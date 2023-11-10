Digital Inclusion
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
The program sets aside $14 million in ARPA funds for digital literacy and affordability efforts.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – North Carolina launched on Thursday a digital equity grant program with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The $14 million Digital Champions Grant Program will fund digital literacy efforts in the state, with eligible uses including digital skills trainings, device subsidies, broadband affordability programs, and technical support efforts.
Projects funded by the program will have to support at least one population targeted by the 2021 Digital Equity Act, like low-income, rural, and racial minority households.
“This program will help ensure that every resident of our state is part of today’s digital economy and can work, learn, access telehealth and connect with others online,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a statement on the program.
The state also released a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal this week, detailing North Carolina’s plans for administering its $1.5 billion allocating under the program. That proposal earmarks $50 million of that for digital literacy efforts.
For-profit entities are not eligible to apply for Digital Champions grants, with applicants being limited to local governments, school systems, nonprofits, and colleges and universities.
Projects will be eligible for $400,00 per county served, with a cap of $1.5 million.
The application window for funding under the program closes on January 9, 2024. Winners are slated to be announced by March 2024.
Digital Inclusion
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and industry trade groups met last week with commission staff to voice concerns.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – Broadband providers and industry groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to change course on proposed digital discrimination rules.
The Infrastructure Act requires the FCC to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other categories – known as digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in October that the commission is considering a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AT&T, Verizon, and trade groups representing broadband companies met with commission staff last week to voice concerns about that standard and other parts of the proposed rules.
In the months before the FCC announced the proposal, industry groups argued that a disparate impact standard is too broad and would result in companies being sanctioned for routine business practices.
Despite the commission’s proposed rules rejecting that argument, industry groups reiterated the position last week. They also expanded their complaints to the factors the FCC is planning to consider when evaluating digital discrimination complaints, vague requirements, and the framework the commission proposed to use in making determinations.
The commission is proposing to include pricing in the scope of practices that could potentially be discriminatory. Its proposed digital discrimination order would require prices for similar levels of service to be comparable for different groups of consumers.
Chamber of Commerce calls FCC proposal ‘rate regulation by another name’
For the Chamber of Commerce, that would be “rate regulation by another name,” the group said in a Monday ex parte filing. Jordan Crenshaw, the vice president of the group’s Technology Engagement Center, argued that this oversteps the Infrastructure Act, which allows the commission to ensure “terms and conditions” are equitable, but does explicitly say that prices or rates are included.
A coalition of public interest groups like the National Urban League and Coalition for Black Civic Participation also met with commission staff last week. They supported the move, saying it will “have a positive impact in the communities we represent along with other marginalized communities in America.”
The group also pushed the commission to create an annual report on the digital discrimination complaints it receives and adjudicates.
Multiple industry commenters pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the commission’s rules would run afoul of that case’s precedent by opening up non-arbitrary business practices – those that further a material business interest – to scrutiny, and by allowing one-timer decisions to potentially be found to be discriminatory.
Those opposed to the rule have at least one ally on the commission. Commissioner Brendan Carr issued a lengthy statement against the move Monday, objecting to the broadening of FCC oversight.
The commission will vote on the proposed rules at its November 15 open meeting. That’s the deadline set by the Infrastructure Act for its digital discrimination rules to be adopted.
Digital Inclusion
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
The event is organized by NetworkOn, National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast, and sponsored by Comcast.
WASHINGTON, November 7, 2023 – NetworkOn, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Broadband Breakfast have announced the panelists for the Connect20 Summit on Tuesday, November 14.
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
TOWN HALL CONVERSATION
Representatives from several agencies will provide an update on efforts within the government to expand broadband access and adoption and close the digital divide. After a brief discussion, we’ll open the floor for questions.
Speakers:
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Laurel Leverrier, Assistant Administrator, USDA’s RUS, Telecommunications Programs
- Sarah Morris, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration
- Joey Wender, Director, Capital Projects Fund, U.S. Department of the Treasury
PANEL 1: CONNECTING THE HARDEST-TO-REACH AMERICANS
As policymakers consider digital inclusion solutions, understanding the barriers to the problem is important. Cost is a key factor for not subscribing to broadband, but other barriers like digital skills, trust, language, location and access to a device play a major role. So how do we connect those Americans who are hardest to reach? This panel will explore why digital navigation services so important and the tools that digital navigators can use to connect community members to broadband, digital skills and devices.
Speakers:
- Angela Siefer (Moderator), Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Candace Browdy, Executive Director, Connect Lake County
- Kendall Lee-Daugherty, Digital Navigator, Cherokee Nation
- Walter Prescher, Easter Seals of Greater Houston
- Dr. Fallon Wilson, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity
PANEL 2: BUILDING SUCCESSFUL DIGITAL ADOPTION PROGRAMS THROUGH PRIVATE AND PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS
With so much public funding available, how can local organizations work with their states and beyond to help secure public funding on all levels? And not to mention the private funding that is available through different ISPs. This panel will explore public and private funding as well as the public/private partnerships that digital equity organizations can pursue.
Speakers:
- Amy Huffman (Moderator), National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Iris O’Donnell Bellisario, Lead for America
- Solomon Graves, Director of Public Policy, Heartland Forward
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director, Connect Louisiana
PANEL 3: IMPROVING DIGITAL SKILLS
Digital adoption doesn’t go very far if users lack the ability to meaningfully engage with the online world. How can digital navigators and practitioners incorporate digital skills training into their services? Panelists will discuss what skills are most needed and what’s working in communities to get people online.
Speakers:
- Yvette Scorse (Moderator), Communications Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- Gina Birch, Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center
- Graeme Jackson, Social Media and Content Analyst, Human I-T
- Chrissie Powell, Chief Growth & Impact Officer, Byte Back
- Caroline Treschitta, Policy Analyst, National Skills Coalition
PANEL 4: THE POWER OF NAVIGATION SERVICES
Navigation services are key to getting Americans online, and the data proves it. This panel will explore the empirical evidence and studies backing up the power of digital navigators.
Speakers:
- Kate Allison, Comcast
- Jessica Dine, Information Technology Innovation Foundation
- Michele Thornton, Oswego State University of New York
Sign up for the Connect20 Summit, in person or online! Registration is free.
ORGANIZED BY
Network:On is a campaign dedicated to closing the digital adoption gap, bringing America’s Excellent Internet to everyone. Launched in 2022 as a public education campaign, we’re working with community organizations and partners nationwide to spotlight the stories of those who work on the frontlines daily, going door by door to connect and empower their communities. Visit network-on.org to learn more.
National Digital Inclusion Alliance advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. NDIA combines grassroots community engagement with technical knowledge, research, and coalition building to advocate on behalf of people working in their communities for digital equity.
Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. The company’s annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit champions a robust 21st century information economy.
SPONSORED BY
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky; produce, distribute and stream leading entertainment, sports and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.
Broadband's Impact
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
The internet subsidy dubbed the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – The Biden administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $6 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program through December 2024.
The program was set up with a $14 billion allotment from the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. It provides a monthly internet discount of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands, more than 20 million households in total. Participants can also get a one-time $100 device subsidy.
“Without this funding, tens of millions of people would lose this benefit and would no longer be able to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities,” the White House said in a statement.
About $5 billion remains in the program, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. That money is expected to dry up as early as April 2024.
The request from Biden joins repeated calls for Congress to renew the program. Lawmakers have underscored the importance of the program for closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to access the high-speed broadband funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat. They argued the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of calls for reform, would provide a more sustainable funding model than repeated allocations from Congress.
The funding request also comes on the same day as House Republicans elected a Speaker, ending weeks of deadlock and opening the door for potential legislation.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
South Carolina and Georgia Release Volume Two of BEAD Initial Proposals
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
Need for Federal Privacy Law, North Carolina BEAD Proposal, Lumen Partners with DOD
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Rip and Replace, Biden AI Order, Telesat Seeks Permission to Launch
Tribal Providers Say They Rely on ACP to Connect Communities
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
FCC $18 Billion in Cost Model Funds, FTC Refunds Vonage Customers, Iowa Broadband
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings
Broadband Breakfast on December 13, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program at Year’s End
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
-
Broadband's Impact3 weeks ago
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Small Broadband Providers Urge FCC to Leave Them Out of Some Net Neutrality Rules
-
Universal Service4 weeks ago
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Ericsson in Kentucky, FCC Looking to Improve Emergency Alert Cybersecurity, BlackBerry partners with DHS
-
Net Neutrality3 weeks ago
FCC Moves to Reinstate Net Neutrality, Keeps Rules Open for Comment
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance