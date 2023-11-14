Industry Groups Applaud Spectrum Strategy, Google Fiber Executive, Nebraska Expansion

November 14, 2023 – Industry groups are applauding the White House’s National Spectrum Strategy, which was released on Monday.

The strategy addresses the need to free up wireless spectrum as an increase in things like satellites, wireless devices, 5G and 6G networks alongside private wireless networks all demand the use of limited airwaves.

The Competitive Carriers Association praised the strategy’s mention of issues it had previously raised to the FCC via public comment, in a statement released Monday, such as the need to license mid-band spectrum, which it notes is essential to the success of expanding wireless services.

“We look forward to working with the Administration, FCC, Congress, and other stakeholders on the successful implementation of the Strategy,” said CCA CEO Tim Donovan, adding Congress needs to pass legislation to reinstate the auction authority of the Federal Communications Commission to fulfill that spectrum plan.

“A healthy spectrum pipeline is critical to the future of connectivity in the United States. Meeting the ever-growing demands for wireless spectrum will require us to use every tool in the toolbox — including exclusive use, unlicensed use, and sharing,” echoed Grant Spellmeyer, CEO of America’s Communications Association Connects in a statement released Monday.

Google Fiber announces chief growth officer

Google Fiber announced Tuesday that Melani Griffith will be the company’s first ever chief growth officer.

In this new role, Griffith will work to reshape the customer experience which includes overseeing brand, marketing, sales, digital, customer service as well as public relations.

In addition to overseeing those respective departments, the CGO role will explore integrating AI into the customer experience as well as upgraded applications and a focus on the human aspect of customer service, explained a press release.

Prior to taking on this role Griffith worked in the telecommunications industry, having held leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Insight Communications and AMC Networks.

“Melani is exactly the right leader to bring that vision to life. Her pursuit of operational excellence is matched only by her dedication to our customers. It’s that tenacity that will lead to the type of operational excellence and continuous improvement that our customers should expect from us,” said Google Fiber CEO, Dinni Jain.

Google Fiber expanding in Nebraska with local vendor

Google Fiber announced Friday that it is partnering with construction vendor ALLO Fiber to complete its fiber build out in Bellevue, Nebraska.

In September of this year, Google Fiber announced its plan to deliver fiber internet connectivity to Bellevue, with construction announced to begin this winter season. It hopes to complete the build by the middle of next year, it said.

In September 2022 Google Fiber initiated early deployment efforts in Omaha, Nebraska, and began construction in July of this year.

“The City of Bellevue is committed to bringing better internet to their residents, and GFiber is looking forward to being a part of that connected future. We’re excited to be working with an innovative, like-minded local company to make it happen,” read a Google Fiber blog post.