FCC
Sen. Schumer, Democrats, FCC Chairwoman Tout Anti-Discrimination Rules
The FCC approved on Wednesday new policies to address gaps in broadband access.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission leaders and Congressional Democrats touted the agency’s new digital discrimination rules at a press conference on Wednesday.
The commission approved those rules Wednesday morning, on the two year anniversary of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. That law mandated the FCC create new policies to address gaps in broadband access between races, ethnicities, income levels, and other demographic characteristics.
“In the 20th Century, we said that everyone should have access to electricity. It’s a necessity,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Well, in the 21st Century, everybody needs affordable, high-speed internet.”
The agency adopted a “disparate impact” standard for its digital discrimination rules, meaning it will scrutinize practices that result in disparate broadband access for protected groups, regardless of whether that result was intended by providers.
Democratic leadership has been supportive of that interpretation of the agency’s mandate. The White House asked commissioners in October to favor a disparate impact standard over a “disparate intent” standard, which would only target business practices that are intentionally discriminatory.
In line with consistent lobbying in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s vote, public interest groups have hailed the new rules as a step toward closing the digital divide, while industry groups – along with the commission’s two Republicans – have decried them as targeting routine business decisions.
Public Knowledge Senior Vice President Harold Feld commended the FCC for “taking yet another step toward closing the digital divide so that more people can benefit from broadband, a service essential for our modern lives.”
NCTA, the trade group representing cable companies, issued a statement Wednesday saying the rules will “distract the FCC from combatting true digital discrimination and will hurt our national effort to deliver high-speed internet to all Americans and continue to roll out innovative broadband services.”
The commission has said it will accept legitimate cost and technical barriers as defenses from companies accused of discriminatory deployments. The text of the adopted rules, which commissioners said would include updates from the public draft, has not yet been released.
FCC
FCC Approves Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
The FCC also approved support for domestic abuse victims, inquiry on AI and robocalls and preventing cell phone scams.
WASHINGTON, November 15, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission approved digital discrimination rules Wednesday that will take a tougher tack on companies providing disparate broadband services, scrutinizing policies that are not intentionally denying service to protected groups.
The FCC has said in its approved rules it will accept legitimate logistic and economic barriers as defenses from companies accused of discriminatory practices, and will evaluate those claims on a case-by-case basis. Companies found to be in violation of the new rules will be subject to the commission’s existing enforcement measures.
The measure, proposed in October, passed on party lines, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in approval and the two Republicans dissenting.
“Many of the communities that lack adequate access to broadband today are the same areas that suffered from longstanding patterns of residential segregation and economic disadvantage,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
In adopting the order, the commission will also begin accepting comments on establishing a civil rights office within the agency and imposing additional reporting and compliance requirements on broadband providers.
The commission was required by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to develop policies to prevent gaps in broadband access among different races, ethnicities, income levels, and other demographic characteristics – known as digital discrimination. Its adoption of those rules comes on the two-year anniversary of the IIJA, the deadline set by the law.
In an update to the public draft that was released in October, the approved rules exempt providers participating in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and the FCC’s Universal Service Fund. The policies of those programs, commissioners said, already prevent disparate deployment in service areas that are difficult or expensive to reach.
Industry groups have been lobbying against the rules, meeting with commission staff repeatedly in recent weeks to advocate a lighter touch. Civil rights groups have applauded it, making a push of their own to urge commissioners to stand firm.
The Joe Biden administration also supports the rules, asking commissioners to adopt a similar digital discrimination framework weeks before Rosenworcel’s announcement.
The commission approved additional measures at its November 15 open meeting, including an order aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence, an inquiry into artificial intelligence’s impact on robocalls, and an order addressing SIM swap fraud.
Safe Connections Act
The commission adopted an order implementing the 2022 Safe Connections Act, a law aimed at protecting the privacy of abuse survivors.
The order requires mobile providers to allow domestic abuse victims to quickly separate phone lines from family plans. It also requires providers to omit from customer-facing logs any records of calls or texts to abuse hotlines.
Large and medium-sized providers will have 12 months to comply with these requirements, while small carriers will have 18 months.
Abuse survivors will be able to receive six months of support from the FCC’s Lifeline program, a monthly internet discount funded by the Universal Service Fund.
Artificial intelligence and robocalls
The commission voted to move forward with a notice of inquiry on using artificial intelligence to prevent robocalls.
Commissioners will seek comment on which AI technologies are relevant to the FCC’s authority to protect consumers from scam calls. That will include feedback on how AI could be used to help the commission combat robocalls, and on how it could be used by bad actors to facilitate those calls now and in the future.
The move comes as the FCC has taken an aggressive stance on scam calls, moving in October to block call traffic from 20 companies for lax enforcement policies and extending in August strong identity verification requirements to a wider array of voice providers.
It will also seek input on verifying AI-generated voices and texts from callers or trustworthy entities legitimately using such tools.
SIM swap and port-out fraud
The FCC also voted to adopt an order addressing two common cell phone scams: SIM swap fraud and port-out fraud.
SIM swap fraud involves scammers transferring a victim’s account from one subscriber identity module, or SIM, generally a physical card used to verify a user’s identity, to another SIM out of the victim’s control.
Port-out fraud involves scammers opening an account with a different wireless provider and arranging for a victim’s number to be transferred – or ported out – to the new provider.
Both allow scammers to pose as their victims online.
The new rules set up a framework for preventing this kind of fraud that, among other measures, requires providers to notify subscribers whenever a SIM change or port-out request is made. The order also kicks off an inquiry into harmonizing these rules with existing FCC and government policies.
FCC
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
Of $10 billion spent through 2021, 93 percent of households received only 10 * 1 Mbps service.
WASHINGTON, November 9, 2023 – In the months before President Joe Biden signed into law the historic infrastructure law on November 15, 2021, Republicans and Democrats wrangled over how much to spend on broadband.
Democratic lawmakers sought $100 billion, while their Republican counterparts countered with $65 billion, saying the former’s proposal was wasteful and excessive. The final score was $65 billion, with $42.5 billion of that earmarked for infrastructure in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, or BEAD.
Crucially, the BEAD program adopted a new definition of what adequate broadband would look like: 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Megabits per second upload.
It turns out, that speed threshold is serving as a key reason why money from BEAD and other programs will be used to cover already-subsidized projects under an older Federal Communications Commission program that has only recently completed some broadband builds using older technology.
Broadband Breakfast has analyzed the data and spoke with experts and former FCC officials about the pitfalls and problems with the Connect America Fund Phase II, or CAF II, a $10 billion funding program that started in 2014.
FCC officials working on the program said they knew the 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps requirement was low and would lead to further subsidization down the road.
But they went ahead with it because they needed a political win after the low adoption of the program’s predecessor: Connect America Fund I.
Right after the program started, the FCC changed broadband speed requirements
The problems started just six weeks after the CAF II program was finalized, when the FCC in 2015 approved a new definition of adequate broadband: an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps download.
Critically, it didn’t migrate the CAF II threshold over to the new definition out of fear it would disincentivize interest in the program.
“In retrospect I can say it was a mistake having 10 * 1 Mbps be the standard for CAF Phase II,” said Carol Mattey, a former FCC bureau chief who worked on the plan.
The program offered large telecommunications companies, called price cap carriers, annual funding in exchange for providing that 10 * 1 Mbps service to rural areas across the U.S. without access to faster connections.
The FCC was desperate for providers to get on the program. It realized that it had many more years to formulate a reverse auction process, which would be used under the program’s successor, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and so it was trying to entice providers to accept money by keeping the speed threshold low.
‘It was scandalous… it was graft’
Instead of waiting to formulate the reverse auction, which involves the providers bidding for the lowest amount of public dollars, they wanted to show that they were committed to connectivity – even when they knew that the speeds were low.
“It was scandalous, what the commission did,” said Jonathan Chambers, the FCC’s policy head during CAF II’s implementation. “It was graft.”
Chambers said he and the economists in his office were opposed to subsidizing price cap carriers at 10 * 1 Mbps from the beginning. He saw it as a giveaway to a powerful industry with too few strings attached.
In 2012 and 2013, the FCC offered price gap carriers a baseline of $750 per location to expand internet at the then-minimum broadband speed of 4 * 1 Mbps under CAF I. Five companies, including AT&T, Lumen, and Frontier, accepted a total of $225 million.
That didn’t feel like much to agency staffers who spent years updating the High-Cost Fund, which had provided companies subsidies with much fewer obligations than CAF I.
“Basically nobody took it,” Mattey said. “At the time, it felt like a failure. We’d gone through all this trouble to reform universal service and nobody wanted the money.”
All that amounted to a situation in which FCC staff felt they needed a success after the lackluster CAF I, according to Mattey. With a competitive bidding procedure known as a “reverse auction” still years away, that meant getting big telecom companies to work with the agency on another round of funding.
Those companies had already pushed back on raising the minimum speed from 4 * 1 Mbps to 10 * 1 Mbps, and setting an even higher benchmark would have risked another round of refused money.
“There was a desire to make this a success,” she said. “Better to take an incremental success than to be bold and have an absolute failure.”
CAF II and CAF I were always intended to be a stepping stone, she said. It would serve as a stopgap measure to get people connected while the agency worked out the process for an auction, in which companies would compete for subsidies with plans for building and maintaining new infrastructure.
But the FCC had never administered a reverse auction for broadband subsidies before, and creating one took time. The CAF II auction, in which areas the price cap carriers turned down were put up for auction, took a total of seven years to put together and was not ready until 2018.
Even FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler felt the pressure
Tom Wheeler, the FCC chairman at the time, declined to talk about the negotiations among commissioners and telecom companies. But he told Broadband Breakfast he felt the pressure Mattey described.
He confirmed that the 10 * 1 Mbps benchmark was set as low as it was out of fear the price cap carriers would refuse the money if it meant a more substantial upgrade.
The low benchmark worked. Ten companies accepted a total of more than $1.5 billion each year for the next six years in exchange for getting 10 * 1 Mbps service to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses. They would ultimately build to slightly more locations and get a seventh year of funding at the same amount, for a total of more than $10 billion.
But the tradeoff was ultimately not worth it for Mattey. Upping the standard to 25 * 3 Mbps and letting areas turned down by price cap carriers go to auction would have served them better than funding such low speeds, she said.
Michael O’Rielly, a commissioner at the time, concurred with CAF II’s adoption. He said in public statements at the time that he had reservations about the program’s speed benchmark. But he told Broadband Breakfast that in hindsight he feels the low speeds were better than nothing for unserved areas.
“I’ve seen those that have nothing and can’t get connected,” he said. “If you can give them 10 * 1 they can actually do something with it, even if it’s not everything you can do with 100 * 20.”
93 percent of locations received service of only 10 Mbps * 1 Mbps
The three biggest winners at the time were Lumen, AT&T, and Frontier Communications. Lumen led the pack with a $514 million annual award, while AT&T and Frontier were given $428 million and $283 million, respectively. Windstream received almost $200 million.
The price cap carriers were supposed to get money each year until 2020, when they were required to have finished deploying upgraded infrastructure in their respective areas. Citing pandemic supply chain issues, they took another year. That meant builds finished as late as 2021 were providing 10 * 1 Mbps service – a technological standard deemed by BEAD to be obsolete.
Companies followed the minimum standard set out in the program. FCC data, reported to the agency by those companies, show more than 93 percent of all locations served with CAF II infrastructure received only 10 * 1 Mbps service.
And that took place after the commission had declared 10 * 1 Mbps as substandard. That 93 percent of locations represents about 3.7 million homes and businesses across the country that are now limited to no more than 10 * 1 Mbps internet service.
Most of those, more than 2.9 million, did not receive service on their internet connections until 2019 or later.
That 10 * 1 Mbps threshold was too low for the program to meaningfully connect people, said former FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein. He left the commission in 2009 to head the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Service, an infrastructure funding agency that supports broadband deployment.
“Well, 10 * 1 was our standard in 2010,” he said. “For people to be building that in 2020 is really inadequate.”
New money being spent to cover the failings of old money
Some of those have already been targeted with more federal money. In 2020, the FCC put areas with internet below 25 * 3 Mbps, including those served by CAF II recipients, up for a reverse auction process, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Under RDOF, companies competed for subsidies with plans to cost-effectively build and maintain new infrastructure.
Winners have been allocated more than $6 billion to build and operate networks over the next 10 years under the RDOF program, according to the FCC, with another $14 billion still earmarked for the program. The minimum speed threshold for the auction was 25 * 3 Mbps, but the fiber being deployed by winners almost always provides speeds far in excess of that.
As part of RDOF, the price cap carriers lost 1.2 million homes and businesses to outside bidders, about a third of their previously subsidized locations. Competitors demonstrated to the FCC they would be able to get better internet for less money to the same areas price caps had been receiving money to serve.
Almost every single winning bidder committed to deploy fiber-optic cable: The fastest, most future-proof technology available.
Lumen, the biggest CAF II recipient, lost more than 250,000 locations through the RDOF process. It beat out competitors for just 19,000 locations.
Frontier lost another 285,000 homes and businesses, beating competitors in more than 10,000.
AT&T lost more than half a million locations in the RDOF auction, winning zero locations.
Those losses came largely at the hands of smaller companies and local cooperatives. Charter, the major cable company, also scooped up locations across the county.
Is there a silver lining?
CAF II did make some positive changes to broadband subsidies generally, Mattey said. There were no requirements at all for funding recipients before the program, which instituted speed minimums and reporting requirements.
Mattey and others also drew up a process for determining exactly where subsidized companies were operating, which again did not exist before. And then there was the smaller CAF II Auction, which happened in the areas where price cap carriers turned down CAF II funding.
The auction happened in 2018 and got faster service for less money. A total of 100 bidders won $1.49 billion over 10 years to serve more than 700,000 locations. The minimum required speed was still 10 * 1 Mbps, but more than half the winning bidders committed to serve customers with 100 Mbps download, and more than 99 percent committed to 25 * 3 Mbps.
BEAD, the latest round of broadband subsidy, requires minimum speeds of 100 * 20 Mbps and prioritizes fiber. Areas receiving less than 25 * 3 Mbps are designated “unserved” and given special priority for funding. States are not allowed to allocate BEAD money elsewhere until all unserved areas are set to be provided with high-capacity broadband.
FCC data still shows more than 800,000 CAF II-funded locations still have no reliable, fast internet infrastructure nearby, and are not among the 1.2 million with RDOF commitments. That puts them at the front of the line for BEAD funds. It’s not clear whether the remaining 1.6 million homes and business in the proximity of faster technology are themselves being served with that speed, meaning they may well also be slated for more federal funds.
“RDOF and BEAD are wholly replacing these networks,” Chambers said. “The FCC spent more than $10 billion, and what did we get for it? Nothing.”
FCC
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
The FCC’s proposal would allow schools and libraries to request E-Rate funding to support remote connectivity.
WASHINGTON November 8, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday a proposal to allow schools and libraries to submit applications for funding through the E-Rate program to subsidize internet services needed for remote learning.
The E-Rate program, currently administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company with guidance from the FCC, provides monthly discounts on internet services to schools and libraries.
The proposed update to the program would now allow applicants to request funding to support Wi-Fi hotspots and internet services to be used off of school campuses to improve the experience of remote learning while supporting other online school resources like virtual library services.
Previous changes to the E-Rate Program have been opposed by lawmakers, such as when FCC Chariwoman Jessica Rosenworcel put forth a “Learn Without Limits” initiative in June of this year which aimed to get Wi-Fi onto school buses.
The announcement Wednesday also highlighted the fact that the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.1 billion program aimed at supporting schools to develop digital learning environments, is set to phase out in June of 2024.
“During the pandemic we saw the power of community-driven efforts to help close the digital divide. Many schools and libraries found ways to support internet access by loaning out Wi-Fi hotspots. Some used this agency’s Emergency Connectivity Fund to do so,” said Rosenworcel.
She echoed that while the ECF made a great impact it is time to move toward a more permanent solution to support digital connectivity in schools.
The FCC’s new E-Rate proposal is now subject to comment from the public.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Ryan Johnson: What Happens to BEAD Without the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Sen. Schumer, Democrats, FCC Chairwoman Tout Anti-Discrimination Rules
Industry Observers See MNO Opportunities in Leasing Network Space to MVNOs
FCC Cybersecurity Pilot Program, YouTube AI Regulations, Infrastructure Act Anniversary
FCC Approves Strong Digital Discrimination Rules
Will Rinehart: Unpacking the Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence
House Subcommittee Witnesses Disagree on AI for Broadband Maps
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Industry Groups Applaud Spectrum Strategy, Google Fiber Executive, Nebraska Expansion
Drew Clark: We Need Humans to Make Digital Inclusion Work
New DISH CEO Hamid Akhavan, Data Submission on Affordable Connectivity Program
Public Interest Groups Make Push on Proposed Digital Discrimination Rules
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
FCC Proposes New E-Rate Initiative to Fund Off-Campus Wi-Fi
After BEAD Letter of Credit Changes, Work Still Remains, Advocates Say
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
Precision Agriculture Task Force Seeks Better Broadband Mapping, Rural Priority
Panelists and Program for the Free Connect20 Summit on November 14
Industry Pushes Back on FCC Digital Discrimination Rules as ‘Rate Regulation’
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely
Broadband Breakfast on November 22, 2023 – AI One Year After ChatGPT
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Trade Group Continues Lobbying on Railroad Crossings
Broadband Breakfast on December 13, 2023 – The Affordable Connectivity Program at Year’s End
Experts Disagree on Licensed-by-Rule Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Cybersecurity and BEAD
Some Question Whether to Link Affordable Connectivity With Universal Service
Industry Groups Continue to Disagree on Pole Attachments Ahead of BEAD
Experts Disagree on Net Neutrality Legal Ground
Trending
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Charter CEO Says Company is Optimistic About Rural Expansion
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Preview of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
-
Net Neutrality4 weeks ago
FCC Moves to Reinstate Net Neutrality, Keeps Rules Open for Comment
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $867K Lumen Fine, Mid East Misinformation, SEC Against AI in Finance
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 15, 2023 – Social Media for Kids in Utah
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Emergency Connectivity Funds, Lumen’s Wi-Fi 7 Device, Dems and Broadcast Television
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Industry Support for ACP Funding Push, Semiconductor Hubs, NY Plows Money into Emergency Communications
-
Broadband's Impact3 weeks ago
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP