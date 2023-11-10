Broadband's Impact
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
Comments are due to Oregon’s broadband office on December 10, and to the University of Hawaii by December 9.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – Two more states have put drafts of their BEAD initial proposals up for public comment this week, bringing the total to 45 for volume one and 33 for volume two.
Hawaii released both volumes of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on Tuesday, followed by Oregon’s volume two on Thursday. The public comment period for Oregon’s plan is open until December 9, with the Hawaii window closing December 10.
States must submit both volumes to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration by December 27, but the agency is approving proposals submitted earlier. Virginia and Louisiana have received approval for their volume ones and are getting their challenge processes underway.
Volume one details how states will accept challenges to broadband mapping data, while volume two outlines the states process for administering grants under the $42.5 billion program.
Hawaii volume one
The University of Hawaii, rather than a state office, is overseeing the BEAD grant process in the state.
Like most of those states, the UH broadband office is adopting the NTIA’s model challenge process, a template the agency set up as guidance. Hawaii is planning to use one of the modifications laid out by the NTIA and designate homes and businesses with DSL internet as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD funds, regardless of what speed they are subscribed to.
That modification is an effort to phase out old copper telephone wires in favor of the fiber-optic cable prioritized by BEAD rules. The state will also accept speed tests as evidence that a provider’s service is lower than advertised, as well as the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges laid out by the NTIA.
Under those rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
Hawaii is also intending to make some additions to the NTIA’s default list of community anchor institutions, organizations that are slated to get gigabit symmetrical speeds under the program. The UH broadband office is adding correctional facilities, job training centers, and homeless support centers to the list in an effort to get broadband to the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Hawaii volume two
In volume two of its initial proposal, the University of Hawaii declined to set outright a high cost threshold, the price at which the university will start to consider funding non-fiber technologies. In what is becoming another common approach, the university said it will use the grant applications it receives to determine which locations, if any, might need non-fiber technology to get served by the program.
The university said it plans to lay out minimum financing requirements when it requests grant proposals for the program. The NTIA changed its rules on those requirements on November 1, after pressure from advocates, broadband offices, and providers to loosen the 25 percent letter of credit rule. The agency now allows performance bonds and milestone-based reimbursement, which advocates say will let more small providers compete for BEAD funds.
Hawaii will also have to take environmental hazards into account when funding new infrastructure, the draft volume two said. It cited climate change fueled sea level rises, hurricanes, tsunamis, and volcanic activity as high risks for broadband deployments.
The university plans to administer the state’s $149 million BEAD allocation in a single funding round, but said it may conduct multiple rounds or negotiate directly with providers if necessary to serve all locations in the state.
Oregon volume two
Oregon’s broadband office is also planning to set a high-cost threshold after receiving all grant applications, and may decline to set one at all, it said in the state’s volume two.
The state will also negotiate with providers if not all unserved and underserved locations receive a grant application. It may also conduct multiple funding rounds in that case, something state offices have flagged as being a heavy lift given the NTIA’s one year timeframe.
The letter of credit language in Oregon’s volume two was written before the NTIA changed its guidance on the issue, the state’s broadband office wrote. It is seeking comment on how to address the updated guidance.
Broadband's Impact
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
Group who pushed for LOC changes are looking to ensure state contracts work well with performance bonds.
WASHINGTON, November 9, 2023 – There is still more work to do on BEAD program financing requirements, advocates and broadband providers said on Thursday.
“Now the work kind of begins again,” said Quinn Jordan, head of the Mississippi Broadband Association.
He and other stakeholders pushed the Commerce Department to change the letter of credit rules for its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Before November 1, BEAD rules required a 25 percent letter of credit, which advocates said would edge out smaller providers. The updated rules allow states to use other means of confirming the financial viability of projects, like performance bonds, which are only paid out if a project fails, and reimbursements based on deployment milestones.
But going forward, work will center on making sure state contracts are compatible with the other frameworks allowed in the changed rules, those advocates said at a webinar in the broadband community.
“If there’s too much exposure, we could really run up the cost of these performance bonds,” Jordan said.
Phil Macres, a telecom lawyer who organized a coalition of broadband providers to push the letter of credit changes, said he has been meeting with surety companies – institutions that issue performance bonds – to work on how best to structure these contracts.
The second biggest focus will be ensuring state broadband offices know how to navigate the updated financing rules, said Calum Cameron, a communications manager at Connect Humanity. Cameron drafted a 300-signatory open letter advocating changes to the old letter of credit rules.
“This group will continue to work on both of these fronts,” he said.
Working for letter of credit changes
The rule change took months of advocacy work behind the scenes, said Gigi Sohn, the longtime broadband advocate and one-time FCC nominee who now heads the American Association for Public Broadband.
“If anybody tells you this is an issue that was just brought to the attention of the NTIA,” she said, “it’s been much longer than that.”
Panelists credited Sohn’s involvement with some of the effort’s success.
“As soon as Gigi Sohn got involved, that’s when the issue really started to take hold.” said John Windhausen, director of the School, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
That, Mindhausen said, made it easier to set up meetings in August with White House officials and express concerns that the original letter of credit requirements were too restrictive.
Charles Thomas, director of operations at two small ISPs, said he reached out to Macres and Elizabeth Bowles, another panelist who serves as CEO of the ISP Aristotle Unified Communications, after hearing them speak about the BEAD letter of credit at a webinar.
He eventually sat down with them and NTIA Director Alan Davidson to explain how the old rules would have left him and other small ISPs on the sidelines.
“You got to get involved,” he said.
Digital Inclusion
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and industry trade groups met last week with commission staff to voice concerns.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – Broadband providers and industry groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to change course on proposed digital discrimination rules.
The Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in October that the commission is considering a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and trade groups representing broadband companies met with commission staff last week to voice concerns about that standard and other parts of the proposed rules.
In the months before the FCC announced the proposal, industry groups argued that a disparate impact standard is too broad and would result in companies being sanctioned for routine business practices.
Despite the commission’s proposed rules rejecting that argument, industry groups reiterated the position last week. They also expanded their complaints to the factors the FCC is planning to consider when evaluating digital discrimination complaints, vague requirements, and the framework the commission proposed to use in making determinations.
The commission is proposing to include pricing in the scope of practices that could potentially be discriminatory. Its proposed digital discrimination order would require prices for similar levels of service to be comparable for different groups of consumers.
Chamber of Commerce calls FCC proposal ‘rate regulation by another name’
For the Chamber of Commerce, that would be “rate regulation by another name,” the group said in a Monday ex parte filing. Jordan Crenshaw, the vice president of the group’s Technology Engagement Center, argued that this oversteps the Infrastructure Act, which allows the commission to ensure “terms and conditions” are equitable, but does explicitly say that prices or rates are included.
A coalition of public interest groups like the National Urban League and Coalition for Black Civic Participation also met with commission staff last week. They supported the move, saying it will “have a positive impact in the communities we represent along with other marginalized communities in America.”
The group also pushed the commission to create an annual report on the digital discrimination complaints it receives and adjudicates.
Multiple industry commenters pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the commission’s rules would run afoul of that case’s precedent by opening up non-arbitrary business practices – those that further a material business interest – to scrutiny, and by allowing one-timer decisions to potentially be found to be discriminatory.
Those opposed to the rule have at least one ally on the commission. Commissioner Brendan Carr issued a lengthy statement against the move Monday, objecting to the broadening of FCC oversight.
The commission will vote on the proposed rules at its November 15 open meeting. That’s the deadline set by the Infrastructure Act for its digital discrimination rules to be adopted.
Digital Inclusion
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
The event is organized by NetworkOn, National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast, and sponsored by Comcast.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – NetworkOn, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast have announced the panelists for the Connect20 Summit on Tuesday, November 14.
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
TOWN HALL CONVERSATION
Representatives from several agencies will provide an update on efforts within the government to expand broadband access and adoption and close the digital divide. After a brief discussion, we’ll open the floor for questions.
Speakers:
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Laurel Leverrier, Assistant Administrator, USDA’s RUS, Telecommunications Programs
- Sarah Morris, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration
- Joey Wender, Director, Capital Projects Fund, U.S. Department of the Treasury
PANEL 1: CONNECTING THE HARDEST-TO-REACH AMERICANS
As policymakers consider digital inclusion solutions, understanding the barriers to the problem is important. Cost is a key factor for not subscribing to broadband, but other barriers like digital skills, trust, language, location and access to a device play a major role. So how do we connect those Americans who are hardest to reach? This panel will explore why digital navigation services so important and the tools that digital navigators can use to connect community members to broadband, digital skills and devices.
Speakers:
- Angela Siefer (Moderator), Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Candace Browdy, Executive Director, Connect Lake County
- Kendall Lee-Daugherty, Digital Navigator, Cherokee Nation
- Walter Prescher, Easter Seals of Greater Houston
- Dr. Fallon Wilson, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity
PANEL 2: BUILDING SUCCESSFUL DIGITAL ADOPTION PROGRAMS THROUGH PRIVATE AND PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS
With so much public funding available, how can local organizations work with their states and beyond to help secure public funding on all levels? And not to mention the private funding that is available through different ISPs. This panel will explore public and private funding as well as the public/private partnerships that digital equity organizations can pursue.
Speakers:
- Amy Huffman (Moderator), National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Iris O’Donnell Bellisario, Lead for America
- Solomon Graves, Director of Public Policy, Heartland Forward
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director, Connect Louisiana
PANEL 3: IMPROVING DIGITAL SKILLS
Digital adoption doesn’t go very far if users lack the ability to meaningfully engage with the online world. How can digital navigators and practitioners incorporate digital skills training into their services? Panelists will discuss what skills are most needed and what’s working in communities to get people online.
Speakers:
- Yvette Scorse (Moderator), Communications Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Gina Birch, Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center
- Graeme Jackson, Social Media and Content Analyst, Human I-T
- Chrissie Powell, Chief Growth & Impact Officer, Byte Back
- Caroline Treschitta, Policy Analyst, National Skills Coalition
PANEL 4: THE POWER OF NAVIGATION SERVICES
Navigation services are key to getting Americans online, and the data proves it. This panel will explore the empirical evidence and studies backing up the power of digital navigators.
Speakers:
- Kate Allison, Comcast
- Jessica Dine, Information Technology Innovation Foundation
- Michele Thornton, Oswego State University of New York
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
ORGANIZED BY
Network:On is a campaign dedicated to closing the digital adoption gap, bringing America’s Excellent Internet to everyone. Launched in 2022 as a public education campaign, we’re working with community organizations and partners nationwide to spotlight the stories of those who work on the frontlines daily, going door by door to connect and empower their communities. Visit network-on.org to learn more.
National Digital Inclusion Alliance advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. NDIA combines grassroots community engagement with technical knowledge, research, and coalition building to advocate on behalf of people working in their communities for digital equity.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. The company’s annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit champions a robust 21st century information economy.
SPONSORED BY
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky; produce, distribute and stream leading entertainment, sports and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
South Carolina and Georgia Release Volume Two of BEAD Initial Proposals
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
Need for Federal Privacy Law, North Carolina BEAD Proposal, Lumen Partners with DOD
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Rip and Replace, Biden AI Order, Telesat Seeks Permission to Launch
Tribal Providers Say They Rely on ACP to Connect Communities
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
FCC $18 Billion in Cost Model Funds, FTC Refunds Vonage Customers, Iowa Broadband
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings
Broadband Breakfast on December 13, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program at Year’s End
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
-
Broadband's Impact3 weeks ago
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
-
Universal Service4 weeks ago
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ericsson in Kentucky, FCC Looking to Improve Emergency Alert Cybersecurity, BlackBerry partners with DHS
-
Net Neutrality3 weeks ago
FCC Moves to Reinstate Net Neutrality, Keeps Rules Open for Comment
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance