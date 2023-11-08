FCC
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
The FCC’s proposal would allow schools and libraries to request E-Rate funding to support remote connectivity.
WASHINGTON November 8, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday a proposal to allow schools and libraries to submit applications for funding through the E-Rate program to subsidize internet services needed for remote learning.
The E-Rate program, currently administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company with guidance from the FCC, provides monthly discounts on internet services to schools and libraries.
The proposed update to the program would now allow applicants to request funding to support Wi-Fi hotspots and internet services to be used off of school campuses to improve the experience of remote learning while supporting other online school resources like virtual library services.
Previous changes to the E-Rate Program have been opposed by lawmakers, such as when FCC Chariwoman Jessica Rosenworcel put forth a “Learn Without Limits” initiative in June of this year which aimed to get Wi-Fi onto school buses.
The announcement Wednesday also highlighted the fact that the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.1 billion program aimed at supporting schools to develop digital learning environments, is set to phase out in June of 2024.
“During the pandemic we saw the power of community-driven efforts to help close the digital divide. Many schools and libraries found ways to support internet access by loaning out Wi-Fi hotspots. Some used this agency’s Emergency Connectivity Fund to do so,” said Rosenworcel.
She echoed that while the ECF made a great impact it is time to move toward a more permanent solution to support digital connectivity in schools.
The FCC’s new E-Rate proposal is now subject to comment from the public.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
The commission would increase its standard to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is looking to increase its definition of broadband internet speed, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires speeds of 25 megabits per second – Mbps – download and 1 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or simply high-speed internet. The agency is seeking comment on increasing that to 100 * 20 Mbps, it said in a notice of inquiry.
“During the pandemic and even before it, the needs of internet users surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 standard for broadband. This standard is not only outdated, it masks the extent to which low- income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left offline and left behind,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort set off with the 2021 Infrastructure Act, already has a benchmark of 100 * 20 Mbps. Areas with access to speeds lower than this will be eligible to get broadband upgrades with BEAD-funded infrastructure, and those with access to anything less than 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The FCC will also take comments on setting a significantly higher long-term goal: 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps.
In addition to revamping the commission’s speed benchmarks, the inquiry will also look to evaluate the state of broadband availability in the U.S., looking at broadband deployment, affordability, adoption, and equitable access. The commission is required to do this annually by the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
It will be the first of these evaluations, the NOI notes, to use the commission’s Broadband Data Collection data. Part of the 2020 Broadband DATA Act, the BDC database has more precise information on broadband availability in the U.S., and the commission is seeking comment on how best to refresh its standards and frameworks in light of the better data.
Comments are due by December 1, with reply comments due December 18.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Votes on E-Rate, 6 GHZ and Emergency Alerts at October Meeting
The commission took action on expanding E-Rate, maternal health data, and opening the 6 GHz band.
WASHINGTON, October 19, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to proceed with several measures, including expanding school Wi-Fi subsidies, using broadband data for maternal health research, and allowing low-power devices to operate in the 6 gigahertz band.
The commission also voted to move forward with its net neutrality proposal.
Expanding E-Rate
The commission voted to adopt a rule allowing money from its E-Rate program to fund Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses. Starting in 2024, that will include discounts on internet plans and devices.
E-Rate provides subsidies to schools and libraries for broadband connection and devices through the Universal Service Fund. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Democratic lawmakers have been pushing to broaden the program since June.
Like the net neutrality proposal, the E-Rate expansion measure passed on party lines, with the commission’s two Republicans voting against it. Taking the same tack as Republican politicians, they argued that since buses are not themselves classrooms or libraries, the beneficiaries outlined in the law creating the program, E-Rate funds cannot be used for school bus Wi-Fi.
All other measures put forward passed unanimously.
Broadband access and maternal health
The FCC voted to launch a notice of inquiry into adding maternal health data to its Mapping Broadband Health in America platform.
At the direction of the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Live Act, the commission updated the platform in June to include CDC data on maternal mortality and maternal morbidity – severe complications in labor and childbirth.
The latest notice of inquiry will seek comment on other data points to include and how to do so while protecting patients’ privacy. It also looks to hear from the public on current broadband-enabled maternal health services, common barriers to accessing those services, and what the commission might do to address them.
“The United States is the only industrialized country with a rising level of maternal mortality,” said Rosenworcel. “If there are ways this data can further assist efforts to address the maternal health care crisis, we want to know.”
Very-low-power devices in the 6 GHz band
The commission adopted a rule opening parts of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by very-low-power devices.
A total of 850 MHz in the band is now open for use by VLP devices both indoors and out, with no frequency coordination system. The commission first opened the band for unlicensed use in 2020.
The move is aimed at enabling new Wi-Fi-connected technologies and keeping the U.S. competitive ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference in November.
The adopted rule also seeks comment on opening the entire 6 GHz band – another 350 MHz of spectrum – to VLP operation and allowing higher power levels with a geofencing system to prevent interference with incumbents.
Wi-Fi activists have pushed for the FCC to move faster on those two items, citing a growing need for Wi-Fi capacity as the nation looks to close the digital divide.
Alaska Connect Fund and USF updates
The commission voted to seek comments on how to set up an Alaska Connect Fund, which would continue USF support for Alaskan broadband.
Alaskan broadband and mobile providers can currently receive support from the FCC’s Alaska Plan in the form of fixed payments from the USF. The FCC took the measure in 2016 because of the difficulties in deploying and maintaining infrastructure in Alaska’s harsh climate and large area.
The Alaska Connect Fund proposal seeks comments on what changes to the Alaska Plan would allow more Alaskans to get connected. The commission is also looking to hear about including ACF participation requirements, like Affordable Connectivity Program participation and cybersecurity standards, as well as how to include Tribal governments in the program.
In adopting the measure, the FCC also streamlined aspects of the Universal Service Fund, which it administers through the Universal Service Administrative Company.
Changes to the fund include removing certain filing requirements, modifying reporting deadlines, increasing performance testing requirements, and clarifying merger rules.
Emergency alerts
Commissioners also voted to update the Wireless Emergency Alerts program, which allows government entities to distribute emergency alerts to mobile devices.
Participating mobile providers now have to support multilingual alerts by enabling devices to display alert messages in each of the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the U.S., as well as including maps that show users’ locations relative to emergency areas in alerts.
The adopted rules establish a WEA database to display information about which carriers participate in which geographic areas. Carriers will be required to submit information to the FCC in order to participate.
Alerting authorities are also now allowed to send two localized test alerts per year.
FCC
FCC to Block Call Traffic From 20 Companies
The voice providers did not submit adequate robocall prevention plans.
WASHINGTON, October 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission issued on Monday enforcement orders against 20 companies for lax robocall policies.
Those companies will have until October 30 to demonstrate in writing to the FCC that they should not be removed from the commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database. If companies are not listed in that database, other voice providers are required to block their calls.
Voice providers are required to implement robocall prevention plans under the commission’s STIR/SHAKEN regime, or to detail what they are doing to prevent robocalls if they cannot implement the FCC standard.
That standard requires, among other things, verifying that calls alleging to be from a given number are actually being made from that number.
The voice providers the FCC took action against on Monday did not submit satisfactory filings to the commission, attaching promotional materials, corporate logos, even an image of an “indiscernible object” instead of robocal mitigation plans.
“Companies must actively engage in this consumer protection,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a news release. “Ignoring these requirements – or, far worse, supporting illegal callers and scam texters – comes with serious consequences.”
The FCC has been steadily ramping up its robocall enforcement efforts since STIR/SHAKEN was instituted in 2021. New commission rules went into effect on August 21 requiring all providers who transmit phone traffic – not just providers handling the two ends of a call – to implement the regime.
The deadline for those intermediate providers to comply with STIR/SHAKEN is December 31, 2023.
