Digital Inclusion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
A core component of Americans — about 20 percent — are not connected to the benefits of better broadband.
Humans still matter.
In the age of digital automation and personalized AI agents, this simple truth may be the most surprising fact of the burgeoning movement for digital navigators.
Today (and tomorrow), we’re excited to be a part of the Connect20 Summit here in Washington and online. Together with Network:On and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Broadband Breakfast has helped to gather the key leaders in this space for this free event here in Washington.
It’s not too late to participate online. In fact, we invite you to view the event page and sign up for Free Zoom Registration. You’ll also receive access to the videos of each of today’s sessions.
Listening to Angela Siefer
In the lead-up to the event, I had to chance to catch up with Angela Siefer, executive director of the NDIA. She’s a leader in the digital equity movement, and has done so much to define this field that we now call “digital inclusion.”
“Technology is not going to solve the digital divide” without people involved, said Siefer. “There is a necessity of a human” who can guide or navigate those who need help managing technology and the internet.
Think of it this way: Will our nation enable digital adoption through better broadband access, or through more affordable internet connections? The answer, of course, is both/all. Access, affordability and adoption must work together.
Siefer says, referencing the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides a $30/month subsidy to lower-income internet users, “If we had only ACP and no digital navigators, we wouldn’t make much progress. If we had only classes in front of an instructor, that wouldn’t work either.”
The last few years have prompted a groundswell of understanding, Siefer said, about the role of digital mediators, i.e, “a person who can help you with your digital needs.”
The Connect20 Summit will discuss the role of these persons that we call digital navigators.
Why Connect20?
The Connect20 Summit is built around the understanding that a core component of Americans — about 20 percent — that are NOT connected to the benefits available through broadband internet services.
In a blog post last year, officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighted the fact that “internet access means access to education, healthcare, jobs, and entertainment. It’s essential to full participation in our modern economy,” wrote the authors, Michelle Cao and Rafi Goldberg.
“Still, NTIA data show that about one in five U.S. households are not connected to the Internet at home,” they write, citing barriers that range from cost to access to no computer to a lack of interest or awareness.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is one important initiative to make sure all Americans are connected to affordable broadband; the ACP program administered by the Federal Communications Commission is another. Both are enabled by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed two years ago tomorrow.
But what does this mean for digital navigators?
From a stool to a ladder
Previous discussions about digital inclusion often centered around a metaphor of a “stool” that included access, affordability and adoption.
But Siefer said that we now realize there is a better paradigm. It is a digital ladder or pathway with about five steps:
The first is affordable connectivity itself. This presumes access to broadband, but it also includes making individuals aware of ACP and helping them sign up for it.
Second is the role of appropriate digital devices. Lots of work that needs to be done in this space because of a surfeit of low-quality computing equipment that’s become too prevalent since the pandemic, said Siefer.
Third are digital skills. This is where digital navigators really shine. They guide the disconnected by understanding their needs and empathizing with what they must learn and where they want to go.
Fourth is tech support. This is generally more specific to devices that have stopped working. “If you have resources, you go to your Genius Bar,” quipped Siefer. “If you don’t have resources, the device gathers dust.”
Fifth are applications. Interestingly, this can mean “application” in the sense of something like an application for benefits or an unemployment application. Or it could mean a software application that someone is trying to use for the first time. While NDIA doesn’t focus on specific applications, someone who has been trained by a digital navigator will have the confidence to get answers to their digital dilemmas.
Better Broadband, Better Lives
The confluence of the IIJA’s provisions to promote broadband equity, access and deployment present a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect these 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband.
Digital navigators are indeed the key to helping all American get on this pathway.
Our motto at Broadband Breakfast is “Better Broadband, Better Lives.” We’re passionate about this topic not just because we want better broadband. But it’s also because – with the help of digital navigators – we want to see everyone on the ladder of opportunity that leads to better lives.
Digital Inclusion
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
The program sets aside $14 million in ARPA funds for digital literacy and affordability efforts.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – North Carolina launched on Thursday a digital equity grant program with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The $14 million Digital Champions Grant Program will fund digital literacy efforts in the state, with eligible uses including digital skills trainings, device subsidies, broadband affordability programs, and technical support efforts.
Projects funded by the program will have to support at least one population targeted by the 2021 Digital Equity Act, like low-income, rural, and racial minority households.
“This program will help ensure that every resident of our state is part of today’s digital economy and can work, learn, access telehealth and connect with others online,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a statement on the program.
The state also released a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal this week, detailing North Carolina’s plans for administering its $1.5 billion allocating under the program. That proposal earmarks $50 million of that for digital literacy efforts.
For-profit entities are not eligible to apply for Digital Champions grants, with applicants being limited to local governments, school systems, nonprofits, and colleges and universities.
Projects will be eligible for $400,00 per county served, with a cap of $1.5 million.
The application window for funding under the program closes on January 9, 2024. Winners are slated to be announced by March 2024.
Digital Inclusion
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and industry trade groups met last week with commission staff to voice concerns.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – Broadband providers and industry groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to change course on proposed digital discrimination rules.
The Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in October that the commission is considering a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and trade groups representing broadband companies met with commission staff last week to voice concerns about that standard and other parts of the proposed rules.
In the months before the FCC announced the proposal, industry groups argued that a disparate impact standard is too broad and would result in companies being sanctioned for routine business practices.
Despite the commission’s proposed rules rejecting that argument, industry groups reiterated the position last week. They also expanded their complaints to the factors the FCC is planning to consider when evaluating digital discrimination complaints, vague requirements, and the framework the commission proposed to use in making determinations.
The commission is proposing to include pricing in the scope of practices that could potentially be discriminatory. Its proposed digital discrimination order would require prices for similar levels of service to be comparable for different groups of consumers.
Chamber of Commerce calls FCC proposal ‘rate regulation by another name’
For the Chamber of Commerce, that would be “rate regulation by another name,” the group said in a Monday ex parte filing. Jordan Crenshaw, the vice president of the group’s Technology Engagement Center, argued that this oversteps the Infrastructure Act, which allows the commission to ensure “terms and conditions” are equitable, but does explicitly say that prices or rates are included.
A coalition of public interest groups like the National Urban League and Coalition for Black Civic Participation also met with commission staff last week. They supported the move, saying it will “have a positive impact in the communities we represent along with other marginalized communities in America.”
The group also pushed the commission to create an annual report on the digital discrimination complaints it receives and adjudicates.
Multiple industry commenters pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the commission’s rules would run afoul of that case’s precedent by opening up non-arbitrary business practices – those that further a material business interest – to scrutiny, and by allowing one-timer decisions to potentially be found to be discriminatory.
Those opposed to the rule have at least one ally on the commission. Commissioner Brendan Carr issued a lengthy statement against the move Monday, objecting to the broadening of FCC oversight.
The commission will vote on the proposed rules at its November 15 open meeting. That’s the deadline set by the Infrastructure Act for its digital discrimination rules to be adopted.
Digital Inclusion
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
The event is organized by NetworkOn, National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast, and sponsored by Comcast.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – NetworkOn, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast have announced the panelists for the Connect20 Summit on Tuesday, November 14.
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
TOWN HALL CONVERSATION
Representatives from several agencies will provide an update on efforts within the government to expand broadband access and adoption and close the digital divide. After a brief discussion, we’ll open the floor for questions.
Speakers:
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Laurel Leverrier, Assistant Administrator, USDA’s RUS, Telecommunications Programs
- Sarah Morris, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration
- Joey Wender, Director, Capital Projects Fund, U.S. Department of the Treasury
PANEL 1: CONNECTING THE HARDEST-TO-REACH AMERICANS
As policymakers consider digital inclusion solutions, understanding the barriers to the problem is important. Cost is a key factor for not subscribing to broadband, but other barriers like digital skills, trust, language, location and access to a device play a major role. So how do we connect those Americans who are hardest to reach? This panel will explore why digital navigation services so important and the tools that digital navigators can use to connect community members to broadband, digital skills and devices.
Speakers:
- Angela Siefer (Moderator), Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Candace Browdy, Executive Director, Connect Lake County
- Kendall Lee-Daugherty, Digital Navigator, Cherokee Nation
- Walter Prescher, Easter Seals of Greater Houston
- Dr. Fallon Wilson, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity
PANEL 2: BUILDING SUCCESSFUL DIGITAL ADOPTION PROGRAMS THROUGH PRIVATE AND PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS
With so much public funding available, how can local organizations work with their states and beyond to help secure public funding on all levels? And not to mention the private funding that is available through different ISPs. This panel will explore public and private funding as well as the public/private partnerships that digital equity organizations can pursue.
Speakers:
- Amy Huffman (Moderator), National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Iris O’Donnell Bellisario, Lead for America
- Solomon Graves, Director of Public Policy, Heartland Forward
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director, Connect Louisiana
PANEL 3: IMPROVING DIGITAL SKILLS
Digital adoption doesn’t go very far if users lack the ability to meaningfully engage with the online world. How can digital navigators and practitioners incorporate digital skills training into their services? Panelists will discuss what skills are most needed and what’s working in communities to get people online.
Speakers:
- Yvette Scorse (Moderator), Communications Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Gina Birch, Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center
- Graeme Jackson, Social Media and Content Analyst, Human I-T
- Chrissie Powell, Chief Growth & Impact Officer, Byte Back
- Caroline Treschitta, Policy Analyst, National Skills Coalition
PANEL 4: THE POWER OF NAVIGATION SERVICES
Navigation services are key to getting Americans online, and the data proves it. This panel will explore the empirical evidence and studies backing up the power of digital navigators.
Speakers:
- Kate Allison, Comcast
- Jessica Dine, Information Technology Innovation Foundation
- Michele Thornton, Oswego State University of New York
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
ORGANIZED BY
Network:On is a campaign dedicated to closing the digital adoption gap, bringing America’s Excellent Internet to everyone. Launched in 2022 as a public education campaign, we’re working with community organizations and partners nationwide to spotlight the stories of those who work on the frontlines daily, going door by door to connect and empower their communities. Visit network-on.org to learn more.
National Digital Inclusion Alliance advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. NDIA combines grassroots community engagement with technical knowledge, research, and coalition building to advocate on behalf of people working in their communities for digital equity.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. The company’s annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit champions a robust 21st century information economy.
SPONSORED BY
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky; produce, distribute and stream leading entertainment, sports and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.
