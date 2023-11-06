Rural
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
The task force, mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill, pushed both the FCC and USDA on mapping and subsidies.
WASHINGTON, November 6, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission’s Precision Agriculture Task Force voted on Monday to adopt a new slate of recommendations for the commission.
The task force will ask the FCC and the Department of Agriculture to further improve broadband mapping efforts, prioritize subsidies for broadband on agricultural land, and take a host of other measures to ensure farmers have adequate broadband as the industry relies more on data and analytics.
Mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill, the task force is a joint effort of the FCC and USDA to study connectivity needs for precision agriculture – cultivating crops with the assistance of computational tools – and how to meet those needs in the future.
The task force is made up of subject experts split into four working groups with different focuses: agricultural broadband mapping, connectivity needs for precision agriculture, agricultural broadband deployment, and precision agriculture jobs and workplace standards.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel rechartered the task force in August for what will be its final term, concluding in 2025.
On the mapping front, the task force will be pushing for higher resolution in the FCC’s BDC map. It will also recommend including more information in the map, like information on where coverage has been validated in the ground and some agriculture-specific building information.
Multiple working groups mentioned reforms to the USDA’s ReConnect program, a broadband subsidy set up by the 2021 Infrastructure Act. Task force staff said it should be amended to focus on funding infrastructure that would connect farms to high-speed broadband.
Those recommendations echo ones the task force put forward in November 2021, when it also asked for improved broadband mapping and data collection in addition to funding incentives.
Task force members also approved language expressing qualified support for the Last Acre Act, a bill introduced in the Senate in July. It would establish a fund under the FCC to provide the support for agricultural broadband projects.
Members had reservations about certain provisions of the law, like stringent eligibility requirements, but supported the spirit of funding broadband on farmland.
The task force will be submitting the approved recommendations to the FCC and USDA next week, said Task Force Chair Teddy Bekele.
Tribal Broadband
Tribal Providers Say They Rely on ACP to Connect Communities
The fund is set to run dry in 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 30, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program is essential for keeping people connected on Tribal lands, Tribal broadband providers said on Monday,
Started in 2021 with $14 billion set aside by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP provides over 21 million Americans with a monthly internet subsidy – $30 for low-income families and $75 residents of Tribal lands. The program is set to run out of money in 2024.
That would leave many Tribal residents faced with a voice between their internet bill and other essentials like food and electricity, said Linnea Jackson, the general manager of the Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District.
Her customers “need the internet for everyday life, but they also rely on that benefit” to make their monthly payment, she said at a webinar on Tribal broadband.
Allyson Mitchell, general manager of Tribal broadband provider Mohawk Networks, said the 500 ACP recipients on her networks are similarly reliant on the money to stay connected.
The Biden administration asked Congress last week to shore up the ACP with an extra $6 billion in its next spending package. That, White House estimates, would be enough to continue the program through December 2024.
A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers have been making similar pleas in recent months. Proponents of the program point to its roles in closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to use the broadband infrastructure built with federal funding programs. In September, broadband companies pushed Congress to safeguard the ACP from gridlock on Capitol Hill by rolling it into an annual fund run by the FCC.
With a new speaker elected in the House, Congress has until November 17 to fund the government before the current stopgap measure runs out.
Jackson is hopeful that will include money for the ACP, she said, but she and her colleagues are bracing to make tough decisions if the fund dries up next year.
“We can’t just be providing service at no cost,” Jackson said. “We might have to look at shutting off those people, which is the opposite of what we want to do. We’re trying to serve an underserved community.”
Broadband's Impact
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
A rural build required as part of the company’s Time Warner Cable purchase was surprisingly profitable, Chris Winfrey said.
October 17, 2023 – Rural build outs have gone well for Charter, and the company plans to continue participating in state and federal grant programs, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.
Charter was required to expand its broadband infrastructure to cover 145,000 unserved and underserved locations in Upstate New York as a condition for approval of its 2016 purchase of Time Warner Cable. The company initially missed deployment obligations, but the state extended the deadline in 2019, allowing the company to stay in New York.
Despite the initial hesitance, Charter was happy with the results, said Chris Winfrey, the company’s CEO since December 2021.
“We thought it would be terrible. Turned out it was really good,” he said at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ Cable-Tec Expo. “The penetrations were not only high, but they were quick. The cost to serve was low.”
The situation was so favorable for Charter that it became one of the biggest bidders in the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 2020, ultimately winning over $1.2 billion to serve over one million locations in 24 states. That’s just under the largest award under the program.
Several companies defaulted on RDOF winnings in 2021 after scrutiny around suspected exaggeration in deployment plans and complaints of flawed data collection prior to the program’s auction. Charter was not among them, but asked to be released from its obligations in several states, citing the existing presence of adequate broadband.
Winfrey said he is optimistic about undertaking more rural projects with the coming influx of public grant money.
“This is a unique moment. I think we should take advantage,” he said.
The Joe Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is getting underway, with states submitting initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration until December 27. One state, Louisiana, has had volume one of that proposal approved and is accepting challenges to broadband map data ahead of awarding grants.
Some states still have unallocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act that can also be put toward broadband programs.
Universal Service
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Policy experts were not all in agreement on whether to wrap ACP into the Universal Service Fund.
WASHINGTON, October 12, 2023 – Broadband policy experts on a Broadband Breakfast panel Wednesday agreed about the urgency of supporting the Affordable Connectivity Program, but disagreed about whether it should be incorporated into the Universal Service Fund.
The ACP, which was initially injected with $14.2 billion, has nearly half of that left and is anticipated to run out of money in early 2024, according to industry experts.
Late last month, the president and CEO of broadband association US Telecom, proposed at a subcommittee hearing that broadening the contribution base to the USF from broadband and Big Tech revenues could allow the umbrella fund to absorb the ACP – instead of the program relying solely on Congress for funding.
Some panelists at the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, however, warned that bringing the ACP into the USF too quickly would put too much pressure on the fund, while others acknowledged the importance of broadening the revenue base of the USF, which relies on voice service provider contributions.
Jonathan Cannon, policy counsel of technology and innovation at the R Street Institute, argued that using taxpayer dollars to fund either the ACP or the USF, as opposed to relying solely on ISP contributions, might be the way forward to support low-income residents using broadband.
“If we’re talking about expanding the contribution base, then every single American taxpayer is a beneficiary of the broadband service and maybe that’s a better way to generate that revenue,” said Cannon. He was particularly enamored of the ACP because of it is “a tech neutral voucher that flows directly to the customer.”
He and other noted that the Lifeline fund telecom subsidy, which also targets supporting low-income families, only has an enrollment of almost 7 million despite being an option for decades. Despite less than two years of existence, the ACP serves almost 21 million Americans.
Deborah Lathen, president at Lathen Consulting LLC, said that in the short term, it would be better to have Congress appropriate funds for the ACP immediately, while considering USF reform in the long term.
“We’ve been talking about Universal Service reform forever, and I think if you start pulling ACP into it now, that is the quickest way that we will…not have funding,” she said.
Christopher Lewis, President at Public Knowledge urged the Federal Communications Commission, which administers both the ACP and the USF, to use its own authority to alter the USF contribution base. He said all broadband providers should contribute to the USF as a way to reform the fund and sustain the ACP.
Kirsten Compitello, national broadband digital equity director at consulting firm Michael Baker International, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, added that if taxpayer dollars are used to support the ACP in some manner, it is important to communicate to individuals that they are making an investment in a “community and social benefit.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, October 11 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
The renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a subject of considerable ambiguity in recent months. There have been widespread predictions that the program, which offers $30 and $75 monthly internet discounts to low-income households, is likely to dry up in early 2024. While experts have voiced concerns the end of the ACP will spell disaster for ongoing broadband expansion efforts, Congress has yet to take any action to replenish the program. What lies ahead for the ACP and its 19 million beneficiaries across the nation? Join us to hear from experts in the field as we discuss the fate of the ACP and explore potential pathways for promoting digital inclusion in the United States.
Panelists
- Kirsten Compitello, National Broadband Digital Equity Director, Michael Baker International
- Christopher Lewis, President, Public Knowledge
- Jonathan Cannon, Policy Counsel, Technology and Innovation, R Street Institute
- Debra Lathen, President, Lathen Consulting LLC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Kirsten Compitello serves as Michael Baker’s National Broadband Digital Equity Director and is an experienced Planner with a focus on public engagement, policy, community planning, and visual storytelling. She leads the development of digital navigation and equitable planning tools within Michael Baker’s broadband practice. Her recent work has included BEAD and DEA state plans, a regional broadband connectivity roadmap for PA, digital equity community engagement events, communication and advocacy guides to promote adoption and literacy, and digital navigator program development.
Christopher Lewis is President and CEO at Public Knowledge. Prior to being elevated to President and CEO, Chris served for as PK’s Vice President from 2012 to 2019 where he led the organization’s day-to-day advocacy and political strategy on Capitol Hill and at government agencies. During that time he also served as a local elected official, serving two terms on the Alexandria City Public School Board. Chris serves on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Local Self Reliance and represents Public Knowledge on the Board of the Broadband Internet Technical Advisory Group.
Jonathan Cannon is a policy counsel in technology and innovation at the R Street Institute. He researches and writes policy papers, op-eds and blog posts about significant topics related to technology and telecommunications; engages directly with leaders on key policy issue areas including ACP, net neutrality, spectrum, and broadband deployment.
Deborah Lathen, President of Lathen Consulting, LLC is the former head of the FCC Cable Services Bureau (now Media Bureau) and a seasoned communications and business attorney with vast experience and knowledge about broadband policy. In 1998 Deorah wrote the first FCC report Understanding Broadband and most recently partnered with Paul Garnett in authoring A Handbook for the Effective Administration of State and Local Digital Equity Programs.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
