to promote broadband equity, access and deployment present a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect these 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband.
Digital navigators are indeed the key to helping all American get on this pathway.
Our motto at Broadband Breakfast is “Better Broadband, Better Lives.” We’re passionate about this topic not just because we want better broadband. But it’s also because – with the help of digital navigators – we want to see everyone on the ladder of opportunity that leads to better lives.
Broadband's Impact
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
The commission is set to vote Wednesday on its proposed rules, which industry groups have opposed.
WASHINGTON, November 13, 2023 – Public interest groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to stand firm on proposed digital discrimination rules days before the commission votes on their adoption.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other characteristics – known as digital discrimination.
The deadline for that adoption is Wednesday, November 15, the same day the commission will hold an open meeting and vote on its draft rules. Those draft rules will take a tougher stance on companies providing disparate broadband services, opting for a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination. That means broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
Industry groups urged the commission last week to change course on this and are continuing to do so. But public interest groups are making a push of their own days before the vote, meeting with commission staff to support the proposed rules.
Since September 6, the think tank Public Knowledge has met with staff from every commissioner’s office to ask for clarifications and pushback on industry arguments against the rules, namely arguments on price consideration and evaluating potentially discriminatory policies.
The commission’s proposed rules would include the prices charged by broadband providers among factors it would consider when evaluating claims of digital discrimination. For example, a provider offering similar areas different prices for the same service could potentially be discriminatory.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in an ex-parte filing last week that that would overstep the FCC’s authority under the infrastructure law, calling the policy “rate regulation.” Public Knowledge pushed back on that to commission staff, arguing price is among the terms and conditions the FCC is obligated to consider when ensuring nondiscriminatory service.
The bar for rate regulation is also high, the think tank wrote in a November 8 ex-parte filing, and policies that affect prices have been found in court to fall short of that bar, so long as they do not explicitly mandate certain prices for certain services.
Multiple industry groups and major telecommunications companies also pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the FCC’S rules would run afoul of the framework set up in that decision by opening a broader range of business practices to scrutiny.
Public knowledge argued the Fair Housing Act, the law at issue in the case, is different from the updated Communications Act of 1934 language that mandates the FCC’s digital discrimination rules. Unlike the FHA, the Communications Act has an intent beyond the fair treatment of consumers, explicitly calling for “steps to ensure that all people benefit from equal access to broadband internet access service.” That makes the Inclusive Communities framework, which shields legitimate business practices from being found to be discriminatory, not applicable, the group wrote.
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance also met with FCC staff last week to express support for the rules, calling them “a critical step forward in dismantling the status quo.”
NDIA and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights both asked the commission to commit to releasing regular data on digital discrimination complaints and their outcomes.
Commissioners will vote on the rules and other measures at the FCC open meeting on Wednesday.
