FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
The commission would increase its standard to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is looking to increase its definition of broadband internet speed, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires speeds of 25 megabits per second – Mbps – download and 1 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or simply high-speed internet. The agency is seeking comment on increasing that to 100 * 20 Mbps, it said in a notice of inquiry.
“During the pandemic and even before it, the needs of internet users surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 standard for broadband. This standard is not only outdated, it masks the extent to which low- income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left offline and left behind,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort set off with the 2021 Infrastructure Act, already has a benchmark of 100 * 20 Mbps. Areas with access to speeds lower than this will be eligible to get broadband upgrades with BEAD-funded infrastructure, and those with access to anything less than 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The FCC will also take comments on setting a significantly higher long-term goal: 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps.
In addition to revamping the commission’s speed benchmarks, the inquiry will also look to evaluate the state of broadband availability in the U.S., looking at broadband deployment, affordability, adoption, and equitable access. The commission is required to do this annually by the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
It will be the first of these evaluations, the NOI notes, to use the commission’s Broadband Data Collection data. Part of the 2020 Broadband DATA Act, the BDC database has more precise information on broadband availability in the U.S., and the commission is seeking comment on how best to refresh its standards and frameworks in light of the better data.
Comments are due by December 1, with reply comments due December 18.
FCC Votes on E-Rate, 6 GHZ and Emergency Alerts at October Meeting
The commission took action on expanding E-Rate, maternal health data, and opening the 6 GHz band.
WASHINGTON, October 19, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to proceed with several measures, including expanding school Wi-Fi subsidies, using broadband data for maternal health research, and allowing low-power devices to operate in the 6 gigahertz band.
The commission also voted to move forward with its net neutrality proposal.
Expanding E-Rate
The commission voted to adopt a rule allowing money from its E-Rate program to fund Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses. Starting in 2024, that will include discounts on internet plans and devices.
E-Rate provides subsidies to schools and libraries for broadband connection and devices through the Universal Service Fund. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Democratic lawmakers have been pushing to broaden the program since June.
Like the net neutrality proposal, the E-Rate expansion measure passed on party lines, with the commission’s two Republicans voting against it. Taking the same tack as Republican politicians, they argued that since buses are not themselves classrooms or libraries, the beneficiaries outlined in the law creating the program, E-Rate funds cannot be used for school bus Wi-Fi.
All other measures put forward passed unanimously.
Broadband access and maternal health
The FCC voted to launch a notice of inquiry into adding maternal health data to its Mapping Broadband Health in America platform.
At the direction of the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Live Act, the commission updated the platform in June to include CDC data on maternal mortality and maternal morbidity – severe complications in labor and childbirth.
The latest notice of inquiry will seek comment on other data points to include and how to do so while protecting patients’ privacy. It also looks to hear from the public on current broadband-enabled maternal health services, common barriers to accessing those services, and what the commission might do to address them.
“The United States is the only industrialized country with a rising level of maternal mortality,” said Rosenworcel. “If there are ways this data can further assist efforts to address the maternal health care crisis, we want to know.”
Very-low-power devices in the 6 GHz band
The commission adopted a rule opening parts of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by very-low-power devices.
A total of 850 MHz in the band is now open for use by VLP devices both indoors and out, with no frequency coordination system. The commission first opened the band for unlicensed use in 2020.
The move is aimed at enabling new Wi-Fi-connected technologies and keeping the U.S. competitive ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
The adopted rule also seeks comment on opening the entire 6 GHz band – another 350 MHz of spectrum – to VLP operation and allowing higher power levels with a geofencing system to prevent interference with incumbents.
Wi-Fi activists have pushed for the FCC to move faster on those two items, citing a growing need for Wi-Fi capacity as the nation looks to close the digital divide.
Alaska Connect Fund and USF updates
The commission voted to seek comments on how to set up an Alaska Connect Fund, which would continue USF support for Alaskan broadband.
Alaskan broadband and mobile providers can currently receive support from the FCC’s Alaska Plan in the form of fixed payments from the USF. The FCC took the measure in 2016 because of the difficulties in deploying and maintaining infrastructure in Alaska’s harsh climate and large area.
The Alaska Connect Fund proposal seeks comments on what changes to the Alaska Plan would allow more Alaskans to get connected. The commission is also looking to hear about including ACF participation requirements, like Affordable Connectivity Program participation and cybersecurity standards, as well as how to include Tribal governments in the program.
In adopting the measure, the FCC also streamlined aspects of the Universal Service Fund, which it administers through the Universal Service Administrative Company.
Changes to the fund include removing certain filing requirements, modifying reporting deadlines, increasing performance testing requirements, and clarifying merger rules.
Emergency alerts
Commissioners also voted to update the Wireless Emergency Alerts program, which allows government entities to distribute emergency alerts to mobile devices.
Participating mobile providers now have to support multilingual alerts by enabling devices to display alert messages in each of the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., as well as including maps that show users’ locations relative to emergency areas in alerts.
The adopted rules establish a WEA database to display information about which carriers participate in which geographic areas. Carriers will be required to submit information to the FCC in order to participate.
Alerting authorities are also now allowed to send two localized test alerts per year.
FCC to Block Call Traffic From 20 Companies
The voice providers did not submit adequate robocall prevention plans.
WASHINGTON, October 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission issued on Monday enforcement orders against 20 companies for lax robocall policies.
Those companies will have until October 30 to demonstrate in writing to the FCC that they should not be removed from the commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database. If companies are not listed in that database, other voice providers are required to block their calls.
Voice providers are required to implement robocall prevention plans under the commission’s STIR/SHAKEN regime, or to detail what they are doing to prevent robocalls if they cannot implement the FCC standard.
That standard requires, among other things, verifying that calls alleging to be from a given number are actually being made from that number.
The voice providers the FCC took action against on Monday did not submit satisfactory filings to the commission, attaching promotional materials, corporate logos, even an image of an “indiscernible object” instead of robocal mitigation plans.
“Companies must actively engage in this consumer protection,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a news release. “Ignoring these requirements – or, far worse, supporting illegal callers and scam texters – comes with serious consequences.”
The FCC has been steadily ramping up its robocall enforcement efforts since STIR/SHAKEN was instituted in 2021. New commission rules went into effect on August 21 requiring all providers who transmit phone traffic – not just providers handling the two ends of a call – to implement the regime.
The deadline for those intermediate providers to comply with STIR/SHAKEN is December 31, 2023.
Industry Praises FCC Proposal to Revamp the 5G Rural Fund
The FCC proposed adjusting the $9-billion budget allocated for the fund using updated maps
WASHINGTON, September 26, 2023 – Industry associations are praising a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission Thursday to review coverage areas based on updated commission maps so that the 5G Fund can reach more communities without the wireless technology.
Thursday’s vote proposes to help dictate the eligibility requirements for areas in need of support of the 5G Rural Fund for America.
The commission proposed adjusting the $9-billion budget allocated for the 5G Fund, the optimal methodology for consolidating eligible areas into smaller geographic regions for bidding, the feasibility to extend 5G Fund support to qualifying regions in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, possibly mandating cybersecurity and supply chain risk management plans for 5G Fund recipients, and the possibility of whether the 5G Fund should be utilized to encourage the deployment of Open Radio Access Networks.
“What this means is that as we develop the 5G Fund and build the successor to our existing universal service program supporting wireless networks in rural America, known as the Mobility Fund, we will be able to incorporate this detailed picture of where service is and is not,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “We will be able to see gaps in coverage and ensure support actually reaches the communities that need it most.”
Meredith Attwell Baker, president and CEO of industry association CTIA, praised the commission’s decision “for recognizing the crucial role that mobile wireless services play in keeping Americans connected.”
“Implementing the 5G Fund and using the FCC’s new maps will help extend the benefits of advanced 5G services to more communities and consumers,” she said.
Tim Donovan, president and CEO of the Competitive Carriers Association, also praised the decision, saying the 5G Fund “has been a top priority for CCA, and we will continue to work with the Commission and our members to ensure the final rules preserve and expand mobile broadband access to every American.”
The commission also adopted Thursday new regulations to expedite space applications, the availability of spectrum resources for space launches, old rules to combat robocallers, and handed down over $100 million in fines.
FCC space and spectrum allocations
The FCC unanimously ratified the Expediting Initial Processing of Satellite and Earth State Applications Space Innovation, which is the adoption of new rules to expedite its processing of space and earth station applications.
It also unanimously ratified new rules ensuring that commercial space launches have the necessary spectrum resources for reliable communication. These adoptions will “promote safety, competition, innovation, and continued American leadership in the new Space Age,” the agency said. The new rules will also provide an allocation within the 2025 to 2110 MHz band for ground-to-launch vehicle telecommand which is needed for space launch operations, and make “the entire 2200 to 2290 MHz band available for launch telemetry.”
“I believe that the most important part of streamlining the FCC’s application processing procedures is ensuring swift and efficient FCC action—which will maintain U.S. leadership in the satellite communications service industry. It will also nurture the growth of the broader space sector, which includes new and innovative manufacturing processes, robotics, earth surveillance and exploration and other future innovations,” Commissioner Nathan Simington said.
Robocallers losing access to phone numbers
The FCC also voted in favor of adopting rules that would modernize the commission’s requirements on how Voice over Internet Protocol providers get direct access to telephone numbers.
The adoption sets in motion parameters to limit access to “phone numbers by perpetrators of illegal robocalls, protect national security and law enforcement, safeguard the nation’s finite numbering resources, reduce the opportunity for regulatory arbitrage, and further promote public safety.”
In line with the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, the new rules will require applicants to submit additional disclosures and certifications in regard to their “ownership structures and compliance with the Commission’s rules and state law and takes targeted steps to address the concerns” that were raised in the rulemaking.
These rules consist of making robocall-related certifications that will help ensure compliance with the commission’s rules targeting illegal robocalls; to keep and disclose current information about ownership, including foreign ownership, that will alleviate the risk of providing violators abroad with access to U.S. numbering resources; guarantee their compliance with other commission rules that are applicable to interconnected VoIP providers including particular public safety and access stimulation rules, and requirements to submit timely FCC Forms 477 and 499 filings; and compliance with state laws and registration requirements that apply to businesses in each state where numbers are requested.
FCC fines Dorsher Enterprise $116 million
The FCC additionally adopted a $116,156,250 fine against the Dorsher Enterprise, a group consisting of Thomas Dorsher, ChariTel, OnTel, and ScammerBlaster.
The Commission’s investigation revealed that the group promoted themselves as a crusade fighting against scam robocalls at the same “illegally robocalling toll free numbers” and used credits from their scam “to fund telephony denial of service (TDoS) attacks on other entities.”
The parties in the group, which allegedly made nearly 10 million robocalls to generate toll free dialing fees, are jointly liable for the fine.
“Dorsher’s claim that he was actually trying to ‘shut down scammers’ is meritless in the face of these facts,” Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said. “As I have said repeatedly, there are numerous hurdles to finding these bad actors, and bringing them to account for violations of our rules. I am pleased to see another example of how, by working together, we can untangle these schemes and protect consumers.”
