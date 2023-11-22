Broadband Roundup
Sam Altman to Rejoin OpenAI, Tech CEOs Subpoenaed, EFF Warns About Malware
Altman was brought back to OpenAI only days after being fired.
November 22, 2023 – OpenAI announced in an X post early Wednesday morning that Sam Altman will be re-joining the company that built ChatGPT as CEO after he was fired on Friday.
Altman confirmed his intention to rejoin OpenAI in an X post Wednesday morning, saying that he was looking forward to returning to OpenAI with support from the new board.
Former company president Greg Brockman also said Wednesday he will return to the AI company.
Altman and Brockman will join with a newly formed board, which includes former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as the chair, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who previously held a position on the OpenAI board.
Satya Nadella, the CEO of OpenAI backer Microsoft, echoed support for both Brockman and Altman rejoining OpenAI, adding that he is looking forward to continuing building a relationship with the OpenAI team in order to best deliver AI services to customers.
OpenAI received backlash from several hundred employees who threatened to leave and join Microsoft under Altman and Brockman unless the current board of directors agreed to resign.
Tech CEOs subpoenaed to attend hearing
Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, announced Monday that tech giants Snap, Discord and X have been issued subpoenas for their appearance at the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 6 in relation to concerns over child sexual exploitation online.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, X CEO Linda Yaccarino and Discord CEO Jason Citron have been asked to address how or if they’ve worked to confront that issue.
Durbin said in a press release that the committee “promised Big Tech that they’d have their chance to explain their failures to protect kids. Now’s that chance. Hearing from the CEOs of some of the world’s largest social media companies will help inform the Committee’s efforts to address the crisis of online child sexual exploitation.”
Durbin noted in a press release that both X and Discord refused to initially accept subpoenas, which required the US Marshal Service to personally deliver those respective documents.
The committee is looking to have Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testify as well but have not received confirmation regarding their attendance.
Several bipartisan bills have been brought forth to address that kind of exploitation, including the Earn It Act, proposed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Graham, which holds them liable under child sexual abuse material laws.
EFF urging FTC to sanction sellers of malware-containing devices
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit digital rights group, have asked the Federal Trade Commission in a letter on November 14 to sanction resellers like Amazon and AliExpress following allegations mobile devices and Android TV boxes purchased from their stores contain malware.
The letter explained that once the devices were turned on and connected to the internet, they would begin “communicating with botnet command and control (C2) servers. From there, these devices connect to a vast click-fraud network which a report by HUMAN Security recently dubbed BADBOX.”
The EFF added that this malware is often operating unbeknownst to the consumer, and without advanced technical knowledge, there is nothing they can do to remedy it themselves.
“These devices put buyers at risk not only by the click-fraud they routinely take part in, but also the fact that they facilitate using the buyers’ internet connections as proxies for the malware manufacturers or those they sell access to,” explained the letter.
EFF said that the devices containing malware included ones manufactured by Chinese companies AllWinner and RockChip, who have been reported on for sending out products with malware before by EFF.
Sam Altman to Join Microsoft, New FCC Broadband Map, Providers Form 4.9 GHz Coalition
After being fired on Friday by the board of OpenAI, former CEO Altman will join Microsoft and lead its AI.
November 20, 2023 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced in an X post Monday that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft after being fired from the machine learning company.
Over the course of the last four days, OpenAI has undergone several shifts in leadership, which includes OpenAI investor Microsoft acquiring OpenAI president and chairman Greg Brockman to lead an AI research team alongside Altman.
Brockman, who had been concurrently relieved from his role as chairman of the OpenAI board, announced his resignation Friday via X, upon learning that the board had decided to fire Altman.
OpenAI said in a blog post Friday that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”
OpenAI then notified The Information Saturday that Emmett Shear, co-founder of streaming site Twitch, would serve as CEO after having CTO Mira Murati serve that role in the interim.
Following Nadella’s announcement Monday morning, nearly 500 of the 700 OpenAI employees were signatories to a letter threatening to leave their roles to work under Altman and Brockman at Microsoft unless all of the current board members resign.
As of Monday, OpenAI board member Ilya Sutskever posted a message of regret on X regarding the board decision to remove Altman and Brockman. The phrase “OpenAI is nothing without its people,” is now emerging from employee’s X accounts.
FCC announces new national broadband map
The head of the Federal Communication Commission announced Friday the third iteration of its national broadband map, showing just over 7.2 million locations lack access to high-speed internet.
That is less than the 8.3 million identified in May.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that map data continue to fluctuate less between iterations, showing improvements in map accuracy.
Previous iterations of the national broadband map had been criticized for not accurately depicting areas with and without service, with widespread concern that that would impact the allocation of Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding.
The map outlines where adequate broadband service is and is not available throughout the nation and provides viewers with information on the providers who service those areas and the technology used to do so.
Providers form spectrum advocacy coalition
A group of telecom industry players including Verizon and T-Mobile announced Thursday the formation of the Coalition for Emergency Response and Critical Infrastructure to advocate for select use of the 4.9 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum band.
The coalition is in support of prioritizing state and local public safety agencies as main users of the 4.9 GHz band, while ensuring that non-public safety licensees operate on the band to avoid interference.
“Public Safety agencies have vastly different needs from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and they should decide what compatible non-public-safety use means within their jurisdictions,” read the coalition’s letter.
In January of this year, the FCC adopted a report to manage the use of the 4.9 GHz band, while seeking comment on the role a band manager would play in facilitating license allocation between public safety and non-public safety entities.
It had proposed two methods of operation for the band manager in which it would either lease access rights from public-safety entities and then sublease that to non-public safety entities, or to facilitate direct subleasing between public safety operators and external parties.
In its letter to the FCC, the coalition announced support for the second of those methods stressing the fact that it will allow public safety license holders retain authority over who they sublease their spectrum to.
Concern About Digital Discrimination Rules, Governors Call for ACP Funding, Newark Benefits from ACP
Industry associations are not happy about the FCC’s new digital discrimination rules.
November 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission’s decision Wednesday to impose strict oversight over claims service providers are discriminating in certain parts of the country has irked industry associations.
The new digital discrimination rules allow the FCC to address alleged discriminatory practices, which it defines as ones that differentially impact peoples’ access to broadband based on factors such as race, ethnicity or income level.
NCTA, the Internet and Television Association, said in a press release Wednesday that deployment business practices, such as credit checks and uniform pricing deposits for equipment, will impact people with different income levels, which they now fear will be seen as unlawful.
NCTA added that the approval of these new rules will “distract the FCC from combatting true digital discrimination and will hurt our national effort to deliver high-speed internet to all Americans and continue to roll out innovative broadband services.”
Grant Spellmeyer, CEO of America’s Communication Association Connects, echoed the concern in a press release Wednesday stating it expects the proposed rules to deter investment, innovation and deployment while doing little to address digital discrimination.
Spellmeyer added that these rules will be particularly hard for smaller providers to navigate, which could have them taking on additional legal bills and compliance costs.
Smaller providers may especially struggle to navigate the rules if the FCC is watching their decision-making so closely, which could have them taking on legal bills and compliance costs, added Spellmeyer.
The new set of rules does make note of the fact that the FCC will consider legitimate financial or logistical barriers to deployment on a case-by-case basis as a defense for companies who face discrimination complaints.
Governors urge ACP funding in letter
In a bipartisan signed letter sent Monday, 26 governors including Kathy Hochul, D-New York and Spencer Cox, R-Utah, urged Senate leaders to continue funding the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The letter sent Monday underscores the program’s scope of importance and is calling on collective efforts to develop a funding plan to continue the program with the signatories promising to work toward a “commonsense solution.”
“Preserving the ACP will allow us to build upon the progress we’ve made in expanding connectivity rather than falling behind in a mission we cannot afford to lose,” reads the letter.
The $14-billion program, which subsidizes monthly broadband costs for eligible Americans at $30 and $75, is expected by some to run out of money in 2024, leaving more than 20 million Americans at risk of losing that connectivity.
That concern has prompted President Joe Biden and industry experts to call for more funding.
Newark connects over 31,000 households to the internet through ACP
Economic development agency Invest Newark and the non-profit Newark Alliance announced Thursday that more than 31,000 households in Newark now have access to high-speed internet as a result of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The groups added that this scope of connectivity is collectively saving families in Newark almost $1 million per month when it comes to internet spending.
The digital divide in Newark stems from a lack of access to broadband and lessened broadband deployment, with nearly one in five Newark households living without internet, explained a press release, citing US 2021 census numbers.
“The city of Newark is pursuing a series of initiatives to support broadband access and adoption – enabling residents to work from home, complete schoolwork and online courses, attend telehealth appointments and more,” said Invest Newark CEO Marcus Randolph in the release.
He added that promoting enrollment in ACP is one of the ways in which they hope to support internet access, with nearly half of Newark households being eligible for it.
FCC Cybersecurity Pilot Program, YouTube AI Regulations, Infrastructure Act Anniversary
The FCC has proposed a pilot program to help schools and libraries protect against cyberattacks.
November 15, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Monday a cybersecurity pilot program for schools and libraries, which would require a three-year $200 million investment in ways to best protect K-12 students from cyberattacks.
In addition to going in and assessing what kind of cybersecurity services are best suited for students and school needs, the program would also subsidize the cost of those services used in schools.
The program would serve as a separate Universal Service Fund program, separate from the existing school internet subsidy program called E-Rate.
“This pilot program is an important pathway for hardening our defenses against sophisticated cyberattacks on schools and ransomware attacks that harm our students and get in the way of their learning,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The proposal would be a part of the larger Learn Without Limit’s initiative, which supports internet connectivity in schools to help reduce the homework gap by enabling kids’ digital access to digital learning.
YouTube rolling out AI content regulations
Alphabet’s video sharing platform YouTube announced in a blog post Tuesday it will be rolling out AI guidelines over the next few months, which will inform viewers about when they are interacting with “synthetic” or AI-generated content.
The rules will require creators to identify if the video is made of AI content. Creators who don’t disclose that information could see their work flagged and removed, and they may be suspended from the platform or subject to other penalties.
For the viewer, tags will appear in the description panel on videos indicating that if the video is synthetic or AI generated. YouTube noted that for videos dealing with more sensitive topics, it may use more prominent labels.
YouTube’s AI guidelines come at a time when members of Congress and industry leaders are calling for increased effort toward AI regulatory reform, and after President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI guidelines signed into effect in October.
Two-year anniversary of the infrastructure investment jobs act
Thursday marked the second-year anniversary of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which prompted a $400-billion investment into the US economy.
The IIJA pushed for a variety of programs and initiatives, with over 40,000 sector-specific projects having received funding – several of those working to improve the broadband sector.
$65 billion was invested by the IIJA into improving connectivity, which helped to establish the $14-billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which has so-far helped more than 20 million US households get affordable internet through a $30 and $75 subsidy per month.
Outside of ACP, the IIJA called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop the Broadband Equity Access Deployment program, a $42.5-billion investment into high-speed broadband deployment across all 50 states.
Currently, states are in the process of submitting their BEAD draft proposals, which all outline how states will administer the funding they receive as well as any funding they already have or how they will use broadband mapping data.
