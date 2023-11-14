Broadband Roundup
Industry Groups Applaud Spectrum Strategy, Google Fiber Executive, Nebraska Expansion
Industry groups applaud the White House’s National Spectrum Strategy, which was released on Monday.
November 14, 2023 – Industry groups are applauding the White House’s National Spectrum Strategy, which was released on Monday.
The strategy addresses the need to free up wireless spectrum as an increase in things like satellites, wireless devices, 5G and 6G networks alongside private wireless networks all demand the use of limited airwaves.
The Competitive Carriers Association praised the strategy’s mention of issues it had previously raised to the FCC via public comment, in a statement released Monday, such as the need to license mid-band spectrum, which it notes is essential to the success of expanding wireless services.
“We look forward to working with the Administration, FCC, Congress, and other stakeholders on the successful implementation of the Strategy,” said CCA CEO Tim Donovan, adding Congress needs to pass legislation to reinstate the auction authority of the Federal Communications Commission to fulfill that spectrum plan.
“A healthy spectrum pipeline is critical to the future of connectivity in the United States. Meeting the ever-growing demands for wireless spectrum will require us to use every tool in the toolbox — including exclusive use, unlicensed use, and sharing,” echoed Grant Spellmeyer, CEO of America’s Communications Association Connects in a statement released Monday.
Google Fiber announces chief growth officer
Google Fiber announced Tuesday that Melani Griffith will be the company’s first ever chief growth officer.
In this new role, Griffith will work to reshape the customer experience which includes overseeing brand, marketing, sales, digital, customer service as well as public relations.
In addition to overseeing those respective departments, the CGO role will explore integrating AI into the customer experience as well as upgraded applications and a focus on the human aspect of customer service, explained a press release.
Prior to taking on this role Griffith worked in the telecommunications industry, having held leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Insight Communications and AMC Networks.
“Melani is exactly the right leader to bring that vision to life. Her pursuit of operational excellence is matched only by her dedication to our customers. It’s that tenacity that will lead to the type of operational excellence and continuous improvement that our customers should expect from us,” said Google Fiber CEO, Dinni Jain.
Google Fiber expanding in Nebraska with local vendor
Google Fiber announced Friday that it is partnering with construction vendor ALLO Fiber to complete its fiber build out in Bellevue, Nebraska.
In September of this year, Google Fiber announced its plan to deliver fiber internet connectivity to Bellevue, with construction announced to begin this winter season. It hopes to complete the build by the middle of next year, it said.
In September 2022 Google Fiber initiated early deployment efforts in Omaha, Nebraska, and began construction in July of this year.
“The City of Bellevue is committed to bringing better internet to their residents, and GFiber is looking forward to being a part of that connected future. We’re excited to be working with an innovative, like-minded local company to make it happen,” read a Google Fiber blog post.
Broadband Roundup
New DISH CEO Hamid Akhavan, Data Submission on Affordable Connectivity Program
Hamid Akhavan is to be the CEO and president of DISH Network and Echostar following the finalization of their merger.
November 13, 2023 – Satellite and mobile wireless company DISH Network announced Monday that Hamid Akhavan will be the company’s CEO and president when it gets approval for its announced acquisition of satellite provider Echostar.
Akhavan will oversee the new company’s video services and wireless businesses in addition to overseeing any subsidiaries.
“An engineer by background, he’s financially astute and a seasoned manager. He currently serves EchoStar, DISH’s sister company, as CEO and will lead both companies in order to hit the ground running, once the merger with EchoStar is complete,” said DISH co-founder Charlie Ergen.
DISH and Echostar announced the merger in August of this year, which still requires regulatory approval.
The companies expect the deal to close by the end of the year.
FCC moves back deadline for ACP transparency data
The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday it is extending the deadline for Affordable Connectivity Program providers to submit transparency data about the program.
The FCC is extending the submission deadline to November 30, 2023 because providers identified technical issues which they note may have impacted providers’ ability to file data with the Universal Service Administrative Co., which administers the ACP.
The ACP was initially funded by $14.2 billion to support low-income families financially cover the cost of their connectivity bills.
In August of 2022, the FCC established the ACP Transparency Data Collection, which requires providers who participate in the ACP to submit data on prices, subscription rates and plan details.
The FCC outlined that the goal in collecting that data is to use information that would go into broadband consumer labels, which are fact sheets for consumers about internet plans, and to quantify the value that the ACP was bringing to consumers.
Broadband Roundup
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
The USDA announced $1.2 billion in rural development funding.
WASHINGTON November 9, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it will be investing more than $1.2 billion through a combination of loans and grants to support cooperatives throughout rural America and Puerto Rico.
The funding announced will go toward supporting a total of 112 projects, which range from supporting farming cooperatives to helping expand electrical facilities in more remote areas.
The money will be administered through a sub-series of funding programs such as the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.
“Cooperatives serve as one of our most important partners in delivering critical goods and services to rural communities and is central to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
“For more than a century, the cooperative business model has been integral to rural advancement and the American economy, and today accounts for more than two million jobs across the country. The investments we are announcing today will ensure that cooperatives continue the important work of serving the unique needs of their communities, filling market gaps and building local wealth and opportunities for connection across rural America,” he added.
Public Knowledge says AI regulation must have privacy legislation in place
Chris Lewis, the CEO of internet advocate Public Knowledge, urged Congress in a testimony Wednesday to pass federal privacy legislation to advance artificial intelligence regulation.
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which has been supported by other public interest groups such as Communication Workers for America and Free Press Action, broadly aims to minimize data collected on constituents and prevent harmful use of that data by restricting engagement with said data.
“We know that AI has the potential to transform society for the better; but that can only happen if an appropriate regulatory framework is in place. The first step of that framework should be to enact a comprehensive federal privacy law,” said Lewis at the Senate’s bipartisan AI Insights Forum on privacy and liability, which brought together a collection of industry experts to discuss the future of applied artificial intelligence.
There have been several regulatory suggestions for AI regulation that emerged from government officials, and a sweeping AI executive order which was signed into effect by President Joe Biden late October.
That executive order hopes to establish some sort of standardization for the creation and implementation of artificial intelligence technology and will require manufacturers to report AI testing procedures to the government.
Robotext numbers are up, October report says
Robokiller Insights, a software company that aims to limit spam calls and texts, published a report Thursday claiming that robotexts totaled 78 billion for the first half of 2023 which they note is higher than last year.
The report claimed that for the first half of 2022 robotext numbers were at 66 billion and attributed the increase in texts this year to them being an easier alternative for scammers than robocalls, which the Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on.
Efforts by the FCC to reduce robocall and robotext activity have been met by experts calling on federal agencies to do even more.
In March of this year the FCC voted to implement a more stringent regulatory framework for providers to prevent robocalls and texts from going through to consumers, which called for the use of authentication standards.
That authentication framework which took effect December 2021 was voted in favor of to maximize the number of authenticated calls going out to constituents.
More recently in October, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the concept of using AI to mitigate robocalls and robotexts, which would use machine learning to detect fraudulent messages before they reach consumers.
In keeping with their effort to not only reform robocall regulations but to crackdown on fining robocall activity, the FCC more recently issued a fine to Dorsher Enterprise, a group of parties who made nearly 10 million robocalls which racked up fines for customers.
Broadband Roundup
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
A coalition of telecom associations are urging Congress to appropriate money to fund the Rip and Replace program.
November 8, 2023 – A coalition of telecom associations urged Congress in a letter Tuesday to include additional funding in spending legislation for a Federal Communications Commission program that reimburses carriers for replacing Chinese equipment in their networks.
The coalition, which includes groups like the Telecommunications Industry Association and the Competitive Carriers Association, explained in the letter that the additional funding for the “Rip and Replace” program is critical to maintain connectivity across the country, especially in rural areas.
President Joe Biden asked Congress late last month to appropriate $3.1 billion to supplement the program, which was originally appropriated $1.9 billion in funding from Congress.
However, the FCC has said providers would require $4.98 billion to complete their work.
Previously, providers have had to delay changing out their equipment because of cost related impediments, despite needing to do so on a deadline administered by the FCC.
“While this relief was necessary, additional time without sufficient funding undermines the successful completion of the Reimbursement Program,” read the letter in reference to deadline extensions.
NTCA announces USF ad campaign
NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association, announced Monday that it will be launching a new ad campaign titled “Broadband Built to Last”, which will provide educational material to policymakers on the importance of sustaining the Universal Service Fund.
The program that is funded by the service providers and goes toward basic telecommunications infrastructure across the country has been reliant on declining voice service revenues.
NTCA’s campaign will aim to promote the importance of the USF and provide information to constituents about the important role it plays in supporting rural broadband initiatives.
“The Universal Service Fund plays a unique role in helping ensure rural Americans can continue to have reliable access to communications services at rates comparable to urban areas,” said NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield.
Observers have urged the FCC and Congress to act on broadening the USF’s base, including looking into including Big Tech and broadband revenues.
Washington state accepting rural broadband applications
Washington State’s Public Works Board announced Monday it is now accepting applications for broadband projects to receive funding from their $15.8 million allocated for deployment.
Up to $10,950,072 will be distributed in the form of a loan, while $4,844,547 will be distributed as grant money.
While the maximum funding amount to be awarded is $2 million, the the board will consider allocating up to $5 million in funding to projects set to deploy in rural areas or Indian country.
The pre-application cycle opened on November 6 and will run until January 4, 2024, after which point all final applications may be submitted between February 9, 2024 and March 22nd, 2024. Funding recipients will be notified in May of 2024.
