Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Digital navigators spoke about their work at the Connect20 Summit in Washington.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2023 – Building legitimacy with underserved communities is a key part of the job for digital navigators, those working to help people adopt broadband services. It’s also one of the hardest, a group of those navigators said on Tuesday.
“This is the hardest work. The heaviest lift,” said Candace Browdy, director of Connect lake County, an organization that works to get discounted internet to low-income households in Illinois. “You’re representing a government benefit and you’re working with people who don’t have that built in trust of the government – for reasons that are legitimate.”
She spoke on a panel at the Connect20 Summit, an event aimed at facilitating conversations between digital navigators and policymakers as digital equity funds from the Infrastructure Act begin to flow.
Finding a shared connection with people is key to breaking down some of that hesitation, said Kendall Lee-Daugherty, a digital navigator for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
For him, that’s having grown up in the same area and community as the people he serves.
“Having someone who you know has grown up in your town, who knows the region and the companies there, who knows how customer service works… it’s more beneficial in the long run,” he said. “People in my community still call me up. They’re starting to treat the relationship more as a friendship.”
Walter Prescher, a digital navigator at a Texas nonprofit, said his status as a veteran helps him build trust in the state’s smaller, rural communities.
“Veterans are often trusted members of the community, and when they vouch for you, people will begin to buy in,” he said.
A sister program to the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program, the Digital Equity Act makes $2.75 billion available for digital equity efforts, like hiring digital navigators to foster broadband adoption where people have access. About $60 million of that has been freed up for states to draft digital equity plans, with the remaining $2.69 billion set to become available in 2024.
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
State broadband offices should look to local organizations for digital equity efforts, panelists said.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2023 – Partnerships between local organizations and state governments will be essential for successful digital adoption programs, experts said on Tuesday.
“We need the rock stars in our state or in our region to tell us what they’ve been working on and how they feel that they could participate if they were given a grant for something, or if they had the opportunity to build their program,” said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of the Louisiana broadband office.
His state received more than $1.3 billion for broadband expansion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which he said would likely be enough to connect the state’s un- and underserved populations. The state is looking to put their leftover funds toward digital equity work, efforts to ensure people can use and afford their newly accessible broadband.
He spoke at the Connect20 Summit, an event aimed at facilitating conversations between digital navigators and policymakers as BEAD and digital equity funds get closer to flowing.
Organizations doing digital equity work will be able to apply for non-deployment grants under the program, or grants not used for building new infrastructure.
Bruce Clark, executive director at the Queen’s University of Charlotte’s Center for Digital Equity, said his organization is already working on efforts with North Carolina’s state government and private sector partners.
He said the center is working with the state’s Department of Adult and Aging Services to create a “digital health navigator” program in the state, a program for digital navigators to help people across North Carolina use broadband to access healthcare.
“We’re hoping to deploy that in the next 12 months,” he said.
Broadband Offices Tout State Initiative to Train Prisoners for Broadband Workforce
The industry has been working to train students and others to take on jobs in broadband-related fields.
WASHINGTON, November 16, 2023 – Panelists at the U.S. Broadband Summit Wednesday touted state programs that train prisoners to fill broadband worker shortages.
Broadband representatives from Louisiana and Oklahoma commended the actions their states have taken in working with state prisons to integrate incarcerated individuals.
“We’ve got skill centers in our prisons,” said MJ Barton, tribal and programs outreach manager at the Oklahoma Broadband Office. “We want to take that program, use the career text, vote text, and have that go into those prison systems, speed drug court programs, re-merge programs – anything that will help list some of the apps up and give them an opportunity.”
Barton noted that Oklahoma tribes have employed incarcerated individuals to work in areas of the state that are facing workforce shortages for broadband expansion.
Thomas Tyler Jr., deputy director of the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, recalled attending a graduation ceremony for prisoners who completed a broadband program with a North Louisiana community college. He emphasized the impact that event had on him and the significance it played in the lives of those men.
“It was a really, really touching ceremony to attend because they had eight guys who, you know, all different walks of life, whatever reason they were in prison, they were there to learn how to basically value their lives,” Tyler said. “You know, for some of these guys, that’s probably the first time they’ve graduated from anything.”
Despite these positive outcomes, the inclusion of incarcerated individuals in broadband has led to discomfort amongst potential hirees, according to Chad Crank, managing director of Grain Management, which had to find a different contractor that would hire people from an incarcerated background.
“If you’re going to come and speak to these guys and you don’t have any inclination of ever offering them a job, we don’t want you to come speak to them – there’s no reason to,” Crank recalled telling the contractor.
Although imperfect, the collaboration of prison systems with broadband expansion has led to an upsurge of employment, growth in communities, and the celebration of individuals who have overcome barriers for a second chance at life.
“The skills they learn are transferable and they can start to grow and mature in a company,” Tyler said. “[This] really shows that we have in our state those type of thought leaders who are pushing that type of issue forward and then changing lives and improving outcomes in that way.”
As detailed in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, states can allocate a portion of their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program funds toward workforce development. While many states are currently working on their initial proposals for funding allocation, multiple industry experts have advised state authorities to allocate resources to build up essential human capital and engage young individuals in preparation for the future workforce.
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Officials from broadband funding programs emphasized the important of non-deployment projects at the Connect20 Summit in Washington.
WASHINGTON, November 14, 2023 – Federal officials from three broadband funding programs said on Tuesday that expanding infrastructure is not enough to close the digital divide.
“It’s not enough to just have a line that goes to your house,” said Sarah Morris, a deputy administrator at the Commerce Department, the agency responsible for the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program. “If you can’t afford that connection, that is not of service to you. If you don’t have the devices to connect to that line, you’re not going to be able to get online in a meaningful way.”
She spoke at the Connect20 Summit as part of a panel with officials from the Treasury Department, which administers the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, and the Department of Agriculture, whose ReConnect program has allocated $3.3 billion to rural broadband on top of its longstanding Rural Utilities Service subsidy. Broadband Breakfast editor Drew Clark moderated the discussion.
They echoed the position of advocates who have pushed for a more comprehensive approach to expanding broadband access and adoption.
And funding agencies seem to agree. More than $1 billion of the Treasury’s CPF funds have been allocated to projects that build community centers rather than infrastructure, and all providers are required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a monthly internet subsidy.
“These are places where people can congregate and digital navigators can work,” said Joey Wender, director of the CPF. Digital navigators refers to people who work to get communities acquainted with online services.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, where Morris works, oversees a dedicated digital equity grant in tandem with the larger Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The NTIA requires states to produce a digital equity plan – a plan to address broadband adoption gaps in rural and low-income communities, often through information sessions and affordability efforts – as part of the BEAD program.
That $2.75 billion digital equity grant program is being administered in three phases: planning grants, capacity grants, and competitive grants.
The $60 million set aside for planning grants has largely been disbursed. It’s intended to help states draft their digital equity plans. According to the NTIA, 28 states have released drafts of their plans for public comment. Final drafts are due to the NTIA within one year of receiving planning grant funds.
Capacity grants are set to start up in 2024, with $1.44 billion being made available for states to implement the plans they draw up with planning grant funds.
In addition to states, the $1.25 billion competitive grant program will be open to applications from nonprofits, local governments, and anchor institutions like libraries. It’s set to accept those applications after capacity grants are awarded.
