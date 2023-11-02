Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON November 2, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that they are going to commit $5.2 million in funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program to provide digital tools to schools.

The ECF is a $7.1 billion program aimed at providing assistance to schools and school districts to help students acquire the digital skills they need to succeed academically. Money from the program can go to funding things like off-campus learning or summer programs.

The funding announced this week will help support 23 schools and school districts and benefit 14,000 students across the country in states like California, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, explained a press release.

“In this digital era, broadband connections and digital tools are vital to students’ everyday lives and learning. These connections and tools will only grow in importance as they continue to provide access to new and dynamic ways of learning,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Glo Fiber in Lancaster, PA

Glo Fiber, an internet service provider, which is powered by Shentel Telecom company, announced Wednesday that they are partnering with municipal officials in Lancaster Pennsylvania to deploy fiber-to-the-home broadband services.

Construction is planned to start mid-2024 and last for approximately 18 months. Glo Fiber plans to expand on the city’s existing fiber network to help build out smart city technology.

“The City of Lancaster is enthusiastic to embark on the next phase of implementing city-wide broadband with Glo Fiber to ensure all residents can access best-in-class broadband services,” said Danene Sorace, Mayor of Lancaster.

Glo Fiber plans to provide high speed internet connection with low latency to more than 30,000 homes and businesses, explained a press release.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been building our fiber network throughout Lancaster County providing citizens with a competitive, all-fiber choice for their internet, TV, and phone,” said Chris Kyle, president of industry affairs and regulatory at Sentel.

Comcast expanding Xfinity 10G network to Milford

Communications giant Comcast on Wednesday announced an expansion its Xfinity 10G Network to Milford in Connecticut to deliver services to more than 24,000 businesses and residents by the end of 2025.

“We are committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed,” said Comcast’s Western New England Region senior vice president Carolyne Hannan.

Construction has already begun in the region and residents are able to see whether or not service is available to them by visiting the Xfinity store at 49 Pershing Drive in Derby or the Xfinity website.

“Having been an Xfinity customer before moving one town over to Milford, I was excited to learn that Comcast was expanding its network to my neighborhood. I missed my Xfinity services that I loved so much,” said Milford resident Narissa Leone.

This expansion is part of Comcast’s investment into a grouping of Connecticut communities which include East Lyme, Jewett City, Killingly and New London alongside others.