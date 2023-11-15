Digital Inclusion
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Officials from broadband funding programs emphasized the important of non-deployment projects at the Connect20 Summit in Washington.
WASHINGTON, November 14, 2023 – Federal officials from three broadband funding programs said on Tuesday that expanding infrastructure is not enough to close the digital divide.
“It’s not enough to just have a line that goes to your house,” said Sarah Morris, a deputy administrator at the Commerce Department, the agency responsible for the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program. “If you can’t afford that connection, that is not of service to you. If you don’t have the devices to connect to that line, you’re not going to be able to get online in a meaningful way.”
She spoke at the Connect20 Summit as part of a panel with officials from the Treasury Department, which administers the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, and the Department of Agriculture, whose ReConnect program has allocated $3.3 billion to rural broadband on top of its longstanding Rural Utilities Service subsidy. Broadband Breakfast editor Drew Clark moderated the discussion.
They echoed the position of advocates who have pushed for a more comprehensive approach to expanding broadband access and adoption.
And funding agencies seem to agree. More than $1 billion of the Treasury’s CPF funds have been allocated to projects that build community centers rather than infrastructure, and all providers are required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a monthly internet subsidy.
“These are places where people can congregate and digital navigators can work,” said Joey Wender, director of the CPF. Digital navigators refers to people who work to get communities acquainted with online services.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, where Morris works, oversees a dedicated digital equity grant in tandem with the larger Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The NTIA requires states to produce a digital equity plan – a plan to address broadband adoption gaps in rural and low-income communities, often through information sessions and affordability efforts – as part of the BEAD program.
That $2.75 billion digital equity grant program is being administered in three phases: planning grants, capacity grants, and competitive grants.
The $60 million set aside for planning grants has largely been disbursed. It’s intended to help states draft their digital equity plans. According to the NTIA, 28 states have released drafts of their plans for public comment. Final drafts are due to the NTIA within one year of receiving planning grant funds.
Capacity grants are set to start up in 2024, with $1.44 billion being made available for states to implement the plans they draw up with planning grant funds.
In addition to states, the $1.25 billion competitive grant program will be open to applications from nonprofits, local governments, and anchor institutions like libraries. It’s set to accept those applications after capacity grants are awarded.
Digital Inclusion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
A core component of Americans — about 20 percent — are not connected to the benefits of better broadband.
Humans still matter.
In the age of digital automation and personalized AI agents, this simple truth may be the most surprising fact of the burgeoning movement for digital navigators.
Today (and tomorrow), we’re excited to be a part of the Connect20 Summit here in Washington and online. Together with Network:On and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Broadband Breakfast has helped to gather the key leaders in this space for this free event here in Washington.
It’s not too late to participate online. In fact, we invite you to view the event page and sign up for Free Zoom Registration. You’ll also receive access to the videos of each of today’s sessions.
Listening to Angela Siefer
In the lead-up to the event, I had to chance to catch up with Angela Siefer, executive director of the NDIA. She’s a leader in the digital equity movement, and has done so much to define this field that we now call “digital inclusion.”
“Technology is not going to solve the digital divide” without people involved, said Siefer. “There is a necessity of a human” who can guide or navigate those who need help managing technology and the internet.
Think of it this way: Will our nation enable digital adoption through better broadband access, or through more affordable internet connections? The answer, of course, is both/all. Access, affordability and adoption must work together.
Siefer says, referencing the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides a $30/month subsidy to lower-income internet users, “If we had only ACP and no digital navigators, we wouldn’t make much progress. If we had only classes in front of an instructor, that wouldn’t work either.”
The last few years have prompted a groundswell of understanding, Siefer said, about the role of digital mediators, i.e, “a person who can help you with your digital needs.”
The Connect20 Summit will discuss the role of these persons that we call digital navigators.
Why Connect20?
The Connect20 Summit is built around the understanding that a core component of Americans — about 20 percent — that are NOT connected to the benefits available through broadband internet services.
In a blog post last year, officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighted the fact that “internet access means access to education, healthcare, jobs, and entertainment. It’s essential to full participation in our modern economy,” wrote the authors, Michelle Cao and Rafi Goldberg.
“Still, NTIA data show that about one in five U.S. households are not connected to the Internet at home,” they write, citing barriers that range from cost to access to no computer to a lack of interest or awareness.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is one important initiative to make sure all Americans are connected to affordable broadband; the ACP program administered by the Federal Communications Commission is another. Both are enabled by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed two years ago tomorrow.
But what does this mean for digital navigators?
From a stool to a ladder
Previous discussions about digital inclusion often centered around a metaphor of a “stool” that included access, affordability and adoption.
But Siefer said that we now realize there is a better paradigm. It is a digital ladder or pathway with about five steps:
The first is affordable connectivity itself. This presumes access to broadband, but it also includes making individuals aware of ACP and helping them sign up for it.
Second is the role of appropriate digital devices. Lots of work that needs to be done in this space because of a surfeit of low-quality computing equipment that’s become too prevalent since the pandemic, said Siefer.
Third are digital skills. This is where digital navigators really shine. They guide the disconnected by understanding their needs and empathizing with what they must learn and where they want to go.
Fourth is tech support. This is generally more specific to devices that have stopped working. “If you have resources, you go to your Genius Bar,” quipped Siefer. “If you don’t have resources, the device gathers dust.”
Fifth are applications. Interestingly, this can mean “application” in the sense of something like an application for benefits or an unemployment application. Or it could mean a software application that someone is trying to use for the first time. While NDIA doesn’t focus on specific applications, someone who has been trained by a digital navigator will have the confidence to get answers to their digital dilemmas.
Better Broadband, Better Lives
The confluence of the IIJA’s provisions to promote broadband equity, access and deployment present a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect these 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband.
Digital navigators are indeed the key to helping all American get on this pathway.
Our motto at Broadband Breakfast is “Better Broadband, Better Lives.” We’re passionate about this topic not just because we want better broadband. But it’s also because – with the help of digital navigators – we want to see everyone on the ladder of opportunity that leads to better lives.
Digital Inclusion
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
The program sets aside $14 million in ARPA funds for digital literacy and affordability efforts.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – North Carolina launched on Thursday a digital equity grant program with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The $14 million Digital Champions Grant Program will fund digital literacy efforts in the state, with eligible uses including digital skills trainings, device subsidies, broadband affordability programs, and technical support efforts.
Projects funded by the program will have to support at least one population targeted by the 2021 Digital Equity Act, like low-income, rural, and racial minority households.
“This program will help ensure that every resident of our state is part of today’s digital economy and can work, learn, access telehealth and connect with others online,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a statement on the program.
The state also released a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal this week, detailing North Carolina’s plans for administering its $1.5 billion allocating under the program. That proposal earmarks $50 million of that for digital literacy efforts.
For-profit entities are not eligible to apply for Digital Champions grants, with applicants being limited to local governments, school systems, nonprofits, and colleges and universities.
Projects will be eligible for $400,00 per county served, with a cap of $1.5 million.
The application window for funding under the program closes on January 9, 2024. Winners are slated to be announced by March 2024.
Digital Inclusion
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and industry trade groups met last week with commission staff to voice concerns.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – Broadband providers and industry groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to change course on proposed digital discrimination rules.
The Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in October that the commission is considering a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and trade groups representing broadband companies met with commission staff last week to voice concerns about that standard and other parts of the proposed rules.
In the months before the FCC announced the proposal, industry groups argued that a disparate impact standard is too broad and would result in companies being sanctioned for routine business practices.
Despite the commission’s proposed rules rejecting that argument, industry groups reiterated the position last week. They also expanded their complaints to the factors the FCC is planning to consider when evaluating digital discrimination complaints, vague requirements, and the framework the commission proposed to use in making determinations.
The commission is proposing to include pricing in the scope of practices that could potentially be discriminatory. Its proposed digital discrimination order would require prices for similar levels of service to be comparable for different groups of consumers.
Chamber of Commerce calls FCC proposal ‘rate regulation by another name’
For the Chamber of Commerce, that would be “rate regulation by another name,” the group said in a Monday ex parte filing. Jordan Crenshaw, the vice president of the group’s Technology Engagement Center, argued that this oversteps the Infrastructure Act, which allows the commission to ensure “terms and conditions” are equitable, but does explicitly say that prices or rates are included.
A coalition of public interest groups like the National Urban League and Coalition for Black Civic Participation also met with commission staff last week. They supported the move, saying it will “have a positive impact in the communities we represent along with other marginalized communities in America.”
The group also pushed the commission to create an annual report on the digital discrimination complaints it receives and adjudicates.
Multiple industry commenters pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the commission’s rules would run afoul of that case’s precedent by opening up non-arbitrary business practices – those that further a material business interest – to scrutiny, and by allowing one-timer decisions to potentially be found to be discriminatory.
Those opposed to the rule have at least one ally on the commission. Commissioner Brendan Carr issued a lengthy statement against the move Monday, objecting to the broadening of FCC oversight.
The commission will vote on the proposed rules at its November 15 open meeting. That’s the deadline set by the Infrastructure Act for its digital discrimination rules to be adopted.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
House Subcommittee Witnesses Disagree on AI for Broadband Maps
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Industry Groups Applaud Spectrum Strategy, Google Fiber Executive, Nebraska Expansion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
New DISH CEO Hamid Akhavan, Data Submission on Affordable Connectivity Program
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings
Broadband Breakfast on December 13, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program at Year’s End
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Trending
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ericsson in Kentucky, FCC Looking to Improve Emergency Alert Cybersecurity, BlackBerry partners with DHS
-
Net Neutrality4 weeks ago
FCC Moves to Reinstate Net Neutrality, Keeps Rules Open for Comment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
WISPA Policy Heads Optimistic on More Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Emergency Connectivity Funds, Lumen’s Wi-Fi 7 Device, Dems and Broadcast Television