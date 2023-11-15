FCC Cybersecurity Pilot Program, YouTube AI Regulations, Infrastructure Act Anniversary

November 15, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Monday a cybersecurity pilot program for schools and libraries, which would require a three-year $200 million investment in ways to best protect K-12 students from cyberattacks.

In addition to going in and assessing what kind of cybersecurity services are best suited for students and school needs, the program would also subsidize the cost of those services used in schools.

The program would serve as a separate Universal Service Fund program, separate from the existing school internet subsidy program called E-Rate.

“This pilot program is an important pathway for hardening our defenses against sophisticated cyberattacks on schools and ransomware attacks that harm our students and get in the way of their learning,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The proposal would be a part of the larger Learn Without Limit’s initiative, which supports internet connectivity in schools to help reduce the homework gap by enabling kids’ digital access to digital learning.

YouTube rolling out AI content regulations

Alphabet’s video sharing platform YouTube announced in a blog post Tuesday it will be rolling out AI guidelines over the next few months, which will inform viewers about when they are interacting with “synthetic” or AI-generated content.

The rules will require creators to identify if the video is made of AI content. Creators who don’t disclose that information could see their work flagged and removed, and they may be suspended from the platform or subject to other penalties.

For the viewer, tags will appear in the description panel on videos indicating that if the video is synthetic or AI generated. YouTube noted that for videos dealing with more sensitive topics, it may use more prominent labels.

YouTube’s AI guidelines come at a time when members of Congress and industry leaders are calling for increased effort toward AI regulatory reform, and after President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI guidelines signed into effect in October.

Two-year anniversary of the infrastructure investment jobs act

Thursday marked the second-year anniversary of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which prompted a $400-billion investment into the US economy.

The IIJA pushed for a variety of programs and initiatives, with over 40,000 sector-specific projects having received funding – several of those working to improve the broadband sector.

$65 billion was invested by the IIJA into improving connectivity, which helped to establish the $14-billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which has so-far helped more than 20 million US households get affordable internet through a $30 and $75 subsidy per month.

Outside of ACP, the IIJA called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop the Broadband Equity Access Deployment program, a $42.5-billion investment into high-speed broadband deployment across all 50 states.

Currently, states are in the process of submitting their BEAD draft proposals, which all outline how states will administer the funding they receive as well as any funding they already have or how they will use broadband mapping data.