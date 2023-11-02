Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely

WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – How states implement cybersecurity rules in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program could shape internet security regulations more widely, experts said during a virtual panel Wednesday.

The BEAD program, which will provide federal grants to states to disperse for broadband projects, requires providers to submit comprehensive cybersecurity plans based on standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Panelists said flexibility in the plans allows customization but also establishes baseline expectations as critical infrastructure relies more on connected technology.

“I think the way that states and entities interpret these BEAD cybersecurity and supply chain requirements is really going to have a ripple effect across the whole community,” said Savannah Schaefer, an attorney of Wilkinson Barker Knauer, who advises clients on cybersecurity.

Federal Communications Commission rules are beginning to include similar mandates, meaning how states implement BEAD’s requirements could influence cybersecurity regulations more broadly, Schaefer said.

Melissa Newman, vice president of government Affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association, said BEAD’s cybersecurity stipulations cite lengthy federal guidance documents providers must wade through. Her trade group developed a checklist to help companies understand the rules.

“You cannot be confident in the security of your networks and products without consideration of both cyber and supply chain security,” said Newman, TIA’s vice president of government affairs.

Supply chain management, knowing who provides equipment and software, is critical because cybersecurity threats can be embedded throughout a product’s lifecycle, she said.

Evan Rice, senior vice president of Guide Star, a division of CCI Systems, said providers should start by documenting current cyber practices, identifying gaps and making plans to address them. Cybersecurity must be incorporated holistically, from network construction to long-term operation, he said.

“Everyone understands that piece. The cybersecurity is the same. Once you build it, you have to operate it,” said Rice. Schaefer encouraged viewing BEAD as part of an ongoing process of shaping cybersecurity requirements.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD

To qualify for funding under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, network operators must submit a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's cybersecurity framework. What impacts do these requirements have on broadband deployers, and what steps can they take to ensure compliance? How can operators strike the right balance between expanding their networks and safeguarding them against cyber threats?

Panelists

Evan Rice , Senior Vice President, Guide Star

Savannah Schaefer, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP

Melissa Newman , Vice President of Government Affairs, Telecommunications Industry Association

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Evan Rice is an experienced IT executive with a focus on cyber security and operational excellence. Evan currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Guide Star, a division of CCI Systems.

As an Associate at Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP, Savannah Schaefer advises clients on a range of issues pertaining to cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, and emerging technology. Melissa Newman has over 25 years' experience in government affairs for the telecommunications sector. Prior to Melissa joining TIA as Vice President of Government Affairs, she worked at Transit Wireless heading the Legal and External Affairs departments; Wilkinson Barker Knauer, a premier telecommunications law firm in Washington, DC; CenturyLink (now Lumen) as Vice President, Federal Policy and Regulatory Affairs; and as Deputy Division Chief of the Policy Division in the Common Carrier Bureau of the FCC.

