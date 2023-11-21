Broadband Updates
Iowa BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
The state is opting into speed tests, area and MDU challenges, and new financing guidelines.
Iowa released both volumes of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal for public comment on November 15.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
Volume one
The state is planning to adopt the NTIA’s model challenge process to accept and adjudicate claims of incorrect broadband data. The Federal Communications Commission’s largely provider-reported coverage map was used to allocate BEAD money, but is not considered accurate enough to determine which specific locations lack broadband.
Local governments, nonprofits, and broadband providers are able to submit those challenges on behalf of consumers under the model process.
Iowa is electing to accept speed tests as evidence in those challenges, provided they meet certain methodological requirements. The state is also making use of two optional challenge types the NTIA laid out: area and MDU challenges.
An area challenge is initiated if six or more locations in a census block group challenge the same technology from the same provider with sufficient evidence. The provider is then required to show evidence they provide the reported service to every location in the census block group, or the entire area will be opened up to BEAD funds.
Volume two
The state’s broadband office said in its volume two that consumers consistently complained at listening sessions about unaffordable internet. States with left over BEAD funds will be able to issue non-deployment to address adoption and affordability, but Iowa does not expect to have any of its $415 million BEAD allocation left over after funding infrastructure.
Iowa will have the chance to fund those efforts through the Digital Equity Act, a sister program to BEAD that makes $2.75 billion available to address gaps in broadband adoption in low-income and minority communities. The first batch of implementation grants are set to be available in 2024.
The state is also planning to make use of the NTIA’s updated financing requirements, allowing grant applicants to use performance bonds and reimbursement milestones instead of the original letter of credit.
Like most other states, Iowa will be setting its high-cost threshold, the price point at which the broadband office can consider funding technologies other than fiber, after looking over the grant applications it receives. The state is planning a single round of funding.
Broadband Updates
Utah Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
Varied geography might result in multiple high-cost thresholds, the state said.
WASHINGTON, November 20, 2023 – Utah released volume two of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 15.
It was part of a wave of states that released their proposals last week, bringing the total to 45.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
Utah said in its proposal that it does not anticipate its $317 million in BEAD funds will be enough to get broadband to the state’s unserved and underserved populations, those with access to speeds slower than 25 * 3 Mbps and 100 * 20 Mbps respectively. The Utah Broadband Center identified about 41,559 unserved locations and 28,108 underserved locations.
In an effort to address the funding shortfall, the state is meeting with non-profits, broadband providers, and local governments “to examine public-private partnerships for match investments,” according to its volume two. Utah is also open to funding alternative broadband technologies like satellite in the hardest-to-reach areas.
UBC said in the proposal that it intends to negotiate with providers to get more reliable technologies to those areas, though. That state said it plans to meet with providers throughout its single funding round.
The state is planning to make use of the NTIA’s updated letter of credit guidance, which allows less burdensome financing requirements. The agency made the change after months of pushback from advocates and broadband companies, who warned small providers could be edged out by the original rules.
Citing varied geography, UBC said in the proposal it may also set different high-cost thresholds, project costs at which the state will start to consider non-fiber infrastructure, in different areas of the state.
Broadband Updates
New Mexico Releases BEAD Proposal Volume Two
The state plans to get fiber to up to 90 percent of its unserved locations.
New Mexico released volume two of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal for public comment on November 14.
States are required to submit their proposals, which come in two volumes, to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by December 27. Volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
The state’s broadband office is planning to make available all options laid out in the NTIA’s recent letter of credit waiver.
Before the waiver’s release on November 1, subgrantees under BEAD were required to obtain a letter of credit for 25 percent of their total project costs. That ties up cash, which advocates and broadband providers said would keep smaller companies from participating.
Under the new rules, states can use less capital-intensive measures like performance bonds and reimbursement milestones to ensure the financial viability of a project.
New Mexico does not expect to deploy broadband to all of its un/underserved locations and anchor institutions with BEAD funds. But the state’s volume two says the broadband office expects 80 to 90 percent of unserved locations, homes and businesses with internet slower than 25 * 3 Mbps, can be served with fiber-optic cable through the program.
In the event funds are left over after a single round of grant applications, the state is planning to negotiate directly with providers on expanding their project areas. If that fails or funds are still available, the state is planning to administer subsequent competitive grant processes.
Once that first round of grant applications are received, the state will set its high-cost threshold, the price at which BEAD rules allow the state to consider non-fiber technologies. If the first round results in viable plans to serve all unserved locations with fiber, the state may decline to set this threshold outright. The broadband office is planning to negotiate with bidders to get per-location costs below the threshold before awarding money to non-fiber projects.
On the climate front, wildfires will be the biggest hazard to new infrastructure. BEAD-funded projects across New Mexico will have to take standard precautions like redundant routes, according to the state’s volume two.
Comments on the plan are due by December 14.
Broadband Data
U.S. Broadband Deployment and Speeds are Beating Europe’s, Says Scholar Touting ‘Facilities-based Competition’
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2014 – In spite of press reports to the contrary, U.S. broadband coverage is not falling behind European levels of service, academic Christopher Yoo said on Wednesday at the National Press Club.
“It seems like every other week there’s a new infographic or news story that talks about how the U.S. is falling behind in broadband speeds, we don’t have fiber to the home, and telecom companies are rolling in the profits while consumer prices soar,” said Doug Brake, telecommunications policy analyst with The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, setting up the topic tackled in by Yoo in his presentation.
On the contrary, said Yoo, the founding director of the Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition, the U.S. led in many broadband metrics in 2011 and 2012. And, he said, it is precisely the absence of a “one size fits all” regulatory structure that has been been driving technological innovation forward in the marketplace.
In other words, according to Yoo, the American approach to facilities-based competition – where cable companies and telephone companies compete through rival communications networks –has succeeded.
While the findings may be “surprising” to some, Yoo said they proved the importance of examining the best approach to broadband regulation based on “real world data.”
The notion that “fiber is the only answer” to affordable high-speed broadband is a misconception, he said. Countries emphasizing fiber over rival technologies – including Sweden and France – were among the worst broadband performers.
In the U.S., 82 percent of households received broadband at speeds of at least 25 Megabits per second (Mbps), versus 54 percent in Europe. In rural areas, the difference was even greater: 48 percent in the U.S., versus 12 percent in Europe. The five countries that did beat U.S. coverage of greater than 25 Mbps (including Denmark and the Netherlands) are compact, urbanized regions with greater population densities.
Additionally, even looking at fiber-based technologies, the U.S. is outperforming Europe, he said. Fiber coverage in the U.S. went from 17 percent in 2011 to 23 percent in 2012. In Europe, fiber coverage went from 10 percent in 2011 to 12 percent in 2012.
And, based on the measurement of telecommunications investment per household, the U.S. number is more than double that of Europe: $562 versus $244 in the old world.
And, he said, American users consumed 50 percent more bandwidth than Europeans in 2011 and 2012.
“The best measure of how much a network is really worth is how much you use it,” Yoo said. “It’s great to have a very fast car, but unless you use it, it’s not really doing very much for you.”
One area where the U.S. could see improvement is in the area of broadband adoption, Brake said. That demonstrates continued need to demonstrate value in broadband for consumers.
Yoo agreed: “Availability is only a part of the question. There are plenty of people who have broadband available to them who are choosing not to adopt.”
Moderator Gerry Faulhaber added: “As regulators, we can mandate coverage, we can mandate buildout. What we can’t do is mandate people to use it.”
Keeping a series of tiered rates for broadband service is exactly what America’s broadband rollout needs, said Brake. That not only encourages consumers to purchase internet at lower introductory rates, it also efficiently places the burden on those who wish to pay more for higher-speed service. This helps to recuperate costs for networks.
“Is it better to provide 75 to 100 Mbps to 80 to 90 percent of the population, or one Gigabit per second to 10 to 20 percent of the population?”
Blair Levin, former director of the FCC’s National Broadband Plan, and now communications a science fellow at the Aspen Institute, said that comparisons with Europe doesn’t change America’s objective to build deeper fiber, use broadband to improve the delivery of goods and services, and connect more users.
“Which activity is more productive – looking at oneself in the mirror and asking, ‘do these jeans make me look fat?’ or going to the gym? Focusing on actions that improve one’s condition is better than wondering about how one should appear relative to others,” said Levin.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Utah Releases BEAD Proposal, Volume Two
Iowa BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
Kate Forscey: National Security and Global Success Depend Upon Prioritizing Telecom Funding
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Sam Altman to Join Microsoft, New FCC Broadband Map, Providers Form 4.9 GHz Coalition
New Mexico Releases BEAD Proposal Volume Two
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
New Senate Bill Would Tap Broadband and Tech Companies for USF Funds
NTIA Confirms Licensed-by-Rule May Apply for BEAD Funding
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
South Carolina and Georgia Release Volume Two of BEAD Initial Proposals
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
Need for Federal Privacy Law, North Carolina BEAD Proposal, Lumen Partners with DOD
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Industry Support for ACP Funding Push, Semiconductor Hubs, NY Plows Money into Emergency Communications
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bill Long: How Middle Mile Investments Close the Digital Divide