Broadband's Impact
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
The commission is set to vote Wednesday on its proposed rules, which industry groups have opposed.
WASHINGTON, November 13, 2023 – Public interest groups are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to stand firm on proposed digital discrimination rules days before the commission votes on their adoption.
The FCC is required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to adopt rules promoting equal broadband service for a given provider’s subscribers. That includes preventing differences in access based on race, income level, religion, and other characteristics – known as digital discrimination.
The deadline for that adoption is Wednesday, November 15, the same day the commission will hold an open meeting and vote on its draft rules. Those draft rules will take a tougher stance on companies providing disparate broadband services, opting for a ‘disparate impact’ standard for identifying that discrimination. That means broadband providers could be in violation of the rules even if they are not intentionally withholding quality internet from a protected group.
Industry groups urged the commission last week to change course on this and are continuing to do so. But public interest groups are making a push of their own days before the vote, meeting with commission staff to support the proposed rules.
Since September 6, the think tank Public Knowledge has met with staff from every commissioner’s office to ask for clarifications and pushback on industry arguments against the rules, namely arguments on price consideration and evaluating potentially discriminatory policies.
The commission’s proposed rules would include the prices charged by broadband providers among factors it would consider when evaluating claims of digital discrimination. For example, a provider offering similar areas different prices for the same service could potentially be discriminatory.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in an ex-parte filing last week that that would overstep the FCC’s authority under the infrastructure law, calling the policy “rate regulation.” Public Knowledge pushed back on that to commission staff, arguing price is among the terms and conditions the FCC is obligated to consider when ensuring nondiscriminatory service.
The bar for rate regulation is also high, the think tank wrote in a November 8 ex-parte filing, and policies that affect prices have been found in court to fall short of that bar, so long as they do not explicitly mandate certain prices for certain services.
Multiple industry groups and major telecommunications companies also pointed to Inclusive Communities, a 2015 Supreme Court case related to disparate impact discrimination claims. They argued the FCC’S rules would run afoul of the framework set up in that decision by opening a broader range of business practices to scrutiny.
Public knowledge argued the Fair Housing Act, the law at issue in the case, is different from the updated Communications Act of 1934 language that mandates the FCC’s digital discrimination rules. Unlike the FHA, the Communications Act has an intent beyond the fair treatment of consumers, explicitly calling for “steps to ensure that all people benefit from equal access to broadband internet access service.” That makes the Inclusive Communities framework, which shields legitimate business practices from being found to be discriminatory, not applicable, the group wrote.
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance also met with FCC staff last week to express support for the rules, calling them “a critical step forward in dismantling the status quo.”
NDIA and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights both asked the commission to commit to releasing regular data on digital discrimination complaints and their outcomes.
Commissioners will vote on the rules and other measures at the FCC open meeting on Wednesday.
Digital Inclusion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
A core component of Americans — about 20 percent — are not connected to the benefits of better broadband.
Humans still matter.
In the age of digital automation and personalized AI agents, this simple truth may be the most surprising fact of the burgeoning movement for digital navigators.
Today (and tomorrow), we’re excited to be a part of the Connect20 Summit here in Washington and online. Together with Network:On and the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Broadband Breakfast has helped to gather the key leaders in this space for this free event here in Washington.
It’s not too late to participate online. In fact, we invite you to view the event page and sign up for Free Zoom Registration. You’ll also receive access to the videos of each of today’s sessions.
Listening to Angela Siefer
In the lead-up to the event, I had to chance to catch up with Angela Siefer, executive director of the NDIA. She’s a leader in the digital equity movement, and has done so much to define this field that we now call “digital inclusion.”
“Technology is not going to solve the digital divide” without people involved, said Siefer. “There is a necessity of a human” who can guide or navigate those who need help managing technology and the internet.
Think of it this way: Will our nation enable digital adoption through better broadband access, or through more affordable internet connections? The answer, of course, is both/all. Access, affordability and adoption must work together.
Siefer says, referencing the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides a $30/month subsidy to lower-income internet users, “If we had only ACP and no digital navigators, we wouldn’t make much progress. If we had only classes in front of an instructor, that wouldn’t work either.”
The last few years have prompted a groundswell of understanding, Siefer said, about the role of digital mediators, i.e, “a person who can help you with your digital needs.”
The Connect20 Summit will discuss the role of these persons that we call digital navigators.
Why Connect20?
The Connect20 Summit is built around the understanding that a core component of Americans — about 20 percent — that are NOT connected to the benefits available through broadband internet services.
In a blog post last year, officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighted the fact that “internet access means access to education, healthcare, jobs, and entertainment. It’s essential to full participation in our modern economy,” wrote the authors, Michelle Cao and Rafi Goldberg.
“Still, NTIA data show that about one in five U.S. households are not connected to the Internet at home,” they write, citing barriers that range from cost to access to no computer to a lack of interest or awareness.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is one important initiative to make sure all Americans are connected to affordable broadband; the ACP program administered by the Federal Communications Commission is another. Both are enabled by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed two years ago tomorrow.
But what does this mean for digital navigators?
From a stool to a ladder
Previous discussions about digital inclusion often centered around a metaphor of a “stool” that included access, affordability and adoption.
But Siefer said that we now realize there is a better paradigm. It is a digital ladder or pathway with about five steps:
The first is affordable connectivity itself. This presumes access to broadband, but it also includes making individuals aware of ACP and helping them sign up for it.
Second is the role of appropriate digital devices. Lot of work that needs to be done in this space because of a surfeit of low-quality computing equipment that’s become too prevalent since the pandemic, said Siefer.
Third are digital skills. This is where digital navigators really shine. They guide the disconnected by understanding their needs and empathizing with what they must learn and where they want to go.
Fourth is tech support. This is generally more specific to devices that have stopped working. “If you have resources, you go to your Genius Bar,” quipped Siefer. “If you don’t have resources, the device gathers dust.”
Fifth are applications. Interestingly, this can mean “application” in the sense of something like an application for benefits or an unemployment application. Or it could mean a software application that someone is trying to use for the first time. While NDIA doesn’t focus on specific applications, someone who has been trained by a digital navigator will have the confidence to get answers to their digital dilemmas.
Better Broadband, Better Lives
The confluence of the IIJA’s provisions to promote broadband equity, access and deployment present a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect these 20% of Americans who don’t subscribe to home broadband.
Digital navigators are indeed the key to helping all American get on this pathway.
Our motto at Broadband Breakfast is “Better Broadband, Better Lives.” We’re passionate about this topic not just because we want better broadband. But it’s also because – with the help of digital navigators – we want to see everyone on the ladder of opportunity that leads to better lives.
Digital Inclusion
North Carolina Launches Digital Equity Grant Program
The program sets aside $14 million in ARPA funds for digital literacy and affordability efforts.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – North Carolina launched on Thursday a digital equity grant program with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The $14 million Digital Champions Grant Program will fund digital literacy efforts in the state, with eligible uses including digital skills trainings, device subsidies, broadband affordability programs, and technical support efforts.
Projects funded by the program will have to support at least one population targeted by the 2021 Digital Equity Act, like low-income, rural, and racial minority households.
“This program will help ensure that every resident of our state is part of today’s digital economy and can work, learn, access telehealth and connect with others online,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a statement on the program.
The state also released a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal this week, detailing North Carolina’s plans for administering its $1.5 billion allocating under the program. That proposal earmarks $50 million of that for digital literacy efforts.
For-profit entities are not eligible to apply for Digital Champions grants, with applicants being limited to local governments, school systems, nonprofits, and colleges and universities.
Projects will be eligible for $400,00 per county served, with a cap of $1.5 million.
The application window for funding under the program closes on January 9, 2024. Winners are slated to be announced by March 2024.
Broadband's Impact
Hawaii and Oregon Release Draft BEAD Proposals
Comments are due to Oregon’s broadband office on December 10, and to the University of Hawaii by December 9.
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2023 – Two more states have put drafts of their BEAD initial proposals up for public comment this week, bringing the total to 45 for volume one and 33 for volume two.
Hawaii released both volumes of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on Tuesday, followed by Oregon’s volume two on Thursday. The public comment period for Oregon’s plan is open until December 9, with the Hawaii window closing December 10.
States must submit both volumes to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration by December 27, but the agency is approving proposals submitted earlier. Virginia and Louisiana have received approval for their volume ones and are getting their challenge processes underway.
Volume one details how states will accept challenges to broadband mapping data, while volume two outlines the states process for administering grants under the $42.5 billion program.
Hawaii volume one
The University of Hawaii, rather than a state office, is overseeing the BEAD grant process in the state.
Like most of those states, the UH broadband office is adopting the NTIA’s model challenge process, a template the agency set up as guidance. Hawaii is planning to use one of the modifications laid out by the NTIA and designate homes and businesses with DSL internet as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD funds, regardless of what speed they are subscribed to.
That modification is an effort to phase out old copper telephone wires in favor of the fiber-optic cable prioritized by BEAD rules. The state will also accept speed tests as evidence that a provider’s service is lower than advertised, as well as the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges laid out by the NTIA.
Under those rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data.
Hawaii is also intending to make some additions to the NTIA’s default list of community anchor institutions, organizations that are slated to get gigabit symmetrical speeds under the program. The UH broadband office is adding correctional facilities, job training centers, and homeless support centers to the list in an effort to get broadband to the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Hawaii volume two
In volume two of its initial proposal, the University of Hawaii declined to set outright a high cost threshold, the price at which the university will start to consider funding non-fiber technologies. In what is becoming another common approach, the university said it will use the grant applications it receives to determine which locations, if any, might need non-fiber technology to get served by the program.
The university said it plans to lay out minimum financing requirements when it requests grant proposals for the program. The NTIA changed its rules on those requirements on November 1, after pressure from advocates, broadband offices, and providers to loosen the 25 percent letter of credit rule. The agency now allows performance bonds and milestone-based reimbursement, which advocates say will let more small providers compete for BEAD funds.
Hawaii will also have to take environmental hazards into account when funding new infrastructure, the draft volume two said. It cited climate change fueled sea level rises, hurricanes, tsunamis, and volcanic activity as high risks for broadband deployments.
The university plans to administer the state’s $149 million BEAD allocation in a single funding round, but said it may conduct multiple rounds or negotiate directly with providers if necessary to serve all locations in the state.
Oregon volume two
Oregon’s broadband office is also planning to set a high-cost threshold after receiving all grant applications, and may decline to set one at all, it said in the state’s volume two.
The state will also negotiate with providers if not all unserved and underserved locations receive a grant application. It may also conduct multiple funding rounds in that case, something state offices have flagged as being a heavy lift given the NTIA’s one year timeframe.
The letter of credit language in Oregon’s volume two was written before the NTIA changed its guidance on the issue, the state’s broadband office wrote. It is seeking comment on how to address the updated guidance.
