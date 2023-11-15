Broadband Mapping & Data
House Subcommittee Witnesses Disagree on AI for Broadband Maps
The Communications and Technology Subcommittee held a hearing Tuesday on using AI to enhance communication networks.
WASHINGTON, November 14, 2023 – Experts disagreed on the potential for artificial intelligence to aid broadband mapping efforts at a House hearing on Tuesday.
Courtney Lang, a vice president at tech industry trade group ITI, said AI could be used to improve the quality of current broadband maps.
A machine learning model could do that by using past data to identify buildings that are likely to be accurately marked as having adequate broadband, according to Lang.
“It’s a really interesting use case,” she said.
Broadband mapping is a difficult task. The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map is on its third version, undergoing revisions as consumers submit challenges to provider-reported broadband coverage data. The Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program requires states to administer a similar ground-truthing process before allocating any of that cash.
But Nicol Turner Lee, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, urged caution.
“We have to be careful that we might not have enough data,” she said.
In rural parts of the country, data can be sparse and low-quality. Both factors would make machine learning ill-suited to the task of flagging potential inaccuracies, according to Lee.
She urged lawmakers to exercise restraint when using AI for “critical government functions,” like the broadband maps used to determine where federal grant money will go.
The witnesses spoke at a House Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on using AI to enhance American communication networks.
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
The commission would increase its standard to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is looking to increase its definition of broadband internet speed, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires speeds of 25 megabits per second – Mbps – download and 1 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or simply high-speed internet. The agency is seeking comment on increasing that to 100 * 20 Mbps, it said in a notice of inquiry.
“During the pandemic and even before it, the needs of internet users surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 standard for broadband. This standard is not only outdated, it masks the extent to which low- income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left offline and left behind,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort set off with the 2021 Infrastructure Act, already has a benchmark of 100 * 20 Mbps. Areas with access to speeds lower than this will be eligible to get broadband upgrades with BEAD-funded infrastructure, and those with access to anything less than 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The FCC will also take comments on setting a significantly higher long-term goal: 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps.
In addition to revamping the commission’s speed benchmarks, the inquiry will also look to evaluate the state of broadband availability in the U.S., looking at broadband deployment, affordability, adoption, and equitable access. The commission is required to do this annually by the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
It will be the first of these evaluations, the NOI notes, to use the commission’s Broadband Data Collection data. Part of the 2020 Broadband DATA Act, the BDC database has more precise information on broadband availability in the U.S., and the commission is seeking comment on how best to refresh its standards and frameworks in light of the better data.
Comments are due by December 1, with reply comments due December 18.
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
It is the second state to start ground-truthing broadband data as part of the $42.5 billion program under IIJA.
WASHINGTON, November 1, 2023 – Virginia on Wednesday became the second state in the nation to begin its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program challenge process, kicking off the process one week after approval of its plan by the U.S. Commerce Department.
The move marks the next step forward in the $42.5 billion federal effort to expand broadband access. Many states are still in the process of submitting initial proposals for administering their grant programs, ahead of the December 27 deadline.
“Our goal is to ensure that every unserved and underserved home, business, and community anchor institution is included in the BEAD program,“ said Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband within Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We eagerly anticipate collaborating with local governments, non-profits, and community anchor institutions during the 30-day challenge window and the subsequent review process to address all broadband access gaps,” she said.
Virginia continues the momentum of other leading state broadband offices, including Louisiana, the first state to begin its challenge process under BEAD on October 6.
Virginia’s challenge process is being carried out through partnership with Virginia Tech Center for Geospatial Information Technology to provide the challenge process portal, and Ready, which is supporting Virginia’s challenge effort with its public map and speed test portal. Ready also offers a Challenge Process Coordinator as part of a software platform to assist leading state broadband offices in being data-driven, scalable and compliant throughout their broadband programs.
A requirement to accept challenges
BEAD rules under the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act require states to accept and process challenges to broadband availability data before awarding grants under the program. The Federal Communications Commission coverage map that states will use as a starting point is based largely on provider-reported data, which is not considered accurate enough to determine which locations – that is, individual businesses and housing units – have adequate internet access.
The program prioritizes areas marked as “unserved” – those with access to speeds of 25 megabits per second download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed– for subsidized infrastructure projects, followed by ‘underserved’ areas – those with less than 100 * 20 Mbps.
Virginia has identified 134,221 unserved and 27,806 underserved locations eligible to get broadband with BEAD-funded infrastructure, based on data from the FCC National Broadband Map and previous federal and state funding programs. It will use those numbers as a baseline as it begins processing challenges.
Virginia has in fact identified more than 400,000 locations that are unserved and underserved, but which are already including a state- or federally-funded project area. Such areas are ineligible for funding and are hence removed from the 162,107 “pre-challenge” locations at issue in Virginia’s process.
Adopting NTIA’s model challenge process
Virginia adopted the NTIA’s model challenge process, a template the agency put together for states to expedite the proposal approval process. The process is slated to last 90 days, ending in Virginia on January 30, 2024. The state will be accepting challenges for the first 30 days, until November 30, followed by rebuttal and adjudication phases of the same length.
Challenges in the state can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
That evidence can broadly come in the form of provider documents or communications with information on service and equipment or, in the case of latency, speed tests showing an excessive delay in network communications.
Virginia is making use of two optional modifications the NTIA laid out: area challenges and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
Requirement of enforceable commitments for broadband
The state is also more stringent than the NTIA model on providers claiming to have plans in place to serve BEAD-eligible areas. If a provider submits a challenge to Virginia claiming they are – independent of BEAD – planning to get broadband to certain unserved homes and businesses, the state will require them to enter into an enforceable commitment before marking those locations as served.
Most states are adopting the NTIA’s model process in full, with almost every state basing their process heavily in it. Some states are accepting other forms of evidence, like speed tests measuring network capacity, and making other optional modifications, like marking service from certain technologies as underserved by default.
Providers in Virginia will have 30 days from the notification of a challenge to rebut challenges. The state will then weigh evidence and make determinations on its final broadband map by January 30.
Virginia has already submitted the second volume of its initial proposal, detailing how it plans to award BEAD grants based on that map, to the NTIA. It is one of only two states to have done so, with the other being Louisiana. Virginia will have one year from the approval of that proposal to spend all $1.7 billion of its allocation.
Some States Confused about Changes to NTIA Model Challenge Process
The new guidelines specify that only subscribers of 100 * 20 Mbps service will have speed tests accepted.
WASHINGTON, September 20, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Association has changed the model challenge process for main broadband program to specify that the agency’s standard will only accept speed tests from locations with extremely high-capacity broadband.
The new guideline, which the NTIA characterizes as a clarification, means that only subscribers of service at 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) upstream and 20 Mbps downstream will have their speed tests accepted.
This specification means that all those considered “underserved” will not be eligible to challenge actual speed measurements with speed tests.
The agency’s model process under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program was first released on June 28 as a template for states to accept and process challenges to their broadband map data ahead of allocating their portions of the $42.5 billion in BEAD funds.
Speed tests, conducted by subscribers while meeting certain methodological standards, show their actual internet speeds are one form of evidence states can accept in these challenges. The program considers areas with access to speeds in excess of 100 Mbps upload and 20 Mbps download – 100 * 20 Mbps – to have adequate broadband access and makes them ineligible for funding. Money is targeted at areas receiving speeds below 100 * 20 Mbps, called “underserved,” and areas receiving below 25 * 3 Mbps, called “unserved” areas.
Other ways to challenge reported coverage
There are other ways reported coverage can be challenged. The availability of reported coverage can be contested, for example, with evidence providers do not offer plans at the speed they are recorded as providing in government data.
The initial release of the model process included the sentence “If the household subscribes to a speed tier of between 25/3 Mbps and 100/20 Mbps and the speed test results in a speed below 25/3 Mbps, this broadband service will not be considered to determine the status of the location.”
In the updated version — changed on August 30, 2023, according to the NTIA’s change logs — does away with this, specifying “only speed tests of subscribers that subscribe to tiers at 100/20 Mbps and above are considered.”
That means, for example, speed tests from a subscribers to a 80 * 10 Mbps plan showing they receive speeds of 23 * 2 Mbps would not be accepted. Only tests from subscribers to 100 * 20 Mbps or faster showing lower speeds would count toward changing that location’s service designation.
The NTIA said this update does not constitute a change in policy, but was made to clarify an existing rule: only locations marked as served can challenge on the basis of speed.
The new specification has caused confusion
This has caused confusion in some state broadband offices. Jessica Simmons, executive director of the Georgia Broadband Program said her office was under the impression that consumers who subscribe to an internet plan offering speeds in the underserved range could submit – through an allowed challenger like a nonprofit or state government office – speed tests showing that they receive speeds below the unserved threshold.
“Rather than clarification, it did seem like a policy shift to us,” she said. “We believed it seemed clear that an underserved location could be changed to unserved.”
States are required to submit their challenge processes in the first volume of their BEAD initial proposals – documents outlining implementation plans for the program – on December 27.
Georgia released volume one of its proposal on Tuesday. Simmons and her four-person team made sure to change the language in their proposal to reflect the new model process.
“If it’s coming from the NTIA, you know, we’ve got to get our plan approved,” she said.
In total, 14 states and Puerto Rico have released their volume one. They all base their challenge processes heavily on the NTIA’s model, with all but three adopting it in full. Vermont, Delaware, and Ohio made minor changes that do not relate to speed test processing.
Eight use the language around speed tests from the original model.
